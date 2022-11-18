Freeloader Friday: 57 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week’s best events, price be damned, click here.

The Freeloader Sign up to get our weekend list of free things to do in town every Friday. Easy as that. Email Address Submit

FRIDAY

skywalka and Steve be

Bass and bass house. 8 p.m. Day Block Brewing Company , 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Festival of Trees

Walk through a winter wonderland of 80 holiday trees decorated by various local businesses and organizations. Through January 4 at Mall of America.

The Argyle Street Trio

Rock, folk, western swing, Big Band, and blues. 7:30 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Credit: Babie Eyes

Babie Eyes, New Salty Dog

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Middle Earth Movie Marathon

Featuring Hobbit movies on Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight; and Lord of the Rings movies on Saturday from 1 p.m. to midnight. Coffman Union Theater – University of Minnesota, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Credit: ArtBlok L-R: Work from visiting guests Ryan Maticka, Samantha Nolan, Maureen Kahn

Holiday and Farmers’ Markets

2010 Artblok Eleventh Annual Fall Show

Featuring potters, painters, printmakers, textile artists, sculptors, mead, and candy makers. 5-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Artblok, 2010 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis.

Outdoor Adventure Expo Fall 2022

With over 30 exhibitors, over 30 live and virtual presentations, and info from local environmental non-profits, trail organizations, and outfitters. 2-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Midwest Mountaineering, 309 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Departments at Dayton’s Winter Maker’s Market

Featuring 65+ makers and local businesses, including Red Wing Shoes, Faribault Woolen Mill, GiftyWrap (wrapping paper), Worker B beeswax skincare, Larissa Loden Jewelry and Leather Works Minnesota. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through December 23. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Holiday Gift mART

Featuring 50+ local artists and makers, including jewelry, ceramics, candles, bodycare, and more. There will be an opening reception on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the mART closing on December 17. Northern Suburban Center for the Arts, 110 77th Way NE, Fridley.

The Shops at 50th & Xerxes: Holiday Shop & Stroll

Featuring holiday treats at participating shops plus deals. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 50th & Xerxes, Minneapolis.

Credit: Rajan Dosaj

SATURDAY

MCAD Art Sale

One of the most epic art sales in town is turning 25. For the past quarter century, MCAD has hosted this multi-day sale showcasing the work of students and recent grads. As always, there will be a mindblowing amount of art crammed into every nook and cranny over multiple floors, rooms, and hallways. There will be highly frameable photography, tiny prints, paintings so huge they look like they belong in a museum, cool comic prints, handmade furniture, lawn sculptures, and highly giftable jewelry. The admission fee on Thursday and Friday benefits programs at the college, but if you can’t afford to attend don’t worry, as there will still be tons of great art to explore and maybe purchase for free on Saturday as well. Regardless of when you go, 80% of your purchase goes to the artist. A tip for beginners: Don’t try to do it all, choose a medium and size and use that as a starting point. Find tickets and more info at mcad.edu/artsale. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

DUG, Prize Horse, Zak Sally

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Black & White/The Life of Color

Two very different photography shows open up this weekend. The opening reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

8th Trip Around the Sun

In our shitty, plague-filled times, making it another year is no small feat, especially if you’re a brewpub. This weekend, Insight celebrates making it eight years with its annual re-release of Gravity Well, their barrel-aged imperial stout. Four different variants will be served and sold throughout the day, all sweetened with things like coconut, vanilla bean, cocoa nibs, and marshmallow. Eats will be served by Asian fusion food truck Kham Fu Dee, Rib Tip Express, and T-Rex Cookies. If you want tunes, you’re gonna get ‘em: Indie rockers Gentleman Speaker start things at 2:30 p.m., followed by Weezer tribute band Pleezer, yacht rockers Private Oates, and the DJ crew at Backyard Boombox closes things out with their set starting at 7:30 p.m. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Journey to Freedom! From Slavery on a Virginia Plantation to Freedom in Minnesota

Greg McMoore shares his family’s “North Star Journey” at the onset of the Civil War, from enslavement on a Virginia plantation to freedom in Minnesota, as well as how the family’s home was destroyed by the construction of 35W. This event is free event, and includes a community meal, but reservations are required. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. St. Peter’s AME Church, 401 E. 41st St., Minneapolis.

In Person: A Conversation with Juliet Patterson and Chris Stedman

Part of Milkweed’s Literary Witness Series. 6 p.m. Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Appropriation from the Native Perspective

Artist panel talk with Ashley Fairbanks, Marlena Myles, and Lumhe Micco Sampson. With light refreshments from the Sioux Chef. 6:30 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Credit: Minneapolis Craft Market

Holiday and Farmers’ Markets

Vandalia Tower Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this coffee and shop event. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vandalia Tower, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

Holiday Bazaar

Featuring craft tables, a silent auction, lefse, bake sale and more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church, 4101 37th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show Pop-up

Noon to 4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Morningside Woman’s Club Holiday Market

Over a dozen local artisan vendors, plus food trucks. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Avail Academy, 4015 Inglewood Ave. S., Edina.

Holiday Art Fair

Shop paintings, handcrafted jewelry, photography, and more from MN makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Holiday Saturdays at the Northrup King Building

Featuring open studios, special sales, receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December 10; noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Holiday Hmong Arts & Craft Fair

Food, art, jewelry, and more from 43 vendors. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gethsemane Church, 2410 Stillwater Rd. E., Maplewood.

ArtJuice Holiday Makers Market

Handmade items from 10 Minnesota makers. 4-9 p.m. Dark Horse Eatery, 250 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Keg & Case Holiday Market

This weekend market boasts 20 local artisans, as well as a tree farm. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through December 23. Keg & Case, 928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

The Vintage Village

Featuring an ever-changing lineup of vintage sellers and makers every weekend throughout the holiday season. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December 18. 50th & France, Edina.

Field & Festival Fall Market

Featuring goods from local farmers, artisan foods, and makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December 18. Wagner Garden Centers, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Credit: 'Fresh Midwest'

SUNDAY

Maren Ellingboe King

The author signs and discusses Fresh Midwest: Modern Recipes from the Heartland. 2-4 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S. Minneapolis.

World Cup at the Pub

Featuring beer specials. 1-4 p.m. Merlins Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Open Coloring Club

Bring crayons and a coloring book and relax with other chill colorers. 2-4 p.m. Dogwood Coffee, 4021 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

With Joan (Megan&Katherine), Sarah Morris, Kenan Serenbetz, and Arthur Begley, hosted by Taylor James Donskey. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Robert Wilinson

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Holiday and Farmers’ Markets

Walker Community/New City Holiday Art Fair

Featuring baked goods and 20+ artists. Walker Community United Methodist Church, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Linden Hills Farmers Market – Extended Season

Featuring live music and a selection of local products through Nov. 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Settergren of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis.