Freeloader Friday: 57 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week’s best events, price be damned, click here.
FRIDAY
skywalka and Steve be
Bass and bass house. 8 p.m. Day Block Brewing Company , 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.
The Festival of Trees
Walk through a winter wonderland of 80 holiday trees decorated by various local businesses and organizations. Through January 4 at Mall of America.
The Argyle Street Trio
Rock, folk, western swing, Big Band, and blues. 7:30 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Babie Eyes, New Salty Dog
21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Middle Earth Movie Marathon
Featuring Hobbit movies on Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight; and Lord of the Rings movies on Saturday from 1 p.m. to midnight. Coffman Union Theater – University of Minnesota, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis.
Friday Night Open Mic
21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
Holiday and Farmers’ Markets
2010 Artblok Eleventh Annual Fall Show
Featuring potters, painters, printmakers, textile artists, sculptors, mead, and candy makers. 5-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Artblok, 2010 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis.
Outdoor Adventure Expo Fall 2022
With over 30 exhibitors, over 30 live and virtual presentations, and info from local environmental non-profits, trail organizations, and outfitters. 2-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Midwest Mountaineering, 309 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Departments at Dayton’s Winter Maker’s Market
Featuring 65+ makers and local businesses, including Red Wing Shoes, Faribault Woolen Mill, GiftyWrap (wrapping paper), Worker B beeswax skincare, Larissa Loden Jewelry and Leather Works Minnesota. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through December 23. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.
Holiday Gift mART
Featuring 50+ local artists and makers, including jewelry, ceramics, candles, bodycare, and more. There will be an opening reception on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the mART closing on December 17. Northern Suburban Center for the Arts, 110 77th Way NE, Fridley.
The Shops at 50th & Xerxes: Holiday Shop & Stroll
Featuring holiday treats at participating shops plus deals. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 50th & Xerxes, Minneapolis.
SATURDAY
MCAD Art Sale
One of the most epic art sales in town is turning 25. For the past quarter century, MCAD has hosted this multi-day sale showcasing the work of students and recent grads. As always, there will be a mindblowing amount of art crammed into every nook and cranny over multiple floors, rooms, and hallways. There will be highly frameable photography, tiny prints, paintings so huge they look like they belong in a museum, cool comic prints, handmade furniture, lawn sculptures, and highly giftable jewelry. The admission fee on Thursday and Friday benefits programs at the college, but if you can’t afford to attend don’t worry, as there will still be tons of great art to explore and maybe purchase for free on Saturday as well. Regardless of when you go, 80% of your purchase goes to the artist. A tip for beginners: Don’t try to do it all, choose a medium and size and use that as a starting point. Find tickets and more info at mcad.edu/artsale. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster
DUG, Prize Horse, Zak Sally
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Black & White/The Life of Color
Two very different photography shows open up this weekend. The opening reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
8th Trip Around the Sun
In our shitty, plague-filled times, making it another year is no small feat, especially if you’re a brewpub. This weekend, Insight celebrates making it eight years with its annual re-release of Gravity Well, their barrel-aged imperial stout. Four different variants will be served and sold throughout the day, all sweetened with things like coconut, vanilla bean, cocoa nibs, and marshmallow. Eats will be served by Asian fusion food truck Kham Fu Dee, Rib Tip Express, and T-Rex Cookies. If you want tunes, you’re gonna get ‘em: Indie rockers Gentleman Speaker start things at 2:30 p.m., followed by Weezer tribute band Pleezer, yacht rockers Private Oates, and the DJ crew at Backyard Boombox closes things out with their set starting at 7:30 p.m. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster
Journey to Freedom! From Slavery on a Virginia Plantation to Freedom in Minnesota
Greg McMoore shares his family’s “North Star Journey” at the onset of the Civil War, from enslavement on a Virginia plantation to freedom in Minnesota, as well as how the family’s home was destroyed by the construction of 35W. This event is free event, and includes a community meal, but reservations are required. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. St. Peter’s AME Church, 401 E. 41st St., Minneapolis.
In Person: A Conversation with Juliet Patterson and Chris Stedman
Part of Milkweed’s Literary Witness Series. 6 p.m. Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.
Appropriation from the Native Perspective
Artist panel talk with Ashley Fairbanks, Marlena Myles, and Lumhe Micco Sampson. With light refreshments from the Sioux Chef. 6:30 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.
Yoga at Union Depot
Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.
Holiday and Farmers’ Markets
Vandalia Tower Holiday Market
Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this coffee and shop event. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vandalia Tower, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.
Holiday Bazaar
Featuring craft tables, a silent auction, lefse, bake sale and more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church, 4101 37th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Twin Cities Record Show Pop-up
Noon to 4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.
Morningside Woman’s Club Holiday Market
Over a dozen local artisan vendors, plus food trucks. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Avail Academy, 4015 Inglewood Ave. S., Edina.
Holiday Art Fair
Shop paintings, handcrafted jewelry, photography, and more from MN makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.
Holiday Saturdays at the Northrup King Building
Featuring open studios, special sales, receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December 10; noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.
Holiday Hmong Arts & Craft Fair
Food, art, jewelry, and more from 43 vendors. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gethsemane Church, 2410 Stillwater Rd. E., Maplewood.
ArtJuice Holiday Makers Market
Handmade items from 10 Minnesota makers. 4-9 p.m. Dark Horse Eatery, 250 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Keg & Case Holiday Market
This weekend market boasts 20 local artisans, as well as a tree farm. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through December 23. Keg & Case, 928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.
The Vintage Village
Featuring an ever-changing lineup of vintage sellers and makers every weekend throughout the holiday season. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December 18. 50th & France, Edina.
Field & Festival Fall Market
Featuring goods from local farmers, artisan foods, and makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December 18. Wagner Garden Centers, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Mill City Farmers’ Market
With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.
St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market
Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
SUNDAY
Maren Ellingboe King
The author signs and discusses Fresh Midwest: Modern Recipes from the Heartland. 2-4 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S. Minneapolis.
World Cup at the Pub
Featuring beer specials. 1-4 p.m. Merlins Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
Open Coloring Club
Bring crayons and a coloring book and relax with other chill colorers. 2-4 p.m. Dogwood Coffee, 4021 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds
With Joan (Megan&Katherine), Sarah Morris, Kenan Serenbetz, and Arthur Begley, hosted by Taylor James Donskey. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Robert Wilinson
3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Open Mic Night
Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
Holiday and Farmers’ Markets
Walker Community/New City Holiday Art Fair
Featuring baked goods and 20+ artists. Walker Community United Methodist Church, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Linden Hills Farmers Market – Extended Season
Featuring live music and a selection of local products through Nov. 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Settergren of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis.