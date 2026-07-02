Freeloader Friday (on a Thursday): 158 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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Classical Actors Ensemble

THURSDAY

The Tempest

Last year, Classical Actors Ensemble kept it light with the raunchy (for its time) comedy All’s Well That Ends Well. This year they’re going darker with The Tempest, one of Shakespeare’s final works. You might know it as the one that gave us the (unfortunately timely) banger, "Hell is empty, and all the devils are here.” It’s one of the Bard’s more bonkers works, featuring a shipwreck (Shakespeare loved a shipwreck), a vengeful magician, an angry spirit creature, and a drunk butler and jester who team up with an enslaved islander in hopes of murdering their way to freedom (I know who I’m rooting for). This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. This week's schedule: 7 p.m. Thu.–Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. Thu.: Stone Arch Bridge (east side), Minneapolis; Fri.: Highland Bridge Civic Plaza, St. Paul; Sat.: Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis; Sun. Riverfront Amphitheater, Wabasha. Find times and other locations here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

Zootopia 2

9:05 p.m. Dickman Park, 614 Second St. NE, Minneapolis.

43rd annual 4th of July Celebration

This multi-day, multi-location event includes parades, live music, a business expo, chalk art, contests, a beer garden, and fireworks on Sat. Find a complete schedule here. Thu.–Sat. Lake Ann Park, 1456 W. 78th St., Chanahssen.

4th of July Celebration

Featuring a parade, live music, games, a midway carnival, and fireworks. Find more info here. Noon to 10 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; fireworks 10 p.m. Sat. Boulevard Plaza, 11002 Crooked Lake Blvd., Coon Rapids.

World Cup watching at Brit's. FB

World Cup Viewings

Watch the games on Brit’s grassy rooftop lawn. Find the full schedule here. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

World Cup Viewings

Drink $5 Classico beer here during the games. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

World Cup Watch Parties

Merlin’s is screening as many games as possible during open hours. Find more info on times here. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

World Cup Fever

See all the games here ‘til the end. Black Hart of Saint Paul, 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

World Cup Viewings

Oh yeah, they’re screening all the games here. Find the complete schedule online. The Local, 931 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis,

World Cup Watch Parties

Yep, another brewery screening as many games as possible. Find the schedule here. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Summer Plaza on Payne

Featuring lawn games, World Cup game viewings, pop-up markets, mural making, and other fun throughout the summer. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.–Sun. through Aug. 926 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

“A Series of Florals, Landscapes, and Other Inspired Surprises”

“A Series of Florals, Landscapes, and Other Inspired Surprises”

A group show featuring six artists from the Creative Arts Collaborative. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Jul. 29. Boreal Loft at Boreal Gifts & Goods, 2276 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Firefly Nights

Meet with naturalists and take a firefly peepin’ walk. 8–10 p.m. Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden, 1 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis.

“Blanca Martinez: An Artist Farewell”

Last call for this artist’s watercolors before she moves on to her next project. 5–8 p.m. Northrup King Building, #462, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Driftless Tango

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators

7–10 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Prairie Potluck Band

Bluegrass. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

David Huckfelt's Mystery Lights

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

TH3

9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Vintage Emporium

Minneapolis Vintage Market hosts a 12-week pop-up retail shop through Sep. 4. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.–Sat. (closed July 4). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Taste of Minnesota FB

FRIDAY

Taste of Minnesota

When Taste of Minnesota rose from the grave in 2023, the free downtown Minneapolis fest brought big (if older) names like Third Eye Blind and by Big Boi, followed by Martina McBride and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis ('24), and, last year, Ludacris and Joan Jett ('25). This year, depending on your level of cynicism, things are getting more local (nice!) and/or cheaper to book (boo!) with an all-Minnesota lineup featuring synth-poppers Poliça, punk vets Dillinger Four, and indie-folkers Bad Bad Hats on Friday, and, on Saturday, hip-hop standouts Brother Ali, Ant, Dessa, Nur-D, and Sophia Eris, plus rockers Gully Boys. You know the drill for the rest of the fest: fleets of food trucks, dance and aerialist performances, fireworks on the Fourth, and, almost certainly, a speech from the mayor about how back downtown truly is. Free. 4–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Nicollet Mall & Washington Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Saturday—Jay Boller

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters host this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Funfest

This two-day party includes a carnival zone, parades, live music, and fireworks on the Fourth. Find more details here. 4–10:30 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat. (fireworks at 10 p.m.). 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan.

Fireworks Celebration

Featuring food trucks, live music, and family-friendly fun. 7–10:30 p.m. Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Ave. S., St. Louis Park.

Sparklefest

Featuring a sensory-friendly drone show, live music, food trucks, and other fun for kids. 6–10:30 p.m. Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Rd., Eden Prairie.

Anoka’s Annual Fireworks Show

10 p.m. Castle Field, 600 Castle Field Blvd., Anoka.

Summer Fete

Featuring tons of music, a kids’ zone, food and drinks, and fireworks at dusk. 5–10:30 p.m. Normandale Lake Park, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington.

Art Price Promo

Art Price: Independence Day Open Studio

Bring something you’d like a resistance design printed on (cotton works best) and make your tote, tee, etc. even more awesome. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri .–Sat.; 2–7 p.m. Sun. Grain Belt Warehouse, #202, 77 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Phantom Fields, Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Jeff Larson Band

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brethren Bones

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

B4

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Maurice Jacox & We Still R

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Meghan Kreidler

With CB, Sophie Hiroko. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Nectarous

Rock 'n' roll. With Fine Dials, Love Scar. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tjärnblom Promo

Tjärnblom

International tunes. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Pops

Patriotic tunes. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Weekly art activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct.; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

Grocery shop right by a giant waterfall. 4–8 p.m. Fri. through Aug. 21 (no market Jul. 3). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Some pretty good trophies at stake. Meteor

SATURDAY

Hot Dog Eating Contest & Super Party Extravaganza

Meteor’s parking lot hot-dog eating contest is so much more than just a hot-dog eating contest. I mean, it is a hot-dog eating contest in the classic sense—you can eat a lot of hot dogs, very quickly, and win free dogs at Meteor for a year—but then there are the other associated events. Last year I had the honor of judging Meteor’s more interpretive hot-dog eating contest, which asks: Who can eat a single hot dog the best? If you’re not entirely sure what to expect, it’s OK, neither were we. Free your mind and let the creative hot-dog consumption wash over you. And come hungry: Free hot dogs for everyone who attends!! Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Meteor, 2027 N. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info here and preorder your drink tickets here.—Em Cassel

World Cup Street Fair

Open wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiide for some soccerrrrrrrrrrrrr! As the 2026 FIFA World Cup heats up, families might be in need of places where the kids can participate in sport-specific activities and games, parents can relax creekside with adult beverages, and everyone can watch the matches on massive indoor and outdoor screens. With its World Cup Street Fair, Utepils, one of our favorite family-friendly breweries, checks those boxes the way Vinícius Júnior boots goals—effectively! There’ll also be live music, food trucks, and artisan vendors at this all-ages party celebrating the beautiful game. If you’re feeling as charitable as Kylian Mbappé is explosive, bring along some canned goods for the food drive. Free. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 N. Thomas Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Frogtown Flea

Featuring crafts, handmade goods, antiques, produce, and more. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. Faith Lutheran Church, 499 Charles Ave., St. Paul.

Ballroom in the Park

Free dance lessons in parks around St. Paul. Register here. Other dates at this location: July 11, 25. 9:30 a.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Raise The Torch For Liberty

Join local artist Christopher Lutter-Gardella who will be loading the crowd to form an aerial-perspective image of the Statue of Liberty. Find more info on what to expect and RSVP here. Noon. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Silver Lining Serenaders

3–5 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.



The Whiskey Charmers

With Aeris Ewing. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Loki’s Folly

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tramps Like Us

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Metal Fourth of July

Featuring Fragged Out, KVSKET, Hella Reptillian. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Red, White, and Boom

Red, White, and Boom: Minneapolis

Hide your pets, crack open an American lager, and put your noise-canceling headphones on the kiddos: Red, White, and Boom is back (and so are your neighborhood backyard pyros). This year, the big show in Minneapolis is also a day of fun, with morning yoga, a dozen or so food trucks, a bar trivia session, live music, ballroom dancing, and aerial performances in Water Works Park, with the big exploding sky show of patriotism capping off the night. Find more details about parking and viewing spots online. Events start around 10 a.m.; fireworks are at 10 p.m. West side of the Mississippi River, at Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Red, White, and Boom: St. Paul

Or perhaps you’d prefer to view your holiday pyrotechnics from a hill in St. Paul? For the first time in 10 years, you’ll be able to do that too, as the Rotary Club of St. Paul has raised the funds this year to bring it back. You’ll find food trucks along Dayton Avenue. and a free concert inside the Cathedral of St. Paul featuring A Prairie Home Companion’s Pat Donohue, Richard Kriehn, and Solomon J. Parham. At 10 p.m. tune your radios to WDGY (740 AM/92.1 FM) for a soundtrack synchronized to the show; other prime viewing spots include North Cathedral Park, Summit/Triangle Park, and the front lawn of Saint Paul College. Free. 6 p.m.; fireworks at dusk. Cathedral Hill Park, 215 Summit Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

4th in the Park

St. Paul’s long-running 4th in the Park event packs in as much classic Fourth-of-Julyness as it can. If you live a very different life than I do, wake up early for the four- or two-mile races that open the event. For the rest of us, the 4th in the Park parade (which the event website touts as “a real, old-fashioned, small town slice of Americana”) starts at a more sensible hour (11 a.m.) and can be enjoyed while sitting down. After the parade, food trucks, bandstand entertainment, various sport tournaments, and kids’ activities abound in the park. Free. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Langford Park, 2180 Knapp St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Clare O’Connor

Fourth of July Celebration

Featuring hourly cannon firing demonstrations, tunes from Heroes End and Audio Circus (in Pioneer Park), and fireworks at dusk. 3–10 p.m. Lowell Park, 201 N. Water St., Stillwater.

Manitou Days Fireworks Show

With food, a plane flyover, live music with the Shoreview Lights Variety Band, and fireworks at dusk. 6 p.m. West Park, 4958 Lake Ave. N., White Bear Lake.

Fourth of July Celebration

Enjoy live music from the Silver Alchemist Band Live, food trucks, bounce houses, a splash pad, and fireworks at dusk. 6 p.m. M Health Fairview Sports Center, 4125 Radio Dr., Woodbury.

Prior Lake Boat Parade Promo

Fourth of July Boat Parade and Fireworks

Decorated boats will be judged by experts go on parade that will go under the Hwy. 21 bridge, through the channel, and to the lower lake. 1 p.m. boat parade; 10 p.m. fireworks. Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Parkway SE, Prior Lake.

Fireworks Show

Featuring food trucks, family fun, and cover tunes from Woody. 3–9:30 p.m.; fireworks at dusk. Johnny Cake Ridge Park, 5800 W. 140th St., Apple Valley.

Blaine Fireworks Show

10 p.m. National Sports Center, 1750 105th Ave. NE, Blaine.

Fireworks Spectacular

10:30 p.m. Central Park, 650 River St. N., Delano.

4th of July Fest

With live music, a World Cup watch party, a beer garden, family fun, and food trucks, ending in a fireworks show. 4–11 p.m. Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Rd., Eden Prairie.

Edina 4th of July

Food trucks, tunes, and fireworks. 5–10 p.m. Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St., Edina.

Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks at 10 p.m. Lakeside Memorial Park, 95 E. Broadway Ave., Forest Lake.

Parade and Fireworks

Featuring food, drinks, live music, and other fun. 7–10 p.m. Hastings Golf Club, 2015 Westview Dr., Hastings.

Pan-o-Prog Fireworks

Dusk. Century Middle School, 18610 Ipava Ave., Lakeville.

Richfield Fourth of July

Featuring cold drinks, hot fair food, live music, and fireworks. 4–10:30 p.m. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

Rock and Rockets Provided

Rock and Rockets

Featuring food trucks, DJ tunes, live music with the Minneapolis Funk All Stars, and fireworks. 10 p.m. 7–10:30 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. NW, Prior Lake.

Fitness at the Green: Barre3

It’s a free workout. 10 a.m. through Aug. 29. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga in the Park Saint Paul

Also with a sound bath. Donations accepted; sign up here. 10 a.m. Sat. through Sep. 5. Swede Hollow Park, 665 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. No market on Jul. 8 or 11, Sep. 19). 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Aug.; 8 a.m. to noon Sep. through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

TC Vintage Promo

SUNDAY

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Yep, another banging vintage pop-up from the Totally Rad Vintage crew. Noon to 5 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing Company, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Garden Princess Party

Anna and Elsa host a get-together with storytime, photo ops, singing, and more wholesome fun. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Open Mic

3–6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Boozewater

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Emmett Doyle

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Joe Nicola

Fingerstyle guitar. With the Get-Up Mondays. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Chickaboom & Troglodyte

With Cap’n AL. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Calla McDermott

With Mouthful, Your Favorite Crybaby. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

American Pie

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, 6-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Markets on Main



It’s back for a second year! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun. through mid-Oct. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Michael Monroe

Acoustic. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Pops

Orchestral. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. Running Aces, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

Find it right by the bandshell. 2–7 p.m. Sun. through Aug. 23 (no market Jul. 5). Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25 (no market Aug. 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.