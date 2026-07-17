Freeloader Friday: 157 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

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Sophia Pitcher, Dances at the Lakes

FRIDAY

Dances at the Lake

Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair and see all kinds of local dance. This year’s group includes Christopher Watson Dance Company, Minnesota Ballet Collective, Sansei Yonsei Kai, DynAmic Dance Collective, KASM Dance Collective, and many others. Find more info here. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Lyndale Park Rose Gardens, 4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis.

Target Spots

Pop and showtunes. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Waking Hours, YES WE ARE, Kat and the Kodachromes

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bob Nordquist

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Back Alley

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Tumbling Daisies Trio

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Clawhammer Mike and the Old-Time Barnstormers

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Conduit

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

King Midas

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Rare Form Band

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

The Schmidts

7–10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

"Main Character Syndrome" CL Martin

“Main Character Syndrome”

A group exhibition featuring work by 29 artists. 6–10 p.m. Fri.–Sat. ALTR Gallery, 451 Taft St. NE, Ste. 22, Minneapolis.

Vintage T-Shirts/Rock Photography

Featuring vintage from Mary Lucia, vintage band T-shirts from Lori Barbero, and rock photography from Tommy Smith III. 6–8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. June Resale, 5027 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Emporium

Minneapolis Vintage Market hosts a 12-week pop-up retail shop through Sep. 4. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.–Sat. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Summer Plaza on Payne

Featuring lawn games, World Cup game viewings, pop-up markets, mural making, and other fun throughout the summer. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.–Sun. through Aug. 926 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Coco

Dusk. Midway Peace Park, 416 N. Griggs St., St. Paul.

FIFA Sticker Trading Event

Featuring sticker trading, snacks, and music. 1 p.m. Risen Christ Catholic School, 1120 E. 37th St., Minneapolis.

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters host this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Weekly art activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Angels in the Outfield

Featuring a free outdoor cycling class with StarCycle, followed by a movie. RSVP here. 7:15 p.m. workout; movie at dusk. Maetzold Field, 1215 First St. N., Hopkins.

Thomasina Petrus

With Finick. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct.; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

Grocery shop right by a giant waterfall. 4–8 p.m. Fri. through Aug. 21. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Promo Red Hot Art

SATURDAY

Red Hot Art Fest

Featuring local artists, fun activities, food trucks, and live music. 1–6 p.m. Stevens Square Park, 1801 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

Located right at the falls, this annual art fair has a lot going for it. There are over 150 local artists here selling handmade ramen bowls, acrylic jewelry, band posters, stickers, and T-shirts, with something under $30 at each booth (last year I scored a wooden duck keychain for $5). The vintage zone across the bridge has all kinds of finds worth diggin’ for, while food trucks offer shorter lines than Sea Salt (and also help reduce the oft-gnarly wait for that joint). It’s pretty easy to bus here, and the beer, wine, and frozen slushies taste mighty fine on a sunny day. [Update: Friday’s event has been canceled due to poor air quality.] 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Minnehaha Regional Park, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info online. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Local Vendor Market & Truck Show

Featuring a variety of makers and businesses, a free bounce house, food trucks, trucks from the Hidalgo Truck Club (starting at 3 p.m.), and tunes from DJ Jae Myth, Lil Tank, D Santos, and Darxko. Noon to 7 p.m. 4120 17th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Vinyl, CDs, memorabilia, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Otaku Market

Local artist Art Juice hosts this event with 10+ makers of stickers, prints, and other fun stuff inspired by anime, manga, and pop culture. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 825 Arts, 825 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

The Roho Collective Gallery & Cultural Arts Center Grand Opening

This collective showcasing and supporting artists of color. Opening day includes cultural performances, a group art show, DJ tunes, food, art activities, and a retail market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Roho Collective Gallery & Cultural Arts Center, Andrus Building, 520 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CorAzon Grand Re-opening Party

They’ve expanded to include the space next door. With local vendor pop-ups and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. CorAzon, 4646 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

B. Resale 16th Birthday Party

The shop is celebrating sweet 16 with a community meal, cake, DJ tunes, and a sale. Noon to 2 p.m. B. Resale, 2613 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

July Maker & Vintage Market

Featuring a mix of stuff both inside and outside the store. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

25th Anniversary Arts and Crafts Fair

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. JS Bean Factory, 1518 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.

Clubhouse Market’s Summer Market

The south Minneapolis up-cycled/vintage shop is out and about this summer, organizing local vendors. 2–6 p.m. Indeed Brewing, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Frogtown Flea

Featuring crafts, handmade goods, antiques, produce, and more. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. Faith Lutheran Church, 499 Charles Ave., St. Paul.

Rondo Days 2024

Rondo Days

Featuring local bands, food vendors, and art exhibits showcasing the neighborhood’s history and culture. Noon to 7 p.m. 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul.

Ballroom in the Park

Free dance lessons in parks around St. Paul. Register here. 9:30 a.m. Wacouta Commons Park, 465 Wacouta St., St. Paul.

Yoga Reflect

Free yoga in the cemetery. Hosted by Yoga Sanctuary. Find more info here. 8 a.m. Sat. through Aug. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Fitness at the Green: Barre3

It’s a free workout. 10 a.m. through Aug. 29. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga in the Park Saint Paul

Also with a sound bath. Donations accepted; sign up here. 10 a.m. Sat. through Sep. 5. Swede Hollow Park, 665 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

Goats at Insight Insight Brewing

Goat to Your Happy Place

We’re not sure if goat herding drives people to drink, or if drinking drives people to goats, but getting buzzed while hanging out with goats is a centuries-old, culture-spanning tradition. This Saturday, you’ll be able to order up a brew and say “hey” to a variety of buddies in the petting zoo. The Northeast Farmers Market will also be setting up shop, offering fresh eats and artisanal treats. The Kham Fu Dee food truck will stop by, and Boots & Needles, Emmy Woods, Isaak Elker, and Townsfolk will play folksy tunes. Free. 1–8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

World Cup Viewings

Watch the games on Brit’s grassy rooftop lawn. Find the full schedule here. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

World Cup Viewings

Drink $5 Classico beer here during the games. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

World Cup Watch Party

4 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

World Cup Watch Parties

Merlin’s is screening as many games as possible during open hours. Find more info on times here. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

World Cup Fever

See all the games here ‘til the end. Black Hart of Saint Paul, 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

World Cup Viewings

Oh yeah, they’re screening all the games here. Find the complete schedule online. The Local, 931 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis,

World Cup Watch Parties

Yep, another brewery screening as many games as possible. Find the schedule here. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

World Cup Viewing

Watch this weekend’s games outside on the green. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Gray Mallard Theater Co.

Hamlet

We’ve heard of free Shakespeare in the park, but what about free Shakespeare in the pub? Gray Mallard Theater Company has been bringing the bard’s work to the masses over the past five years, and this summer the troupe presents Hamlet, a tale of a prince who must avenge the death of his father after his uncle kills the king and claims the throne. (Why yes, this is also the plot of The Lion King.) “In a time when corruption goes unchecked, deception unchallenged, and people are grappling with when and how to take a stand, Hamlet feels remarkably relevant,” director Amanda Fuller says via release. “The play explores what happens when corruption infects not only a single family, but an entire state, and one young person is called upon to act.” Performances are free and take place outdoors in the cidery’s parking lot. Audiences are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs, though a limited number will also be provided. Free. 7 p.m. Wed.–Thu., Sat.; 6:30 p.m. Sun. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 2—Jessica Armbruster

Radish Group Ride

A friendly-paced ride from Lynnhurst Community Center to Radish Farm Stop. 9 a.m. Lynnhurst Community Center, 1345 W. Minnehaha Parkway, Minneapolis,

Community Grief Ritual

Hosted by the Twin Cities Grief Collective. RSVP and find more info here. 9 a.m. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.



Loring Park Pond Invasive Plant Pull

Find more info here. 9 a.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Everything Grandma Needs

A storytime with author Molly Beth Griffin. 10:30 a.m. Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

MNAAC’s Rally for Trans Refuge

Featuring appearances from organizers, community members, and other impacted people. 1 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Eva Markham Promo

Eva Markham

Folk. 7 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

Lucinda Williams Tribute Show

With Carolyn Young & West Seventh. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Billy Johnson

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

37 Houses

With Do Not Crush, Immortal Alcoholics. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Pops

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Speed Riders, Cowboy Thoughts, Black Diet

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Lowdown

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Lena Elizabeth

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Sarah Morris & the Sometimes Guys

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Rich Mattson & the Northstars

With Cindy Lawson. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Float-in Movie Night Promo

Float-in Movie Night

Maybe you’ve been in a lake. Maybe you’ve seen the 1993 family classic Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey. But have you ever done both at once? That’s the kind of renegade thinking behind this float-in movie event at Silverwood Park this weekend (or next Friday if the weather’s bad). The story follows two dogs and a cat as they traverse many miles in hopes of reuniting with their people. Shadow, Chance, and Sassy will be projected onto an inflatable screen on shore while viewers watch from boats, paddle boards, and floaties. Less adventurous viewers can also bring chairs and picnic blankets to view from solid ground, though space on land is limited. Just like a drive-in, the movie’s audio will be broadcast over the radio, but if your innertube doesn’t have an antenna, beachside speakers will play sound as well. Free. 9–11 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E, St. Anthony; find more info here.—Clare O’Connor

Hoptacular

Featuring a beer grotto with beer from a variety of local breweries, food from Hana Bistro and Safeside BBQ, and tunes from Free Fallin: The Tom Petty Concert Experience. 3–10 p.m. Luce Line Brewing, 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth.

Hopkins Raspberry Festival Marketplace

Featuring chalk art, a marketplace fair (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street), Freight Fest (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Depot Coffee House), the Berry Block Party (noon to 10 p.m. at LTD Brewing) a car show, and the Alley Jam (2–10 p.m. at Wild Boar & Grill) on Sat., and the Grand Day Parade at 1 p.m. on Sun. Find a complete list of happening here.

2026 Dakota County Fix-It Clinics

​Bring something broken and get help on how to fix it. A Spanish interpreter will be onsite. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans Memorial Center, 8055 Bar​bara Ave., Inver Grove Heights.

Shop for Change Market Party

Featuring 20 local vintage vendors. Proceeds benefit community centered services at PRISM. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop for Change, 1220 Zane Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Stillwater Flea Market

Featuring nearly 200 vendors and crafters every month. Other dates: Aug. 23-24, and Sep. 27-28. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Stillwater.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Hosted by the Totally Rad Vintage team. Noon to 5 p.m. Big Wood Brewery, 3429 Centerville Rd., Vadnais Heights.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. No market on Jul. 11, Sep. 19). 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct.. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Aug.; 8 a.m. to noon Sep. through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Disco Death Vintage Market

SUNDAY

Disco Death Records Vintage Market

Shop vendors in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Sister Cities Day

Considering you’re an informed resident, you already know all of Minneapolis’s 12 sister cities. We don’t have to tell you, because that sentence rang as screamingly obvious to you, a knower of such things. They could be anywhere in the world… but, of course, you’ve long since committed the dozen actual locations to memory. OK, give up? Here’s the list, and today’s celebration will mark the sisterly anniversaries of our arrangements with two cities in particular: Santiago, Chile, and Tours, France. This free, family-friendly riverside rager will function as an ice cream social with globe-spanning live entertainment representing several of our sister cities. At 1 p.m., right after the Arab Band of Najaf, Iraq, plays and just before Tours-based folk duo Walser Mundinger takes the stage, official remarks will commemorate Sister Cities Day 2026. Free. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Mondo Queer Beach Party

TIGERRS is back with its summer beach series. Featuring snacks, community, games, chalk fun, and rainbows. Find more info here. Noon to 5 p.m. Other dates: August 16. Lake Nokomis Little Beach, 5000 E. Nokomis Parkway, Minneapolis.

Korean Community Summer Market

Featuring fun vendors, culture, and more outside. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Memorial Meeting to Remember 1934 Strike

Featuring speakers, music from Brass Solidarity Band and Emmett Doyle, and a procession. 2–3 p.m. Intersection of Seventh Ave. & Third St. N., Minneapolis.

Clubhouse Market’s Summer Market

And they’re back with another market. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Malcolm Yards Market, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Beach Blast

Featuring the Aquatennial’s much-loved milk cart boat races and sand castle competition. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, 3700 Thomas Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Free Sailing Sunday

Take a free 30-minute sailboat ride with Minneapolis Sailing Center staff and volunteers. Rides are first come, first served. Find more info here. Other dates: Aug. 16 and Sep. 20. Noon to 5 p.m. (last ride at 4:30 p.m.). Bde Maka Ska, 3000 Bde Maka Ska Parkway, Minneapolis.

Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Shop Small Sundays

Local vendors on the patio. Noon to 3 p.m. Omni Brewery and Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Burn Boot Camp Pop-up

A free workout on the patio. Sign up here. 9 a.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Thai Sunday Market

Food, vendors, entertainment. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. through Sep. 13. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Hosted by the Totally Rad Vintage team. Noon to 5 p.m. 3rd Act Brewery, 4120 Radio Dr., Woodbury.

Clover and the Bee Promo

Clover and the Bee

Noon. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

World Cup Watch Party

2 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

World Cup Watch Party

1–4 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

World Cup Watch Party

2 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates



10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Daily Norm



3–5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sidewalk Diamonds

With Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir, John Magnuson. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke With Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, six-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Freedom Jazz

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Pops

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Markets on Main



It’s back for a second year! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun. through mid-Oct. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. Running Aces, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Sep. (closed Jul. 5 and Sep. 6). Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

Find it right by the bandshell. 2–7 p.m. Sun. through Aug. 23. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25 (no market Aug. 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.