Freeloader Friday: 118 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Stay in touch Sign up for the Freeloader Friday newsletter Email Sign Up

You could say Racket's 2021 launch at Fair State looked a little something like this.

FRIDAY

Racket’s Book Release and 5th Anniversary Party

Are you a fan or Racket, anniversaries, book releases, or the number 5? Well, Friday is your lucky day, because you’ll be able to celebrate all four of those things at Arbeiter. Please come up and introduce yourself to us. We might be a little dehydrated, sunburnt, and sleepy—this is one day after our new fair food marathon—but we’re always happy to meet the folks who make our little endeavor possible. And since we had to do something special to celebrate year five, we’ll have copies of our very first print publication for sale. It’s a collection of eight of our favorite Racket stories from the first five years, with a gorgeous layout and design from our friends at Smart Set. Can’t make the event? Well, we’ll miss you, of course, but you can still pick up the book if you act fast: Any remaining copies will be available at Moon Palace Books starting Saturday. Free. 5–9 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Company, 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

The Zillionaires

Variety. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock ‘n’ roll. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tinynormous

Groovy jazz. With Maggie Black, Betty & The Rubble, Selvedge. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ghostmouth, Muun Bato, Pew Pew

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Undergroove

Funk. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Bob Norquist

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

OVRFWRD

With Twin Citizen. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Blues Night with Ken Valdez

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Llama Fest Provided

2nd Annual Llama Fest

Meet friendly llamas from Llama Mama MN. Plus a community needle felting project, a tiny llama take-home craft, and llama-themed items in the gift shop. Noon to 2 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wicked

Dusk. Phalen Beach House, 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul.

Minnehaha Park Market

4–8 p.m. through Sep. 4. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Emporium

Minneapolis Vintage Market hosts a 12-week pop-up retail shop through Sep. 4. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.–Sat. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Summer Plaza on Payne

Featuring lawn games, pop-up markets, mural making, and other fun throughout the summer. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.–Sun. through Aug. 926 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

In the Heights

8 p.m. Lake Hiawatha Park, 2701 E. 44th St., Minneapolis.

Bark in the Park

Featuring live music, adoptable dogs, and other fun. 6–8 p.m. Viking Lakes, 2685 Vikings Cir., Eagan.

Woodbury Days

Featuring 20+ vendors at Taste of Woodbury, carnival rides and games, live music and other entertainment, fireworks (Sat.), and a parade (Sun.). 4–10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Ojibway Park, 2695 Ojibway Dr., Woodbury; find more info here.

Lilo & Stitch

Dusk. West Saint Paul Sports Complex, 1650 Oakdale Ave., St. Paul.

“Becoming Witness”

Map-inspired pieces and ceramic vessels by Matt Dooley. 6–8 p.m. Water Space, 321 Main St. S., Ste. 204, Stillwater.

Colin Bracewell

With Mira Babal. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters host this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Weekly art activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

POWER: Drag Revue Promo

Free, once inside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds:

POWER: Drag Revue

3:30, 4:30, 5:30, & 6:30 p.m. Pop-up performances take place outside the History & Heritage Center in the West End Market.

Vertical Horizon

8:30 p.m. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

California Dreamin’: The Songs of Laurel Canyon

10:30 & 11:45 a.m. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Sunny Sweeney

1 & 2:30 p.m. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Not Quite Brothers

3:45 & 4:45 p.m. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest

6 p.m. daily through Sep. 5. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Pam Linton and The Cotton Kings

12:30, 1:30, & 2:30 p.m. The Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End.

The Roe Family Singers

4, 5, & 6 p.m. The Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End

Nur-D

8 p.m. The Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End.

Free and Easy

8 p.m. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

SlovCzech

10:45 a.m., noon, & 1:15 p.m. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Socaholix

3:15, 4:30, & 5:45 p.m. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash

11 a.m., 2, & 4:30 p.m. daily through Sep, 7. The North Woods Stage.

Timberworks Lumberjack Show

Noon, 3, 5:30, and 7 p.m. daily through Sep, 7. The North Woods Stage.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct.; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

The Saint Paul Get Down Promo

SATURDAY

The Saint Paul Get Down

This free local hip-hop showcase includes sets from headliners Chali 2na and Cut Chemist, plus Juice Lord, Big Zach, student 1, and the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Band. 2–10 p.m. RSVP here. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

The Rodeo: Drag Show and Dance Hall Party

Presented by Petunia Pickles. 9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Community Appreciation Day

Our love of Albi Kitchen is well-documented. Fardowsa Ali’s newish Loring Park restaurant has some of my favorite sambusas in the city, and the adorably decorated space is the perfect place to settle in with your laptop or enjoy sugary Somali Qahwa with a friend. The first year for a new restaurant is never easy, and, because right-wing chuds have no taste and no tact, Albi Kitchen became the target of a harassment campaign during Operation Metro Surge. We’re happy to report that the colorful cafe is still here months later, ready to celebrate its first anniversary with live music, vendors, and of course, excellent food. They’re calling it “community appreciation day,” but we appreciate Albi Kitchen right back. Free. 3–6 p.m. Albi Kitchen, 1411 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Hair + Nails Promo

“X: A decade of HAIR+NAILS”

This group show features work by 25 of the 148 artists that have exhibited in the gallery since opening 2016. 7–10 p.m. HAIR + NAILS, 2222 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

“Minnesota State Fair Reject Show”

Check out some local art that didn’t make it into the Great Minnesota Get-Together. 3–7 p.m. Douglas Flanders & Associates Gallery, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“American Pottery Festival Show and Sale”

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (free artist talks in the galleries 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.). Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

5th Annual Flea Market

Featuring food stands, a farmers market, and vintage sellers and makers. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 17 (no market Labor Day weekend). Ken Yackel-West Side Arena, 44 Isabel St. E., St. Paul.

Creative Flea Market

Featuring local makers, businesses, and food trucks. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Unapologetically Plus Sized Market

Featuring custom and vintage threads up to 5XL, DJ tunes, health resources and plus-size groups, local artists, and more. 1–6 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vintage in the Garden

Hosted by Ladies Who Lake. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 526 William St., Excelsior.

Free Yoga

Bring a mat. 9 a.m. through Aug. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Ballroom in the Park

Free dance lessons in parks around St. Paul. Register here. Sat. through Aug. 9:30 a.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga Reflect

Free yoga in the cemetery. Hosted by Yoga Sanctuary. Find more info here. 8 a.m. Sat. through Aug. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Fitness at the Green: Barre3

It’s a free workout. 10 a.m. through Aug. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga in the Park Saint Paul

Also with a sound bath. Donations accepted; sign up here. 10 a.m. Sat. through Sep. 5. Swede Hollow Park, 665 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

'Iced Out Guernica'

“The Radical Act of Having Each Other’s Back”

If there’s any lesson on resistance to be taken from Minnesota’s response to January’s hostile ICE takeover, it’s that we look out for and take care of our neighbors. For this group show, 26 Minnesota artists—Adam Turman, Biafra, Bump Opera, Harriet Bart, Jennifer Davis, Kao Lee Thao, Piotr Szyhalski, Wes Winship, and others—will reflect on the acts of kindness that held our communities together to the point of creating a movement. At the center of the exhibition is Iced Out Guernica, a huge 21’x7’ aerosol and acrylic painting created by Rock CYFI Martinez, EWOK, Hottea, and Shock, inspired by Picasso’s anti-war masterpiece. "Standing before Picasso's Guernica, I understood that bearing witness cannot be passive," says Martinez. "Art can preserve what official accounts overlook or attempt to erase.” Half of the proceeds from sales will benefit recovery efforts in the community. This show opened on Thursday, and it available to view daily through Sep. 20. 2014 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

The Roundabouts

Country. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Americana Night with Matthew French

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Long Goodbyes

1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Danger Bad

Alt-rock. With Robots From the Future, Naptaker. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Sanctuary Strings

Rock. 7 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

Noon to 3 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Deano and the Dinosaurs

7:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jon Sullivan Band

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Alexandra Beaumont

Triple Closing Reception

Last chance to check out “Sway” by Alexandra Beaumont, “Indulgences” by James Ostrander, and “Little Black Book” by Marcus Rothering. 6–8 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Cardstock Minnesota

With vendor tables featuring Pokemon, Magic, One Piece, and other collectibles. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Mustangs at the Island

Food trucks, live entertainment, and 300+ Mustangs. Proceeds benefit Can Do Canines. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit here for more info. Treasure Island Resort & Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch.

Stillwater Flea Market

Featuring nearly 200 vendors and crafters every month. Other dates: Sep. 27-28. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Stillwater.

The Honeydogs Photo provided

Free, once inside the fairgrounds:

Margo Price

8:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

The MPLS Women of Motown

10:30 & 11:45 a.m. Sat.-Sun. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Slap Dragon

1 & 2:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Annie & the Caldwells

3:45 & 4:45 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Rosie Daze Band

12:30, 1:30, & 2:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End.

Steve Solkela

4, 5, & 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End.

The Honeydogs

8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End.

Good for Gary

8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Kickin' It Irish with O'Shea Irish Dance

10:45 a.m., noon, & 1:15 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Wild Colonial Bhoys

3:15, 4:30, & 5:45 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market



Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. No market on Sep. 19). 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Aug.; 8 a.m. to noon Sep. through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea Provided

SUNDAY

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Hosted by the Totally Rad Vintage crew. Noon to 5 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Food Truck Fair: Mini State Fair Edition

Noon to 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis History Ride

This 20- to 22-mile tour includes stops at the Maple Hill Cemetery, the Ard Godfrey House, Lumber Exchange Building, Stevens Park and House, and Powderhorn Park. Find more information here. 12:30 p.m. Behind Bars Bicycle Shop, 208 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Death Becomes Her

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Ham Shannon

Singer/songwriter tunes. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Martin Devaney

With Hobby Weiss & Evan McHugh. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Venus Yevu

With Bunny Blaze, Maggie Black & Aly Meier. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Boozewater



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

David Huckfelt

3–5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Beat Excavation

Zoma House is a community art studio and event space tucked into the corner of Lake and Hennepin—you know, where supposedly nothing happens these days. If you haven’t yet been to one of the org’s Tuesday “Office Hours” sessions or various other events, consider swinging by today for an afternoon record swap, put together by O-D Sounds. While you dig in the crates, you can groove to a soundtrack provided by DJ Todda, Mr. Neighborhood, TaliaKnight, I-Self Devine, and D.A. Bullock. And if this puts you in a vinyl mood, you could make a day of it and swing by Disco Death (their Afropop section does not fuck around) and Lucky Cat Records. Free. 1–5 p.m. Zoma House, 1426 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Church of Cornbread

Cornbread Harris jams. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Music Jam

A rotating group of local and traveling musicians stop by weekly to jam. 7:30–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Animales (End of) Summer Party

Hang out with llamas from Llama Mama. With coffee, sales, and merch deals. Noon to 4 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Matty & The Subtle Validation

Folk. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

The Long Honeymoon

Rock. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Thai Sunday Market Promo

Thai Sunday Market

Food, vendors, entertainment. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. through Sep. 13. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.

Improv in the Park

Hosted by Stevie Ray’s Improv Company. 5–6:30 p.m. Lake Ann Park, 1456 W. 78th St., Chanhassen.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, 6-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. Running Aces, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Linden Hills Farmers Market Promo

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Sep. (closed Sep. 6). Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Stevens Square Farmers Market Sundays

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sep. Stevens Square Park, 1820 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25 (no market Aug. 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.