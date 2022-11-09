Elections Are Over and It’s Time for Your Complete Concert Calendar: November 8-14

Let’s look at a big, long list of shows.
Wednesday, November 9
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Blu DeTiger with Tiffany Day @ Fine Line
FKJ with OHMA @ Palace Theatre
Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s
Kiltro with Half Gringa @ 7th St Entry
KFAI House Party Presents Erin McCawley and Dean Magraw @ 331 Club
Dan Israel, Stephanie Was @ 331 Club
The Vault: Concert Series and Open Mic @ The Treasury
Molly Mayer and Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, November 10
Nivrana: A Tribute to Nirvana @ Amsterdam
Kid Dakota (November Residency) with Gabriel Douglas @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners
Pat Donohue with Rich Dworsky and Richard Kriehn @ Crooners
Ron Artis II and the Truth @ Dakota
Meat Raffle Ska, Zoe Says No @ Driftwood
Ty Segall with Emmett Kelly @ Fine Line
Scott H. Biram, Joseph Huber @ Hook and Ladder
Jim Lauderdale @ Hook and Ladder
Faux Doubt: A Tribute to the Music of No Doubt @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Charlie Burg with Genevieve Stokes @ 7th St Entry
Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Dan Rumsey, Sela Run, Cossandra Cole, Willow Waters @ 331 Club
- The Dream Syndicate @ Turf Club
L.A.’s great (greatest?) ’80s students of the Velvet Underground are gonna play their debut album, The Days of Wine & Roses, which you probably want them to. Since that landmark was so dependent on the way long ago departed guitarist Karl Precoda, filtered Lou Reed through psychedelia, I’m a little curious about how guitarist Jason Victor, who stepped in when the band reformed, adjusts the sound to his own talents. Judging from the reformed band’s latest, Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions, Victor has plenty of tricks of his own.
Mystery Meat, Let’s be Kids, Mary Jam, Ray Gun Youth @ Underground Music Cafe
The Gated Community (Album Release) @ Uptown VFW
We Are the Willows @ White Squirrel
Friday, November 11
Mother Banjo + Jaspar Lepak @ Aster Cafe
Dan Ristrom & The Big Throwdown @ Bunkers
The Soft Light with Junior Choir and Beulah Rue @ Cabooze
Johnnie Brown Sings Lionel Richie @ Crooners
Doug Anderson and Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Prudence Johnson @ Crooners
Matt Herzog Band, Lovercraft @ Driftwood
Men I Trust with Feng Suave @ First Avenue
Vibin Viernes with DJ William El Buenon and Live Drum by Franky Rivery @ Granada
Brass & Bodyworks + Porky’s Groove Machine + Golden Morrison @ Hook and Ladder
AfroGeode and The Gemstones, Big Salt, Charmme @ Hook and Ladder
Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Lisa Deguiseppi @ KJ’s Hideaway
Floodwater Angel, Erik’s Iridescent Tent, Larry Wish @ Mortimer’s
Joe Bonamassa @ Orpheum Theatre
The Backseat Lovers with Bendigo Fletcher @ Palace Theatre
The Union Suits, Goatroper, and Hemma @ Palmer’s
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute @ Pantages Theatre
Just Mustard, Been Stellar @ 7th St Entry
Annihilation Process @ Studio B
WHITE LINE DARKO, The Briefly Gorgeous, Admiral Fox @ 331 Club
Arch Echo with The Resonance Project @ Turf Club
Come As You Are: A 90’s Alternative Party! @ Uptown VFW
Warren Zeiders @ Varsity Theater
Warcake with Blood Cookie, The Havana Sleeve, Falcon Arrow @ White Squirrel
Saturday, November 12
Floodwater Angel with Murf, Lunar Moth, and Magick Flavour Station @ Amsterdam
Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides + Atreyu @ Armory
Space Hug + Jeff Ray @ Aster Cafe
Chase & Ovation: The Music of Prince @ Bunkers
- Beth Orton with Heather Woods Broderick @ Cedar Cultural Center
A quarter-century ago, Orton was a quiet pioneer in the world of post-expressive singer-songwriters, fusing British folk stoicism with a mix of electronic and organic settings that nailed a certain wistful mood. Her first album in six years, Weather Alive, could almost sound like a victory lap in celebration of how ahead of the game she was–if Orton wasn’t so modest about it all.
Connie Evingson and Andrew Walesch @ Crooners
Kate Beahan and Friends @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners
The Hackmasters, the Rolling Clones @ Driftwood
ThankOween 5: The Heavy Sixers, 13 Howell, PEAL, The Boot R&B and Haters Club @ Eagles 34
Nightly with vaultboy @ Fine Line
Zakir Hussain with Niladri Kumar @ The Fitzgerald Theater
GRRRL SCOUT: Cloud Nine @ Hook and Ladder — FEATURED IN EVENT HORIZON
Take That Back with Andy Heglund Sextet @ KJ’s Hideaway
Twin Citizen, Lost Evidence, Loki’s Folly & Rat Castle Jazz Ensemble @ Mortimer’s
Porcupine, Wristwatch, and Prismatic Spray @ Palmer’s
John Petrucci Featuring Mike Portnoy, Dave LaRue, Meanstreak @ Pantages Theatre
Mama Digdown’s Brass Band & Southside Aces @ Parkway
Let’s Eat Grandma with SYM1 @ 7th St Entry
Apocalypse Girlfriend, Jeweler @ 331 Club
Voltage Controller Vol. 11, chris hepola, kindohm x mt. curve @ 331 Club
Good Trouble, Sassafras, Two Weeks Past Never @ The Treasury
Maggie Rose with Molly Brandt @ Turf Club
Ska Prom with the Von Tramps, Something To Do & DJ Aaron Porter @ Uptown VFW
Whispered the Rabbit @ White Squirrel
Sunday, November 13
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Jason Roberts + Haley E Rydell @ Aster Cafe
Pianos Become the Teeth in Minneapolis @ Cabooze
Reza Khan featuring Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Bond Does Belly @ Hook and Ladder
Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse
Annie & the Bang Bang + Paperbacks @ Icehouse
Dr. Jay’s Cabaret Presents: The Big 80’s Show! @ KJ’s Hideaway
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Kai Brewster’s Millions @ Palmer’s
Semler with Mayyadda @ 7th St Entry
Dave Matthews Band @ Target Center
Friday I’m in Love: A Stranger Things Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
Monday, November 14
Global Piyyut @ Cedar Cultural Center
What’s That Sound?: Curated by Chris and Ivan Cunningham @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
DJ Nanobyte Presents ‘Nightmare On The West Bank’ with Betty Won’t, Stressica @ Palmer’s
Victor Internet with Ariel & The Culture and Estereomance @ 7th St Entry
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series w. Rabeca & Lemon Lob @ White Squirrel