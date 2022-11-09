Skip to contents
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
LEARN MORE
Events

Elections Are Over and It’s Time for Your Complete Concert Calendar: November 8-14

Congratulations to all the candidates who won yesterday, except for the bad ones.

4:19 PM CST on Nov 9, 2022
Beth Orton
Eliot Lee Hazel
Keith Harris
0Comments
Join the Discussion

Let’s look at a big, long list of shows.

Wednesday, November 9

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Nunnabove @ Crooners

Flor de Toloache @ Dakota

Blu DeTiger with Tiffany Day @ Fine Line

FKJ with OHMA @ Palace Theatre 

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s

Kiltro with Half Gringa @ 7th St Entry

KFAI House Party Presents Erin McCawley and Dean Magraw @ 331 Club

Dan Israel, Stephanie Was @ 331 Club

The Vault: Concert Series and Open Mic @ The Treasury

Twiddle @ Varsity Theater

Molly Mayer and Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, November 10

Nivrana: A Tribute to Nirvana @ Amsterdam

Kid Dakota (November Residency) with Gabriel Douglas @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners

Pat Donohue with Rich Dworsky and Richard Kriehn @ Crooners

Ron Artis II and the Truth @ Dakota

Meat Raffle Ska, Zoe Says No @ Driftwood

Ty Segall with Emmett Kelly @ Fine Line

Scott H. Biram, Joseph Huber @ Hook and Ladder

Jim Lauderdale @ Hook and Ladder

Private Oates @ Icehouse

Faux Doubt: A Tribute to the Music of No Doubt @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Charlie Burg with Genevieve Stokes @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Dan Rumsey, Sela Run, Cossandra Cole, Willow Waters @ 331 Club

  • The Dream Syndicate @ Turf Club
    L.A.’s great (greatest?) ’80s students of the Velvet Underground are gonna play their debut album, The Days of Wine & Roses, which you probably want them to. Since that landmark was so dependent on the way long ago departed guitarist Karl Precoda, filtered Lou Reed through psychedelia, I’m a little curious about how guitarist Jason Victor, who stepped in when the band reformed, adjusts the sound to his own talents. Judging from the reformed band’s latest, Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions, Victor has plenty of tricks of his own.

Mystery Meat, Let’s be Kids, Mary Jam, Ray Gun Youth @ Underground Music Cafe

The Gated Community (Album Release) @ Uptown VFW

Mersiv @ Varsity Theater

We Are the Willows @ White Squirrel

Friday, November 11

Mother Banjo + Jaspar Lepak @ Aster Cafe

Dan Ristrom & The Big Throwdown @ Bunkers

The Soft Light with Junior Choir and Beulah Rue @ Cabooze

Johnnie Brown Sings Lionel Richie @ Crooners

Doug Anderson and Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Prudence Johnson @ Crooners

Steven Page @ Dakota

Matt Herzog Band, Lovercraft @ Driftwood

Men I Trust with Feng Suave @ First Avenue

Vibin Viernes with DJ William El Buenon and Live Drum by Franky Rivery @ Granada

Brass & Bodyworks + Porky’s Groove Machine + Golden Morrison @ Hook and Ladder

AfroGeode and The Gemstones, Big Salt, Charmme @ Hook and Ladder

Tim Sparks @ Icehouse

Brunette + Hyooman @ Icehouse

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Lisa Deguiseppi @ KJ’s Hideaway

SayMyName @ The Loft

Floodwater Angel, Erik’s Iridescent Tent, Larry Wish @ Mortimer’s

Joe Bonamassa @ Orpheum Theatre

The Backseat Lovers with Bendigo Fletcher @ Palace Theatre

The Union Suits, Goatroper, and Hemma @ Palmer’s

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute @ Pantages Theatre

Just Mustard, Been Stellar @ 7th St Entry

Annihilation Process @ Studio B

Rod Wave @ Target Center

WHITE LINE DARKO, The Briefly Gorgeous, Admiral Fox @ 331 Club

Arch Echo with The Resonance Project @ Turf Club

Come As You Are: A 90’s Alternative Party! @ Uptown VFW

Warren Zeiders @ Varsity Theater

Warcake with Blood Cookie, The Havana Sleeve, Falcon Arrow @ White Squirrel

Saturday, November 12

Floodwater Angel with Murf, Lunar Moth, and Magick Flavour Station @ Amsterdam

Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides + Atreyu @ Armory

Space Hug + Jeff Ray @ Aster Cafe

Chase & Ovation: The Music of Prince @ Bunkers

  • Beth Orton with Heather Woods Broderick  @ Cedar Cultural Center
    A quarter-century ago, Orton was a quiet pioneer in the world of post-expressive singer-songwriters, fusing British folk stoicism with a mix of electronic and organic settings that nailed a certain wistful mood. Her first album in six years, Weather Alive, could almost sound like a victory lap in celebration of how ahead of the game she was–if Orton wasn’t so modest about it all.

Connie Evingson and Andrew Walesch @ Crooners

Kate Beahan and Friends @ Crooners

Pamela McNeill @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

American Roots Revue @ Dakota

The Hackmasters, the Rolling Clones @ Driftwood

ThankOween 5: The Heavy Sixers, 13 Howell, PEAL, The Boot R&B and Haters Club @ Eagles 34

Nightly with vaultboy @ Fine Line

DeVotchKa @ First Avenue 

Zakir Hussain with Niladri Kumar @ The Fitzgerald Theater

GRRRL SCOUT: Cloud Nine @ Hook and LadderFEATURED IN EVENT HORIZON

The Dollys @ Icehouse

Take That Back with Andy Heglund Sextet @ KJ’s Hideaway

Twin Citizen, Lost Evidence, Loki’s Folly & Rat Castle Jazz Ensemble @ Mortimer’s

Porcupine, Wristwatch, and Prismatic Spray @ Palmer’s

John Petrucci Featuring Mike Portnoy, Dave LaRue, Meanstreak @ Pantages Theatre

Mama Digdown’s Brass Band & Southside Aces @ Parkway

Let’s Eat Grandma with SYM1 @ 7th St Entry

Peekaboo @ Skyway Theatre

Apocalypse Girlfriend, Jeweler @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller Vol. 11, chris hepola, kindohm x mt. curve @ 331 Club

Good Trouble, Sassafras, Two Weeks Past Never @ The Treasury

Maggie Rose with Molly Brandt @ Turf Club

Ska Prom with the Von Tramps, Something To Do & DJ Aaron Porter @ Uptown VFW

Whispered the Rabbit @ White Squirrel

Sunday, November 13

Arcade Fire @ Armory

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Jason Roberts + Haley E Rydell @ Aster Cafe

Pianos Become the Teeth in Minneapolis @ Cabooze

Trailer Trash @ Crooners

Park Evans Trio @ Crooners

Reza Khan featuring Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Lush Country @ Crooners

Kathy Mattea @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Bond Does Belly @ Hook and Ladder

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse

Annie & the Bang Bang + Paperbacks @ Icehouse

Dr. Jay’s Cabaret Presents: The Big 80’s Show! @ KJ’s Hideaway

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Kai Brewster’s Millions @ Palmer’s

Semler with Mayyadda @ 7th St Entry

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Dave Matthews Band @ Target Center

Friday I’m in Love: A Stranger Things Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

Mike Munson @ White Squirrel

Monday, November 14

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Global Piyyut @ Cedar Cultural Center

Benny Weinbeck Trio @ Dakota

What’s That Sound?: Curated by Chris and Ivan Cunningham @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Nanobyte Presents ‘Nightmare On The West Bank’ with Betty Won’t, Stressica @ Palmer’s

Victor Internet with Ariel & The Culture and Estereomance @ 7th St Entry 

Pine & Fire @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series w. Rabeca & Lemon Lob @ White Squirrel

Read More:

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Have a Tip?

Give us the scoop!

Contact Us

More From Racket

Moriarty’s Dominant Victory Even Chipped Away at the ‘Golden Crescent’

News
3Comments
Jay Boller
and
Em Cassel
43 minutes ago

Elections Are Over and It’s Time for Your Complete Concert Calendar: November 8-14

Events
0Comments
Keith Harris
1 hour ago
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
LEARN MORE

The Last-Ever Savage Love to Appear In the Hallowed Pages of Racket

Culture
1Comment
Dan Savage
9:01 AM CST

There’s More to Rock Documentaries Than Dave Grohl

Movies
0Comments
Keith Harris
8:22 AM CST

See more stories