Drop Deadlift Gorgeous, Cindy Lawson, Pumpkins and Powerdrills: This Week’s Best Events

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WEDNESDAY 10.21

The Moth Twin Cities GrandSLAM Championship

Fitzgerald Theater

It’s the grandaddy of ‘em all; a night that’ll see the club-tested heavyweights of local longform storytelling duke it out (rhetorically) for all the marbles (presumably some sort of tasteful trophy or plaque). That’s right, it’s the Moth’s Twin Cities GrandSLAM Championship, where 10 winners of past open-mic StorySLAMs will gather for “the ultimate storytelling showdown” and the title of “Twin Cities Story Champion.” The theme: “OUT OF BOUNDS.” That means you’ll hear “tales of swerves, turns, and detours off the beaten path. Bringing down the house or raising the roof. Overstepping, diving in, or letting it all out in one fell swoop.” Lower-stakes, smaller-scale Moth prelims return to St. Paul’s Amsterdam Bar & Hall and Minneapolis’s Parkway Theater next month. I don’t have a ton to add here, so allow me to yet again plug HBO’s Girls, which really holds the fuck up upon rewatching—remember in Season 5, when Hannah competes in a Moth StorySLAM themed to jealousy? Great stuff. $44.87. 7 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes

Carbone’s Minneapolis

This local-artist showcase from Fulton Brewing and Carbone’s takes place on the third Wednesday of each month. And folks? It’s the third Wednesday of the month. Tonight’s musical lineup features Michael Sherwood, Shelly Lynne, and Troy Norton, each of whom gets—you read the event name—30 minutes to share a stripped-down set with listeners. Nate P. of SHORELUNCH fame hosts, and Fulton pints are just $5 during the show. Not a bad way to spend a Wednesday. Free. 7–9 p.m. 4705 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

ConFluence Drew Arrieta

THURSDAY 10.22

ConFluence 2027 Party

Barrel Theory Beer Co.

It’s back! Well, not quite back. Not yet. But in shitty times like these it’s nice to have something to look forward to. ConFluence, the biennial (as in, every two years) sci-fi convention centered on BIPOC artists, futures, and narratives, is throwing a warm-up party this week for its October 2027 event. You can learn a little more about the fest (which is expanding to three days and heading to St. Paul next year) at tonight’s happening, which will include geeky karaoke and a special $5 off code for when $30 presale tickets become available online. The future cannot get here fast enough. Free. 7–10 p.m. 550 Vandalia St., Suite 160, St. Paul; follow here for updates.—Jessica Armbruster

Broken Clock's pet and person costume contest. FB

FRIDAY 10.23

Dog & Owner Costume Contest

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

No doubt you’ve been meticulously handcrafting your own Halloween costume in your basement for weeks now. But what about your dog’s corresponding costume? At Broken Clock’s annual canine costume contest, both pet and owner must dress up to participate, and you’d better come ready to show off: A portion of the Northeast brewery’s taproom will become a runway where pups and people strut their stuff. This is year four for the multi-species contest, so you can bet the competition will be ruff—and there are prizes for best in show. Speaking of which, Cookie, Gerry, and Winky would be a good trio costume… Free. 6–9 p.m. 1712 Marshall St. NE, Suite 100, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Sylvan Esso

First Avenue

Are Sylvan Esso... local? Hear us out. The indie-pop group's producer, Nick Sanborn, got his start in the Durham, North Carolina-based band Megafaun, which was a spinoff of the early Justin Vernon project DeYarmond Edison, who came from Eau Claire, Wisconsin… Sounds (painfully, tenuously) local(ish) to me! At any rate, Sanborn teamed with beguiling singer Amelia Meath for Sylvan Esso, and together the duo hit No. 39 on the Billboard charts with their 2014 self-titled debut. Meath and Sanborn aren't coasting on late indie-sleaze legacy vibes, however. Their latest, last month's Ow, charged outta the gates with the winking, bratty rocker "Hot Slob." Arty yet fun, peak-Pitchfork-evoking yet always evolving—we stan this freshly minted Minnesota band from Durham! Picked to Click 2024 winner Papa Mbye, who recently took over booking duties at Mortimer’s, opens. 18+. $99–$152. 7 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, Happy Hour, (2015) Image courtesy Janus Films

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi: Effect and Cause



Walker Art Center

If your first experience of Japanese director Hamaguchi was his three-hour Oscar-winning feature Drive My Car in 2022 (mine was), here’s an opportunity to catch up with a true modern master. On Friday the director will be in conversation with Toronto International Film Festival curator Andréa Picard; Saturday offers a rare screening of Hamaguchi’s five-hour 2015 film Happy Hour. The following week brings Wheel of Fantasy and Fortune, his collection of three stories, and Drive My Car, that strange, moving tale of a director bonding with his chauffeur as he guides a multilingual cast through a production Uncle Vanya. And on the first weekend in November, you can catch the more recent Evil Does Not Exist, followed by the short film that inspired it, Gift, which will be accompanied by a live performance of its score from composer Eiko Ishibashi. $15–$18. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through November 7—Keith Harris

The Tubs

Cloudland

Owen Williams still sings a whole lot like Richard Thompson on this Welsh band’s latest, Hard Life. I mention this as a point of information rather than a criticism; it’s even somewhat endearing since you can tell he’s probably trying to mimic Bob Mould. (The giveaway is the one that goes “If I can’t change your mind.”) If he doesn’t have ol’ Dick’s spite, he still complains a lot about women, as power poppers will do, as much out of habit as out of experience. But the Tubs are hookier than a lot of power-pop guys, and new guitarist Dan Lucas, in for the departing George Nicholls, knows when to chime, when to jangle, and when to add a little lick in just the right place. With Mopar Stars. 21+. $22.31. 7:30 p.m. 3533 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Drop Deadlift Gorgeous 2024 Solcana Fitness

SATURDAY 10.24

Drop Deadlift Gorgeous 2026

The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

Trans women and men belong in sports. And beyond athletics, they also deserve healthcare, a place to live, and to feel safe in public. None of these statements should be controversial, but here we are. With this in mind, Solcana Fitness’s annual Drop Dead Gorgeous has raised over $350K for trans organizations across the U.S. Now in its fifth year, the deadlift competition invites folks of all skills levels to compete. Minnesota drag king Dick Von Dyke will emcee the event (read Racket’s profile here), while King Molasses (star of season 1 of King of Drag) will give a halftime performance. Food trucks and the Hook & Ladder bar will offer sustenance (and booze), while Jackalope Tattoo will stop by for some flash tattooing. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Cindy Lawson



Cloudland

Is Cindy Lawson the local-rock comeback story of the ’20s? Maybe I’m forgetting someone, that’s possible, but hey, it’s Monday morning, you and I are both still a little drowsy, so let’s run with that for now. Once known as a member of the Clams, an all-female band back when such a thing was a rarity, Lawson has spent the past few years gigging with DIY industriousness and sloganizing/guitar-slashing with punk bluntness. Tonight is a release party for her four-track EP, Long Live the Resistance!; her songs’ targets include abusive men (“If you could get away with it would you do it again?”) and ICE agents (“We were there/We saw it happen”), with proceeds from EP sales going to the legal defense fund of the Minnesota 15. Lawson and her band will also be at Barely Brothers Records on Friday. With Toilet Rats, Mad Mojo Jett. 21+. $12/$15 at the door. 8 p.m. 3533 E. Lake Street, Minneapolis; more info here.—Keith Harris

Nur-D

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Green Room

Nur-D hustles. His new album, due on Wednesday, is his 11th full-length (in under a decade). It’s called Hell, and damn straight it’s, uh, topical. “END OF THE WORLD,” which I’ll leave in all caps just to drive home how much he means it, updates “1999” for the 21st century—“I’m-a do my dance when the flashbang hits,” he boasts, inviting you to put your body “right on my apocalypse.” Elsewhere he disses “slavecatchers in the street” (aka ICE) for their chapped lips as well as their brutality. Nur-D never fails to rise to the moment; it’d be nice if we had fewer moments here in Minnesota for him to rise to. With DJ Hayes, Brandyn Lee Tulloch, and Brass Solidarity. 18+. $23.61. 6 p.m. 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Pumpkins and Powerdrills

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

We championed the volunteers who run the very cool Minnesota Tool Library nonprofit last year, but we’ve never used their powerful collection to gut and carve pumpkins while drinking beer. That could well change this weekend as MTL teams up with Broken Clock, one of Racket’s top family-friendly breweries, for an afternoon of gourd-butchering that won’t leave your kitchen and/or backyard strewn with orange innards. The premise is, quite frankly, spooktacular: You bring pumpkins (and ideally a family); you use borrowed power tools and blades to fashion them (the pumpkins, not the family) into jack-o'-lanterns. Pre-registered timeslots are encouraged to manage the seasonally appropriate carnage. Free but donations to MTL accepted. 1–5 p.m. 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Gilla Band

Turf Club

Look people, we have got to spread the hot gigs out better—I don’t know what the hell I’m gonna do Saturday night. A standard four-piece vox-gtr-bass-drums rock band in appearance, these Irish fellers play so consistently in the red that their music more closely resembles some tech wiz’s industrial clamor than, I dunno, Geese or whoever. “The trick,” as bassist Daniel Fox told Pitchfork’s Laura Snapes, “is to be louder than everyone else.” The quartet’s new album, Pugnello, strips down further toward pure blare—is that powerhouse drummer Adam Faulkner battering out those confounding rhythms or a machine or both?—with frontman Dara Kiely’s rants providing the barest melodies. The lyrics that emerge from the din make me listen closer, though in the tradition of Mark E. Smith, Kiely gets as much out of an exasperated “ohhhh” as he does from lines like “I'm injecting a lethal dose of nothing/I'm blaring a dangerous amount of Coldplay.” With PISS. 21+. $32.49. 8 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Boo Union Depot

SUNDAY 10.25

Kiddie Halloween

Union Depot + Landmark Center

Not to be all “when I was a kid.” But! When I was a kid, parents just sent us out into the dark night to collect candy from the neighbors while the teens destroyed pumpkins and toilet-papered houses. It was wonderful. These days, Halloween seems to be a little more structured, with guardrails keeping the ride on track. Two events this Sunday in St. Paul make it easy to make a day of it—even though it should be a night! The adorably named Boonion Depot kicks things off with a morning of hands-on art-making, dancing, and other Halloween fun. Next head over to the Great Pumpkin Halloween Festival at Landmark, which boasts carnival games, a costumed parade, facepainting, and DJs. Added bonus: Both of these events are free. Boonion Depot: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Union Depot (214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul). The Great Pumpkin Halloween Festival: 1–3 p.m. at Landmark Center (75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul).—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Horror Fest Promo

ONGOING

Twin Cities Film Fest

Marcus West End/Edina Mann Theatre

This is the biggest film festival of a season that’s chock full of them, with 150 or so flicks screening at two venues as well as online. Categories include the basics, like horror and comedy, but there are also more niche tags, such as the environmentally focused “code red” and the “TCFF Changemaker Series,” which this year will showcase films exploring refugee experiences around the world. Big movies of 2026 include the Andrew Scott showcase Elsinore, Wild Horse Nine from writer/director/awards-magnet Martin McDonagh, and Out of the Woods, starring Frances Fisher, who’ll be present for a live conversation. Actors Jeremy Swift and Natalie Gold will also be in town for Welcome to the Fishbowl, and Moonlight will be screening in a 4K restored release for its 10th anniversary. 1625 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park; 3911 W. 50th St., Edina; find showtimes, prices, and more info here. Through October 24—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Horror Festival XV

The Crane Theater

Now in its 15th year, this horror festival continues to freak audiences out. The 2026 lineup features 14 different productions at the Crane Theater over 16 days. We’ve got location-based horror, including an ice shanty nail biter (Bicentennial Auger), a mysterious bloodbath (SHED), and a work set in Disney’s Haunted Mansion (There’s Room for One Thousand). There’s body and philosophical horror (Augmentation), sapphic vampire horror (Carmilla), and puppetry (Tales of Terror… from the Tomb). All shows come with a handy age rating system, as well as ratings for language and blood. 2303 NE Kennedy St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 31—Jessica Armbruster

SpoOOoOOooky Bar Pop-Ups

Multiple Locations

Good news for people who love to drink themed cocktails while surrounded by spooky kitsch: It’s Halloween bar pop-up time! Over in south Minneapolis, Creekside Supper Club is now Creepside Supper Club (love it), with a seasonal drink menu and killer decor; Nico's Taco and Tequila Bar in Uptown has been transformed into a House of Halloween. X-mas Slay is back at Bina’s in Northeast, and the Haunted Basement Bar has returned to Travail’s Basement Bar in Robbinsdale—this year, with a horrifying harvest supper twist. (“Remember…Once you’re part of the family, you’re always part of the family.”) Meteor will transform into the Black Lagoon on Thursday, and Thursday is also the start of Tavern of Terror at Twin Cities 400 Tavern. Have fun out there, creeps and freaks!—Em Cassel

Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Farm

Getting lost in a corn maze is wholesome fun—or the start of a horror movie. It’s probably going to be the latter when we’re talking ‘bout this annual Shakopee harvest fest. Since 1997, Sever’s has created a huge maze annually for you to explore (generally it takes 30–40 minutes from start to finish), but once you make your way out there’s still a ton to see and do. There’s a petting zoo, there are hay rides, there are hay sculptures, there’s a live music stage, fields of pumpkins, zip lining, and corn pits. New this year is a mega-jump BMX bike show. $19. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.–Sun., plus Thu.–Fri. Oct. 15–16 (MEA week). 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee; find more info here. Through November 1—Jessica Armbruster

“Cream of the Crop: The Second Harvest”

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Last year, for the first time, the Minneapolis Institute of Art exhibited a selection of crop art from the Minnesota State Fair. “[Crop art is] an interesting crossover between folk art and fine art, it’s a kitschy Minnesota tradition, and it’s something sort of uniquely Minnesotan,” Rob Bedeaux, Mia’s head of marketing and communications, told Racket at the time. “Cream of the Crop,” as the show was perfectly titled, was a hit. It was so popular that Mia brought the show back this year, with more than 20 pieces of art, including five that won best in show ribbons from the fair. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through November 29—Em Cassel

“Roots”

All My Relations Arts

This fall/winter exhibition from All My Relations Arts showcases Native artists from across the regions of Turtle Island, the name many Indigenous peoples use to refer to the Americas. It’s part of a new juried series that will “shed light on how the Western colonial construct of borders was designed to divide Native nations and perpetuate cultural divisions through the systematic removal of Indigenous peoples from their ancestral homelands,” according to AMRA. The first exhibit in this series focuses on the Midwest region. 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 12—Em Cassel

“Olalekan Jeyifous: Hydricosmic Litanies”

Walker Art Center

Recently, Racket ran a story by Drew Ross about what trash and treasures might surface if we were to drain the Mississippi River gorge. By curious coincidence, a new exhibit at the Walker constructs imaginary artifacts from composite, fictional cultures that might be found in the river. In his first solo show, “Hydricosmic Litanies,” the Nigerian-born artist Olalekan Jeyifous, also known as Lek, draws upon Yorùbá, Dakota, and Ojibwe traditions to create stories about the interaction between peoples and the river. You should check out Jeyifous’s Insta for a taste of what his art is like. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 3, 2027—Keith Harris