All the Movies You Can See Till the End of the Year

Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, December 22
Miracle of 34th Street
The Heights
This movie is all lies. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Parkway
Starring America’s sweethearts, Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid. Pre-show music by Ben Cook-Feltz. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.
White Christmas (1954)
Riverview
Bing Crosby! Danny Kaye! Rosemary Clooney! Vera-Allen! Christmas! Vermont! $4. 12:30 p.m. More info here.
2025 Armageddon (2022)
Trylon
Don’t worry, Michael Paré of Eddie and the Cruisers fame will save us! 1 p.m. More info here.
British Arrows Awards
Walker Art Center
It’s that time of year! Most screenings are already sold out, so if you’re interested, hop to it. $15. Thursday-Friday & Wednesday-Saturday. Showtimes and more info here.
Friday, December 23
Die Hard (1988)
Parkway
Catch the It’s a Wonderful Life of hostage flicks in 35mm. With a pre-show debate on whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie. $9/$12. Debate at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.
The Red Shoes (1948)
Trylon
I’m telling you, do not fuck with magic ballet slippers. $8. Friday 7 & 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday 4:45 & 7:30 p.m.; Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, December 24
Carol (2015)
Alamo Drafthouse
Nothing says Christmas like secret lesbians on the lam. $10. 12 p.m. More info here.
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Alamo Drafthouse
Tom and Nicole are the reason for the season. $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.
Ronia: The Robber’s Daughter (1984)
The Main
The beloved Swedish classic. Also Sunday-Monday, Friday-Sunday. $4-$10. 4 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, December 25
White Christmas (1954)
Alamo Drafthouse
Bing Crosby! Danny Kaye! Rosemary Clooney! Vera-Allen! Christmas! Vermont! $10. 3:15 p.m. More info here.
Wednesday, December 28
Tangerine (2015)
Grandview 1 & 2
Sean Baker’s low-budget, high-energy story about a trans sex worker. Also Thursday. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
16mm New Hollywood Paranoia Show
Trylon
“Commercials, trailers, and shorts,” followed by one of the great paranoid political features of the 1970s.” $10. 7 p.m. More info here.
Special Screenings Next Week
Thursday, December 29
Love Actually (2003)
Parkway
Can a cast of many, many British people find love? Pre-movie music by Simon Husbands. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.
Friday, December 30
Ball of Fire (1941)
Trylon
Barbara Stanwyck helps a bunch of nerdy academics finish writing their encyclopedia. A blast. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, December 31
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Alamo Drafthouse
A New Year’s movie! $10. 12:30 p.m. More info here.
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Parkway
Apparently Tim Burton didn’t want Tom Cruise for the role because the actor wanted to know how Edward peed. A valid concern, IMO! $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, January 1
The Apartment (1960)
Alamo Drafthouse
Jack Lemmon lets his bosses bang their mistresses in his home. $10. 12 p.m. More info here.
Holiday Inn (1942)
The Heights
If White Christmas wasn’t enough Bing for your holiday season. $12. 1 p.m. More info here.
Ghost in the Shell (1995)
Trylon
The anime original. No Scarlett Johansson in sight. $8. 7:30 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 8:45 p.m. More info here.
Monday, January 2
Phantom Thread (2017)
Alamo Drafthouse
Paul Thomas Anderson’s brilliant warped romance centers on control-freakery and codependence. $10. 7:40 p.m. More info here.
Wednesday, January 4
Tape Freaks January
Trylon
New year, same ol’ Tape Freaks. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Babylon
I see Damien Chazelle has moved on from hating music to hating movies.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
This kinda reunites Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek. That’s something, right?
The Whale
I read the synopsis, and is this just The Wrestler with a fat guy?
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Lookin’ like a standard issue biopic.
Opening Next Week
EO
A donkey has adventures!
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)
The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans (read our review here)