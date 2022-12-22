Skip to contents
Movies

All the Movies You Can See Till the End of the Year

See you in 2023, suckers!

9:15 AM CST on Dec 22, 2022
A donkey
Sideshow and Janus Films
Look! A donkey!
Keith Harris
Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, December 22

Miracle of 34th Street
The Heights
This movie is all lies. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Parkway
Starring America’s sweethearts, Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid. Pre-show music by Ben Cook-Feltz. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

White Christmas (1954)
Riverview
Bing Crosby! Danny Kaye! Rosemary Clooney! Vera-Allen! Christmas! Vermont! $4. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

2025 Armageddon (2022)
Trylon
Don’t worry, Michael Paré of Eddie and the Cruisers fame will save us! 1 p.m. More info here.

British Arrows Awards
Walker Art Center
It’s that time of year! Most screenings are already sold out, so if you’re interested, hop to it. $15. Thursday-Friday & Wednesday-Saturday. Showtimes and more info here.

Friday, December 23

Die Hard (1988)
Parkway
Catch the It’s a Wonderful Life of hostage flicks in 35mm. With a pre-show debate on whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie. $9/$12. Debate at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

The Red Shoes (1948)
Trylon
I’m telling you, do not fuck with magic ballet slippers. $8. Friday 7 & 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday 4:45 & 7:30 p.m.; Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, December 24

Carol (2015)
Alamo Drafthouse
Nothing says Christmas like secret lesbians on the lam. $10. 12 p.m. More info here.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Alamo Drafthouse
Tom and Nicole are the reason for the season. $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Ronia: The Robber’s Daughter (1984)
The Main
The beloved Swedish classic. Also Sunday-Monday, Friday-Sunday. $4-$10. 4 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, December 25

White Christmas (1954)
Alamo Drafthouse
Bing Crosby! Danny Kaye! Rosemary Clooney! Vera-Allen! Christmas! Vermont! $10. 3:15 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, December 28

Tangerine (2015)
Grandview 1 & 2
Sean Baker’s low-budget, high-energy story about a trans sex worker. Also Thursday. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

16mm New Hollywood Paranoia Show
Trylon
“Commercials, trailers, and shorts,” followed by one of the great paranoid political features of the 1970s.” $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Special Screenings Next Week

Thursday, December 29

Love Actually (2003)
Parkway
Can a cast of many, many British people find love? Pre-movie music by Simon Husbands. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, December 30

Ball of Fire (1941)
Trylon 
Barbara Stanwyck helps a bunch of nerdy academics finish writing their encyclopedia. A blast. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, December 31

When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Alamo Drafthouse
A New Year’s movie! $10. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Parkway
Apparently Tim Burton didn’t want Tom Cruise for the role because the actor wanted to know how Edward peed. A valid concern, IMO! $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, January 1

The Apartment (1960)
Alamo Drafthouse
Jack Lemmon lets his bosses bang their mistresses in his home. $10. 12 p.m. More info here.

Holiday Inn (1942)
The Heights
If White Christmas wasn’t enough Bing for your holiday season. $12. 1 p.m. More info here.

Ghost in the Shell (1995)
Trylon
The anime original. No Scarlett Johansson in sight. $8. 7:30 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Monday, January 2

Phantom Thread (2017)
Alamo Drafthouse
Paul Thomas Anderson’s brilliant warped romance centers on control-freakery and codependence. $10. 7:40 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, January 4

Tape Freaks January
Trylon
New year, same ol’ Tape Freaks. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Babylon
I see Damien Chazelle has moved on from hating music to hating movies.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
This kinda reunites Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek. That’s something, right?

The Whale
I read the synopsis, and is this just The Wrestler with a fat guy?

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Lookin’ like a standard issue biopic. 

Opening Next Week

EO
A donkey has adventures!

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Bones and All

Devotion

Empire of Light

The Fabelmans (read our review here)

I Heard the Bells

The Menu

Spoiler Alert

Strange World

Ticket to Paradise

Violent Night

White Noise

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

