A Local Rock Potluck and Some More Fair Fare in This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Hey, how ya liking the new format, with blurbs and what not? Hope this is a useful for you all.

Tuesday, August 30

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Dawn Derow @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Shame, They Hate Change @ Fine Line

Gypsy @ International Bazaar Stage, Minnesota State Fair

Rot + Perth + Slugs + Knights + Static Truth @ Icehouse

DSL: Dire Straits Legacy @ Leinie Lodge Bandshell

Annie Mack @ Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, Minnesota State Fair

As I gushed last week, the Schell’s State at the Fair has been expertly booked this year. Folk-blues-gospel singer-songwriter Mack sings in a big, yet artfully restrained voice, and her songs bend traditional themes to modern. Her 2001 EP, Testify, captures her at her peak—defiant, unbowed, and, if not exactly hopeful, far from defeated.

August Conspiracy Series featuring Johnny Sincerely’s Traveling Blues Orchestra @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Adam Kiesling @ 331 Club

Calum Scott @ Varsity

The Gefroh Brothers Concert @ Water Works

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Nate and Hannah (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, August 31

Hannah von der Hoff (August Residency) with Theyself @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Dee Bomb @ The Commons

Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience @ Dakota

Anthony James Roos & the Red Quarters, Dana Thompson @ Driftwood

Florida Georgia Line with special guest Bailey Zimmerman @ Grandstand, Minnesota State Fair

Molly Dean and Under Violet @ Icehouse

Bad Girlfriends @ International Bazaar Stage, Minnesota State Fair

Low Cut Connie @ Leinie Lodge Bandshell, Minnesota State Fair

Adam Weiner and his retro team are finally making it to the State Fair. Last year, they pulled out of a Current-sponsored Grandstand show over reasonable concerns about the fair’s COVID policies. While those protocols haven’t changed since last year, the band’s been restless to get out on the road, and their songs are just solid enough and their exuberance just corny enough to make them an ideal act for the Leinie Lodge.

Tang and the Tabs, The Ardent Spirits, Your Ex-Girlfriend @ Mortimer’s

Soda Supreme and Keny Grey with Kid $wami, Bloodline, XO @ 7th St Entry

Turn Turn Turn @ Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, Minnesota State Fair

KFAI House Party Presents Drew Peterson @ 331 Club

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, September 1

The Challenger Disaster Conspiracy with Goodnight Ritual and Them That Dare @ Amsterdam

Hyooman + the Key Kids @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Greg Herriges @ The Commons

An Evening with Judi Vinar, Pat Donohue, & Dean Magraw @ Crooners

Maria Jette and Phillip Brunelle @ Crooners

Lizz Wright @ Dakota

The Quick Fix, Bruce Nygren & the Mumblebugs @ Driftwood

REO Speedwagon, Styx, Levon @ Grandstand, Minnesota State Fair

Neko Case, Disq @ First Avenue

The alt-country powerhouse and sometime New Pornographer hasn’t released a full-length of new material since Hell-On in 2018, but it’s been a few crazy years since then, hasn’t it? And she hasn’t exactly been slacking: Earlier this year, Case released a greatest hits collection, Wild Creatures, as one often does usually long before you hit the two-decade mark as a recording musician as she has, and just like the rest of us, she’s got a Substack. So much for the newsier, factual stuff, but you don’t really need me to tell you why she’s worth seeing live. As I said in my unlinkable (thanks, Strib) City Pages review of Hell-On: “Voices this forceful are rarely this cool, so analytical, so untinged with pain—rather than flaunting her power, Case luxuriates in an appreciation of consonants, and the restraint she’s developed over the years is more important than the clarion force, an effect she captures in the line “I’m too much for people, so I gauge / And shout my thoughts at you from a distance.”

Rosetta Peters + JG Everest (album release) @ Icehouse

Bad Girlfriends @ International Bazaar Stage, Minnesota State Fair

Tom, Dick, and Harry @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Low Cut Connie @ Leinie Lodge Bandshell, Minnesota State Fair

Hypoxic Punks @ Minnehaha Park

Velvet Television, Finesse, The Magic Castles, Mr. Submissive @ Mortimer’s

Coma Twins, Partial Traces, and Lutheran Heat @ Palmer’s

Turn Turn Turn @ Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, Minnesota State Fair

Phillip Saint John (Album Release) with PACT, Mic Dos, Exxe @ 7th St Entry

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Upon A Burning Body with Signs of the Swarm, Vulvodynia and Decayer @ Turf Club

Adam & Ava Levy (Thursday Residency) @ White Squirrel

Friday, September 2

Gothess hosted by DJ Miss Q and Hyperkarma @ Amsterdam

The Midnight Choir Social Club @ Aster Cafe

Alex Rossi @ Bunkers

St. Paul and the Minneapolis Punk All Stars @ Canterbury Park

Summer of ’66 Featuring Chronofon @ Crooners

Twin Cities Seven @ Crooners

CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band @ Dakota

CJ’s dad Clifton was the zydeco man, his accordion style defining the upbeat Creole Louisiana genre for listeners in the ’70s. But Chenier the younger, who started playing with his dad at 21, has stepped into those roomy shoes with ease. Since inheriting the Red Hot Louisiana Band in 1987 and taking over lead accordion duties himself, he’s become an ace bandleader in his own right. Pretty irresistible stuff.

The TC Ramblers, Room 95 & Wootzen @ Driftwood

The King Khan & BBQ Show with Miranda and The Beat @ Fine Line

Emo Nite @ First Avenue

Oftener with Fend, Hot Bagels and Nephele @ The Garage

Zac Brown Band, Robert Randolph Band @ Grandstand, Minnesota State Fair

Good Vibes Trio @ Icehouse

Airlands + Alina Maira + Caleb Dee @ Icehouse

Funktion Junction @ International Bazaar Stage, Minnesota State Fair

Jim Pellinger @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Family Stone @ Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage, Minnesota State Fair

Hvdes X High Zombie @ The Loft

Kung Fu Hippies @ Minnehaha Park

The Slow Death, Raging Nathans, Tightwire, Mikey Erg @ Mortimer’s

Gregg Hall & The Wrecking Ball with Brian Beard @ Palmer’s

Phresh Fridays with DJ Still Phresh @ Palmer’s

First Avenue Goes to the Fair @ Schell’s Stage Schilling Amphitheater, Minnesota State Fair

For two nights, First Ave offers a cheap and easy way to catch up on local music from those of us who can’t hit the clubs every night. Night one highlights include the theatrically rockin’ Meghan Kriedler of Kiss the Tiger. Night two’s highlight is Cindy Lawson, the ’90s indie mainstay (her band the Clams helped break the gender barrier), who has come roaring back this year with her first new music in decades. But everyone here is worth sampling.

Lyla Abukhodair, Cazual Citizens, The Cold Casuals, and LESLIE @ 7th St Entry

Uncle Jesse’s Comb, Full Cathodes, Goodbye Mordecai @ 331 Club

Elder with Belzebong and Dreadnought @ Turf Club

St Paul Songwriter Rounds presents… An Evening of Music with Alanna Snortland, Anima, & Delicate Friend @ White Squirrel

Saturday, September 3

Taylor Fest @ Amsterdam

The Way Back Yard Boys + Gabe Roderick @ Aster Cafe

Chase and Ovation @ Bunkers

K.A.A.N. and Demrick @ Cabooze

California Dreamin’ – The Songs of Laurel Canyon @ Crooners

Michael Jackson and the Jackson Family Review with the R Factor @ Crooners

Ahmed and the Jazz Creators @ Crooners

CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band @ Dakota

The Ardent Spirits, the Strolling Clones @ Driftwood

Ali Kiba @ Granada

Diana Ross, Naturally 7 @ Grandstand, Minnesota State Fair

I mean, duh. The queen of Motown would be a central pop and R&B figure even if she’d never sung another note after leaving the Supremes. Instead, she pursued an odd, uneven career path that took in Billie Holiday remakes and disco. She peaked just often enough before she, and Diana, reconquered the charts with the help of the guys in Chic, that it added up to a worthy Act II in retrospect and established her divadom. Her setlist these days mixes these eras neatly, and kicks off with the indelible all-purpose anthem “I’m Coming Out.” No word on how many costume changes she works into the act.

Pavel Jany @ Icehouse

Framework @ Icehouse

Damage Controller + Cult Vibes + Din Din @ Icehouse

Funktion Junction @ International Bazaar Stage, Minnesota State Fair

MPLS String Project with Luke Peterson Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway

Blue Groove @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Family Stone @ Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage, Minnesota State Fair

Delta Heavy. @ The Loft

Diie, Memory Deluxe, Story Night, Household Chemicals @ Mortimer’s

Timisarocker, the Black Widows, Athereal Rose @ Palmer’s

Hold Your Lady Tight with DJ Sh’Dance @ Palmer’s

Mayyadda with Dahlia Jones @ Parkway

First Avenue Goes to the Fair @ Schell’s Stage Schilling Amphitheater, Minnesota State Fair

Cuauhtli, Rashad502, Bayb Rio & Freeworld, and Kash Out Gang with Mickey Breeze @ 7th St Entry

Moksi @ Studio B

Kinder Dosage, Cloud Captains, Vaguely Deadis @ 331 Club

Caroline Jones with Willow Creek Brothers @ Turf Club

NightChurch: Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

The Roseline with Folios & Redwing Blackbird @ White Squirrel

Sunday, September 4

Water Is Life Festival @ Bayfront Festival Park

Looks as though this distinctive Duluth arts and music festival, spearheaded by longtime indigenous activist Winona LaDuke’s Honor the Earth org, is now an annual event: Congrats on year two, folks. As befits its eco-friendly bent, the lineup leans folkish, but more on the rough and impolite than the genteel side, with Ani Difranco and the Indigo Girls the big veteran names, along with hometown heroes Low providing plenty of electricity. Also onboard are a slew of mostly but not exclusive Minnesotan performers, including Allison Russell, Tia Wood, Dessa, Joe Rainey Sr, Keith Secola, Annie Humphrey, David Huckfelt, Corey Medina, Gaelynn Lea, Thomas X. You don’t need an excuse to hop up to Duluth, especially on the cusp of autumn, but here’s a good one, with politics that are hard to discount: What kind of psycho doesn’t love water?

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Ted Olsen Quartet @ Crooners

One World: Sting & the Police Tribute @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Tony Cuchetti + Blair Krivanek @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse

Soca in the City @ Icehouse

Salsa Del Soul @ International Bazaar Stage, Minnesota State Fair

Jolly Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Dan Chouinard and Ann Reed @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Jayhawks @ Leinie Lodge Bandshell

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffet @ Palmer’s

TS FOSS, Another Night @ Palmer’s

Nunnabove @ Schell’s Stage at the Schilling Amphitheater, Minnesota State Fair

Rema @ Varsity

The Driftless Revelers @ White Squirrel

Monday, September 5

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Nelson Devereux’s Zones Residency @ Icehouse

Saxophonist Devereux’s monthlong Icehouse residency closes out tonight with a performance of the material from Zones, his newly released album. With layered sax lines complementing one another, often in repetitive yet varied patterns, the album straddles jazz and ambient without pulling a hamstring.

Salsa Del Soul @ International Bazaar Stage, Minnesota State Fair

Socaholix @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Necessary Diversion @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Jayhawks @ Leinie Lodge Bandshell

Labor Day Patio Picnic Potluck @ Palmer’s

Do these folks know how to throw a party or what? Headliners The Real Chuck NORAD have great taste in covers and a knack for personalizing them, tossing John Prine’s “Summer’s End” and Bjork’s “Bachelorette” in alongside Ethiopian jazz great Mulatu Astatke. Also on the bill are ’90s tributeers Fistful of Datas, formerly local noise-rap trailblazer Moodie Black, bedroom popper Larry Wish, and (deep breath) Snailmate, Extraterrrestrials, Controversial New Skinny Pill, Trappistines, and Little Lizard. As for the potluck bit, well, every band is bringing a dish to share. Note: “If weather is dumb the show moves indoors.”

Nunnabove @ Schell’s Stage at the Schilling Amphitheater, Minnesota State Fair

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Sciurus Sequencia: Monday Night Jazz and Improvised Music Series @ White Squirrel