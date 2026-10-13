Easily the Most Marsalises I’ve Ever Listed in Your Complete Concert Calendar: October 13-19

We've got a real Marsalis-laden listings installment for ya this week. Wynton brings the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to town tonight. Then on Saturday older brother Branford pays tribute to John Coltrane along with Dianne Reeves at the Ordway, and the youngest sibling, Jason, plays a set a Berlin. Hope they all get a chance to hang out.

There is, of course, plenty of Marsalis-free music below as well.

The Smashing Pumpkins Photo provided

Tuesday, October 13

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Capri Big Band @ Capri

Jesse Roper, Mae Simpson @ Cedar Cultural Center

JazzMN Orchestra Presents @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Tiny Tuesdays @ Eagles 34

The Smashing Pumpkins @ Grand Casino Arena

Clyss, Mishi Mega, Bookowski, Sunshine Behavior @ Green Room

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Up! With Sam Woodman @ Mortimer’s

Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis @ Orchestra Hall

Sting @ Orpheum Theatre

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Lovergirl, Bags Bags Bags, Slut Intent @ Pilllar Forum

Silly Goose, Cheem, Muttlee @ 7th St Entry

October Conspiracy Series feat. ditch pigeon sawtooth witch, astronomy town @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jake La Botz @ 331 Club

Hey, Nothing @ Varsity

The Dan’s @ White Squirrel

DJ Dedicated Enemy @ White Squirrel

HUG Christian Stavros

Wednesday, October 14

Austin Moses @ Acadia

Godsmack, Dorothy @ Armory

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

DPAD @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

OCE with Sama Duo @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Twine @ Bunker’s

Tony Cuchetti @ Carbone’s

Elton John’s Captain Fantastic Tribute @ Crooners

Feeling Groovy: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute @ Crooners

Tribute to the Andrews Sisters @ Crooners

Pam Tillis @ Dakota

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

Armand Hammer, Quelle Chris @ Fine Line

Paris Paloma, Susannah Joffe @ First Avenue

Kels, Ella Maddux @ Green Room

Chrissa Sparkles @ Hook and Ladder

Hiss Golden Messenger, Sam Amidon @ Icehouse

North Star Jazz Workshops: Michael Ragonese Trio @ Jazz Central

Briand Morrison, Ben Woolman and Mark Keating @ Mainstreet Bar

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Smiling Cowboys, Yeah Doggos @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Boss’s Daughter @ Mortimer’s

Sting @ Orpheum Theatre

in shining armour, 12th House Sun, Upnow!, Eat Lava @ Pilllar Forum

Rank Strangers, the Boot R&B @ Schooner Tavern

First to Eleven, Keepsake @ 7th St Entry

Robert Plant and Saving Grace feat. Suzi Dian, Rosie Flores @ State Theatre

DJ Night @ Terminal Bar

The Flying T, Bobby J’s West Band Social Club @ 331 Club

Slift, Cor de Lux @ Turf Club

Castle Rat @ Varsity

HUG featuring Devendra Banhart, Gyan Riley, and Noah Georgeson @ Walker Art Center—Onetime freak-folk kingpin Devendra Banhart teams up with pals Gyan Riley and Noah Georgeson for what’s billed as a night of “collaborative ambient-folk.” They’ll be soundtracking films from archetypal NYC bohemian Harry Smith: Early Abstractions (1939, 1956) and Heaven and Earth Magic (1962).—Keith Harris Onetime freak-folk kingpin Devendra Banhart teams up with pals Gyan Riley and Noah Georgeson for what’s billed as a night of “collaborative ambient-folk.” They’ll be soundtracking films from archetypal NYC bohemian Harry Smith: Early Abstractions (1939, 1956) and Heaven and Earth Magic (1962).

Molly Maher @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel

Unkle Daddy, VIA, Golden Satellite @ Zhora Darling

Rakim Photo provided

Thursday, October 15

Blossm @ Abi’s

Lower Level @ Acadia

Digital Age Rave 2 @ Amsterdam

Honky Tonk Night feat. Cole Diamond @ Animales

The Federales @ Aster Cafe

Michael Ragonese Trio @ Berlin

Crates: Wede Harer Guzo by Hailu Mergia @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Joshua Burnside @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Secrecy, Autumn, Velour Tomb @ Cloudland

Erica West and Phil Kadidlo @ Crooners

Jon Sullivan Band @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Rakim with Room3 Collective @ Dakota—Sometimes the tired old conventional wisdom is right: When it comes to MCs, there’s before Rakim and then there’s everything after. He unleashed a proliferation of rhyme styles that immediately made rappers a year his senior sound hopelessly old school. He’s old school himself now, if not prehistoric to today’s hip-hop fans, but when I caught the god in 2018 at the Varsity, he continued to dominate. I saw the local jazz combo Room3 backing Slum Village in this same club, and they’ll provide Ra with the music he deserves.—Keith Harris Sometimes the tired old conventional wisdom is right: When it comes to MCs, there’s before Rakim and then there’s everything after. He unleashed a proliferation of rhyme styles that immediately made rappers a year his senior sound hopelessly old school. He’s old school himself now, if not prehistoric to today’s hip-hop fans, but when I caught the god in 2018 at the Varsity, he continued to dominate. I saw the local jazz combo Room3 backing Slum Village in this same club, and they’ll provide Ra with the music he deserves.

Hamil-Griffin Cassidy @ Driftwood Char Bar

Paul Bergen @ Dubliner Pub

Devil Dodger @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Friko, Nine Perfect Lives @ Fine Line

Zack Fox (DJ Set) @ First Avenue

Egodeath, Frontal Assault, Torrentia, Damage Case @ Flying V

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Dirty P’s Thirsty 3rd Thursday Club @ Hook and Ladder

My Kid Banana, Jon Q Public, Velvet Ghoul, Dirty930 @ Hook and Ladder

TCC4SLAY 3.0 @ Hook and Ladder

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

The Brian Grivna Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Migueal Vargas and Terrell LaMarr of Radio Pocho @ Mia

Mary Elias’s Young Rebels @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Curtiss A with Dark Click @ Minnesota Music Cafe

SPELLBOUND with DJ Gwiingwans, Coagula, and PRSPHNE @ Mortimer’s

Glam Toyota, lowjoy, Kimi Karako, Onsite, DJ Foxxtrot @ Pilllar Forum

Mubbla Buggs, Rodents @ Schooner Tavern

Emily Bjorke, clovers daughter, anni xo @ 7th St Entry

Josh Teed & High Step Society @ Studio B

Cross Pollination: Knife Emoji, Embahn @ 331 Club

Rapture @ Underground Music

Martin Devaney & Friends, Tiki Barnsworth and the Barnburners @ White Squirrel

The Makeouts, Cain& Co., Mike and the TV's @ White Squirrel

Passion Mango, Cherry Pick @ Zhora Darling

Heavens to Betsy Chloe Aftel

Friday, October 16

Shiner Shine Entertainment @ Acadia

Milk @ Amsterdam

Teague Alexy & the Common Thread (Album Release) @ Animales

Bob Frey & the Adaptors @ Aster Cafe

Michael Ragonese Trio @ Berlin

Abinnet Berhanu Trio @ Berlin

Vogue Memory @ Berlin

Some Shitty Cover Band, DJ D-MIL @ Boardwalk

GB Leighton @ Bunker’s

Vedo & Friends @ Cabooze

Orchid Eaton, Ditch Pigeon, White Dune @ Cloudland

Adam Daniel @ Crooners

Anthony Shore @ Crooners

Band, James Band: 007’s Greatest Hits @ Crooners

The Double Down Daredevils Bluegrass Band @ Crooners

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

The Outcats @ Driftwood Char Bar

Armageddon Radio @ Dual Citizen

Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Radiator Girl, alone-a, Jesse Whitney @ Eagles 34

Torey Erin @ Eagles 34

Red Desert, Kingpin’s Crown @ 56 Brewing

Heavens to Betsy, Tuffie, Scrunchies @ Fine Line—The most exciting reunion tour of 2026 might just be slipping past a lot of people who should care. Maybe you scanned the listings and thought, “They can’t possibly mean that Heavens to Betsy.” But yes they do: Corin Tucker and drummer Tracy Sawyer have reunited. Listening back now to the duo’s 1994 riot grrrl landmark Calculated, you might hear the inchoate ingredients that would cohere into the world-beating sound of Sleater-Kinney, but this is from Tucker juvenilia. First off, it’s meaner than S-K. “I've got a knife that's sharpened/Exactly for one white boy/My target is your heart/And the knife will go deep, the knife will go inside,” Tucker threatens, employing a sense of dynamics that recalls early PJ Harvey, and I don’t know that she ever screamed as chillingly as on “Stay Away.” Now all I wanna know is when are Carrie Brownstein and Becca Albee gonna get Excuse 17 back together?—Keith Harris The most exciting reunion tour of 2026 might just be slipping past a lot of people who should care. Maybe you scanned the listings and thought, “They can’t possibly mean that Heavens to Betsy.” But yes they do: Corin Tucker and drummer Tracy Sawyer have reunited. Listening back now to the duo’s 1994 riot grrrl landmark Calculated, you might hear the inchoate ingredients that would cohere into the world-beating sound of Sleater-Kinney, but this is from Tucker juvenilia. First off, it’s meaner than S-K. “I've got a knife that's sharpened/Exactly for one white boy/My target is your heart/And the knife will go deep, the knife will go inside,” Tucker threatens, employing a sense of dynamics that recalls early PJ Harvey, and I don’t know that she ever screamed as chillingly as on “Stay Away.” Now all I wanna know is when are Carrie Brownstein and Becca Albee gonna get Excuse 17 back together?

Judah & the Lion, Breakfield @ First Avenue

The Bob Weir Celebration⏤The Big Wu performs Bob Weir & The Grateful Dead @ Fitzgerald Theater

After Dark @ Gidi

David Stagner @ Ginkgo Coffee

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Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada

Candlelight: Tribute to Drake @ Granada

Reventon Rave @ Green Room

Letdown., Luchiano, Sikarus @ Hook and Ladder

Hipshaker 24th Anniversary Party @ Hook and Ladder

Ryan Garmoe @ Jazz Central

Steller @ The Loft

Skitzo Fonik @ Mainstreet Bar

The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Absolutely Yours (Album Release), Embahn, The Vanity Project @ Mortimer’s—The problem with so much dream pop is that it’s dreamier than it is poppy, and you tend to forget dreams shortly after you wake up. But Bridget Collins’s songs don’t just beguile you—they hook ya. Aside from Collins, the personnel on Absolutely Yours' second album, —Keith Harris The problem with so much dream pop is that it’s dreamier than it is poppy, and you tend to forget dreams shortly after you wake up. But Bridget Collins’s songs don’t just beguile you—they hook ya. Aside from Collins, the personnel on Absolutely Yours' second album, Desire Path , is all new, as she has rounded up a fine set of local players since returning from Brooklyn, including guitarist Mark Ritsema, a veteran of too many bands to name, who knows just when to chime and when to cut loose.

Lonestar @ Mystic Lake Casino

Pictures at an Exhibition @ Orchestra Hall

Gus the Bardic Troubadour @ Padraigs

Chris Koza (Album Release), Dylan Hicks & Small Screens, Clover & the Bee @ Parkway Theater—Koza has released 18 albums, either solo or with his group Rogue Valley; songs seem to just flow right out of the guy. His new, very midwesternly named —Keith Harris Koza has released 18 albums, either solo or with his group Rogue Valley; songs seem to just flow right out of the guy. His new, very midwesternly named Millsmoke On The Skyline , is as unforced, heartfelt, and endearing as its predecessors.

Undead Breaks n Bass with Hatch, Foxxtrot, Tempest, and Puppy Chow @ Pilllar Forum

Everett Smithson @ Schooner Tavern

Telescreens, Runner and Bobby, Nautics @ 7th St Entry

The Naughty Northern @ Studio B

Torrentia, the F* All Massive Shadow, Sweet Land @ Terminal Bar

Richard Kriehn, Judy Vinar, Rachel Holder, Benjamin Kelly @ 318 Cafe

Wish Wash, Tender Comrade, TV For Dogs @ 331 Club

Arcwelder, Deep Tunnel Project, New Age Healers @ Turf Club

Bad Plans @ Underground Music

Skillet @ Uptown Theater

Weeb Like it HARD: Quest to the Grand Line @ Uptown VFW

The Menzingers @ Varsity

Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead’s

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

The Daily Norm. D.C. Leonhardt, the Cottonwood Shivers @ White Squirrel

Howling Giant, Faerie Ring, Insomniac, Extermination Day @ Zhora Darling

Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves Photo provided

Saturday, October 17

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Monster Burlesque @ Amsterdam

Blues Night feat. Erin McCawley @ Animales

Steve Aoki, Audien, Benzi, Eddie Adams @ Armory

Ryan Little Eagle, Obsidian James @ Aster Cafe

Dan Ferstenau @ Bear Cave

Zakariyah Khan @ Berlin

Awa Mally aka The Mayor @ Berlin

Jason Marsalis Quartet @ Berlin

Brass Messengers @ Black Hart

DJ YS @ Boardwalk

Bewitched by Weill @ Bryant Lake Bowl

The Good, the Bad, the Funky @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B @ Cabooze

JFlad and Jim Hinkley @ Carbone’s

Laura Viers, Karl Blau @ Cedar Cultural Center

Crush Scene (Album Release), Products Band, Panel @ Cloudland—All rise, Food Court! is now in session. That’s the title of the latest from Crush Scene, and the band has come a long way from the gutsy 2023 debut that got ‘em noticed for —Keith Harris All rise, Food Court! is now in session. That’s the title of the latest from Crush Scene, and the band has come a long way from the gutsy 2023 debut that got ‘em noticed for Poised to Pop last year. They’re still a garage band at heart, with occasional support from Sage on Sax on, well, sax, and Sumanth Gopinath on organ, but they’re accentuating their country side more than ever. Rachael Guertin’s trebly guitar jangles and jabs, the rhythm section of Janet Kolterman and Tasha Spencer kicks up with more aplomb, and singer Madelyn Rowell, who judging from her lyrics has had to dust herself off a time or two recently, hauls off on the mic, none the worse for wear. As the lady sings, “That’s the price of being cool.”

CusCampbell @ Crooners

Minute By Minute: Doobie Brothers and Yacht Rock Icons @ Crooners

Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Melissa Manchester @ Dakota

Pumpernickel @ Driftwood Char Bar

Beer Choir @ Dual Citizen

The Northerly Gales @ Dubliner Pub

Torey Erin @ Eagles 34

Mechanix @ Eat Street Crossing

Digable Planets @ Fillmore—Thirty years of Blowout Comb—now that’s worth celebrating. At the time, this sophomore joint was intended as one of those course corrections that good-natured rap crews felt compelled to make; the problem wasn’t that too many white kids dug this BK rap trio’s Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space), but how too many white kids dug them—see also: De La Soul Is Dead. Reachin' was plenty Black, but Blowout Comb proclaimed “It’s nation time.” From this historical distance, the follow-up sounds as jazzy as its predecessor, only slightly less playful, and still spacey if not quite so extraterrestrial. Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, still in the rap game with Shabazz Palaces, is the wise observer while Craig "Doodlebug" Irving is the more active participant in streetlife. And if I can’t say for sure that no female MC has ever rapped with the smooth chill of Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Viera, certainly no one else name-checked Eric Dolphy, Bahamadia, and Derrick Bell in the same verse.—Keith Harris Thirty years of Blowout Comb—now that’s worth celebrating. At the time, this sophomore joint was intended as one of those course corrections that good-natured rap crews felt compelled to make; the problem wasn’t that too many white kids dug this BK rap trio’s Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space), but how too many white kids dug them—see also: De La Soul Is Dead. Reachin' was plenty Black, but Blowout Comb proclaimed “It’s nation time.” From this historical distance, the follow-up sounds as jazzy as its predecessor, only slightly less playful, and still spacey if not quite so extraterrestrial. Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, still in the rap game with Shabazz Palaces, is the wise observer while Craig "Doodlebug" Irving is the more active participant in streetlife. And if I can’t say for sure that no female MC has ever rapped with the smooth chill of Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Viera, certainly no one else name-checked Eric Dolphy, Bahamadia, and Derrick Bell in the same verse.

Blake Whiten, Eli Winders @ Fine Line

Daði Freyr with BRÍET @ First Avenue

The Right Here, Fast Hearts, Rank Strangers @ Gambit Brewing

Mini Groovers @ Green Room

Shee @ Green Room

Minneapolis Valhalla Fest III @ Hook and Ladder

Trench Size Trio @ Jazz Central

Modestep @ The Loft

High & Mighty @ Mainstreet Bar

Ben Cook-Felz (Album Release), Matthew French @ Metronome Brewery

Morpheus @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Supportive Parents, Virgin Whores, Daisycutter, Behind the Wire, Ca$ual @ Mortimer’s

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band @ Mystic Lake Casino

Pictures at an Exhibition @ Orchestra Hall

Fall Sensory-Friendly Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves @ Ordway

Big Head Todd and the Monsters @ Palace Theatre

Martin Zellar and the Hardways @ Parkway Theater

Mae Simpson, Colin Bracewell, and School of Rock @ Pilllar Forum

Christy & the CC Club, C.U.N.T., Fiona Hayes, Darkling I listen @ Pilllar Forum

Them Dots, Cindy Lawson & Jerry Lefkowitz @ Schooner Tavern

Interlay with 12th House Sun and abalone @ 7th St Entry

Customers Band, Lone Sum, Nancy Gross @ Terminal Bar

Close to Toast, Paper Beast, SYFN @ 331 Club

The Lowest Pair @ Turf Club

Zora @ Underground Music

FLUID FREQUENCIES x Dutchess x The Apothecarium @ Uptown VFW

Watch What Crappens @ Varsity

Leslie Vincent @ Volstead’s

Sounds of Schmidt @ White Squirrel

The Sounds of Many, Muun Baato, Lent, the Modern Era @ White Squirrel

Bluehound, the Symptones, Mild Manner @ Zhora Darling

IE Photo provided

Sunday, October 18

Witchybois & Friends @ Amsterdam

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Sounds From Planet IE feat. American Cream Band & Shawn Walker @ Berlin

YOLO Reunion Dance Party @ Black Hart

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Richard Shindell @ Cedar Cultural Center

Dorothy Doring and Rick Alexander @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

ANTrio @ Crooners

Melissa Manchester @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Lenz & Frenz Open Jam @ Dual Citizen

The Last Words @ Dubliner Pub

Phil Heywood @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34



TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Catch Your Breath @ Fillmore

Lenny Pearce @ Fine Line

Medium Build, Bella White @ First Avenue

Beethoven Piano Trios @ Metronome Brewery

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Will Dempsey, Gavin Hughes @ 7th St Entry

Disney Descendents, Zombies, & Camp Rock @ Target Center

Bryan White, Jackson White @ 318 Cafe

Eleven Degenerates, Robert Wilkinson, Switchyard @ 331 Club

Albert Cummings @ Uptown VFW

Sounds of Schmidt @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Lloyd Cole Photo provided

Monday, October 19

Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

Lloyd Cole @ Dakota

Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub

The Army, the Navy with Ella Woolsey @ Fine Line

Free Community Concert @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Bright Young Things, Kilroy, Issy @ Pilllar Forum

RAV with Teller Bank$ and Fatboi Sharif @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Joy Zimmerman @ 331 Club

4 Star Review, the Comebacks @ White Squirrel

Your Favorite Crybaby, Aeris and the Piggies, Living Bloom @ White Squirrel