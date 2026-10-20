A REALLY Loaded Saturday in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 20-26

The weekend before things get really spooky will be crammed full of great music, local and touring. Now THAT's a treat, he added hackishly.
Tuesday, October 20
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Windborne @ Cedar Cultural Center
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Sleeping With Sirens @ Myth Live
Old Timey Music Session @ Padraigs
Pageant Dress, Waterslide River Guide, Jetpack Jumpsuits @ Pilllar Forum
Hillhaven, MVRROW, onlytime @ 7th St Entry
October Conspiracy Series feat. ditch pigeon, spectacle case, we are the willows @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Becky Kapell @ 331 Club
The Rat Utopia Experiment @ Underground Music
Anni XO, Stefan Weiner, JE Sunde @ Volstead’s
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, October 21
Higher Ground, Red Teddy @ Acadia
Fugu Dugu, Red Thread @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
Allison Phillips Quartet @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
- 1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s—This local-artist showcase from Fulton Brewing and Carbone’s takes place on the third Wednesday of each month. And folks? It’s the third Wednesday of the month. Tonight’s musical lineup features Michael Sherwood, Shelly Lynne, and Troy Norton, each of whom gets—you read the event name—30 minutes to share a stripped-down set with listeners. Nate P. of SHORELUNCH fame hosts, and Fulton pints are just $5 during the show. Not a bad way to spend a Wednesday.—Em Cassel
Dancing Queen—Tribute to Disco @ Crooners
- MC Lyte @ Dakota—If there’s one thing I’m gonna do, it’s shout out old-school rappers my age who are still making a living on the mic. Released in 2024, 1 of 1 was Lyte’s first album in nearly a decade, and it offers a taste of what you might expect from tonight’s show: throwback beats and career reminiscences, with skills undiminished.—Keith Harris
The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon Presents @ Eagles 34
The Jack Wharff Band, Jonas Conner @ Fine Line
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Flavor Jam Spooky @ Green Room
Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central
Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
Karaoke Blast With Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Welt, Mishi Mega, Heliocene, Todd @ Mortimer’s
The Cameras, Anything You Want, Tarias and the Sound @ Pilllar Forum
The Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern
Indigo Girls with Linda Perry @ State Theatre
Nina Luna, Sammie Jean Cohen, Aly Dyg @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Virgil Caine @ 331 Club
Patrick Droney @ Varsity Theater
Lords of the Universe, Thomas Richey & the Rowdy Gents @ White Squirrel
Shadowwrought, Desolation Plains, Stake of Hawthorn @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, October 22
The Hanson Family Band @ Animales
MNAKED: Norah Shea (feat. Augie Babel) & Sam Ryden & Guests @ Aster Cafe
Mary Louise Knutson Trio @ Berlin
Crates: Mingus Ah Um by Charles Mingus @ Berlin
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Protest: A Revolutionary Rock Opus @ Capri
- RZ Shahid & Friends @ Cedar Cultural Center–Though I picked Shahid for 2024's Poised to Pop, I somehow slept on the rapper's trio of 2025 EPs, Free Flowin, Sumn to Say, and Motion. Compile those 11 tracks on a single playlist and you'll have one of last year's finest local rap collections. You'll hear from those tonight, for sure, along with Shahid's latest track, "TOMO" (stands for "take our masks off"). Among the other artists he’s putting on tonight are Jandaletha Rae, Righteous Emcee, and Brandyn Lee Tulloch with Poetic Roots.—Keith Harris
Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners
Grooveland, the Grainbelters @ Driftwood Char Bar
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Spine Stealers and Friends @ Eagles 34
Fruit Bats, Matthew Logan Vasquez @ Fine Line
Palace, Rollo Doherty @ First Avenue
Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Seth Walker, Samantha Grimes @ Hook and Ladder
Intuition and Equilibrium @ Hook and Ladder
Ghost Wagon (Album Release), Becky Kapell @ Icehouse
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
Dan Gjelten, Bob Ockenden and Kevin Daley @ Metronome Brewery
Cowboy John & Gigi @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Zodiac with DJs Shannon Blowtorch and Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer’s
Haydn and Liszt @ Orchestra Hall
Sammy Rae & the Friends, Melt @ Palace Theatre
Jeffrey Foucault, Molly Dean @ Parkway Theater
Fellow Travelers, Loan Sum, Alewives, Good Morning Midnight @ Pilllar Forum
Danser, 13 Howell @ Schooner Tavern
Mati, Moise, Morgan McCarthy @ 7th St Entry
Outlander in Concert @ State Theatre
Brotherhood of Birds @ 331 Club
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers with Trapper Schoepp @ Turf Club
Desperate Electric, Matcha Fever, Quietchild @ Uptown VFW
Body Heat: Live Band Burlesque Funk Show @ Volstead’s
Lamm & Henley @ White Squirrel
Johnny Sincerely @ White Squirrel
They Dead, Institutional Green, Unstable Shapes @ Zhora Darling
Friday, October 23
Lexie Modica (Album Release) @ Amsterdam
Funk Friday feat. TH3 @ Animales
- The Cindy Lawson Band @ Barely Brothers Records—see Saturday's listings.
Julian Davis Reid and Circle of Trust @ Berlin
Riley & the Urban Revival @ Blues Saloon
Protest: A Revolutionary Rock Opus @ Capri
Maggie Koerner @ Cedar Cultural Center
- The Tubs, Mopar Stars @ Cloudland—Owen Williams still sings a whole lot like Richard Thompson on this Welsh band’s latest, Hard Life. I mention this as a point of information rather than a criticism; it’s even somewhat endearing since you can tell he’s probably trying to mimic Bob Mould. (The giveaway is the one that goes “If I can’t change your mind.”) If he doesn’t have ol’ Dick’s spite, he still complains a lot about women, as power poppers will do, as much out of habit as out of experience. But the Tubs are hookier than a lot of power-pop guys, and new guitarist Dan Lucas, in for the departing George Nicholls, knows when to chime, when to jangle, and when to add a little lick in just the right place.—Keith Harris
Bruce Henry and Dean Magraw @ Crooners
Adult Enrichment, Manual Controller, Robot Slide @ Day Block Brewing
The Soul Trustees, the Strolling Clones @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon Sock Hop with Lena and the Lovekills @ Eagles 34
Tank and the Bangas, DJ Zeus, Ariel J. @ Fine Line
- Sylvan Esso, Papa Mbye @ First Avenue—Are Sylvan Esso... local? Hear us out. The indie-pop group's producer, Nick Sanborn, got his start in the Durham, North Carolina-based band Megafaun, which was a spinoff of the early Justin Vernon project DeYarmond Edison, who came from Eau Claire, Wisconsin… Sounds (painfully, tenuously) local(ish) to me! At any rate, Sanborn teamed with beguiling singer Amelia Meath for Sylvan Esso, and together the duo hit No. 39 on the Billboard charts with their 2014 self-titled debut. Meath and Sanborn aren't coasting on late indie-sleaze legacy vibes, however. Their latest, last month's Ow, charged outta the gates with the winking, bratty rocker "Hot Slob." Arty yet fun, peak-Pitchfork-evoking yet always evolving—we stan this freshly minted Minnesota band from Durham! Picked to Click 2024 winner Papa Mbye, who recently took over booking duties at Mortimer’s, opens.—Jay Boller
Jeremy Messersmith @ Fitzgerald Theater
- Gambit Music Fest @ Gambit Brewing—This St. Paul brewery has rounded up a sweet selection of local music for the weekend. Tonight Greg Norton headlines; tomorrow you can check out two hard-gigging bands: Black Widows and the Silent Treatment. And there a dozen other groups in the mix too. Now that's what I call a masterful gambit, sir.—Keith Harris
Candlelight: Haunted Halloween @ Granada
Bayroom: Haunted House @ Green Room
Claws Out with Friends Without Faces, Critterthing, Gojii, RabidFoxArts, Leafhoof, Briar Lupine @ Hook and Ladder
Chresten Hyde Quintet @ Jazz Central
New Primitives @ Mainstreet Bar
Safety Knife, 1947, Vash the Stampede @ Memory Lanes
RAYMND, Noah Schmitt @ Metronome Brewery
Loud & Heavy @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Y2K with DJs Sophia Eris and Shannon Blowtorch @ Mortimer’s
Haydn and Liszt @ Orchestra Hall
Lise Davidsen and James Baillieu @ Ordway
Clawhammer Mike and the Old-Time Barn Stormers @ Padraigs
Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen @ Palace Theatre
DD the Spektrum, Roc Barboza, Blimey, Nu Nova @ Pilllar Forum
Hot Pastrami! @ Schooner Tavern
Ian Sweet, Meg Eisler @ 7th St Entry
Indigo Girls with Linda Perry @ State Theatre
Zac Brown Band, Brothers Osborne @ Target Center
USPOP, Good Diction @ 331 Club
In Her Own Words and Every Avenue with Fluorescents @ Turf Club
Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s
History Repeating Herself, Nephilim @ White Squirrel
Saturday, October 24
The Scarlet Goodbye, Holy Hannah! @ Aster Cafe
Johnny Table All-Stars @ Bear Cave
Charlie Bruber & Jack Barrett @ Berlin
Brian Citro Organ Trio @ Berlin
Protest: A Revolutionary Rock Opus @ Capri
Majmin @ Cedar Cultural Center
- Cindy Lawson (Album Release), Toilet Rats, Mad Mojo Jett @ Cloudland—Is Cindy Lawson the local-rock comeback story of the ’20s? Maybe I’m forgetting someone, that’s possible, but let’s run with that for now. Once known as a member of the Clams, an all-female band back when such a thing was a rarity, Lawson has spent the past few years gigging with DIY industriousness and sloganizing/guitar-slashing with punk bluntness. Tonight is a release party for her four-track EP, Long Live the Resistance!; her songs’ targets include abusive men (“If you could get away with it would you do it again?”) and ICE agents (“We were there/We saw it happen”), with proceeds from EP sales going to the legal defense fund of the Minnesota 15. Lawson and her band will also be at Barely Brothers Records on Friday.—Keith Harris
Joel Shapira’s Maggie’s Maison with Benny Weinbeck @ Crooners
Bennett/Evans 1975 Album @ Crooners
Michael Jackson’ Family Revue with R Factor @ Crooners
discodesque ep10: Kema and Pet Girlfriend @ Disco Death
Palomino Breeze, Zoe Says Go @ Driftwood Char Bar
HER Night: All Girls Halloween Party @ Dual Citizen
Friend Dog, the Midnight Current, Can Damage @ Dusty’s
Carnage the Executioner @ Eagles 34
Buena Vista Social Club @ Fillmore
Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel @ Fine Line
- Sylvan Esso @ First Avenue—see Friday's listings.
Jeremy Messersmith @ Fitzgerald Theater
Banana Grenade as Title Fight, Just a Casualty as the Germs, Velvet Ghoul, Flowers 4 Guilt @ Flying V
- Gambit Music Fest @ Gambit Brewing—see Friday's listings.
The Jazz Room: A Journey to the Heart of New Orleans @ Granada
Koo Koo, DJ Hamster Dance @ Green Room
- Nur D (Album Release), Brandyn Lee Tulloch, DJ Hayes, Brass Solidarity @ Green Room—Nur-D hustles. His new album, due on Wednesday, is his 11th full-length (in under a decade). It’s called Hell, and damn straight it’s, uh, topical. “END OF THE WORLD,” which I’ll leave in all caps just to drive home how much he means it, updates “1999” for the 21st century—“I’m-a do my dance when the flashbang hits,” he boasts, inviting you to put your body “right on my apocalypse.” Elsewhere he disses “slavecatchers in the street” (aka ICE) for their chapped lips as well as their brutality. Nur-D never fails to rise to the moment; it’d be nice if we had fewer moments here in Minnesota for him to rise to.—Keith Harris
Bruce McBride’s Myriad Magical Musical Minstrels with Famous Volcanoes, Play Prettys, the Banned Name, Barking at Ghosts, No Badness, Alicia Kay, 4321 All-Stars, the Chunckles @ Hook and Ladder
Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Rebecca Black (DJ Set) @ The Loft
Fred Sturm’s Migrations @ Metronome Brewery
High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Beat: Belew/Vai/Levin/Bozzio @ Mystic Lake Casino
J. A. Jayant & Co. @ O’Shaughnnessy
Steve Taylor and Some Band @ Pantages Theatre
SHUGE, Meghan Kreidler, Ditch Pigeon, Pour Choices @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Dice, the Back Alley @ 7th St Entry
Hot Fruit, Houseluna @ Terminal Bar
Grand Lilac, Fumbler, the Envies @ 331 Club
- Gilla Band, Piss @ Turf Club—Look people, we have got to spread the hot gigs out better—I don’t know what the hell I’m gonna do Saturday night. A standard four-piece vox-gtr-bass-drums rock band in appearance, these Irish fellers play so consistently in the red that their music more closely resembles some tech wiz’s industrial clamor than, I dunno, Geese or whoever. “The trick,” as bassist Daniel Fox told Pitchfork’s Laura Snapes, “is to be louder than everyone else.” The quartet’s new album, Pugnello, strips down further toward pure blare—is that powerhouse drummer Adam Faulkner battering out those confounding rhythms or a machine or both?—with frontman Dara Kiely’s rants providing the barest melodies. The lyrics that emerge from the din make me listen closer, though in the tradition of Mark E. Smith, Kiely gets as much out of an exasperated “ohhhh” as he does from lines like “I'm injecting a lethal dose of nothing/I'm blaring a dangerous amount of Coldplay.”—Keith Harris
Unotheactivist @ Underground Music
The Assortment with Michael Grey @ Uptown VFW
Rebecca Black @ Varsity Theater
“The Stories We Sing” with Chase D. Burkhart, Josh Reinitz, Mari @ White Squirrel
Public Meltdown @ White Squirrel
Sunday, October 25
Aaron Tinjum and the Tangents @ Amsterdam
Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe
Sounds From Planet IE feat. Material @ Berlin
Hoodah Thunkett @ Blues Saloon
South Bath with Ellie & Kristen @ Cedar Cultural Center
Joel Shapira’s Maggie’s Maison with Chris Lomheim @ Crooners
The Big ’70s Singalong @ Crooners
Natania and Ticket to Brasil @ Crooners
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Shawn James, Evan Bartels @ Fine Line
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective with Amanda Dlouhy & Trevor May @ Icehouse
Nick Bhalla’s Big Blue Moon, the Race Hoglund Quintet @ Metronome Brewery
Jaybee & the Routine, Dorothy Shelby @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Brahms, Prokofiev, and Tabakova @ Orchestra Hall
The Arcadian Wild, Addison Agen @ Parkway Theater
Trees With Eyes, AmphiBaphobia, Ice Climber, Mittens @ Pilllar Forum
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Wishy, Dead Sullivan @ 7th St Entry
Chuck Norad Halloween @ 331 Club
American Aquarium, Kalyn Fay @ Turf Club
Slow Potion @ Underground Music
F.A.R.M. Afterglow Hosted by Katy Tessman @ White Squirrel
Conduit Presents: Minds on Fire @ White Squirrel
Cold Sweat, Durow, Jantzonia, Jazicality @ White Squirrel
Miracle Debt, Running Man, Sandpaper @ Zhora Darling
Monday, October 26
Macabaret 2 with Doug Anderson @ Crooners
Botanic Garden: The Musical @ Crooners
Fox and Bones (Album Release) @ Crooners
JazzMN Orchestra Presents: Sinatra/Ellington @ Dakota
Plini, Night Verses, Portraits @ Fine Line
Shakey Graves, Wild Pink @ First Avenue
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Close to Toast, Valors, Blow the FM Radio @ Pilllar Forum
Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern
Delicate Steve, Yellow Ostrich @ 7th St Entry
The Longest Johns @ Varsity Theater
The Midnight Movers @ White Squirrel
Alpha Consumer: JT Bates with Jon Neufeld, Mike Lewis, Jeremy Ylvisaker, and Martha Scanlan @ White Squirrel