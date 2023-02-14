Your Complete Concert Calendar, From Valentine’s Day to Presidents’ Day: Feb. 14-20

If you’re feeling a little Februaryish, may I suggest leaving your house for one of these fine arts and/or entertainment options?
Tuesday, February 14
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Sweethearts Show – A Valentine’s Day Special Event @ Crooners
Valentine’s Day Dinner w/ Sophia Shorai & Tommy Barbarella @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
The 502s with Oliver Hazard @ Fine Line
- I Love Lucy ⏤ Kiss the Tiger Pays Tribute to Lucinda Williams with Pit Stop @ First Avenue
Williams is a tricky case—a great songwriter with such distinctive vocals it’s hard to wrench a tune away from her original version. But it should be a treat to hear a performer like KtT’s Meghan Kreidler dig into the Williams songbook, and to hear the band kick up some dust behind her. I would like to request a deep cut from my personal fave, Sweet Old World. Rootsy locals Pit Stop have been building up a local rep, so show up early to find out what the buzz is about.
DJ Nanobyte Presents Byte Nyte @ Palmer’s
January Conspiracy Series featuring Taylor James Donskey, Goatroper @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Doug Collins @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Lulu & the Shoe (Residency) with PSYPL, The Common Practice @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, February 15
John Magnuson Trio with special guest Billy Dankert @ Aster Cafe
Maggie’s Afterglow: Arne Fogel @ Crooners
Maggie’s Wednesdays: Lori Dokken & Michael “Banjo” Young @ Crooners
Mayyadda & Ricki Monique @ Dakota
School of Rock House Band @ Driftwood
Erik Koskinen and His Band @ Icehouse
Suzy Plays Guitar @ KJ’s Hideaway
The 99ers with RuDeGiRL, TWYG (That’s What You Get), Tang & the Tabs @ Mortimers
K102 Presents Frozen Fan Jam @ Myth Live
The Silent Treatment, Identity Crisis, Life Skills, and No.1 @ Palmer’s
birdhole, Goodbye Mordecai, TIMISAROCKER, and Butter Boys @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Doug Otto and the Getaways @ 331 Club
Stephanie Was, 5cent Reality @ 331 Club
St. Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel
Thursday, February 16
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Claudia Schmidt and Laura Caviani @ Crooners
Love Songs We Love: Connie Evingson and the Jon Weber Trio @ Crooners
The Germ, Senor Blues @ Driftwood
Johnnie Brown’s Love TKO Tribute to Teddy Pendergrass @ KJ’s Hideaway
“Riddim Driven” with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer’s
City Tkovr Vol. 7 ft. Kelvino, Qmoe, and Treyson Green @ 7th St Entry
Cross Pollination: The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League @ 331 Club
Bugsy, Daarling, She’s Green @ The Treasury
007 A-Go-Go with DJ Shane Kramer @ Uptown VFW
Pig’s Eye Records presents… PPLS, ArtHaus @ White Squirrel
Friday, February 17
The Eastern River Cooters, HUNNY BEAR, and Wain McFarlane @ Amsterdam
Lee Henke & Kyle Shelstad with Laura Hugo @ Aster Cafe
The Cedar Commissions: Aram Kavoossi, DJ Fawzi, and Emily Boyajian @ Cedar Cultural Center
Sambanova 2 (CD Release) @ Cabooze
The Brotherhood: Featuring Kevin Burt and Ken Valdez @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow: Katie Gearty @ Crooners
- Dave Holland, Kevin Eubanks & Eric Harland @ Dakota
At 76, jazz bassist Dave Holland has barely slowed down. He made his name in the early ’70s on Miles Davis’s early jazz-rock fusion albums and with his own classic, Conference of the Birds. Then he shifted over to the ECM label, where he was a regular collaborator with cerebral saxophonist and composer Anthony Braxton. His companions on this tour are hardly rookies themselves. Guitarist Eubanks (who also appeared on Holland’s most recent album, Another Land) will get to stretch out much more than he did as the leader of Jay Leno’s Tonight Show band. And Harland
has drummed with old heads like Wayne Shorter and younger notables like Julian Lage.
The Scarlet Goodbye, Dial Tone @ Driftwood
Friday I’m in Love: New Wave Dance Party @ Dusty’s
Salsa del Soul with DJ William el Buenon @ Granada
Gothess Presents: Madonna Tribute @ Hook and Ladder
Foe (EP Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Thirties, Paul Cerar and Mint Vintage @ Palmer’s
Ty Pow and The Holy North with The Get Together and Dani Erin @ 7th St Entry
Bethany Larson and the Bee’s Knees, Courtney Yasmineh, Boots & Needles @ 331 Club
Field Report with Caley Conway @ Turf Club
Lida, Solana, & Saint Vigil @ Underground Music Cafe
Kings of Thrash @ Varsity Theater
The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra w. Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir @ White Squirrel
Saturday, February 18
Courtney Yasmineh and Her Americana Cowboy Band @ Aster Cafe
The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Bunkers
The Cedar Commissions: Theo Langason, Sophia Deutsch, and Cydi Yang @ Cedar Cultural Center
Brandon Commodore’s NRG @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow: Dorothy Doring @ Crooners
Bob James Quartet feat. Andrey Chmut @ Dakota
7/22nd Back Row, The Way Back Yard, Zoe Says Go, Sammie Cohen @ Driftwood
Samia with Tommy Lefroy and WHY NOT @ First Avenue
Wireless Winter Showcase @ The Garage
Carnaval Brasileiro 2023 @ Granada
Another Heaven, Dial Tone @ Green Room
James Allen & Peter Susag @ Icehouse
DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Y2K (That’s What I Call the 2000s) @ Icehouse
Wayward (Album Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway
Bryan Murray Trio, Steve Clark’s Chordless @ KJ’s Hideaway
Stooki Sound X Super Ave. @ The Loft
The Assortment feat. DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s
- Tove Lo with Slayyyter @ Palace Theatre
This dirty-minded Swede has always darkened her pop with moody touches, but her latest, Dirt Femme, is merely dour. Still, she’s got a solid back catalog to draw from, reaching all the way back to 2014’s great “Habits (Stay High).” As for opener Slayyyter, well, if Britney’s singles had stiffed and she’d gone underground with some arty dance music veterans—OK, it wouldn’t really have sounded like Troubled Paradise, but it’s fun to pretend anyway.
Oyster World, Baby Tyler, and Psychic Sports @ Palmer’s
NEIL! Martin Zellar’s Tribute to Neil Diamond @ Parkway
Jennifer Hall with Crush Scene & Betty Wont @ The Treasury
Andrew Kneeland, Anthony Newes, Sun Patches @ 331 Club
Josh Sky with Oister Boy, Killed By Kiwis and Vinny Franco @ Turf Club
Snowshoe with Falcon Arrow, PALS @ White Squirrel
Blake Shelton @ Xcel Energy Center
Sunday, February 19
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Mother Coyote (aka Andriana Lehr) @ Aster Cafe
“Rachel!” …. Presented by Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Winans Songs We Love: Billy Steele, Sara Renner, and Tonia Hughes Kendrick @ Crooners
Happy with the Blues – The Peggy Lee Songbook with Connie Evingson @ Crooners
Urban Classic Featuring G Sharp, Mark Lickteig, and Jay Bee @ Crooners
Bob James Quartet feat. Andrey Chmut @ Dakota
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Adam Doleac with Alana Springsteen @ Fine Line
Tony Cuchetti and Blair Krivaneck @ Icehouse
Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse
Dr. Jay’s Cabaret Presents: Cabaret Amore! @ KJ’s Hideaway
Ghost Kitchen, Goatroper, Jackson Atkins @ Mortimer’s
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Presents Northside Celebration 2023 @ Ordway
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s
Trench Size Trio @ White Squirrel
Squirrel Chess Club @ White Squirrel
Monday, February 20
- Voice of Culture: The Griot Series — Afrofuturistic Herstory @ Cedar Cultural Center
Can’t say I know what exactly is up with this new Cedar series, but it sounds promising—both educational and artistically enriching. In West Africa, griots are traditionally musicians and storytellers who offer praise and serve as historians; Voice of Culture’s Kenna-Camara Cottman is adapting that practice. The first installment features a pair of griots (Alicia Steele and Tearra Oso), BodyPrayers artist DejaJoelle, storyteller Brother Asé, and visual artist Yvette Griffea-Gray.
Monday Jazz with Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
The True Two Presents: Pure Chaos @ Palmer’s
“Womenfolk Presents” Jasper Lepak @ 331 Club
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series w. Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel