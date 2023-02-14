Skip to contents
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
LEARN MORE
Music

Your Complete Concert Calendar, From Valentine’s Day to Presidents’ Day: Feb. 14-20

Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

11:08 AM CST on Feb 14, 2023
Tove Lo has sprouted some sort of tail.
Promotional photo
Keith Harris
0Comments
Join the Discussion

If you’re feeling a little Februaryish, may I suggest leaving your house for one of these fine arts and/or entertainment options?

Tuesday, February 14

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

C. Willi Myles @ Crooners

Sweethearts Show – A Valentine’s Day Special Event @ Crooners

Valentine’s Day Dinner w/ Sophia Shorai & Tommy Barbarella @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Nav @ Fillmore

The 502s with Oliver Hazard @ Fine Line

  • I Love Lucy ⏤ Kiss the Tiger Pays Tribute to Lucinda Williams with Pit Stop @ First Avenue
    Williams is a tricky case—a great songwriter with such distinctive vocals it’s hard to wrench a tune away from her original version. But it should be a treat to hear a performer like KtT’s Meghan Kreidler dig into the Williams songbook, and to hear the band kick up some dust behind her. I would like to request a deep cut from my personal fave, Sweet Old World. Rootsy locals Pit Stop have been building up a local rep, so show up early to find out what the buzz is about.

Willie Wisely @ Granada

58 Belvedere @ Icehouse

DJ Nanobyte Presents Byte Nyte @ Palmer’s

January Conspiracy Series featuring Taylor James Donskey, Goatroper @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Doug Collins @ 331 Club

We Came As Romans @ Varsity

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Lulu & the Shoe (Residency) with PSYPL, The Common Practice @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, February 15

Rubblebucket @ Amsterdam

John Magnuson Trio with special guest Billy Dankert @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Maggie’s Afterglow: Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Maggie’s Wednesdays: Lori Dokken & Michael “Banjo” Young @ Crooners

Mayyadda & Ricki Monique @ Dakota

School of Rock House Band @ Driftwood

Erik Koskinen and His Band @ Icehouse

Suzy Plays Guitar @ KJ’s Hideaway

The 99ers with RuDeGiRL, TWYG (That’s What You Get), Tang & the Tabs @ Mortimers

K102 Presents Frozen Fan Jam @ Myth Live

The Silent Treatment, Identity Crisis, Life Skills, and No.1 @ Palmer’s

birdhole, Goodbye Mordecai, TIMISAROCKER, and Butter Boys @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Doug Otto and the Getaways @ 331 Club

Stephanie Was, 5cent Reality @ 331 Club

St. Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel

Thursday, February 16

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Claudia Schmidt and Laura Caviani @ Crooners

Love Songs We Love: Connie Evingson and the Jon Weber Trio @ Crooners

Zacc Harris Group @ Dakota

The Germ, Senor Blues @ Driftwood

Johnnie Brown’s Love TKO Tribute to Teddy Pendergrass @ KJ’s Hideaway

“Riddim Driven” with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer’s

City Tkovr Vol. 7 ft. Kelvino, Qmoe, and Treyson Green @ 7th St Entry

Cross Pollination: The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League @ 331 Club

Bugsy, Daarling, She’s Green @ The Treasury

Buffalo Nichols @ Turf Club

007 A-Go-Go with DJ Shane Kramer @ Uptown VFW

Pig’s Eye Records presents… PPLS, ArtHaus @ White Squirrel

Friday, February 17

The Eastern River Cooters, HUNNY BEAR, and Wain McFarlane @ Amsterdam

Lee Henke & Kyle Shelstad with Laura Hugo  @ Aster Cafe

Alex Rossi @ Bunkers

The Cedar Commissions: Aram Kavoossi, DJ Fawzi, and Emily Boyajian @ Cedar Cultural Center

Sambanova 2 (CD Release) @ Cabooze

The Brotherhood: Featuring Kevin Burt and Ken Valdez @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow: Katie Gearty @ Crooners

  • Dave Holland, Kevin Eubanks & Eric Harland @ Dakota
    At 76, jazz bassist Dave Holland has barely slowed down. He made his name in the early ’70s on Miles Davis’s early jazz-rock fusion albums and with his own classic, Conference of the Birds. Then he shifted over to the ECM label, where he was a regular collaborator with cerebral saxophonist and composer Anthony Braxton. His companions on this tour are hardly rookies themselves. Guitarist Eubanks (who also appeared on Holland’s most recent album, Another Land) will get to stretch out much more than he did as the leader of Jay Leno’s Tonight Show band. And Harland
    has drummed with old heads like Wayne Shorter and younger notables like Julian Lage.

The Scarlet Goodbye, Dial Tone @ Driftwood

Friday I’m in Love: New Wave Dance Party @ Dusty’s

Taylor Rave @ First Avenue

Snow Jam @ The Garage

Salsa del Soul with DJ William el Buenon @ Granada

Gothess Presents: Madonna Tribute @ Hook and Ladder

Chris Bates Trio @ Icehouse

Pavielle @ Icehouse

Foe (EP Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway

Cofresi X Mikrodot @ The Loft

Be My Valentine’s @ Myth Live

The Thirties, Paul Cerar and Mint Vintage @ Palmer’s

Ty Pow and The Holy North with The Get Together and Dani Erin @ 7th St Entry

Sam Lamar X VLCN @ The Loft

Bethany Larson and the Bee’s Knees, Courtney Yasmineh, Boots & Needles @ 331 Club

Field Report with Caley Conway @ Turf Club

Lida, Solana, & Saint Vigil @ Underground Music Cafe

GardenStreet @ Uptown VFW

Hipshaker MPLS @ Uptown VFW

Kings of Thrash @ Varsity Theater

The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra w. Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir @ White Squirrel

Saturday, February 18

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

Courtney Yasmineh and Her Americana Cowboy Band @ Aster Cafe

The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Bunkers

The Fall of Troy @ Cabooze

The Cedar Commissions: Theo Langason, Sophia Deutsch, and Cydi Yang  @ Cedar Cultural Center

Linda Purl @ Crooners

Brandon Commodore’s NRG @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow: Dorothy Doring @ Crooners

Bob James Quartet feat. Andrey Chmut @ Dakota

7/22nd Back Row, The Way Back Yard, Zoe Says Go, Sammie Cohen @ Driftwood

Samia with Tommy Lefroy and WHY NOT @ First Avenue

Wireless Winter Showcase @ The Garage

Carnaval Brasileiro 2023 @ Granada

Another Heaven, Dial Tone @ Green Room

James Allen & Peter Susag @ Icehouse

Parisota Trio @ Icehouse

DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Y2K (That’s What I Call the 2000s) @ Icehouse

Wayward (Album Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway

Bryan Murray Trio, Steve Clark’s Chordless @ KJ’s Hideaway

Stooki Sound X Super Ave. @ The Loft

The Assortment feat. DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s

  • Tove Lo with Slayyyter @ Palace Theatre
    This dirty-minded Swede has always darkened her pop with moody touches, but her latest, Dirt Femme, is merely dour. Still, she’s got a solid back catalog to draw from, reaching all the way back to 2014’s great “Habits (Stay High).” As for opener Slayyyter, well, if Britney’s singles had stiffed and she’d gone underground with some arty dance music veterans—OK, it wouldn’t really have sounded like Troubled Paradise, but it’s fun to pretend anyway.

Oyster World, Baby Tyler, and Psychic Sports @ Palmer’s

NEIL! Martin Zellar’s Tribute to Neil Diamond @ Parkway

Jennifer Hall with Crush Scene & Betty Wont @ The Treasury

Andrew Kneeland, Anthony Newes, Sun Patches @ 331 Club

Josh Sky with Oister Boy, Killed By Kiwis and Vinny Franco @ Turf Club

Dre Day @ Uptown VFW

Parmalee @ Varsity

Snowshoe with Falcon Arrow, PALS @ White Squirrel

Blake Shelton @ Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, February 19

Freddie Dredd @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Mother Coyote (aka Andriana Lehr) @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Token @ Cabooze

“Rachel!” …. Presented by Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Winans Songs We Love: Billy Steele, Sara Renner, and Tonia Hughes Kendrick @ Crooners

Happy with the Blues – The Peggy Lee Songbook with Connie Evingson @ Crooners

Urban Classic Featuring G Sharp, Mark Lickteig, and Jay Bee @ Crooners

Bob James Quartet feat. Andrey Chmut @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Adam Doleac with Alana Springsteen @ Fine Line

Tony Cuchetti and Blair Krivaneck @ Icehouse

Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse

Dr. Jay’s Cabaret Presents: Cabaret Amore! @ KJ’s Hideaway

Ghost Kitchen, Goatroper, Jackson Atkins @ Mortimer’s

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Presents Northside Celebration 2023 @ Ordway

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Vance Joy @ State Theatre

Joe Savage @ 331 Club

Trench Size Trio @ White Squirrel

Squirrel Chess Club @ White Squirrel

Carlaoke @ White Squirrel

Monday, February 20

  • Voice of Culture: The Griot Series — Afrofuturistic Herstory @ Cedar Cultural Center
    Can’t say I know what exactly is up with this new Cedar series, but it sounds promising—both educational and artistically enriching. In West Africa, griots are traditionally musicians and storytellers who offer praise and serve as historians; Voice of Culture’s Kenna-Camara Cottman is adapting that practice. The first installment features a pair of griots (Alicia Steele and Tearra Oso), BodyPrayers artist DejaJoelle, storyteller Brother Asé, and visual artist Yvette Griffea-Gray.

Charanga Tropical @ Dakota

Monday Jazz with Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

The True Two Presents: Pure Chaos @ Palmer’s

“Womenfolk Presents” Jasper Lepak @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series w. Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel

Read More:

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Have a Tip?

Give us the scoop!

Contact Us

More From Racket

The Libs Are Comin’ for Your Leaf Blowers, Patriots

News
2Comments
Keith Harris
and
Jessica Armbruster
3:39 PM CST

Your Complete Concert Calendar, From Valentine’s Day to Presidents’ Day: Feb. 14-20

Music
0Comments
Keith Harris
11:08 AM CST
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
LEARN MORE

Did Duluth Fighter Jets Take out Extraterrestrial Spies?

News
2Comments
Racket Staff

Read 150+ Locally Themed Weed Haikus from Racket Subscribers

Arts
3Comments
Racket Staff

See more stories