Your Complete Concert Calendar for ‘Valentine’s Weekend’: Feb. 7-13

So next weekend is reportedly “Valentine’s Weekend,” because the actual holiday falls on Tuesday. I don’t know how I feel about Valentine’s Day expanding backward like that, but I do know there’s lots of romance-y music for you to act all gooey about this year. (Not me though. I got no Valentine. Sad.)

Tuesday, February 7

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Stronger Than Pride: The Passionate Songs of Sade feat. Cate Fierro @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Robot Slide + D’Lakes @ Icehouse

DJ Still Phresh @ Palmer’s

January Conspiracy Series featuring Taylor James Donskey, Willow Waters @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Doug Otto & Hilary Thavis @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Lulu & the Shoe Residency with Kid Cassidy, Faux Pseudo @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, February 8

John Magnuson Trio with special guest Billy Dankert @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

The Tanahill Weavers @ Cedar Cultural Center

Ana Popović @ Dakota

Ready or Hot with Kiss the Tiger and DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

Erik Koskinen and His Band @ Icehouse

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s

Phil Cook @ Parkway

FAE hosted by Fanaka Nation with Jae Zole, Joglizz, Juice James @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Jeff Ray and the Stakes @ 331 Club

Visitor @ 331 Club

Jacket, Siphon the Psyche, & PSYPL @ Underground Music Cafe

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, February 9

Only Humans, Barnacle, and Nothing To Do @ Amsterdam

Parker McCollum @ Armory

Robert Wilkinson @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners

Nicholas David @ Crooners

Ana Popović @ Dakota

The Golden Toads, Louis Broughton Band @ Driftwood

BabyTron with ShittyBoyz and DaBoii @ Fine Line

Detroit’s BabyTron crams his rhymes with so many sports and pop culture references that serious young rap fans are worried he might be a joke rapper. (In the old days, we just called using sports and pop culture references “rapping.”) He’s for sure not a serious rapper, which isn’t a bad thing, but he’s not always a funny rapper, which isn’t a good thing. His latest, Bin Reaper 3: New Testament , is his best though. His crew the ShittyBoyz are on hand to remind you why he’s the breakout star.

The Charlatans UK and RIDE with DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

Candlelight: Romantic Jazz ft: Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, and Ella Fitzgerald @ Granada

Atomic Energy Commission, Partial Traces, Trash Catties, and Magenta Vice @ Hook and Ladder

Amy LaVere @ Hook and Ladder

Louisiana-born, Detroit-bred, Memphis-based, LaVere has been releasing quietly brilliant albums since the mid-’00s. Their key components are her slurry but girlish voice and her acoustic bass playing, which defines a swaying groove. For a taste of how that comes across live, check out 2015’s Hallelujah I’m a Dreamer, recorded with husband and producer, Will Sexton.

Rachel Kurtz & the Feelings @ Icehouse

Six Strings, Many Visions: The Beatles @ KJ’s Hideaway

The 99ers (February Residency) @ Mortimer’s

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Ben Noble with Caleb Dee and JØUR @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Round with Eli Gardiner, Mareyes Music. Kyle Harvison/Mid-Seral, Eric Rogers @ 331 Club

Loss Leader, Dead History, No Encore, and Closetalker @ Turf Club

Labrador Wild, The Briefly Gorgeous, and Nectarous @ Underground Music Cafe

Trench Size Trio @ White Squirrel

Friday, February 10

RadioBody: Radiohead Danced and Played in Jazz @ Amsterdam

Billy Johnson & The Hillcats @ Aster Cafe

Dan Ristrom & The Big Throwdown @ Bunkers

Tim Sparks and Phil Heywood @ Crooners

The Spirit of Whitney Houston with Kathleen Johnson @ Crooners

Rapture: A Tribute to Anita Baker @ Dakota

The Long Goodbyes, Dragnet & the Silverteens @ Driftwood

HebbaJebba + Cassandra Cole @ Eagles 34

Seeking aRAVEments ⏤ A Valentine’s Day Rave @ Fine Line

Live Music Karaoke @ Granada

Jon Sullivan Band, Kind Country Band @ Hook and Ladder

Satsang @ Icehouse

Chad Johnson and the MN-Ts (Album Release) with Mark Joseph @ KJ’s Hideaway

Logan Springer and the Wonderfully Wild @ KJ’s Hideaway

Cofresi X Mikrodot @ The Loft

Be My Valentine’s @ Myth Live

Beethoven/5: Jonathan Biss Plays Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto @ Ordway

In the Round: John Louis, AJ Scheiber and Grant Glad @ Palmer’s

The High 48s and Chris Castino & Chicken Wire Empire @ Parkway

Bella White with Jack Schneider @ 7th St Entry

Corsair @ Studio B

The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra, Zaq Baker, Queen Jeanne @ 331 Club

Twin Cities’ All-Star ’90s Tribute @ Turf Club

Porcupine, Hope Fiend, Bonefire, and The Muata @ Underground Music Cafe

TWAIN with Slink Proper @ Uptown VFW

The White Buffalo @ Varsity Theater

Lost Island Society w. Linus, Exactly No @ White Squirrel

Saturday, February 11

RadioBody: Radiohead Danced and Played in Jazz @ Amsterdam

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

Katy Tessman Band (Single Release and Book Launch) with Nikki Lemire @ Aster Cafe

Chase & Ovation The Music of Prince @ Bunkers

Beyond the Blue: A Night of Cinema and Sounds Curated by Pieta Brown and Liz Draper @ Cedar Cultural Center

One of those multi-artist/multi-media events the Cedar does so well, with its creation entrusted to Iowan Americana performer Brown and versatile/ubiquitous Minnesotan bassist Liz Draper. Aida Shahghasemi, Chama Devora; Sara Pajunen and Brown’s group Sylvee & The Sea will perform. Square Lake Music & Film Festival will handle the “cinema” portion of the evening.

A French 75 Valentine Featuring Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Erin and Jay Cabaret: Naughty and Nice Valentine’s Day @ Crooners

Love Songs and Sinatra with Andrew Walesch and his Orchestra @ Crooners

A Song for Youth: A Tribute to the Music of Donny Hathaway @ Dakota

Fab Hackmasters, Dojo @ Driftwood

Sidepiece @ Fillmore

Mal Amante: Rosalía Dance Party @ Fine Line

WInter Hip-Hop Showcase @ The Garage

The Belfast Cowboys Valentine’s Party @ Hook and Ladder

Corda @ Icehouse

Jacob Hanson Trio @ Icehouse

Ozone Creations Presents: The Silk Lounge @ Icehouse

What exactly is Ozone’s “Silk Lounge”? The Twin Cities-based Afrofusion collective isn’t spilling too many details, but it’s “Mediterranean-styled,” “romantic” (no surprise, given the holiday on the horizon), and features DJs McShellen and Kwey. Sounds hot.

Jessie Street Jazz Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

No Room for Squares, Telethesia @ KJ’s Hideaway

Perry Wayne X Sqishi @ The Loft

Cole Diamond with James Eugene Russell & Becky Kapell @ Mortimer’s

Lotus @ Myth Live

Beethoven/5: Jonathan Biss Plays Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto @ Ordway

Psylo (EP Release), Lapdogs, Mike Kota and Psypl @ Palmer’s

Bruce Cockburn @ Parkway

Kpop Night with DJ R.E.L., Alifera, K-Move @ 7th St Entry

The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra, Charlotte Montgomery, whispered the rabbit @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller Vol. 14: John Keston, Cody McKinnen @ 331 Club

Impaler with Dumpster Juice, Fret Rattles and DJ Rock the Monkey @ Turf Club

Clams, Funk N Spuds, & Velvetwolf @ Underground Music Cafe

Haute Dish @ Uptown VFW

Jason Chaffee @ White Squirrel

Briefcase with The Right Here, Yeah Doggos @ White Squirrel

Sunday, February 12

Jacket, Foxby, and Only Humans @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Doug Anderson: A Valentine’s Cabaret @ Crooners

Love and Keys: An Intimate Evening of Piano with David Billingsley @ Crooners

Kate Beahen’s Broadway Extravaganza @ Crooners

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse

Prairie Clamor, Pyrrhic Victories, Garret Nasset & the Friends He Made along the Way @ Mortimer’s

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Kai Brewster’s Millions @ Palmer’s

Adore Delano @ 7th St Entry

Squirrel Chess Club @ White Squirrel

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, February 13

Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience @ Dakota

Monday Jazz with Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Marker @ Palmer’s

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel