You’ll Miss out on Some Good Shit If You Don’t Read These Movie Listings

A big reason I do this calendar every week is so I (and you) don’t miss underpublicized screenings. For instance, I would not have known that critic’s fave Saint Omer or buzzy lo-fi horror film Skinamarink were opening this week. See you at both!

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, January 12

Shin Ultraman (2023)

AMC Southdale 16/AMC Rosedale 14/Emagine Willow Creek

Who is that silvery giant who keeps saving Earth? $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Hairspray (2007)

Grandview 1 & 2

A dancin’ teen and her mom, who curiously resembles John Travolta, desegregate ’60s Baltimore. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Thing (1982)

Parkway

Could you be more specific, Mr. Carpenter? What kind of “thing”? $9/$12. With pre-movie trivia. Trivia at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, January 13

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Alamo Drafthouse

Doesn’t he always? $10. 7:35 p.m. More info here.

War of the Worlds (2005)

Trylon

Is Tom Cruise a good enough father to save the world from an alien invasion? $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday 3 & 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, January 14

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers: Extended Edition (2002)

Alamo Drafthouse

Just the right amount of towers, if you ask me. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Fedora

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

Methinks this is the Met’s new production of Umberto Giordano’s opera, m’lady. $26.50. 11:55 a.m. More info here.

Batman Returns (1992)

Parkway

Michelle Pfieffer whips those damn heads right off those damn mannequins. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, January 15

La La Land (2016)

Alamo Drafthouse

More like Blah Blah Bland. $10. 12 p.m. More info here.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Emagine Willow Creek

Uh, sure, let’s do it, boss. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:30 & 6:20 p.m. More info here.

Rashomon (1950)

The Main

Remember that Happy Days episode where Fonzie gets shot in the butt while hunting and everyone has a different story about how it happened? This is like that, but good. $10. 1 p.m. More info here.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Trylon

You got Spielberg in my Kubrick! You got Kubrick in my Spielberg! $8. 8 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Monday, January 16

Hard Target (1993)

Alamo Drafthouse

John Woo’s Van Damme-d Hollywood debut is a deadly game of cat and mouse—the best kind of game of cat and mouse, if you ask me. $10. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Friday the 13th Part III: 3D (1982)

Emagine Willow Creek

A couple days late, but we’ll accept it. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

National Theatre Live: The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage

The Main

A atage adaptation of Phillip Pullman’s prequel to His Dark Materials. $20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, January 18

Millennium Actress (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

Satoshi Kon explores the 20th century through the life of an imaginary Japanese actress. $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Network (1976)

Grandview 1 & 2

Are you mad as hell? Can you not take it anymore? This is the movie for you. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Paradox (2010)

Trylon

Local boy/rightwing nutjob Kevin “Hercules” Sorbo is a detective who must solve a crime without using magic. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Laura Poitras’s documentary balances the three acts of Nan Goldin’s life—cloistered suburban girl, groundbreaking art photographer, and righteous anti-opioid activist—so that we feel like we’re viewing the same woman from different angles, rather than tracking the linear progression of one person’s life over time. Highly recommended.

Broker

The latest from Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters) follows a duo that sells orphaned infants to rich families.

The Devil Conspiracy

The Archangel Michael must stop Satanists who plan to clone Jesus with DNA lifted from the Shroud of Turin. This could be the greatest movie of all time.

House Party

A remake of the Kid ‘n Play classic.

Plane

Gerard Butler is a pilot who crashes the titular plane onto an island run by militant gangs and has to protect his passengers with the help of a mysterious prisoner.

Saint Omer

Alice Diop’s critically beloved courtroom drama is sneaking into the theaters this week with practically no advance warning.

Skinamarink

The much-hyped experimental horror flick comes to area Emagine theaters for the weekend.

Varisu

A carefree son takes over his dead dad’s business.

Veera Simha Reddy

A new Telugu action film, that’s all I can tell you.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Corsage

Devotion

EO

The Fabelmans (read our review here)

Holy Spider

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

A Man Called Otto

M3gan

The Menu

The Old Way

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Strange World

Ticket to Paradise

Violent Night

The Whale

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody