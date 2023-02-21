Will Any of This Even Happen? Your Complete Concert Calendar: Feb. 21-27

I can’t guarantee that any or all of these events will happen, because of, you know, THE SNOW. But if, by chance, we are spared the full wrath of this wintry onslaught—or if dedicated musicians and club employees troop on regardless—here’s what’s planned.
Tuesday, February 21
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Kimbra with Tei Shei @ Fine Line
The Brass Messengers & Brasszilla @ Palmer’s
Julia Wolf with Bronze Avery @ 7th St Entry
January Conspiracy Series featuring Taylor James Donskey, RUTH @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Dakota Dave Hull @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Lulu & the Shoe (Residency) with Illicit Energy, Allergen @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, February 22
White Line Darko w/ Beneath Green & Fenix Dion @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Maggie’s Wednesdays: Tom Hunter @ Crooners
Café Accordion Orchestra @ Dakota
The Cut Rate Clones @ Driftwood
Erik Koskinen and His Band @ Icehouse
K102 Presents Frozen Fan Jam @ Myth Live
Becky Kapell with Hemma @ Palmer’s
Flamin’ Oh’s with Jon Berg @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Scottie Miller @ 331 Club
Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express with Ismay @ Turf Club
Midnight on Mars with Mineral Man, Mint Vintage, and Joan of Profile @ Underground Music Cafe
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, February 23
MNAKED! featuring Ira Haze and Co. & Alexander Craig @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
The Alrio Trio Plus @ Crooners
New Primitives Celebrate Bob Marley @ Crooners
The Outcats, Jon Elconin @ Driftwood
Freeze Pop Records Presents: Deep Freeze @ Hook and Ladder
Luke Callen and Long Mama @ Icehouse
Cody Steinman Trio @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Forest Blakk with Peter Raffoul @ 7th St Entry
Minneapolis Songwriter Round: John Louis, Teablood, Will Bjorndal, James Eugene Russell @ 331 Club
Zippo Man, Of The Orchard, Colin Bracewell, and The Cold Casuals @ Turf Club
Phantom Fields with Pleasure Horse @ White Squirrel
Friday, February 24
Bad Bunny: The Party @ Amsterdam
Nina Luna + Dark Bunny @ Aster Cafe
Maggie’s Afterglow: Chris Lomheim & Emily Green @ Crooners
Corderoy Cool, Reckoning Crew, Willie and the Pour Boys @ Driftwood
Mechanix Feb Edition: Hue Jazz, Nautical Divine, Subverb, Echtoo @ Eagles 34
American Authors with Billy Raffoul @ Fine Line
- Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew with Cool Cool Cool @ First Avenue
With Talking Heads unlikely to ever reform, it’s good to see that what’s probably their most celebrated album, Remain in Light, has become a kind of repertory work for artists to reinterpret. Beninese diva Angélique Kidjo recorded her own version of the 1980 album in 2018, then took her take on the road. Now ex-Head Harrison and guitarist Belew (who played on the record and with the band on tour) are offering their own live rendition.
Orquesta la Clave with DJ William el Buenon @ Granada
Caleb Dee, TYSM, Grayson DeWolfe @ Green Room
Greensky Bluegrass with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country @ Palace Theatre
Drew Peterson, Lou Shields and McKain Lakey @ Palmer’s
Those Medley Kids @ Parkway Theater
Cafuné with Bathe @ 7th St Entry
Flowerstalks, Wish Wash, Serious Machine @ 331 Club
Druzy Rose with Grant Glad, Beneath Green, and full catholic @ Turf Club
Sola Angor, VIN, Sabot, & Eudaemon @ Underground Music Cafe
The Collabatory 4th Fridays @ White Squirrel
Saturday, February 25
Seaforth with Dylan Brady @ Amsterdam
Demetri Rallis & Friends @ Bunkers
Minneapolis Afrobeats Dance Party II @ Cedar Cultural Center
Ethan Iverson Trio with Anthony Cox and Kevin Washington @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow: Chris Lomheim & Emily Green @ Crooners
Exactly 5 Reasons, Untied Shoes, Blue Shamrock @ Driftwood
The Rural Alberta Advantage with Georgia Harmer @ Fine Line
School of Rock Day 1 @ Green Room
Durry, DISQ, & Joe P @ Hook and Ladder
Casual Confusion @ Hook and Ladder
Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse
Mind Expanding Dinner, All Terrain Vehicle @ Icehouse
Mark Mallman, Cult Vibes @ Icehouse
Saturday Night Jazz at KJ’s 1st Anniversary @ KJ’s Hideaway
Wanderer (EP Release) with Thin, The Wind In The Trees, and killusonline @ Mortimer’s
Classic Albums Live performs Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon @ Ordway
River Sinclaire, Working, and Big Nothings @ Palmer’s
The Dark Horse Revue @ Parkway Theater
ella jane with ash tuesday @ 7th St Entry
Fit for a King @ Skyway Theatre
Bad idea, ArdinA, The Hobbled @ 331 Club
Maria and the Coins with Harlow and Brooke Elizabeth @ Turf Club
Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Aesha Minor, & Lamar @ Underground Music Cafe
Electric Feel: 2000’s Indie Rock & Pop Party @ Uptown VFW
Cécile McLorin Salvant, Ogresse: Envisioned @ Walker Art Center — FEATURED IN THIS WEEK’S EVENT HORIZON
Subtle Transients @ White Squirrel
Saturday is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel
The Great Went with Short Timer, Rad Owl @ White Squirrel
Sunday, February 26
Poorwill, Zaq Baker, and Silence Marsh @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Joe Hysell + BobCat @ Aster Cafe
2023 Battle of the Jug Bands @ Cabooze
Pamyua @ Cedar Cultural Center
Urban Classic Featuring G Sharp, Mark Lickteig and Jay Bee @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
The Beavers, Drew & Mega @ Dusty’s
Stephen Sanchez with Kings Elliot @ Fine Line
Freefol, Dial Tone, and Bakermiller Pink @ Granada
School of Rock Day 2 @ Green Room
Riley Skinner and Bad Posture Club @ Icehouse
Mother Banjo Gospel Show @ KJ’s Hideaway
House Heater with DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s
Cantus Presents I Hear America Singing @ Ordway
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Jack Klatt & the Sapsuckers @ Palmer’s
Loki’s Folly with Porcupine and Tragic Hands @ 7th St Entry
Los Tigres del Norte @ State Theatre
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Monday, February 27
Kylie Weber (EP Release) with Sydney Laylin @ Amsterdam
Monday Jazz with Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Cowaoke with Ben Marker @ Palmer’s
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club