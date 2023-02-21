Will Any of This Even Happen? Your Complete Concert Calendar: Feb. 21-27

I can’t guarantee that any or all of these events will happen, because of, you know, THE SNOW. But if, by chance, we are spared the full wrath of this wintry onslaught—or if dedicated musicians and club employees troop on regardless—here’s what’s planned.

Tuesday, February 21

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Bill Sharlapp Trio @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Kimbra with Tei Shei @ Fine Line

The Brass Messengers & Brasszilla @ Palmer’s

Julia Wolf with Bronze Avery @ 7th St Entry

January Conspiracy Series featuring Taylor James Donskey, RUTH @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Dakota Dave Hull @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Lulu & the Shoe (Residency) with Illicit Energy, Allergen @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, February 22

White Line Darko w/ Beneath Green & Fenix Dion @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Maggie’s Wednesdays: Tom Hunter @ Crooners

Café Accordion Orchestra @ Dakota

The Cut Rate Clones @ Driftwood

Erik Koskinen and His Band @ Icehouse

Fuzzy Math @ KJ’s Hideaway

K102 Presents Frozen Fan Jam @ Myth Live

Becky Kapell with Hemma @ Palmer’s

Flamin’ Oh’s with Jon Berg @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Scottie Miller @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express with Ismay @ Turf Club

Midnight on Mars with Mineral Man, Mint Vintage, and Joan of Profile @ Underground Music Cafe

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, February 23

MNAKED! featuring Ira Haze and Co. & Alexander Craig @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

The Alrio Trio Plus @ Crooners

New Primitives Celebrate Bob Marley @ Crooners

Thomas Abban @ Dakota

The Outcats, Jon Elconin @ Driftwood

Freeze Pop Records Presents: Deep Freeze @ Hook and Ladder

Luke Callen and Long Mama @ Icehouse

Cody Steinman Trio @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Forest Blakk with Peter Raffoul @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Round: John Louis, Teablood, Will Bjorndal, James Eugene Russell @ 331 Club

Zippo Man, Of The Orchard, Colin Bracewell, and The Cold Casuals @ Turf Club

Phantom Fields with Pleasure Horse @ White Squirrel

Friday, February 24

Bad Bunny: The Party @ Amsterdam

Nina Luna + Dark Bunny @ Aster Cafe

R Factor @ Bunkers

Joyce Lyons @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow: Chris Lomheim & Emily Green @ Crooners

Corderoy Cool, Reckoning Crew, Willie and the Pour Boys @ Driftwood

Mechanix Feb Edition: Hue Jazz, Nautical Divine, Subverb, Echtoo @ Eagles 34

American Authors with Billy Raffoul @ Fine Line

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew with Cool Cool Cool @ First Avenue

With Talking Heads unlikely to ever reform, it’s good to see that what’s probably their most celebrated album, Remain in Light, has become a kind of repertory work for artists to reinterpret. Beninese diva Angélique Kidjo recorded her own version of the 1980 album in 2018, then took her take on the road. Now ex-Head Harrison and guitarist Belew (who played on the record and with the band on tour) are offering their own live rendition.

Orquesta la Clave with DJ William el Buenon @ Granada

Caleb Dee, TYSM, Grayson DeWolfe @ Green Room

Stablemates @ Icehouse

Dylan Salfer Band @ Icehouse

Tommy Bentz @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Foxgloves @ KJ’s Hideaway

Sunsquabi @ The Loft

Greensky Bluegrass with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country @ Palace Theatre

Drew Peterson, Lou Shields and McKain Lakey @ Palmer’s

Those Medley Kids @ Parkway Theater

Cafuné with Bathe @ 7th St Entry

Sam Lamar X VLCN @ The Loft

Flowerstalks, Wish Wash, Serious Machine @ 331 Club

Druzy Rose with Grant Glad, Beneath Green, and full catholic @ Turf Club

Sola Angor, VIN, Sabot, & Eudaemon @ Underground Music Cafe

Funktion @ Uptown VFW

The Collabatory 4th Fridays @ White Squirrel

Saturday, February 25

Seaforth with Dylan Brady @ Amsterdam

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

The April Fools @ Aster Cafe

Demetri Rallis & Friends @ Bunkers

Drew Baker @ Cabooze

Minneapolis Afrobeats Dance Party II @ Cedar Cultural Center

The R Factor @ Crooners

Ethan Iverson Trio with Anthony Cox and Kevin Washington @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow: Chris Lomheim & Emily Green @ Crooners

Mason Jennings @ Dakota

Exactly 5 Reasons, Untied Shoes, Blue Shamrock @ Driftwood

Rick Springfield @ Fillmore

The Rural Alberta Advantage with Georgia Harmer @ Fine Line

School of Rock Day 1 @ Green Room

Durry, DISQ, & Joe P @ Hook and Ladder

Casual Confusion @ Hook and Ladder

Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse

Mind Expanding Dinner, All Terrain Vehicle @ Icehouse

Mark Mallman, Cult Vibes @ Icehouse

Luke LeBlanc @ KJ’s Hideaway

Saturday Night Jazz at KJ’s 1st Anniversary @ KJ’s Hideaway

Autokorekt X Level @ The Loft

Wanderer (EP Release) with Thin, The Wind In The Trees, and killusonline @ Mortimer’s

Classic Albums Live performs Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon @ Ordway

Jug Band Party @ Palmer’s

River Sinclaire, Working, and Big Nothings @ Palmer’s

The Dark Horse Revue @ Parkway Theater

ella jane with ash tuesday @ 7th St Entry

Fit for a King @ Skyway Theatre

Bad idea, ArdinA, The Hobbled @ 331 Club

Maria and the Coins with Harlow and Brooke Elizabeth @ Turf Club

Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Aesha Minor, & Lamar @ Underground Music Cafe

Electric Feel: 2000’s Indie Rock & Pop Party @ Uptown VFW

Club 90s: 1D Night @ Varsity

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Ogresse: Envisioned @ Walker Art Center — FEATURED IN THIS WEEK’S EVENT HORIZON

Subtle Transients @ White Squirrel

Saturday is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

The Great Went with Short Timer, Rad Owl @ White Squirrel

Sunday, February 26

Poorwill, Zaq Baker, and Silence Marsh @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Joe Hysell + BobCat @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

2023 Battle of the Jug Bands @ Cabooze

Pamyua @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Southside Aces @ Crooners

Dorothy Doring @ Crooners

Charanga Tropical @ Crooners

Urban Classic Featuring G Sharp, Mark Lickteig and Jay Bee @ Crooners

Mason Jennings @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

The Beavers, Drew & Mega @ Dusty’s

Blue October @ Fillmore

Stephen Sanchez with Kings Elliot @ Fine Line

Freefol, Dial Tone, and Bakermiller Pink @ Granada

School of Rock Day 2 @ Green Room

Darren Jackson @ Icehouse

Riley Skinner and Bad Posture Club @ Icehouse

Mother Banjo Gospel Show @ KJ’s Hideaway

House Heater with DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s

Cantus Presents I Hear America Singing @ Ordway

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Jack Klatt & the Sapsuckers @ Palmer’s

Loki’s Folly with Porcupine and Tragic Hands @ 7th St Entry

Los Tigres del Norte @ State Theatre

Muse @ Target Center

Blood Brothers @ 331 Club

Robin Kyle @ White Squirrel

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, February 27

Kylie Weber (EP Release) with Sydney Laylin @ Amsterdam

Sarah Morrisl @ Dakota

Monday Jazz with Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Marker @ Palmer’s

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel