Why Is This Complete Concert Calendar (Jan. 10-16) Unlike All Other Concert Calendars in 2023?

Because the 16th is my birthday. Please enjoy my (and your) special week.
Tuesday, January 10
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Omar Abdulkarim Quartet @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Leslie Vincent and Max Wojtanowicz @ Icehouse
DJ Nanobyte Presents Byte Nyte @ Palmer’s
January Conspiracy Series featuring Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Kaylee Kitzman @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, MIke Munson @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Labrador Wild Residency with John Forrest and the Model Citizens, Fullstring @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, January 11
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Crush Scene, Laura Hugo, and The Controversial New “Skinny Pill” @ Cedar Cultural Center
Piano Bar with Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Louis Armstrong Night @ Dakota
Candlelight Jazz tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong @ Granada
Brandon Commodore’s NRG @ Icehouse
Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s
Filthy Kittens (album release), she’s green, lily blue, and shrimp olympics @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Mia Dorr and Scotty Graves @ 331 Club
Heatwave & Landman, Eli Gardner @ 331 Club
Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, January 12
John Cushing + Lily Talmers @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners
An Evening with Steve Clarke @ Crooners
Paul Cebar Tomorrow Song @ Dakota
The Gut Bucket, Dogpile, Francis Emil Johnson @ Driftwood
Yellow Ostrich with Poolboy and Lamar @ Icehouse
Faux Doubt: A Tribute to No Doubt @ KJ’s Hideaway
Suzie, Fenixdion, Honey Hole, Butter Boys, Makes Bakes @ Mortimer’s
The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Floodwater Angel (album release) with Larry Wish and Whispered the Rabbit @ 7th St Entry
DISPATCH Amplified ⏤ A Six-String Showcase @ Turf Club
Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Jenn Gill!, Ted Hajnasiewicz, Dominic Acito, Liam Moore @ 331 Club
Busey, Birdcop, and Texture Freq @ Underground Music Cafe
Pandelion with Odd Prospect, Malamiko @ White Squirrel
Friday, January 13
Cassandra Cole + Samantha Grimes @ Aster Cafe
The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Bunkers
Cosmic Honey with Woolly Mack, The Del Viles @ Cabooze
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Dorothy Doring @ Crooners
Natania & Ticket to Brazil @ Dakota
The Ardent Spirits, the Rolling Clones @ Driftwood
- Hamell on Trial @ Hook and Ladder
For 30 years, Ed Hamell has been hammering away, furiously and unaccompanied, on his 1937 Gibson L-00 acoustic, yammering hilariously and insightfully away in his broad Syracuse, New York accent. He’s a foul-mouthed lefty with a taste for lowlife barroom tales, and if you want a preview of his live show, try The Pandemic Songs, a Facebook-streamed performance from 2020.
Kid Dakota + Fathom Lane @ Icehouse
Kinda Fonda Wanda @ KJ’s Hideaway
- Sounds of Blackness’s “Music for Martin” @ Ordway
The celebrated local choir commemorates the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an multimedia performance the includes new arrangements of Civil Rights anthems, narrated passages, video clips, and excerpts from the man’s own speeches.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters @ Palace Theatre
Doug Collins & The Receptionists withTrevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrafello @ Palmer’s
Whalen and the Willows with Collapsing Stars and Gabriel Douglas @ 7th St Entry
Kinder Dosage, Lulu & the Shoe @ 331 Club
Gramma’s Boyfriend with Black Widows and The Nunnery @ Turf Club
The Knotties, The Limns, & The Cold Casuals @ Underground Music Cafe
The Scarlet Goodbye (Album Release) with Two Harbors, John Swardson @ Uptown VFW
Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band with Lifestyle Shakes, Folios @ White Squirrel
Saturday, January 14
Kraig Jarret Johnson and Friends @ Aster Cafe
Mellifluous with timisarocker, Athereal Rose @ Cabooze
Sisters of Swing – The Music of The Andrews Sisters @ Crooners
Arne Fogel Presents: The Songs Louis Armstrong Sang @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Maurice Jacox @ Crooners
River – The Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon @ Crooners
Robert Robinson & Brother Timothy Frantzich @ Dakota
The Hackmasters, Dave Velk, & Brea Scow @ Driftwood
G. Love and Donavon Frankenreiter with Nat Myers @ First Avenue
Molly Brandt and Eric Carranza @ Icehouse
DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Pop Up! @ Icehouse
Chris Bates’s Red 5 with Plaid on Plaid @ KJ’s Hideaway
Allison Eykholt @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Meadow: Year of the Curator @ Mortimer’s
Luke LeBlanc, Ellis Cleve & Band, and Val Son @ Palmer’s
Immersive Sound: Marsgarb, Thunderbolt Pagoda, Lykoi Fel, M.A.Y. @ Parkway
Sean Anonymous Birthday Show @ 7th St Entry
The Crimson Boys, Queen Jeane @ 331 Club
Alina Maira with Okapi, Ricki Monique, and XINA @ Turf Club
Kinder Dosage with Splash!, Eric Mitchell @ White Squirrel
Sunday, January 15
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Danger Pins + Dust of Suns Featuring: Chris Lynch and Martha Mulcahy @ Aster Cafe
Fred Steele Presents The Dream Lives: Celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. @ Crooners
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
A Holy Place To Be: Acoustic Bowie @ Hook and Ladder
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse
Butter Boys (Residency) with In Lieu & Surly Grrly @ Mortimer’s
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s
The Larry McDonough Quartet Plays Bill Evans @ Parkway
Charlie Parr with Haley @ Turf Club
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Monday, January 16
Christmas at Downton Abbey with Maria Jette and Philip Brunelle @ Crooners
Open Mic with Curt Copeland @ Driftwood
Monday Jazz with Martin Dosh @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
The True Two Presents: Pure Chaos! @ Palmer’s
Sumer, The Culture, and Ozone Creations @ 7th St Entry
Nikki and the RueMates @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Cactus Blossoms with Molly Brandt @ Turf Club