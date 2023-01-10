Skip to contents
Music

Why Is This Complete Concert Calendar (Jan. 10-16) Unlike All Other Concert Calendars in 2023?

Pretty much all the live music you can check out in the Twin Cities this week.

9:49 AM CST on Jan 10, 2023
Sounds of Blackness
Keith Harris
Because the 16th is my birthday. Please enjoy my (and your) special week.

Tuesday, January 10

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Omar Abdulkarim Quartet @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Leslie Vincent and Max Wojtanowicz @ Icehouse

DJ Nanobyte Presents Byte Nyte @ Palmer’s

January Conspiracy Series featuring Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Kaylee Kitzman @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, MIke Munson @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Labrador Wild Residency with John Forrest and the Model Citizens, Fullstring @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, January 11

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Crush Scene, Laura Hugo, and The Controversial New “Skinny Pill” @ Cedar Cultural Center

Piano Bar with Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Louis Armstrong Night @ Dakota

Candlelight Jazz tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong @ Granada

Brandon Commodore’s NRG @ Icehouse

Fuzzy Math @ KJ’s Hideaway

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s

Filthy Kittens (album release), she’s green, lily blue, and shrimp olympics @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Mia Dorr and Scotty Graves @ 331 Club

Heatwave & Landman, Eli Gardner @ 331 Club

Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, January 12

John Cushing + Lily Talmers @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners

An Evening with Steve Clarke @ Crooners

Paul Cebar Tomorrow Song @ Dakota

The Gut Bucket, Dogpile, Francis Emil Johnson @ Driftwood

Yellow Ostrich with Poolboy and Lamar @ Icehouse

Faux Doubt: A Tribute to No Doubt @ KJ’s Hideaway

Suzie, Fenixdion, Honey Hole, Butter Boys, Makes Bakes @ Mortimer’s

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Floodwater Angel (album release) with Larry Wish and Whispered the Rabbit @ 7th St Entry

DISPATCH Amplified ⏤ A Six-String Showcase @ Turf Club

Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Jenn Gill!, Ted Hajnasiewicz, Dominic Acito, Liam Moore @ 331 Club

Busey, Birdcop, and Texture Freq @ Underground Music Cafe

Pandelion with Odd Prospect, Malamiko @ White Squirrel

Friday, January 13

Cassandra Cole + Samantha Grimes @ Aster Cafe

The Confused @ Bar Fly

The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Bunkers

Cosmic Honey with Woolly Mack, The Del Viles @ Cabooze

Bread Alone @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Dorothy Doring @ Crooners

Natania & Ticket to Brazil @ Dakota

The Ardent Spirits, the Rolling Clones @ Driftwood

Kill the Bill @ The Garage

  • Hamell on Trial @ Hook and Ladder
    For 30 years, Ed Hamell has been hammering away, furiously and unaccompanied, on his 1937 Gibson L-00 acoustic, yammering hilariously and insightfully away in his broad Syracuse, New York accent. He’s a foul-mouthed lefty with a taste for lowlife barroom tales, and if you want a preview of his live show, try The Pandemic Songs, a Facebook-streamed performance from 2020.

Kid Dakota + Fathom Lane @ Icehouse

Kinda Fonda Wanda @ KJ’s Hideaway

Gawm @ The Loft

  • Sounds of Blackness’s “Music for Martin” @ Ordway
    The celebrated local choir commemorates the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an multimedia performance the includes new arrangements of Civil Rights anthems, narrated passages, video clips, and excerpts from the man’s own speeches.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters @ Palace Theatre

Doug Collins & The Receptionists withTrevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrafello @ Palmer’s

Whalen and the Willows with Collapsing Stars and Gabriel Douglas @ 7th St Entry

Kinder Dosage, Lulu & the Shoe @ 331 Club

Gramma’s Boyfriend with Black Widows and The Nunnery @ Turf Club

The Knotties, The Limns, & The Cold Casuals @ Underground Music Cafe

The Scarlet Goodbye (Album Release) with Two Harbors, John Swardson @ Uptown VFW

Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band with Lifestyle Shakes, Folios @ White Squirrel

Saturday, January 14

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

Kraig Jarret Johnson and Friends @ Aster Cafe

GB Leighton @ Bunkers

Mellifluous with timisarocker, Athereal Rose @ Cabooze

Sisters of Swing – The Music of The Andrews Sisters @ Crooners

Arne Fogel Presents: The Songs Louis Armstrong Sang @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Maurice Jacox @ Crooners

River – The Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon @ Crooners

Robert Robinson & Brother Timothy Frantzich @ Dakota

The Hackmasters, Dave Velk, & Brea Scow @ Driftwood

G. Love and Donavon Frankenreiter with Nat Myers @ First Avenue

Molly Brandt and Eric Carranza @ Icehouse

Jacob Hanson Trio @ Icehouse

DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Pop Up! @ Icehouse

Chris Bates’s Red 5 with Plaid on Plaid @ KJ’s Hideaway

Allison Eykholt @ KJ’s Hideaway

Inzo @ The Loft

The Meadow: Year of the Curator @ Mortimer’s

Luke LeBlanc, Ellis Cleve & Band, and Val Son @ Palmer’s

Immersive Sound: Marsgarb, Thunderbolt Pagoda, Lykoi Fel, M.A.Y. @ Parkway

Sean Anonymous Birthday Show @ 7th St Entry

The Crimson Boys, Queen Jeane @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Alina Maira with Okapi, Ricki Monique, and XINA @ Turf Club

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Kinder Dosage with Splash!, Eric Mitchell @ White Squirrel

Sunday, January 15

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Danger Pins + Dust of Suns Featuring: Chris Lynch and Martha Mulcahy @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Trailer Trash @ Crooners

Fred Steele Presents The Dream Lives: Celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. @ Crooners

Charanga Tropical @ Crooners

Rebirth Brass Band @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

A Holy Place To Be: Acoustic Bowie @ Hook and Ladder

Retrofizz @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse

Butter Boys (Residency) with In Lieu & Surly Grrly @ Mortimer’s

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

The Larry McDonough Quartet Plays Bill Evans @ Parkway

Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club

Charlie Parr with Haley @ Turf Club

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, January 16

Christmas at Downton Abbey with Maria Jette and Philip Brunelle @ Crooners

MLK Day Celebration @ Dakota

Open Mic with Curt Copeland @ Driftwood

Monday Jazz with Martin Dosh @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

The True Two Presents: Pure Chaos! @ Palmer’s

Sumer, The Culture, and Ozone Creations @ 7th St Entry

Nikki and the RueMates @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Cactus Blossoms with Molly Brandt @ Turf Club

Chef Sounds (DJ Night)  @ White Squirrel

