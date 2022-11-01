Well, This Sure Looks Like the First Complete Concert Calendar of November

Just gonna use this space here to applaud the Cedar on its bookings lately. They always do a great job over there, but lately they’re on fire.

Tuesday, November 1

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Maurice Jacox @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Alex G with Hatchie @ First Avenue

I’m losing confidence that I’ll ever hear what this indie hero’s fans do in his artful but shambling arrangements of melodic scraps, but God Save the Animals is a pleasant enough listen except when he’s singing in funny voices, especially if all you ask from songwriters are vibes. Me, I like songs.

Real Friends and With Confidence @ The Garage

Accordo @ Icehouse

DJ Still Phresh @ Palmer’s

Miguel Espinoza Fusion with Dave Hagedorn @ Parkway

Field Medic with Sadurn @ 7th St Entry

November Conspiracy Series featuring Bob Rue and the Thousandaires, Robin Kyle,

Lonesome Dan Kase @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, John Louis @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Ice Climber Tuesday Night Residency with Malamiko, Datura Dread, Vod Sinclair @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, November 2

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Leslie Vincent & Dane Stauffer @ Crooners

Tha Ma Muz with Kathleen Johnson @ Crooners

John McEuen & The Circle Band @ Dakota

Trailer Trash, Trevor McSpadden @ Driftwood

Kevin Morby with Coco @ Fine Line

Dayglow with Ritt Momney @ Palace Theatre

Palmer’s Songwriting Showcase @ Palmer’s

Joan with Love You Later and Silence Marsh @ 7th St Entry

KFAI House Party Presents Ray Barnard and Friends @ 331 Club

Bosso Poetry Company with Special Guests @ 331 Club

Whitmer Thomas with Al Menne @ Turf Club

Trench Size Trio @ White Squirrel

Thursday, November 3

Spencer Crandall with Avery Anna @ Amsterdam

Kid Dakota (November Residency) with Dosh @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

DJ Paul and Dizzy Wright @ Cabooze

Chicago Farmer with Hemma @ Cedar Cultural Center

I’ve never caught one of his shows, but having heard his live album, Quarter Past Tonight, I can absolutely vouch for the ability of Cody Diekhoff, the Cook County agriculturalist in question, to entertain a crowd. He’s opened for Todd Snider, which should give you some indication of his style of humor and brand of politics.

Tim Sparks with Phil Heywood @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

The Disappointments, Kaylee Kitzman, Izek Rose @ Driftwood

Too Many Zooz with Yam Yam @ Fine Line

Dark Star Orchestra @ First Avenue

Candlelight: Sci-Fi and Fantasy Scores @ Granada

The Steepwater Band @ Hook and Ladder

Anna Tivel + Christopher Porterfield @ Icehouse

A Tribute to Whitney Houston by Julia Wheaton @ KJ’s Hideaway

MT Foyer, CNSP, Prismatic Spray @ Mortimer’s

Riley Coyote & The RTZ, Timbre Ghost, and the John Olson Trio @ Palmer’s

The Brevet with Flip Rushmore and Cryote @ 7th St Entry

Northeast Invitational: DJ Still Phresh, Jayoo @ 331 Club

Chris Forsyth and Meg Baird @ Turf Club

The Gated Community (Album Release) @ Uptown VFW

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Friday, November 4

Caleb Caudle with Nick Leet @ Amsterdam

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Aster Cafe

Alex Rossi @ Bunkers

Intrinsic with Ysilik, Timberiver, Phase Meridian @ Cabooze

John Fedchock @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Katie Gearty @ Crooners

Mary Jane Alm @ Crooners

Tina Schlieske Sings Sinatra to Simone @ Dakota

Woodlawn Blvd, Dirty Bottles @ Driftwood

Music 4 Shelter with Tank and the Bangas @ Fillmore

Magdalena Bay with BAYLI @ Fine Line

FLETCHER with Chappell Roan @ First Avenue

Noche de Baile! Dos Coronas @ The Garage

Gothess 5 Year Anniversary @ Hook and Ladder

Vision Video @ Hook and Ladder

Dan Israel (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder

Miss Naomi (EP Release) with DiaToti + Anjybey @ Icehouse

Joyann Parker Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Tommy Bentz Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Bonnie X Clyde @ The Loft

The Silos @ Mortimer’s

Well, here’s an unexpected treat. Before we knew what to call alt-country or Americana (cowpunk? heartland rock?), these fellers were rocking out rootsily. Tonight they’ll be playing their terrific 1987 album Cuba in its entirety. Top-tier nostalgia for the olds and a history lesson for the youngs.

Luke Callen, Tommy Goodroad, and Molly Brandt @ Palmer’s

The Paranoyds with Bad Waitress and Zilched @ 7th St Entry

Sorry for Party Rocking @ Studio B

The Dead Century (Album Release), Zippo Man @ 331 Club

The Jungle Giants with Tim Atlas @ Turf Club

Haute Dish (A Dance Party) @ Uptown VFW

Silent Treatment with Barker, Lifestyle Shakes @ White Squirrel

The Smashing Pumpkins @ Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, November 5

BAYNK with Cosmo’s Midnight and obli @ Amsterdam

Zach Pietrini Band + Michael Gay @ Aster Cafe

SWAG @ Bunkers

Student1 with DJ Nanobyte, Timmyt, Chase Vibe, RZ Shahid, Love Ulysses, Riotgrrldarko @ Cabooze

Ukrainian Village Band @ Cedar Cultural Center

Natania and Ticket to Brasil @ Crooners

Arne Fogel Presents: Johnny Mercer Birthday Special @ Crooners

Billy McLaughlin with Nathan Wilson @ Crooners

I Honestly Love You – A Tribute to Olivia Newton-John & Anne Murray @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Ginger Commodore @ Crooners

Shabby Road Orchestra @ Dakota

The Driftless Area @ Driftwood

Green + Blue, Ethers @ Dusty’s

Jinjer @ Fillmore

Noah Kahan with Adam Melchor @ First Avenue

Rock Party with The 99ers, The Silverteens & Cindy Lawson @ Hook and Ladder

Muun Bato, Products, High Tiny Hairs @ Hook and Ladder

Tony Cuchetti, Blair Krivaneck @ Icehouse

Zacc Harris Trio @ Icehouse

DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Y2K: That’s What I Call the 2000s @ Icehouse

Debbie Briggs @ KJ’s Hideaway

Sightless Quartet with Shawn Wang Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway

Brondo @ The Loft

Silt, Daughters of St. Crispin, Warcake @ Mortimer’s

John Swardson and Bad Blood, BEV and Lakewood Cemetery @ Palmer’s

Mama Digdown’s Brass Band & Southside Aces @ Parkway

Jack Kays with Tom The Mail Man @ 7th St Entry

Casting Crowns @ Target Center

Lovely Dark, whispered the rabbit, Aesha Minor @ 331 Club

Rock the Vote @ The Treasury

Kitchen Dwellers and Daniel Donato @ Turf Club

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

The Skalectric Company @ White Squirrel

Keith Urban @ Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, November 6

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Marc Ribot with Anna Garana @ Cedar Cultural Center

You’ve maybe heard Ribot’s versatile as all get out session guitar work with Tom Waits or Elvis Costello. When it comes to his band-leading, I’m partial to his Prosthetic Cubans work, just gorgeous re-imaginings of and tributes to Cuban music. But his more ornery recent recordings with Ceramic Dog do more aptly fit the world’s current mood and needs, living up to titles like “Fuck La Migra” and “Muslim Jewish Resistance.” And you never know what noises to expect from his guitar.

Dennis Spears and Ginger Commodore @ Crooners

Uncharted! with Dean Magraw and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Dynamic Duos: Erin Schwab and Dane Stauffer with Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

Six Strings, Many Visions: The Beatles @ Crooners

Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Jessie Reyez @ Fillmore

Mezerg with DIE/ASPORA @ Fine Line

Tegan and Sara with Tomberlin @ First Avenue

Crybaby, Tegan and Sara’s first album of new material since 2016, suggests their romantic lives (or at least their imagined versions of them) have gotten no less dramatic with age. The once-folkie confessional sisters “went pop” a decade ago and never looked back; they love synths-or-is-that-a-guitar and big drums for the sheer whomp of it all, and write broad lyrics to match. “Fucking Up What Matters” sums up the personal flaws that are their artistic strength; “this bruise ain’t black it’s yellow” is a raw, perfect metaphor for sidling up to an old lover to get hurt again.

IV and The Strange Band with Pleasure Horse @ Hook and Ladder

Phil Heywood @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Colores: A Service Industry Dance Night @ Icehouse

Airlands + Ben Noble @ Icehouse

Ghost Town Blues Band with Joyann Parker Duo @ KJ’s Hideaway

Baumgardner, Tangles, and Full Catholic @ Mortimer’s

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffet @ Palmer’s

Jean Dawson with Junior Varsity @ 7th St Entry

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Madi Diaz with John-Robert @ Turf Club

Friday I’m in Love: A Stranger Things Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

Hunny Bear @ White Squirrel

Monday, November 7

Amanda Shires @ Amsterdam

Shires has catapulted from “fiery session fiddler who writes pretty good” to among the sharpest pens in country, with a voice to match—big but with ragged hints of vulnerability. On her latest, Take It Like a Man, she mixes expressions of fierce sexual obsession (“Call it bad behavior/Maybe I like strangers”) and sharply detailed reporting on domestic dissatisfaction verging on breakups (“You slammed the door so hard I still hear rattling spoons”).

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Benny Weinbeck Trio @ Dakota

Death From Above 1979 with THE OBGMs @ Fine Line

First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest @ First Avenue

What’s That Sound?: Curated by Chris and Ivan Cunningham @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Nanobyte Presents ‘Nightmare On The West Bank’ with Betty Won’t, Stressica @ Palmer’s

Tenci with Sass @ 7th St Entry

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Bartees Strange with Pom Pom Squad and They Hate Change @ Turf Club

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel