Weed Weviews: 3 Things I Tried in February

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed.

As I’ve explained a few times before, I am a casual but experienced weed traveler who’s familiar and comfortable with the effects of THC, whether I’m just feeling a whisper of the sweet bud or a full-on hurricane.

Also important: These are just my experiences. As we all know, time and place can impact reactions. So can mindset, experience levels, overall sensitivity to chemicals, and energy level. Everyone’s body and brain is different. So stay safe and be careful out there, folks.

All right! Let’s get this party started.

Credit: Jessica Armbruster Pictured: Citrus Cooler Juice Box Gummies. Also pictured: My friend gifted me a homemade snow globe featuring a man chasing a chicken with an axe.

Baja Ontario’s Citrus Cooler Juice Box Gummies

About: Despite what their name implies, Baja Ontario is not in California, Mexico, or Canada—they’re Minnesotan, baybee! Their edibles, which include chocolates, caramels, and gummies, are made with natural ingredients sourced from local suppliers. They’ve got a little “MN MADE” stamp in the corner of all their packaging, which is a cute touch.

Flavor: Oh damn, these are delicious. So far, in all of my sampling, the Minny Grown Peach-of-a-Day Gummies have been my all-time favorite. Citrus Cooler might top that flavor now. The tangerine-forward notes taste pretty natural, and there’s a tartness that’s reminiscent of a sour gummy—which I adore—but without the pucker. You can also sense that THC in there, and that combo of dank and sour reminds me of a fancy margarita.

Blast-off time: About 20-ish minutes.

Experience: This is a classic gummy experience. Great for video gaming, enjoying a movie, or watching some ASMR vids while doing a crossword puzzle.

Stoneover? Okay, so, kinda? I stayed up late doing crossword puzzles the night I tried these, so I didn’t get as much sleep as usual. HOWEVER! I often stay up too late doing crossword puzzles when I am stone cold sober, so I’m not going to hold it against these little guys.

Credit: Jessica Armbruster Bauhaus’s Tetra

Bauhaus’s Tetra

About: We all know Bauhaus for their tasty brews and their super colorful (and spacious) location in northeast Minneapolis. These guys are always on our radar here at Racket because they throw a lot of fun events throughout the year, including their annual St. Patrick Swayze Day, a St. Pat’s Day celebration of the iconic movie star. These days they’re dabbling in weed bubbly with Tetra, a canned bevvy with 5mg of THC and 15mg of CBD.

Flavor: Tetra currently comes in three flavors, and they’re all pretty tasty. (Our beer columnist, however, is not really a fan.) Lime-flavored sparkling water sometimes has a bitter, artificial taste, but Tetra doesn’t have this problem. The lemon-lime flavor reminds me of a juicy popsicle, the grapefruit has a note of… is that strawberry? The raspberry is ginger-forward, with a nice fruity aftertaste. But fear not, fruit haters: Co-owner Matt Schwandt tells me that a Tetra Hop Water is coming to the brewery in March.

Blast-off time: About halfway through the can.

Experience: Wow! Okay, this is by far the best buzz I have gotten from a THC drink. Often they do nothing for me, but here I am, pleasantly buzzed like I had a nice glass of wine. I wonder if the dose of CBD helps? I tried these over the course of a week during different activities, including a Zoom happy hour with friends during the snowstorm, a nice evening snow walk, and before a little yoga. Each time the effects of this drink gave me the mellowness I was hoping to achieve.

Stoneover? None at all! These have a mildly drowsy/relaxed after effect that makes turning in a bit early feel like a cozy luxury.

Credit: Jessica Armbruster S’mores Chocolate Bar

Baja Ontario’s S’mores Chocolate Bar

About: Baja recommends listening to acoustic music by the campfire while enjoying these. It’s the dead of winter here in Minnesota, so I’m listening to K-Pop on my couch while texting a friend group and sitting next to my blazing radiator. Eh, close enough.

Flavor: The gang’s all here. Each little square is giving me milk chocolate, graham cracker dust, and a hint of ganja, which is a classic stoner combo (what, like you haven’t made firecrackers before?). One very minor caveat is that the marshmallows aren’t evenly distributed throughout the bar. I didn’t even know that there were little hot chocolate-style ‘mallows until I was halfway through the package because the ones at the top didn’t have ‘em.

Blast-off time: About 15-20 minutes. Baja’s chocolates and caramels are usually pretty quick on the uptake.

Experience: Very nice, and very cozy. These take you where you want to go without smacking you on the head. Imagine a THC arc paced similar to a chill, three-beer night.

Stoneover? Not at all. Woke up feeling nice and refreshed each time.