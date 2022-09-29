Wanna Buy Psycho Suzi’s?

All Leslie Bock-owned restaurants in northeast Minneapolis must go!

In July, we brought you news of Betty Danger’s, the satirical country club that recently took a head-scratching Orwellian turn, being listed for $4.2 million. (It’s still available at that same price.) And now Bock’s signature property, Psycho Suzi’s, is available for $6 million.

“This is truly a one-of-a-kind offering,” reads the listing from Results Commercial. “The current establishment of Psycho Suzi’s has an enviable following for the bar & restaurant… Everything about this property is in excellent condition and perfectly maintained.”

(Brokers Hayden and Mark Hulsey didn’t immediately respond to Racket’s request to chat about the listing.)

Included in the Psycho Suzi’s sale: Two lots totaling 1.44 acres, the triple-decker 15,320-square-foot restaurant from 1968, all of the tiki-themed FF&E (fixtures, furniture, equipment), the killer patio overlooking the Mississippi River, and the 80-spot parking lot. The joint has three bars, six bathrooms, a new roof, and “an amazing state-of-the-art commercial kitchen with double cooking lines and four pizza ovens.” Is there “ample storage”? To hear the Hulsey brothers tell it, yes!

Bock moved Psycho Suzi’s, which opened six blocks down the road in 2003, to its much larger current location in 2010. An LLC registered to Bock, Henry & Herman’s Hidden Hideaway, purchased 1900 Marshall Ave. that year for $1.45 million, according to county records.

Interesting tidbit: This old Strib piece states that while the building exudes churchy vibes, there’s no evidence it ever operated as a place of worship. “I will actually have natural features to work with this time vs. creating a tropical paradise out of thin air and magic,” Bock told the Strib as she prepared to remodel the ol’ the Gabby’s Night Club. The Suzi’s brand/concept is available for an additional fee, the listing notes.

While Psycho Suzi’s wasn’t attached to any PPP receipts, Betty Danger’s secured $313,567 in forgiven cash intended to save 13 jobs in 2020; the following round, in 2021, the business collected $560,870 intended for 259 jobs. Those figures, combined the reactionary/libertarian new Betty’s branding, elicit frequent eyerolls in the Service Industry MSP Facebook page, where Bock is viewed less than favorably as a boss.

Anyway! Let’s all enjoy this photo tour of the Psycho Suzi’s, courtesy of the property listing: