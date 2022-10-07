Wanna Buy MN Wild Star Matt Dumba’s Condo Atop a Luxury Hotel?

Earlier this week, I admonished myself and my peers for being beholden to the three genders of real estate coverage: over-the-top luxe home, unusual home, famous owner home. Now, it seems, I must cede my shaky/brief moral high ground to tell you all about a property that fits the latter bill…

Welcome! Welcome! Welcome to 201 S. 11th St. #2320, the downtown Minneapolis condo that Minnesota Wild star Matt Dumba just listed for $1.2 million.

Built in 2007, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,662-square-foot unit sits atop Hotel Ivy, a luxury hotel located next to the Minneapolis Convention Center. Among the rich-guy amenities befitting a hockey stud: floor-to-ceiling windows with killer views of the historic Foshay Tower, gourmet kitchen, gym access, two valet parking spaces, and “one of the largest storage spaces the Ivy residences has to offer.” Is the $1,769 monthly HOA fee slightly higher than my mortgage? You better believe it. Dumba bought the place for $1.1 million in 2019, according to county records. We reached out to listing agent Reide Housley for additional intel, but weren’t able to connect.

Dumba was drafted seventh overall by the Wild way back in 2012. The 28-year-old defenceman inked a five-year, $30 million extension in 2018, though trade rumors have swirled around him for years.

“Yeah, of course,” Dumba told The Athletic last month when asked if he’d like to return to the Wild. “I’ve heard about the numbers. I’ve heard about the cap space. Every year of my career, I’ve been on the [trading] block.”

Does his recent real estate activity have anything to do with shipping off? You’re welcome to read between the (red and blue) lines, but we have no idea.

A Canada native, Dumbo is one of just a few pro hockey players of Filipino descent. He helped establish the Hockey Diversity Alliance after the police murder of George Floyd, and continues to speak out against racism in the NHL.

“It just goes back to everything that’s been done for a long, long time in the same fashion,” he recently told the AP while promoting a new documentary, Black Ice, which debuts today. “You know, the old boys’ club and them dictating who is and who isn’t welcome. Yeah, I’m sick of it.”

(Click here to read Racket’s longform feature on the push to make the State of Hockey more inclusive.)

As we glide into the weekend, not unlike skates on ice, let’s enjoy this photo tour of Dumba’s condo courtesy of Realty Group Inc.