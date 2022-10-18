‘Twas the Week Before the Week of Halloween, and This Is the Complete Concert Calendar

Lotta fun showcases for local music this week, as you are sure to discover if you keep reading.
Tuesday, October 18
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Twin Temple with Bridge City Sinners @ Fine Line
The Way Down Wanderers, Friend Dog @ Icehouse
Rare Americans with DYLYN @ 7th St Entry
October Conspiracy Series featuring The Supper Club Collective, Doyle Turner, Chris Holm @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Mike Munson @ 331 Club
Arlo McKinley with Ritch Henderson @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Jung Yeller (Tuesday Night Residency) with Jackson Atkins @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, October 19
Keep for Cheap with Q-Tip Bandits and Dad Bod @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Lodge, the Dillweeds @ Driftwood
Grady Philip Drugg, Pleasure Horse, Prathloons @ Eagles 34
Spacey Jane with joe p @ Fine Line
Nick Costa, James Eugene Russell @ Icehouse
Ghost Kitchen, Tang & the Tabs, Laura Hugo, Brian Herb & the Outstanding Achievements @ Mortimer’s
The Valors, Market Flies, Identity Crisis @ Palmer’s
KFAI House Party Presents Alexander Craig @ 331 Club
Planet Booty with Wonderstate @ Turf Club
Militarie Gun, Restraining Order, New Primals @ Underground Music Club
St. Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel
Thursday, October 20
Brooke Elizabeth & Friends (October Residency) @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Maurice Jacox and We Still R @ Crooners
Mick Sterling Presents the Songs of Elvis Costello @ Crooners
Senor Blues, Scott Woolridge @ Driftwood
Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs, Molly Jean @ Icehouse
Deborah Briggs @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Cult of Lip, Off Contact, Time Room, Household Chemicals @ Mortimer’s
The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Dead Poet Society with BRKN LOVE @ 7th St Entry
KEN mode with Frail Body and Feral Light @ Turf Club
Cross Pollination: The Gentlemen’s Anti Temperance League @ 331 Club
Pig’s Eye Records presents… Lifestyle Shakes, Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band, Saffron Dealer @ White Squirrel
Friday, October 21
John Magnuson Trio with Gini Dodds and Terry Isachsen @ Aster Cafe
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers
Lyla Abukhodair with Paul Cerar and Dark Bunny @ Cabooze
- Crazy Broke Asians @ Cedar Cultural Center
In case you haven’t noticed, some of the big movers and shakers in local music these days are Asian-American. Now some of the sharpest artists among them have put this event together to make sure you notice. Among those are rockers Kiss the Tiger, with powerhouse lead singer Megan Kreidler, funk-popper Mayda, and rapper/Current DJ Diane. Also on the bill (and below my personal radar—for now): D’Lourdes, Vulgar Tongue, and Tekk Nikk.
Mick Sterling Presents: The Wild Swing of Louis and Keely @ Crooners
Patty Peterson: Memories – The Music of Barbra Streisand @ Dakota
Them Dots, Love Train, Milton’s Playhouse @ Driftwood
Lee Fields with Daniel Villarreal @ Fine Line
- Dessa with Open Mike Eagle @ First Avenue
Dessa… well, we’ll presume you’re acquainted with her by now. Nice to have her back on the Mainroom stage. So let’s take this space to spotlight Open Mike Eagle, one of the most consistently brilliant MCs in—uh, what are we calling smart rappers with modest fanbases these days? Alt-rap? Underground? Surely not backpackers? After a previous turn inward on Anime Trauma Divorce, his latest album, Component System With the Auto Reverse, gets off on pure rapping, with plenty of witty references for old heads to nod to. As for younger listeners—what, you afraid you’ll learn something?
- Swear Jar with SYM1, shadingthesun, Palmbutta @ Icehouse
I’ll have more to say about SYM1 later this week (foreshadowing!) but you advance planners already scheduling out your week deserve to know more about this showcase of local alt-pop. The first edition of Swear Jar, last August, was billed as a “MySpace X TikTok Alt Dance Series” but Vol. 2 has the more cryptic subtitle of NEO_MASQUERADE.EXE. (Be careful downloading that file.) In addition to the cyborg headliner, tonight will feature gothy new-wavers shadingthesun and DJ Palmbutta. Guests are instructed to “Be Something Ur Not,” and to expect a cyber-dystopian-but-fun vibe.
Miss Myra and the Moonshiners @ KJ’s Hideaway
Catfish Troy Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Chief Kaya X Prophet @ The Loft
Drunk Drivers, Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club, Deep Dark Lake, Riggs Calvero @ Mortimer’s
The Rank Strangers, Leslie Rich & The Rocket Soul Choir, and The Silverteens @ Palmer’s
DJ Nanobyte Presents Byte Nyte @ Palmer’s
- Papa Mbye with Mike Kota and RIOTGRRRLDARKO @ 7th St Entry
Papa Mbye is high on my list of “where’s this guy going next?” locals. In the wake of his 2021 EP, Mang Fi, the Senegalese-born, north Minneapolis-raised Mbeye has released two singles “Pixels” and “Passenger,” that accent the pop-rock elements that have always been part of his sound, with little rap or even R&B to them. A new direction? A slight refinement? We’ll just have to wait and see.
Amanda Standalone (album release) Red Eye Ruby (solo) @ 331 Club
Trash Catties (EP Release) with Lunch Duchess, Butter Boys, and Wish Wash @ Turf Club
Emma Jeanne (EP Release) with Lapdogs & Present Company @ Underground Music Cafe
HIPSHAKER MPLS: Funky Soul Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
Eli Gardiner Band with James Eugene Russell Band @ White Squirrel
Saturday, October 22
Capital City Cabaret’s UNCOVERED @ Amsterdam
Chandler + Muja Messiah @ Aster Cafe
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers
Jennifer Grimm and Joe Cruz @ Crooners
Summer of Soul with Ginger Commodore @ Crooners
Jearlyn Steele with The Pianist Knows Best featuring Fred Steele @ Crooners
Team Larry House Band, the Skalectric Company @ Driftwood
Voxtrot with Yellow Ostrich @ Fine Line
Judah & the Lion with The National Parks @ First Avenue
The Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder
Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse
Tarli + Afrogeode & the Gemstones + Graydon Francis @ Icehouse
AG and Friends @ KJ’s Hideaway
American Straight 8th’s Quintet with U of M Jazz Combo @ KJ’s Hideaway
Throw the Fight X 3 Pill Morning @ The Lyric
Captured! By Robots @ Mortimer’s
Monchy, Karlos Rose, Jiory @ Myth Live
Marcus Mumford with The A’s @ Palace Theatre
The Right Here, Sparrowhawk, and Petty Larcenists @ Palmer’s
The High 48s and Frog and the Bog @ Parkway
Dirtwire with Vincent Antone and Banjolectric @ 7th St Entry
Blunts & Blondes @ Skyway Theatre
Night Jobs, Getting By, Warcake @ 331 Club
- The Chills with Unwed Sailor @ Turf Club
For 19 years, this New Zealand institution, while still actively touring, held off from releasing a full-length album of new material. But with Silver Bullets in 2015, bandleader Martin Phillipps got back on track, and he/they have released two equally fine albums since, most recently Scatterbrain in 2021. They’re a long way from their ’90s peak with the gorgeous, righteous, even transcendent eco-pop of Submarine Bells. But hell, time passes. What’s impressive is how they’ve preserved their sound and style: an even-keeled, yet slightly anxious tone, with keyboards and guitars equally ornate without being fussy and occasionally indistinguishable, and moments of beauty woven into longer stretches of modest attractiveness.
Bloodline, MINKA, Bobby Rethwish, Lower Automation, Loon Booster @ Underground Music Cafe
Alexander Craig (Album Release) with Red Eye Ruby & Cat Tales @ Uptown VFW
Upright Forms w/ VAZ & 1055 @ White Squirrel
Sunday, October 23
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Hot Club Mania Quartet with Red Hot Django Peppers @ Cedar Cultural Center
JazzMN Orchestra Featuring Kurt Elling @ Crooners
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Johnny No Cash Band @ Eagles 34
TAUK Moore with Mungion @ Fine Line
The Knocks x Cannons with Juliana Madrid @ First Avenue
Stephen Kellogg + the Americans @ Icehouse
Ghost Town Blues Band with Joyann Parker Duo @ KJ’s Hideaway
Maudlin, Muun Bato, Palm Ghosts @ Mortimer’s
Caravan du Nord featuring MMYYKK with War Bonnet and Delphia Cello Quartet @ Ordway
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
FènixDion (Record Release) with Kid Dakota and Goon Tribune @ 7th St Entry
Julia Klatt Singer with Corn Sweat @ 331 Club
Preoccupations with Cindy Lee @ Turf Club
Monday, October 24
Chris Bates Presents Low End Theories @ Icehouse
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club