Sound Unseen, Another Marvel Movie, and Everything Else in Theaters This Week

I’ve said all I have to say about Sound Unseen here, but that’s not all that’s going on in film this week.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, November 10

Age of Rage: The Australian Punk Revolution (2022)

Bryant-Lake Bowl

A look at how a DIY scene took root in Australia. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon (2020)

Bryant-Lake Bowl

You kids even remember Mojo Nixon? “Elvis Is Everywhere”? Just wonderin’. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

Edina 4

To celebrate their redesign, the now Mann-owned Edina is featuring Kubrick’s alienating classic look at supernatural writer’s block. $13. All week. Showtimes and more info here.

History of Violence (2005)

Grandview 1&2

Viggo Mortenson is drawn back into his brutal past life. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

La La Land (2016)

The Heights

More like blah-blah bland. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Sound Unseen Shorts Program

The Main

Just what it says. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wayne’s World (1992)

Parkway Theater

This movie is 30 years old! Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Traces of Glory (2022)

Trylon

The story of the L.A. band Idaho. Alan Sparhawk was a fan. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Country Gold (2022)

Trylon

George Jones spends one last night on the town before he is cryogenically frozen. I think this is fiction. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Friday, November 11

Friday I’m in Love (2021)

Bryant-Lake Bowl

The story of the Numbers Nightclub in Houston, Texas. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Circus Of The Scars – The Insider Odyssey Of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow (2017)

The Main

Nineties kids know. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Finding Her Beat (2022)

Parkway Theater

Women break into the male-dominated world of Taiko drumming. Screening with the short film Hit Like a Woman. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. Also Sunday 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Smithereens (1982)

Trylon

A Jersey punk girl in NYC has to choose between a nice guy who lives in a van and Richard Hell. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Trylon

That’s not Madonna, that’s Rosanna Arquette! Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, November 12

Haxan (1922)

Bryant-Lake Bowl

A look at the history of witchcraft from exactly 100 years ago. With live accompaniment by Katie Condon. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 3 p.m. More info here.

The Elephant 6 Recording Co. (2022)

The Main

The story of (maybe?) the ’90s last great indie-rock scene. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

A Man There Was (1917)

Parkway Theater

A sailor who loses his family must decide whether to seek vengeance. Silent, with live accompaniment by the Poor Nobodys. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 1 p.m. More info here.

Butterfly in the Sky (2022)

Parkway Theater

The story of Reading Rainbow and LeVar Burton. Part of Sound Unseen. $13/$18. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Chop & Steele + Found Footage Festival (2022)

Parkway Theater

The story of the guys who started the Found Footage Festival, plus a presentation of a live music-based version of the fest. Part of Sound Unseen. $18/$21. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Mixtape Trilogy: Stories Of The Power Of Music (2021)

Trylon

Music fans meet their inspirations in this doc. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

The Computer Accent (2022)

Trylon

The pop group Yacht dabbles in AI. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 5 p.m. More info here.

Getting It Back: The Story Of Cymande (2022)

Trylon

The story of the much-sampled but under-appreciated British R&B group Cymande. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, November 13

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Gregory Peck at his most Gregoriously Peckish. $13.44. 1 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

We Were Famous, You Don’t Remember: The Embarrassment (2022)

Bryant-Lake Bowl

Yes, Kansas had an indie rock scene in the ’80s. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Don’t Fall in Love with Yourself (2022)

Bryant-Lake Bowl

A documentary about cult music celebrity Justin Pearson. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 3:45 p.m. More info here.

Sirens (2021)

Emagine Willow Creek

Terrific doc about Lebanon’s first all-woman metal band. $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2022)

Emagine Willow Creek

Not to be that guy, but it’s only November. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 5 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Women Talking (2022)

The Main

The Main’s Cinema Club presents Sarah Polley’s film about women in a religious community grappling with a series of sexual assaults. Free for Film Society Members. 11 a.m. More info here.

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On (2022)

The Main

An overdue look at the Indigenous folk-rock singer and activist. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 1:15 p.m. More info here.

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed (2022)

The Main

Laura Poitras follows the career of Nan Goldin, from her groundbreaking photography to her fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid crisis. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 4 p.m. More info here.

Immediate Family (2022)

Parkway Theater

A look at some of the ’70s greatest studio musicians. Part of Sound Unseen. $13/$18. 1 p.m. More info here.

Quantum Cowboys (2022)

Parkway Theater

This existential western is a wild mix of 16mm film, digital video, digital and handmade animation, and more. Neko Case acts in it, and she’ll do a Q&A after the screening. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 5 p.m. More info here.

OKAY! The ASD Band Film (2022)

Trylon

A look at the challenges facing a band with all autistic members. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

I Get Knocked Down (2021)

Trylon

The aging frontman of Chumbawamba revisits his anarchist past to help him overcome his present struggles. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 5 p.m. More info here.

Krush Groove (1985)

Trylon

The Fat Boys steal the show in this fictionalized history of Def Jam Records. $8. 7 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, November 14

The Slumber Party Massacre (1982)

Emagine Willow Creek

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the bloody meta-commentatary on gender. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

The Heights

The Voight-Kampff test of movies: If you hate this one, you’re just not human. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, November 15

Prophet (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

An imprisoned Polish church leader has a vision of John Paul II defeating communism. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, November 16

Good Time (2017)

Grandview 1&2

Before Uncut Gems, the Safdie bros plunged Rob Pattinson into this equally nail-bitery, manic crime drama $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

After Last Season (2009)

Trylon

This month’s Trash Film Debauchery entry reportedly cost $5 million to make. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

You don’t hear people using “pretentious” as a insult much anymore. Anyway, here’s a new Iñárritu movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Or at least Wakanda For Two Hours and Forty-One Minutes, which kinda sounds like forever.

The Swimmers

Two Syrian refugees go on to compete in the Olympics.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Aftersun

Armageddon Time

The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)

Black Adam

Decision to Leave (read our review here)

Halloween Ends

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

One Piece Film: Red

Prey for the Devil

Smile

Tár (read our review here)

Terrifier 2

Ticket to Paradise

Till

Triangle of Sadness

The Woman King