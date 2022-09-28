Skip to contents
Try Racket for 99¢

Try Racket for a Buck

Get one month of Racket membership for 99¢. Cancel within 30 days and you won't pay a dime more.
ACT TODAY!
Culture

Rock the Garden is OVER!?!

This year was the last year for the annual summer event.

10:27 AM CDT on Sep 28, 2022
Walker Art Center
Keith Harris
4Comments
Join the Discussion

Hey, are you going to Rock the Garden this year? Well, guess what? No, you’re not!

And not next year either. Or ever again. The longtime Walker Art Center/89.3 the Current collab, a major part of the Twin Cities’ summer festival calendar, is officially finished, says a press release that just landed in the ol’ Racket inbox. This summer’s Rock the Garden was officially the last time the Sculpture Garden will be rocked.

The Walker launched the festival in 1998 with the Jayhawks. The event was discontinued in 2004, but then the Walker teamed up with the Current to reboot it in 2008. You can read the Walker’s own history of RTG here.

For now, there’s not much more info on why the responsible parties are pulling the plug, or why they’ve chosen to do so suddenly. Speculation will surely run rampant! We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything.

Read More:

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Have a Tip?

Give us the scoop!

Contact Us

More From Racket

Food & Wine’s Restaurant Editor Is Obsessed with the Twin Cities

Food & Drink
2Comments
Em Cassel
1 hour ago

Rock the Garden is OVER!?!

Culture
4Comments
Keith Harris
1 hour ago
Try Racket for 99¢

Try Racket for a Buck

Get one month of Racket membership for 99¢. Cancel within 30 days and you won't pay a dime more.
ACT TODAY!

I’m a Lot More ‘Ethically Non-monogamous’ Than My Wife

Culture
0Comments
Dan Savage
2 hours ago

Fall Arts Guide 2022

Events
1Comment
Racket Staff
8:06 AM CDT

See more stories