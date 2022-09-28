Rock the Garden is OVER!?!

Hey, are you going to Rock the Garden this year? Well, guess what? No, you’re not!

And not next year either. Or ever again. The longtime Walker Art Center/89.3 the Current collab, a major part of the Twin Cities’ summer festival calendar, is officially finished, says a press release that just landed in the ol’ Racket inbox. This summer’s Rock the Garden was officially the last time the Sculpture Garden will be rocked.

The Walker launched the festival in 1998 with the Jayhawks. The event was discontinued in 2004, but then the Walker teamed up with the Current to reboot it in 2008. You can read the Walker’s own history of RTG here.

For now, there’s not much more info on why the responsible parties are pulling the plug, or why they’ve chosen to do so suddenly. Speculation will surely run rampant! We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything.