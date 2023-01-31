Skip to contents
Music

Remember to Park on the Odd Side of the Street as You Read This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

10:41 AM CST on Jan 31, 2023
Derecho
Press photo
Keith Harris
Hm, I realize that this headline is really only applicable to Minneapolis. Making a note to write a St. Paul-centric one in the future.

Tuesday, January 31

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Emily Wells @ Cedar Cultural Center

Albert Lee @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Willows (EP Release) with the Briefly Gorgeous @ Icehouse

January Conspiracy Series featuring Gabe Barnett & them Rounders. Rabeca @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Aaron Lee Kaplan @ 331 Club

Dead Man Winter with Wild Horses @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Labrador Wild Residency with Fine Dials, Two Weeks Past Never @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, February 1

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Albert Lee @ Dakota

Snow Removal Blues Band @ Driftwood

Erik Koskinen and His Band @ Icehouse

The 99ers (residency) with Tang & the Tabs, Surly Grrly, and Black Widows @ Mortimers

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer’s

Phil Cook @ Parkway

Jadu Heart with Goon @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Steam Macihine @ 331 Club

Barn Dance feat. Trailer Trash @ Turf Club

Sidedoors, Dial Tone, & Honey Tree @ Underground Music Cafe

Thursday, February 2

TJD Presents: Adam Zahller’s Wheel Eternal @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra @ Crooners

Tom Hunter Quartet @ Crooners

Two Girls and a Boyd @ Dakota

Man Down @ Driftwood

Candlelight: Sci-Fi and Fantasy Film Scores @ Granada

  • Derecho @ Icehouse
    While fact-checking this blurb, I learned that there is a straight-up rock band, with a female singer, presumably not from Minnesota, with this name. Do not be confused! This is the funky Alan Sparhawk/Al Church band we’re talking about.

Katia Cardenas @ KJ’s Hideaway

Feral Light, Worn Mantle, Serac, & Pain Seminar @ Mortimers

“Knockturnal” with Greenery @ Palmer’s

Twin Citizen with Ginny & The Fizz, Red Eye Ruby and Airship Caravan @ 7th St Entry

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Tacklebox with Services and Aesha Minor @ Turf Club

Crane Killers @ Underground Music Cafe

Mik Cool with Bakermiller Pink @ White Squirrel

Friday, February 3

Eli Gardiner + Faith Boblett @ Aster Cafe

Bob Marley Tribute @ Bunkers

Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Vintage Cruise @ Crooners

Anthony David @ Dakota

Lodge, Zipper Merge @ Driftwood

Claire Rosinkranz with DWLLRS and mehro @ Fine Line

  • Umphree’s McGee @ First Avenue
    As jam bands go, these Indiana-spawned sprawlers are admirably—what’s the word critics always used to use? Oh, that’s right, eclectic. They’re known to reach into a grab bag of cover songs and disparate musical styles, all executed with prog-like precision. A curiosity even if you’re not a diehard.

EDM Rave @ The Garage

Twin Flames in the Dead of Winter @ Hook and Ladder

American Composers Forum Presents McKnight Composer Fellows @ Icehouse

Joyann Parker Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Logan Springer and the Wonderfully Wild @ KJ’s Hideaway

Whales @ The Loft

Gregory Alan Isakov @ Palace Theatre

Sparrowhawk, Whiskey Rock and Roll Club and Lifestyle Shakes @ Palmer’s

Daniel Villarreal with Dosh @ 7th St Entry

Corsair @ Studio B

Unstable Shapes, Total Gaze, Another Heaven @ 331 Club

Mad Mojo Jett, Pill Cutter, The Mood Swings, and Spit Takes @ Turf Club

Gustavo Villegas, Ozzy, Pross, and Jake Encinas @ Underground Music Cafe

CraneX @ Underground Music Cafe

Partyup! with DJs Brian Engel, Noah Kurth @ Uptown VFW

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity

Matt Arthur with the Bad Companions (Buddy Holly Tribute Show) @ White Squirrel

Saturday, February 4

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

John Swardson and Bad Blood @ Aster Cafe

Bob Marley Tribute @ Bunkers

The Dalmatian Club with Space Hug, Small Town Story @ Cabooze

Talisk @ Cedar Cultural Center

Bruce A. Henry @ Crooners

Aretha and Her Men @ Dakota

Dan Israel Band, the Strolling Clones @ Driftwood

Emo Nite @ Fine Line

Umphrey’s Mcgee @ First Avenue

Preston Gunderson’s Birthday Bash @ Green Room

Celebration of Life for Camille Gage @ Hook and Ladder

Vlad Messing and Friends @ Icehouse

The Federales @ KJ’s Hideaway

Claudia Medina’s Peruvian Project @ KJ’s Hideaway

LouieJayxx @ The Loft

The Rope, Carrellee, Stranger Gallery, Finesse @ Mortimer’s

Jeffrey Robert Larson & Band, Clare Doyle, Pretty Boy Thorson & Tyler Haag @ Palmer’s

The Barley Jacks with AJ Srubas and Rina Rossi @ Parkway

Unattractive Giant Monster, The House of Tomorrow, Ray Gun Youth @ 331 Club

Mystery Meat with Cannabis Kiss, Until Apocalypse, and Stone Ark @ The Treasury

Casual Confusion, Lonesome Losers,  Kalliah & BlackWater @ Uptown VFW

Broadway Rave @ Varsity

Saturday is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Confucisaurus with Funk n Spuds @ White Squirrel

Sunday, February 5

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

The Larry McDonough Aster Sunday Jazz Series Presents Return to “Return to Forever with Chick Corea” @ Aster Cafe

Klezmer on Ice: Midwood @ Cedar Cultural Center

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

MIck Sterling and the Stud Brothers @ Crooners

Louis Armstrong Night @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

The Music of Prince for Kids @ First Avenue

Phil Heywood @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

FrogLeg Uncroaked @ KJ’s Hideaway

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffet @ Palmer’s

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Martin Anderson @ White Squirrel

Hunny Bear with Only Dans @ White Squirrels

Monday, February 6

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Dakota

Acoustic Jammers @ Driftwood

Bush @ The Fillmore

Adam Melchor with Miloe @ Fine Line

A Holy Place To Be: Acoustic Bowie Celebrating The Life of David Bowie @ Hook and Ladder

Monday Jazz with Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Brian Engel @ Palmer’s

Blu Bone, Destiny Spike and XINA @ 7th St Entry

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Chef Sounds (DJ Night)  @ White Squirrel

