Remember to Park on the Odd Side of the Street as You Read This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Hm, I realize that this headline is really only applicable to Minneapolis. Making a note to write a St. Paul-centric one in the future.
Tuesday, January 31
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Emily Wells @ Cedar Cultural Center
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Willows (EP Release) with the Briefly Gorgeous @ Icehouse
January Conspiracy Series featuring Gabe Barnett & them Rounders. Rabeca @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Aaron Lee Kaplan @ 331 Club
Dead Man Winter with Wild Horses @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Labrador Wild Residency with Fine Dials, Two Weeks Past Never @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, February 1
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Snow Removal Blues Band @ Driftwood
Erik Koskinen and His Band @ Icehouse
The 99ers (residency) with Tang & the Tabs, Surly Grrly, and Black Widows @ Mortimers
Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer’s
Jadu Heart with Goon @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Steam Macihine @ 331 Club
Barn Dance feat. Trailer Trash @ Turf Club
Sidedoors, Dial Tone, & Honey Tree @ Underground Music Cafe
Thursday, February 2
TJD Presents: Adam Zahller’s Wheel Eternal @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra @ Crooners
Candlelight: Sci-Fi and Fantasy Film Scores @ Granada
- Derecho @ Icehouse
While fact-checking this blurb, I learned that there is a straight-up rock band, with a female singer, presumably not from Minnesota, with this name. Do not be confused! This is the funky Alan Sparhawk/Al Church band we’re talking about.
Katia Cardenas @ KJ’s Hideaway
Feral Light, Worn Mantle, Serac, & Pain Seminar @ Mortimers
“Knockturnal” with Greenery @ Palmer’s
Twin Citizen with Ginny & The Fizz, Red Eye Ruby and Airship Caravan @ 7th St Entry
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Tacklebox with Services and Aesha Minor @ Turf Club
Crane Killers @ Underground Music Cafe
Mik Cool with Bakermiller Pink @ White Squirrel
Friday, February 3
Eli Gardiner + Faith Boblett @ Aster Cafe
Lodge, Zipper Merge @ Driftwood
Claire Rosinkranz with DWLLRS and mehro @ Fine Line
- Umphree’s McGee @ First Avenue
As jam bands go, these Indiana-spawned sprawlers are admirably—what’s the word critics always used to use? Oh, that’s right, eclectic. They’re known to reach into a grab bag of cover songs and disparate musical styles, all executed with prog-like precision. A curiosity even if you’re not a diehard.
Twin Flames in the Dead of Winter @ Hook and Ladder
American Composers Forum Presents McKnight Composer Fellows @ Icehouse
Joyann Parker Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Logan Springer and the Wonderfully Wild @ KJ’s Hideaway
Gregory Alan Isakov @ Palace Theatre
Sparrowhawk, Whiskey Rock and Roll Club and Lifestyle Shakes @ Palmer’s
Daniel Villarreal with Dosh @ 7th St Entry
Unstable Shapes, Total Gaze, Another Heaven @ 331 Club
Mad Mojo Jett, Pill Cutter, The Mood Swings, and Spit Takes @ Turf Club
Gustavo Villegas, Ozzy, Pross, and Jake Encinas @ Underground Music Cafe
CraneX @ Underground Music Cafe
Partyup! with DJs Brian Engel, Noah Kurth @ Uptown VFW
Matt Arthur with the Bad Companions (Buddy Holly Tribute Show) @ White Squirrel
Saturday, February 4
John Swardson and Bad Blood @ Aster Cafe
The Dalmatian Club with Space Hug, Small Town Story @ Cabooze
Talisk @ Cedar Cultural Center
Dan Israel Band, the Strolling Clones @ Driftwood
Umphrey’s Mcgee @ First Avenue
Preston Gunderson’s Birthday Bash @ Green Room
Celebration of Life for Camille Gage @ Hook and Ladder
Vlad Messing and Friends @ Icehouse
Claudia Medina’s Peruvian Project @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Rope, Carrellee, Stranger Gallery, Finesse @ Mortimer’s
Jeffrey Robert Larson & Band, Clare Doyle, Pretty Boy Thorson & Tyler Haag @ Palmer’s
The Barley Jacks with AJ Srubas and Rina Rossi @ Parkway
Unattractive Giant Monster, The House of Tomorrow, Ray Gun Youth @ 331 Club
Mystery Meat with Cannabis Kiss, Until Apocalypse, and Stone Ark @ The Treasury
- MURF, Civil Decline, and Basketball Divorce Court @ Turf Club — FEATURED IN THIS WEEK’S EVENT HORIZON
Casual Confusion, Lonesome Losers, Kalliah & BlackWater @ Uptown VFW
Saturday is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel
Confucisaurus with Funk n Spuds @ White Squirrel
Sunday, February 5
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
The Larry McDonough Aster Sunday Jazz Series Presents Return to “Return to Forever with Chick Corea” @ Aster Cafe
- Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers
We take this weekly gig for granted, but seeing it on Sean McPherson’s list of all-time great weekly Twin Cities music events, alongside so many weeklies that are no more, made me think maybe we shouldn’t.
Klezmer on Ice: Midwood @ Cedar Cultural Center
MIck Sterling and the Stud Brothers @ Crooners
Louis Armstrong Night @ Dakota
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
The Music of Prince for Kids @ First Avenue
FrogLeg Uncroaked @ KJ’s Hideaway
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffet @ Palmer’s
Martin Anderson @ White Squirrel
Hunny Bear with Only Dans @ White Squirrels
Monday, February 6
Red Hot Django Peppers @ Dakota
Adam Melchor with Miloe @ Fine Line
A Holy Place To Be: Acoustic Bowie Celebrating The Life of David Bowie @ Hook and Ladder
Monday Jazz with Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Blu Bone, Destiny Spike and XINA @ 7th St Entry
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club