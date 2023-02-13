Read 150+ Locally Themed Weed Haikus from Racket Subscribers

Typically, when our friends at Baja Ontario let us do giveaways of their wonderful THC edibles, we simply ask Racket subscribers via email to shout “GIMME THAT WEED,” resulting in hilariously bloated inboxes.

Las Friday, as we prepared to give away five of Baja’s new and romantic Sweethearts Baja-trois Box (a very intentional $69 value each) ahead of Valentine’s Day, we decided to try something different. We wanted to make readers work for the prizes, and hopefully have a little fun in the process. So we challenged ’em to email us with an original weed-themed haiku—bonus points for a local tie-in. The right to publish submissions? We reserved it, though we promised to keep everything anonymous; nobody’s employer needs to know they’re writing THC poetry to local news/arts/culture websites.

Without further ado, here are the five winning haikus:

Jesse Ventura

Said “Legalize cannabis”

I agree with him

Are you telling me

That this whole arch bridge is stoned?

That’s fucking wild, man

Legislative ope

Means now I can eat some dope

Not too bad, ya know?

Warm air on my face

Kris Lindahl spreads his arms wide

I’m high on Lyndale

Land of 3.2 Beer

Now sells weed in grocery stores

What the fuck is that

And here are the rest! Some are great, some are fine, and some aren’t technically haikus. But, crucially, they’re all free content for our website. We were blown away by the volume of the responses, another routine reminder that we’ve got the best, most weed-motivated readers in the biz. Enjoy!

The more weed we have

The better we all feel here

Makes snow mounds feel warm

Give this to my ex

So we hook up in my car

Behind chipotle

Why am I so good

At this pinball game right now

It’s the edible

Minnesota should

Stop being such a lightweight

Just legalize it!

Lake ice crackles loud,

Weed smoke rises like a mist

Winter’s chill now melts

Please pass me the green

Need some weed with Hennessy

Minneapolis

Give me that dank weed

Minneapolis

Has a large red spoon

Walz says that he will

Work towards legalization

But until then…please?

Giveaways are fun

Not sure I’ve ever won one

Gimme that weed please

Edibles are good

Milk chocolate cherry spoon?

Sculpture garden highs

Clueless right praise thee

Legalized for you and me

High as I can be

Minnesota weed

Twas divine intervention

We can now imbibe

Alcohol? No thanks.

I’m Minnesota sober

Please sir, weed only

That sticky icky

Turning me to purple rain

Legalize it, Walz

Seeking a calm mind

Edibles on the river

Stillwater beckons

Norton had a frunk

Then he had a weed shop

All under 40

Breweries pivot fast!

THC is edible

Drinkable at last

Not from Edina

But when the munchies kick in

I WILL eat the cake

Low-dose edibles

Will you be my valentine?

Ope! Sweet cannabis.

I do like weed but

Lisa Goodman, I am not

Smoke one for Ward 7

Fell asleep in jeans

All cars behind me are cops

Dry red itchy eyes

Gimme that weed please

Please gimme that gummy box

Weed weed gimme kush

I like weed a lot

My mom says it’s bad for you

I like weed a lot

Good girl, A student

Never tried, ’til legal made

Now mellow all day

Writing a weed poem

Since THC is legal

Sort of, anyway

When I close my eyes

I see bright music inside

Each note, a color.

From slick 7th West

Sweet clouds carry to Baja

Warmer winds await

As a Racket Fan

I am delighted to send

This email for weed

Gentle waves of bliss

Caress like a lover’s kiss

When this edi hits

Can’t afford a trip

Where it’s warm, but I can let

My mind go with weed

I like when weed is

Given to me free of cost

I live in St. Paul

Valentine’s-themed weed?

I’ll get high and take myself

To the MOA

You are way too high

This is the rest of your life

Your mom knows as well…

Silos long empty

The smell of the grain mill gone

Replaced by dank smoke

Golden-green quietude

As leaves in autumn floating

‘Round Phalen at dusk

For my local weed

Nothing but Hemp is my spot

Free weed is better

I long for the day

To be at the Triple Rock

Stoned out my mind

A bag tears open

Scents overwhelm your senses

A moment, then bliss

Stoned in line again

Unexpected item in

Bagging area

In Minneapolis’ air

Herbal smoke rises high and slow

Peaceful mind unwinds.

Chewing THC

Indoors, avoiding the ice

Balanced, cozy high

Minnesota weed

How I love your THC

Pass the gummy, please!

Frozen Bde Mak

A Ska looks like frosting when

I eat local weed

U kno Baja Blast

Do u know Baja weed tho

It is even more yummy

I eat weed gummy

Send name to MNDoT contest

Win for snow plow, win for me

Amy Klobuchar

Threw a weed gummy at me

How ur hair fare in blizzard?

When doves live laugh love

When purple ain on parade

Still nothing compares 2 U

Icy streets still

Gummies bring calm

Call my Dayton’s Bluff

Dropped an edible

Wish the planetarium

Still showed Laser Floyd.

WEED AND BASIL TREATS

BEST IF FROM OUR PALS BAJA

LOCAL WEED IS GREAT

High on five m-gs

Bike to Matt’s Bar, so hungry

Gooey cheesy glee

Racket edibles

Minneapolis M N

Did I just win? No

Outside is too cold

Go inside for a warm high

BAJA ONTARIO

What could be better

Baja Ontario, yo

Tasty weed we need

Sleepy winter weed

What? A sweethearts Baja-Trois box!

Kingfield sweetheart smiles

Weed for my sweetums

Baja Ontario or

Popped beaner flavor

Whoa, I’m feeling it

Let’s hit up Chimborazo

Bummer, they are closed

[Voice of MN GOP congressperson]

Drugs can ruin lives

Destroy families, and OOPS

I legalized weed

“The gas station pot”

Was my intro to Baja

We love local weed

A green spring ahead

Barren winter behind us

Dude, where’s our pizza?

[2.5 mg]

The kids sleep and dream

Late winter ice dams cower

I melt into bed

[5 mg]

Love home, kids asleep

Double dose, flickering fire

Not mad dear, so high

I heard somewhere that

Taco Bell is for lovers

And better with weed

My lover is green

They calm my mind and spirit

And give me giggles

Laugh until you pee

Erase the body and mind

Pain of the winter

They didn’t read the bill

Luckily it’s a gummy

Not a bitter pill

False spring came early

Heart melts for a Baja treat

Green Valentines Day

Five o’clock shut-down

Pivot to low-hanging fruit

Flavored gummy time

Come get high with me

Let’s fly by the cherry spoon

Too icy to walk

Weekend is here now

Early Valentines Day yay

Lets get high, bay-bee

I live in St. Paul

That should be enough reason

To send me reefer

Cold depths of winter

Minnesota nice never was

Create warmth yourself

The great North is great

If you were born here and white

Blacks serve time for oot

Stressed out in this time?

Need not worry, Valentine.

Weed’s boxed. Skip the wine.

Weed weed weed weed weed

Weed weed weed weed weed weed weed

Help me it’s winter

The new strain blossoms

In your lungs, seeps from your mouth

To my yearning heart

No more will I burn

These harbor sweet laughs and dreams

The best things are free

Sloshing and slipping

Through salt and slush, our nightly

Stoned wintry amble

The Macalester

Median, keeper of the

Flame, now and always

Twin Cities skyline

Green buds bursting with delight

A chance to unwind

It’s five, seven, five

The Racket mandate for weed

So give to me, please

Blaisdell winter traffic jam

Bike lanes are empty

I really need a buzz, man

What to do for love?

Valentine’s weed would be fresh…

Minnesota niiiiiiice!

My sweetheart and I

Take turns; one s’mores, one cherry

Bitchin Baja bliss

Maybe I am high

But all the homies know how

Free school lunches now!

Common Roots Café

Closes, now THC spot

Who could’ve guessed that

Used to have to go

All the way to Chicago

Now I get it here

Gummies or seltzer’d

Chocolatey, fruity, or dank

Gimme that weed, please

Minnesota weed

We’ve been waiting a long time

To smoke you freely

Minnesota weed

Your delicious aroma

Intoxicates me

Minnesota weed

How much I’d love to grow thee

And tend to your buds

Minnesota weed

I love your ingestibles

So delectable

Minnesota weed

It’s time to end the stigma

Cannabis for all!

Zen is not for those

Turning left into the Wedge

The even side is

Legality flux

Minnesota gets it soon

Sixty-nine bucks?! Nice.

Weeping and moaning

And begging the local news

Please help me get high!

Hotboxing in the car

In the dusty State Fair parking lot

Another bucket of cookies, please

M.P.L.S. love

Got me high like the Foshay

Never coming down

Accidental weed

House and Senate may agree

Hope for legal kush

In my youth there were

Seeds. Love this lazy future

Of tres bougie weed.

The loon sings its song

Marshmallows roast much too fast

Northern highs are bliss

Will Minnesota

Legalize recreation

Before Dakotas?

The Baja candies

Preserve the sweet smell of birch

My s’mores burn again

As fake spring arrives

Melt into THC high

I sigh with relief

I need to smoke it

Ope, I mean eat it ya know

Devils lettuce now

A CM comes home

The rolling tray beckoning

Lisa pearls the blunt

I love edibles

From Simply Crafted, mostly

But I’ll try ’em all

Delicate gummies

With flavor and peace combined

Relaxed at last, sigh

City choked by greed

Relaxation in the need

Racket: Give me weed

Smoke clouds rising high

Minneapolis inhales

Weed’s sweet aroma

Baja-trois pour moi

Minneapolitans and

Saint Paulites agree

Three-two beer for shame

Buy local, Minneapolis

Stoned Arch Bridge for days

Republicans pass

Unintentional bill love

We reap the rewards

Kissing my boo doinked

Kiss in Lake Chipotle doinked

Doink me up Racket

Ganja my sweetie

Such a delicious treatie

Helps me foster Love

Sweethearts Baja trois

You know the way to my heart

Gimme that weed (please)

Edible in tow,

Day spent at Lake Chipotle

Best swim of my life

10 p.m. St. Paul

In da beds, out west Minne’s

Satin skies light up

Just want your extra

Weed and your 👄👄👄👄

Local news stories

In the winter thaw

We eat our candies outside

And become sunshine

Beside the Spoonbridge

Watch a chocolate cherry moon

Rising. I’m so high

Sixty dollars gone

The Colonel’s staring at me

Get in my belly!

Cedar Lake kayak

Trip, diaper’d Gen Z dope boy

Choofs low-grade bong-load

The Mississippi

Flows, like the blood to my heart

Gimme that free weed!

Pupils dilated

From Baja Ontario

Or my love’s presence?

Valentine’s Day is

For suckers and saps, but I

Still love Sweet Beef. Gross.

Stoned at Hidden Beach

Missing the nudes and the freaks

Maybe you are too?

Bored and unemployed

Burn cruise thru Theo Wirth Park

Beautiful spring day

Kayak on the lake

Sparking up, cruising boat wakes

Stoned, sunburned again

Weed? Just not for me

Gift for my sweetheart, they’d be

I’m square, but not she

I’m not one to judge

If she likes THC fudge

Try? I’ll need a nudge

For Valentine’s Day

Fresh experience, she’ll say

Well, I guess Okay

My love rolled me a

Little doobage for later

Ope, my love so sweet

A date with you, love

Simple giggles on the couch

T-H-cya there

Sour Watermelon Basil

Pretty please gimme gummies

Poet I am not

You think you’re special

Milk chocolate covered cherry

That’s Interesting

Parks rivers and lakes

Are delightful you betcha

Smores chocolate bar

Hello Racket team

This shy Midwestern newbie

Appreciates this

Weed is good yes yes

I am very hungry now

Pass me more weed now

Spoonbridge and Cherry

Really thought I could eat it

Gross misdemeanor

Relaxing beside

The shores of Lake Chipotle

It’s trite but I’m high

Stoner Arch Bridge shadow

Decadent, dank scents drift on

Love’s whispers carry

Hangover free fun

Optimized sexy times

What is not to love?

I want to smoke it

Gazelka has no power

Green MN 2023

Snows melt and refreeze

St. Paul seeks comfort and bliss

Trichomes shall provide

Our mediocre

State gives us weed gummies

Consolation prize.

Tatortot potdish

Minnesota goodbye, bitch

Potholes strike again

We’re too fucking old

For choklit syrup in bed

That shit makes a mess

Edges slowly sanded

Fog rolls in, pleasantly

Where are the Doritos

A dose of perfection

Hazy day, Hidden Beach

And I don’t mean the weather

Solution to world hunger:

“Xerox donuts,” he wrote

Pure baked brilliance

My ex yearned for college

Wake and bake, Saturday cartoons

They called it Bugs and Drugs

When it hits, we’ll eat

Afro Deli sambusas

Tonight, we party.

Poppin’ a gummy

Accidentally legal

Thanks, Republicans

“Je suis High!” he yelped

Taking one sip of Chill State

Our sodden French Frey

Gimme that weed weed

Gimme that weed weed weed dog

Minneapolis

Grimace with four eyes

Mary Jane comes to visit

A party for me

Hope springs eternal

Dankest flower soon to be

Twin Cities legal

Edible leaves of grass

Best at Bde Maka Ska

Smile at the dogs

Minnesotan weed

It’s legal if edible

Gimme that weed please

Slipped on ice too much

Hard to be sexy when sore

Weed will set me free

Living life is hard

Minnesota DFL

Bring on the weed, please