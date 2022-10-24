Skip to contents
This week's stories presented by:

Craft cannabis products, made in Minnesota, delivered directly to your door.

Shop the Baja Ontario lineup of gourmet chocolates and vegan, gluten-free gummies. All products are infused with Minnesota-grown, hemp-derived, Delta9 THC. Enter code: WEEDWEEK to get 10% off your entire order at checkout. Click the ad or go to BajaOntario.com. 21+ only. Please Baja Responsibly.
Claim your discount!
News

Radio’s Jason DeRusha Welcomes You to Weed Week at Racket

A full week of weed-related programming brought to you by local edibles startup Baja Ontario. Take it away, Jason!

7:54 AM CDT on Oct 24, 2022
Audacy; Jason DeRusha
Racket Staff
0Comments
Join the Discussion

Read More:

Racket Staff

Have a Tip?

Give us the scoop!

Contact Us

More From Racket

Some Things You May Wanna Know About Medical Cannabis From Someone on the Program and Not an Actual Medical Doctor or Anything

Culture
0Comments
Gigi Berry
50 minutes ago

12 Minnesota-Made THC Seltzer Brands, Tasted and Ranked

Food & Drink
0Comments
Jerard Fagerberg
1 hour ago
This week's stories presented by:

Craft cannabis products, made in Minnesota, delivered directly to your door.

Shop the Baja Ontario lineup of gourmet chocolates and vegan, gluten-free gummies. All products are infused with Minnesota-grown, hemp-derived, Delta9 THC. Enter code: WEEDWEEK to get 10% off your entire order at checkout. Click the ad or go to BajaOntario.com. 21+ only. Please Baja Responsibly.
Claim your discount!

Money Journal: One Week In the Southern ‘Burbs On a $60K Salary

Culture
1Comment
Racket Staff
2 hours ago

Radio’s Jason DeRusha Welcomes You to Weed Week at Racket

News
0Comments
Racket Staff
2 hours ago

See more stories