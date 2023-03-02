On the Big Screen This Week: Italian Films, Another ‘Creed’ Sequel, and a Jesus Movie With Aerial Acrobatics

I don’t want to tell you how to live your life, but I’ve always thought that making a point to watch every Best Picture nominee is a less-than-ideal way to organizing your viewing habits. You will only see so many movies in your lifetime. Do you really want one of them to be a second-rate adaptation of a WWI novel just so you can be part of The Conversation? That said, RRR is back, and that one really does demand the big screen.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, March 2

Nope (2022)

Capri Theater

Jordan Peele keeps a lotta balls in the air with this sci-fi/western. Read our full review here. $5. Free for Northside residents. 7 p.m. More info here.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Emagine Willow Creek

Remember how much hype there was behind this piece of crap? $3. 12:10 p.m. More info here.

Halloween 3: The Season of the Witch (2002)

Grandview 1 & 2

No Michael Myers in this one, just deadly masks! $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Si Muero antes de despertar (If I Die Before I Wake) (1952)

The Heights

This Argentine noir’s “climax was so intense it was kept from American screens until recently.” Well then! $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Nostalgia (2022)

The Main

A man returns for abroad to his hometown of Naples. Part of the Italian Film Festival. $13.50. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Akira (1988)

Parkway Theater

That dude sure can slide. With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. Trivia at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, March 3

The Lego Movie (2014)

Emagine Willow Creek

Now that’s a “toy story”! All week. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

Autumn Beat (2022)

The Main

Two Black Milanese brothers try to break into the rap scene. Part of the Italian Film Festival. $13.50. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Never Too Late for Love (Astolfo) (2022)

The Main

An old man’s new friends encourage him to take a chance with a woman his age. Part of the Italian Film Festival. $13.50. 6 p.m. More info here.

Scream It Off Screen

Parkway Theater

Vote for your favorite local short films by screaming. You will not believe how fun this is. $10/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

The Cranes Are Flying (1957)

Trylon

A woman endures the horrors of the Soviet home front during World War II in Mikhail Kalatozov’s classic. $8. 7 p.m. Also Saturday 9 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Letter Never Sent (1960)

Trylon

Diamond miners fight for survival in Siberia. $8. 9 p.m. Also Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, March 4

The Matrix (1999)

Alamo Drafthouse

The only one worth your time. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Too Bad She’s Bad (Peccato che sia una canaglia) (1954)

The Main

Sophia Loren’s first major role, her first opposite Marcello Mastroianni. Part of the Italian Film Festival. $13.50. 11 a.m. More info here.

Run to You (Corro da te) (2022)

The Main

An athletic shoe mogul fakes a disability to seduce a woman. Part of the Italian Film Festival. $13.50. 2 p.m. More info here.

The Code of Silence (Una femmina) (2022)

The Main

A young village woman learns she is meant to suffer the same fate as her dead mother. Part of the Italian Film Festival. $13.50. 5 p.m. More info here.

Blessed Boys (La santa piccola) (2021)

The Main

A close friendship between two friends is complicated when one boy’s sister seems able to perform miracles. Part of the Italian Film Festival. $13.50. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

The Slumber Party Massacre (1982)/Alley Cat (1984)

The Main

This month’s Midnight Mayhem offers two ’80s ladies flicks: a meta-slasher and a female revenge tale. $10. 10 p.m. More info here.

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Parkway Theater

Believe in yourself, Kiki! $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, March 5

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse

Jack Nicholson is shocked to discover he’s attracted to someone his age, which shouldn’t be all that shocking since she’s Diane Keaton. $10. 12 p.m. More info here.

Casablanca (1942)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Maybe you’ve heard of it? $16.13. 1 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Emagine Willow Creek

Look out! That plant’ll eat’cha! Also Wednesday. $10.75. 3 & 5:30. More info here.

Nights of Cabria (Le notti de Cabiria) (1957)

The Main

Giulietta Masina at her best in this Fellini classic. Part of the Italian Film Festival. $13.50. 11 a.m. More info here.

In Viaggio (2022)

The Main

An intimate look at the life of Pope Francis. Part of the Italian Film Festival. $13.50. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

The Lord of the Ants (Il signore delle formiche) (2022)

The Main

The story of poet, playwright, and director Aldo Braibanti, who stood trial for plagiarism in 1968 when his relationship with a male student was discovered. Part of the Italian Film Festival. $13.50. 5:45 p.m. More info here.

Superheroes (Supereroi) (2022)

The Main

A cartoonist and a physicist fall in love. Part of the Italian Film Festival. $13.50. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

A Brighter Summer Day (1991)

Trylon

Teen gangs fight it out in ’60s Taiwan, leading to a shocking crime, in Edward Yang’s masterpiece. $8. Sunday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Monday, March 6

Raw (2016)

Alamo Drafthouse

A vegetarian becomes a cannibal in Titane director Julia Ducournau’s feature debut. $10. 7:25 p.m. More info here.

The Thorn (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

If I’m reading the promo copy correctly, this is Cirque de Soleil meets the New Testament? Also Tuesday. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Videodrome (1983)

Emagine Willow Creek

Watch James Woods’s gut turn into a vaginal VHS. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

National Theatre Live: The Crucible

The Main

The Brits take on Arthur Miller. 7 p.m. $20. More info here.

Wednesday, March 8

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

Alamo Drafhouse

One of the best movies about long blonde hair every made. $10. 7:25 p.m. More info here.

Secret Movie Night

Emagine WIllow Creek

You won’t know what it is till you get there! $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Hereditary (2018)

Grandview 1 & 2

Toni Collette loses her head. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Carole King: Home Again — Live in Central Park (2023)

Trylon

Filmed in 1973 and unreleased till now. Presented by Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Out of Time: The Material Issue Story (2023)

Trylon

How the Chicago power-pop band’s rise to fame ended with front man Jim Ellison’s suicide. $13. 9 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Children of the Corn

Why is this 2020 remake back in the theaters this week? Don’t ask me—I’m just typing what I see.

Creed III

Jonathan Majors really leaning the bad guy thing now, huh?

Demon Slayer – To The Swordsmith Village

Can Tanjiro Kamado turn his sister back into a human?

The House of No Man

The highest grossing Vietnamese film of all time is about a woman who elopes to rebel against her domineering mother.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Will this Guy Ritchie comic spy flick bring about the Josh Hartnettaissance?

Ongoing in Local Theaters

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Amazing Maurice

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

The Banshees of Inshirin (read our review here)

Close (read our review here)

Cocaine Bear

80 for Brady

Emily

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Jesus Revolution

Knock at the Cabin (read our review here)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

A Man Called Otto (read our review here)

M3gan (read our review here)

2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films – Animation



2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films – Documentary

2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films – Live-Action

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

RRR

Selflee

Tár

Titanic

Top Gun: Maverick (read our review here)

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking (read our review here)