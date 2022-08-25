Nasty Silent Women Wreak Havoc at the Trylon

There’s a selection of feminist silent films at the Trylon, the wrap up of the Alliance Française’s classic film festival, and oodles more of good (and, well, not as as good) movies to be watched this week.
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, August 25
Bleach The Movie: Hell Verse (2002)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16//Showplace ICON
The anime’s 20th anniversary. $10.00. 7 p.m. More info here.
Lost in Translation (2001)
Grandview 1 & 2
Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson do karaoke and whisper in Tokyo. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
The Omen (1976)
The Heights
Never secretly adopt the Antichrist. That’s a good lesson for all of us. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
The Last Metro (1995)
Alliance Française de Minneapolis/St Paul
A French theater troupe soldiers on despite Nazi occupation. Part of La Classe! Classic French Film Festival. Free. 7 :30 p.m. More info here.
The Hudsucker Proxy (1994)
Parkway Theater
Sixty-nine-year-old Paul Newman? Still hot. With pre-show trivia. $9-$12. Trivia 7:30 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.
101 Dalmatians (1996)
Powderhorn Park
Too! Many! Dalmations! Free. Dusk. More info here.
Queens of Destruction
Trylon
A sneak preview of Cinema’s First Nasty Women, a 4-disc collection of 99 “feminist, archival silent films,” out this August, co-curated by the U of M’s Maggie Hennefeld. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.
FilmNorth Cinema Lounge
Walker Art Center
Filmmakers and curators Valérie Déus, Merit Thursday, and Xiaolu Wang select film works by locals Sequoia Hauck (Anishinaabe/Hupa), Connor Lee O’Keefe, Kat Eng, Prakshi Malik, and Joua Lee Grande. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.
Friday, August 26
Only Yesterday (1991)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
A woman flashes back to her younger life during a visit to the country. $13.44. 3 & 7 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. More info here.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
The best Star Wars prequel? $13.99. Showtimes and more info here.
Goosebumps (2015)
Alamo Drafthouse
Jack Black is R.L. Stine. $5. 3 p.m. More info here.
Soul (2020)
Lake Harriet Bandshell
Get out of that man’s body, Tina Fey! Free. Dusk. More info here.
La Haine (1995)
The Main
The residents of a suburban Paris housing project readjust after a riot. Part of La Classe! Classic French Film Festival. $8-$10. 7 p.m. More info here.
La Ciénaga (2001)
Trylon
Bougie Argentines “escape” to a swampy country estate. Malaise ensues. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.
The Headless Woman (2008)
Trylon
A driver hits … an animal? a person? … and descends into paranoia. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, August 27
Spirited Away (2002)
Alamo Drafthouse
There’s a lot wrong in the world, but it’s never been easier to see Miyazaki’s classics in theaters. $10. 11:45 a.m. Also Tuesday 6:30 p.m. More info here.
The Avengers (2012)
Parkway Theater
Show the Ralph Fiennes/Uma Thurman Avengers, you cowards. (Actually, please don’t.) $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Parkway Theater
Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.
Sunday, August 28
They Live (1988)
Alamo Drafthouse
Rowdy Roddy Piper is out of bubblegum. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
American Graffiti (1973)
Emagine Willow Creek
George Lucas invents boomer nostalgia. $7.95. 12 & 7:30 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.
Mandy (2018)
Trylon
The Trylon closes out its Nic Cage series with maybe the goriest, Cagiest of ’em all. $8. 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:30 p.m. More info here.
Monday, August 29
The Road Warrior (1982)
Alamo Drafthouse
And you thought gas prices were bad now. Folks! $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
The House on Sorority Row (1982)
Emagine Willow Creek
Slashers gonna slash. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Black Widow (2021)
Van Cleve Park
Congrats to Florence Pugh, now a free woman again. Free. Dusk. More info here.
Tuesday, August 30
Casablanca (1947)
The Heights
I mean, come on. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Wednesday, August 31
Drunken Master II (1994)
Alamo Drafthouse
The Jackie Chan classic. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
The Neverending Story (1984)
Alamo Drafthouse
Hope you’ve got a lot of time on your hands. $5. 3 p.m. More info here.
A Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
Grandview 1 & 2
So much lesbian longing! $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Breaking
John Boyega is a Marine who robs a bank.
The Invitation
Nathalie Emmanuel is so pretty.
The Territory
Indigenous people fight back against exploitive Brazilian farmers in the Amazon rainforest.
Three Minutes: A Lengthening
A three-minute film clip is a means to remembering a town of Polish Jews wiped out by the Holocaust.
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Too! Many! Years!
Ongoing in Theaters
Emily the Criminal (read our review here)
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (read our review here)
Thor: Love and Thunder (read our review here)
Top Gun: Maverick (read our review here)