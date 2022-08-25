Nasty Silent Women Wreak Havoc at the Trylon

There’s a selection of feminist silent films at the Trylon, the wrap up of the Alliance Française’s classic film festival, and oodles more of good (and, well, not as as good) movies to be watched this week.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, August 25

Bleach The Movie: Hell Verse (2002)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16//Showplace ICON

The anime’s 20th anniversary. $10.00. 7 p.m. More info here.

Lost in Translation (2001)

Grandview 1 & 2

Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson do karaoke and whisper in Tokyo. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Omen (1976)

The Heights

Never secretly adopt the Antichrist. That’s a good lesson for all of us. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Last Metro (1995)

Alliance Française de Minneapolis/St Paul

A French theater troupe soldiers on despite Nazi occupation. Part of La Classe! Classic French Film Festival. Free. 7 :30 p.m. More info here.

The Hudsucker Proxy (1994)

Parkway Theater

Sixty-nine-year-old Paul Newman? Still hot. With pre-show trivia. $9-$12. Trivia 7:30 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.

101 Dalmatians (1996)

Powderhorn Park

Too! Many! Dalmations! Free. Dusk. More info here.

Queens of Destruction

Trylon

A sneak preview of Cinema’s First Nasty Women, a 4-disc collection of 99 “feminist, archival silent films,” out this August, co-curated by the U of M’s Maggie Hennefeld. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

FilmNorth Cinema Lounge

Walker Art Center

Filmmakers and curators Valérie Déus, Merit Thursday, and Xiaolu Wang select film works by locals Sequoia Hauck (Anishinaabe/Hupa), Connor Lee O’Keefe, Kat Eng, Prakshi Malik, and Joua Lee Grande. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

Friday, August 26

Only Yesterday (1991)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

A woman flashes back to her younger life during a visit to the country. $13.44. 3 & 7 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. More info here.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

The best Star Wars prequel? $13.99. Showtimes and more info here.

Goosebumps (2015)

Alamo Drafthouse

Jack Black is R.L. Stine. $5. 3 p.m. More info here.

Soul (2020)

Lake Harriet Bandshell

Get out of that man’s body, Tina Fey! Free. Dusk. More info here.

La Haine (1995)

The Main

The residents of a suburban Paris housing project readjust after a riot. Part of La Classe! Classic French Film Festival. $8-$10. 7 p.m. More info here.

La Ciénaga (2001)

Trylon

Bougie Argentines “escape” to a swampy country estate. Malaise ensues. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

The Headless Woman (2008)

Trylon

A driver hits … an animal? a person? … and descends into paranoia. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, August 27

Spirited Away (2002)

Alamo Drafthouse

There’s a lot wrong in the world, but it’s never been easier to see Miyazaki’s classics in theaters. $10. 11:45 a.m. Also Tuesday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Avengers (2012)

Parkway Theater

Show the Ralph Fiennes/Uma Thurman Avengers, you cowards. (Actually, please don’t.) $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.

Sunday, August 28

They Live (1988)

Alamo Drafthouse

Rowdy Roddy Piper is out of bubblegum. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

American Graffiti (1973)

Emagine Willow Creek

George Lucas invents boomer nostalgia. $7.95. 12 & 7:30 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

Mandy (2018)

Trylon

The Trylon closes out its Nic Cage series with maybe the goriest, Cagiest of ’em all. $8. 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Monday, August 29

The Road Warrior (1982)

Alamo Drafthouse

And you thought gas prices were bad now. Folks! $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The House on Sorority Row (1982)

Emagine Willow Creek

Slashers gonna slash. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Black Widow (2021)

Van Cleve Park

Congrats to Florence Pugh, now a free woman again. Free. Dusk. More info here.

Tuesday, August 30

Casablanca (1947)

The Heights

I mean, come on. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, August 31

Drunken Master II (1994)

Alamo Drafthouse

The Jackie Chan classic. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Neverending Story (1984)

Alamo Drafthouse

Hope you’ve got a lot of time on your hands. $5. 3 p.m. More info here.

A Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Grandview 1 & 2

So much lesbian longing! $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Breaking

John Boyega is a Marine who robs a bank.

The Invitation

Nathalie Emmanuel is so pretty.

The Territory

Indigenous people fight back against exploitive Brazilian farmers in the Amazon rainforest.

Three Minutes: A Lengthening

A three-minute film clip is a means to remembering a town of Polish Jews wiped out by the Holocaust.

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Too! Many! Years!

Ongoing in Theaters

Bodies Bodies Bodies

DC League of Super-Pets

Elvis (read our review here)

Emily the Criminal (read our review here)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (read our review here)

Nope (read our review here)

Thor: Love and Thunder (read our review here)

Top Gun: Maverick (read our review here)

Where the Crawdads Sing