Make No Mistake, This Is Your Complete Concert Calendar: September 27-October 3

Plenty of stuff happening this week, Racket readers. As always, we tried to focus on the best.

Tuesday, September 27

Rufus du Sol @ Armory

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Billy Cobham Band @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Giveon @ Fillmore

Novo Amor @ Fine Line

Alien Book Club, Extraterrestrials, mr submissive, and River Sinclaire @ Icehouse

In This Moment @ Myth

September Conspiracy Series featuring The Common Practice, Jordy Vaughn @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Paul Bergen @ 331 Club

The Paper Kites with Rosie Carney @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Kinda Fonda Wanda (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, September 28

Lamb of God @ Armory

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Urban Classic Presents The 21st Night of September @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

Dan Israel, Retrofizz @ Driftwood

Two Feet with brothel. @ Fine Line

Space Between @ Hook and Ladder

Kinfu + Zak Khan + Mati @ Icehouse

Julia Wheaton @ KJ’s Hideaway

Verivery @ The Lyric

Mad Mojo Jett with the Stonedest, Pill Cutter, Tang and the Tabs @ Mortimer’s

KFAI House Party Presents Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

Foreign Air with Anna Shoemaker @ Turf Club

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, September 29

Tessa Violet @ Amsterdam

Jack Harlow @ Armory

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Connie Evingson @ Crooners

Pat Donohue and the Prairie All-Stars @ Crooners

BLKBOK @ Dakota

Dream Addict, S>C> & the Gruesome Twosome @ Driftwood

Iceage, Earth @ Fine Line

Five albums into their career, the raucous Danes in Iceage have matured plenty, sounding grizzled but not jaded on their most recent album, 2021’s Seek Shelter. Their latest single, “Shake the Feeling,” is almost Dinosaur Jr. like in its free-swinging cacophony. Earth has made some changes over the years as well, moving well beyond their early days of drone-rock into more song-friendly channels.

Useful Jenkins @ Hook and Ladder

Cody Steinmann Trio + Rawtwhylah @ Icehouse

Papa Khan @ The Loft

Garst, Serious Machine, Uncle Jesse’s Comb, Velvet Television @ Mortimer’s

Moderat @ Palace Theatre

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Good Looks, Lamar @ 7th St Entry

We Are the Willows @ 331 Club

Full of Hell and Blood Incantation with Vermin Womb, Mortuous and God Is War @ Turf Club

Hiahli, Ruth, Socktopus & The Knotties @ Uptown VFW

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes @ Varsity Theater

Adam and Ava Levy Residency @ White Squirrel

Friday, September 30

Katy Vernon and Paul Odegaard @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Jack Knife and the Sharps @ Crooners

Billy McLaughlin with special guests Nathan Wilson & Torie Redpath @ Crooners

C. Willi Myles @ Crooners

Twist My Arm, Dirty Bottles @ Dakota

Funkin Right, the Groovatoons, Woodlawn Boulevard @ Driftwood

DPR @ Fillmore

Jamestown Revival with David Ramirez @ Fine Line

Whitney @ First Avenue

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy with Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Fitzgerald Theater

Salsa Del Soul @ Granada

The Hook and Ladder’s Sixth Anniversary @ Hook and Ladder

Tim Sparks @ Icehouse

Stranger Gallery (EP release), Mr. Softheart, Rra, Hyperkarma @ Icehouse

Avey Grouws Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Moore Kismet @ The Loft

Gothess @ Mortimer’s

Meshuggah @ Myth

The Acadia Benefit @ Palmer’s

Lady Heat Presents All Dressed Up & Nowhere To Go But Palmer’s! @ Palmer’s

Illiterate Light with Deau Eyes @ 7th St Entry

Butter Boys, Time Room, The Controversial New ‘Skinny Pill’ @ 331 Club

Silver Warehouse with Lovehouse and Oister Boy @ Turf Club

Sinatra to Slayer Presents Friday I’m in Love! @ Uptown VFW

The Avalanches @ Varsity Theater

This Australian group’s debut Since I Left You arrived with the new millennium, when we were all shiny and hopeful for the future, and its mosaic of seemingly infinite samples glittered with humor and promise. As with a lot of us, the new century didn’t turn out quite as planned for them, and it was 16 years before they’d follow up with album no. 2. In 2020, though, they combined the effervescence of their early music with the perspective of age on We Will Always Love You, which notably samples the Roches’ “Hammond Song,” a song some have predicted will soon capture the hearts and minds of the youth.

Phantom Fields with Redwing Blackbird & Fletcher Coulee @ White Squirrel

Saturday, October 1

Nitrowave TC @ Amsterdam

Ben Cook-Feltz + j. bell & the Lazy Susan Band @ Aster Cafe

Mick Sterling @ Bunkers

The Calveras Dance @ Cabooze

West Bank Block Party/Gili Yalo with Fanaka Nation @ Cedar Cultural Center

Big week over at the ol’ Cedar. From Monday through Wednesday you’ve got the Global Roots Festival, then on Saturday a daylong celebration will take over the plaza, with an afternoon of performances capped by a Lady Midnight DJ set. That night, Ethiopian-Israeli culture-crosser Yalo will perform, along with local Afrotrap artist Fanaka Nation. It doesn’t get much Cedary than that.

Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Gwen Matthews and Friends @ Crooners

Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Dakota

Mashup, 2001: A Strokes Odyssey, Under Atlas, Sir Psycho @ Driftwood

Boombox with Ethno @ Fine Line

Daði Freyr with Ness Nite @ First Avenue

Agent Orange @ Hook and Ladder

Jessie Street Jazz Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Paul Harper Quartet, Southwest High School Jazz Combo @ KJ’s Hideaway

Yultron @ The Loft

Mr.Phylzzz, Hammerhead and Unguided @ Palmer’s

Hold Your Lady Tight @ Palmer’s

Loveless with Futuristic @ 7th St Entry

Big Wild @ Skyway Theatre

Harbour, Kesley Bou @ Studio B

Cassandra Cole, Bethany Larson and the Bee’s Knees, Lydia Liza @ 331 Club

Winona Forever with Early Eyes & Lapdogs @ The Treasury

The Deslondes with Jack Klatt @ Turf Club

Home Team Quarterback with Lykoi Fel & Flowerstalks Unplugged @ White Squirrel

Sunday, October 2

New Order & Pet Shop Boys @ Armory

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Cedar Cypher @ Cedar Cultural Center

Robert Robertson @ Crooners

Trailer Trash @ Crooners

Zacc Harris’ American Reverie @ Crooners

Makaya McCraven @ Dakota

Your calendar’s not lying—you may just have caught McCraven at the Fine Line in May. The drummer’s now touring behind his latest, In These Times, out last Friday, which, like everything he’s done, builds off his past work while plunging forward into new sounds and styles. Where his last album dove into the Blue Note vaults for remixing and recontextualization, now he’s expanding his sound with orchestral strings and breakbeats.

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

La Dispute with Sweet Pill and Pictoria Vark @ Fine Line

Little Feat with Miko Marks @ Fitzgerald Theater

Kristine’s 70th Bday Bash Cabaret @ Hook and Ladder

Phil Heywood @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Time Room, Psychic Sports, Orchid Club, Eddie Weinstine @ Mortimer’s

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffet @ Palmer’s

Zachary Scot Johnson @ Parkway Theater

Cochise, BigNumbaNine @ 7th St Entry

Alec Benjamin @ State Theatre

Creature Canyon @ Studio B

Zach Bryan with Charles Wesley Godwin @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Bryan is the year’s oddest success story: a navy veteran who somehow scored a top ten album with American Heartbreak, 34 songs of ambient, manly country-folk that’ll lull you into tuneful reverie then occasionally sneak up on you emotionally. To celebrate, he released nine additional songs, which in his world counts as an EP. He’s got his moments as a lyricist and a singer; maybe someday he’ll value craft over abundance.

Corpse Revive @ 331 Club

Hunny Bear, Only Dans @ White Squirrel

Monday, October 3

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Pick-a-Rib Three: The Music of The Benny Goodman @ Dakota

Monophonics with GA-20 and Kendra Morris @ Fine Line

Palaye Royale with Mod Sun with carolesdaughter and Starbenders @ First Avenue

Brian Nichols’ Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse

Smith & Thell @ 7th St Entry

Ceremony @ Studio B

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc) with PAINT @ Turf Club

Sciurus Sequencia: Monday Night Jazz and Improvised Music Series @ White Squirrel