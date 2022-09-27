Make No Mistake, This Is Your Complete Concert Calendar: September 27-October 3

Plenty of stuff happening this week, Racket readers. As always, we tried to focus on the best.
Tuesday, September 27
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Alien Book Club, Extraterrestrials, mr submissive, and River Sinclaire @ Icehouse
September Conspiracy Series featuring The Common Practice, Jordy Vaughn @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Paul Bergen @ 331 Club
The Paper Kites with Rosie Carney @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Kinda Fonda Wanda (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, September 28
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Urban Classic Presents The 21st Night of September @ Crooners
Dan Israel, Retrofizz @ Driftwood
Two Feet with brothel. @ Fine Line
Space Between @ Hook and Ladder
Kinfu + Zak Khan + Mati @ Icehouse
Mad Mojo Jett with the Stonedest, Pill Cutter, Tang and the Tabs @ Mortimer’s
KFAI House Party Presents Becky Kapell @ 331 Club
Foreign Air with Anna Shoemaker @ Turf Club
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, September 29
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Pat Donohue and the Prairie All-Stars @ Crooners
Dream Addict, S>C> & the Gruesome Twosome @ Driftwood
- Iceage, Earth @ Fine Line
Five albums into their career, the raucous Danes in Iceage have matured plenty, sounding grizzled but not jaded on their most recent album, 2021’s Seek Shelter. Their latest single, “Shake the Feeling,” is almost Dinosaur Jr. like in its free-swinging cacophony. Earth has made some changes over the years as well, moving well beyond their early days of drone-rock into more song-friendly channels.
Useful Jenkins @ Hook and Ladder
Cody Steinmann Trio + Rawtwhylah @ Icehouse
Garst, Serious Machine, Uncle Jesse’s Comb, Velvet Television @ Mortimer’s
The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Good Looks, Lamar @ 7th St Entry
Full of Hell and Blood Incantation with Vermin Womb, Mortuous and God Is War @ Turf Club
Hiahli, Ruth, Socktopus & The Knotties @ Uptown VFW
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes @ Varsity Theater
Adam and Ava Levy Residency @ White Squirrel
Friday, September 30
Katy Vernon and Paul Odegaard @ Aster Cafe
Jack Knife and the Sharps @ Crooners
Billy McLaughlin with special guests Nathan Wilson & Torie Redpath @ Crooners
Twist My Arm, Dirty Bottles @ Dakota
Funkin Right, the Groovatoons, Woodlawn Boulevard @ Driftwood
Jamestown Revival with David Ramirez @ Fine Line
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy with Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Fitzgerald Theater
The Hook and Ladder’s Sixth Anniversary @ Hook and Ladder
Stranger Gallery (EP release), Mr. Softheart, Rra, Hyperkarma @ Icehouse
Avey Grouws Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Lady Heat Presents All Dressed Up & Nowhere To Go But Palmer’s! @ Palmer’s
Illiterate Light with Deau Eyes @ 7th St Entry
Butter Boys, Time Room, The Controversial New ‘Skinny Pill’ @ 331 Club
Silver Warehouse with Lovehouse and Oister Boy @ Turf Club
Sinatra to Slayer Presents Friday I’m in Love! @ Uptown VFW
- The Avalanches @ Varsity Theater
This Australian group’s debut Since I Left You arrived with the new millennium, when we were all shiny and hopeful for the future, and its mosaic of seemingly infinite samples glittered with humor and promise. As with a lot of us, the new century didn’t turn out quite as planned for them, and it was 16 years before they’d follow up with album no. 2. In 2020, though, they combined the effervescence of their early music with the perspective of age on We Will Always Love You, which notably samples the Roches’ “Hammond Song,” a song some have predicted will soon capture the hearts and minds of the youth.
Phantom Fields with Redwing Blackbird & Fletcher Coulee @ White Squirrel
Saturday, October 1
Ben Cook-Feltz + j. bell & the Lazy Susan Band @ Aster Cafe
- West Bank Block Party/Gili Yalo with Fanaka Nation @ Cedar Cultural Center
Big week over at the ol’ Cedar. From Monday through Wednesday you’ve got the Global Roots Festival, then on Saturday a daylong celebration will take over the plaza, with an afternoon of performances capped by a Lady Midnight DJ set. That night, Ethiopian-Israeli culture-crosser Yalo will perform, along with local Afrotrap artist Fanaka Nation. It doesn’t get much Cedary than that.
Gwen Matthews and Friends @ Crooners
Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra @ Crooners
Mashup, 2001: A Strokes Odyssey, Under Atlas, Sir Psycho @ Driftwood
Boombox with Ethno @ Fine Line
Daði Freyr with Ness Nite @ First Avenue
Agent Orange @ Hook and Ladder
Jessie Street Jazz Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Paul Harper Quartet, Southwest High School Jazz Combo @ KJ’s Hideaway
Mr.Phylzzz, Hammerhead and Unguided @ Palmer’s
Hold Your Lady Tight @ Palmer’s
Loveless with Futuristic @ 7th St Entry
Harbour, Kesley Bou @ Studio B
Cassandra Cole, Bethany Larson and the Bee’s Knees, Lydia Liza @ 331 Club
Winona Forever with Early Eyes & Lapdogs @ The Treasury
The Deslondes with Jack Klatt @ Turf Club
Home Team Quarterback with Lykoi Fel & Flowerstalks Unplugged @ White Squirrel
Sunday, October 2
New Order & Pet Shop Boys @ Armory
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Cedar Cypher @ Cedar Cultural Center
Zacc Harris’ American Reverie @ Crooners
- Makaya McCraven @ Dakota
Your calendar’s not lying—you may just have caught McCraven at the Fine Line in May. The drummer’s now touring behind his latest, In These Times, out last Friday, which, like everything he’s done, builds off his past work while plunging forward into new sounds and styles. Where his last album dove into the Blue Note vaults for remixing and recontextualization, now he’s expanding his sound with orchestral strings and breakbeats.
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
La Dispute with Sweet Pill and Pictoria Vark @ Fine Line
Little Feat with Miko Marks @ Fitzgerald Theater
Kristine’s 70th Bday Bash Cabaret @ Hook and Ladder
Time Room, Psychic Sports, Orchid Club, Eddie Weinstine @ Mortimer’s
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffet @ Palmer’s
Zachary Scot Johnson @ Parkway Theater
Cochise, BigNumbaNine @ 7th St Entry
- Zach Bryan with Charles Wesley Godwin @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
Bryan is the year’s oddest success story: a navy veteran who somehow scored a top ten album with American Heartbreak, 34 songs of ambient, manly country-folk that’ll lull you into tuneful reverie then occasionally sneak up on you emotionally. To celebrate, he released nine additional songs, which in his world counts as an EP. He’s got his moments as a lyricist and a singer; maybe someday he’ll value craft over abundance.
Hunny Bear, Only Dans @ White Squirrel
Monday, October 3
Pick-a-Rib Three: The Music of The Benny Goodman @ Dakota
Monophonics with GA-20 and Kendra Morris @ Fine Line
Palaye Royale with Mod Sun with carolesdaughter and Starbenders @ First Avenue
Brian Nichols’ Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc) with PAINT @ Turf Club
Sciurus Sequencia: Monday Night Jazz and Improvised Music Series @ White Squirrel