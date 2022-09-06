Lotsa Bands You Liked When You Were Young in This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 6-12

This week’s theme is nostalgia. Whether you’re wistful for the ’80s, the ’90s, or even the ’00s, many of the picks below will have you remembering supposedly simpler times. As someone who made his peace with reunion tours and the like ages ago, enjoy the memories. But remember there’s a lot going on in the present, too.

Tuesday, September 6

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Moore by Four @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Echo and the Bunnymen @ Fillmore

In their early days, Interpol got compared a bunch to Joy Division (they wish), but to ears that actually grew up on doomy Brit new wave, singer Paul Banks clearly had delusions of Echo and the Bunnymen’s Ian McCulloch. Thanks to the Liverpool psych-rockers’ sharp pop sense “Lips Like Sugar” and “The Killing Moon” conquered college radio in their day and retain the ability to summon feelings of epic angst in grown-up ’80s teens. However, I’m a little miffed that their current setlist omits “Do It Clean” and “Villiers Terrace.”

Living Hour + Products + Robot Slide @ Icehouse

The Amity Affliction and Silverstein @ The Lyric

Phoenix with Porches @ Palace Theatre

August Conspiracy Series featuring The Common Practice, Admiral Fox @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

Squeezy Jibbs and Adam Pasi @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Kinda Fonda Wanda (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, September 7

Hannah von der Hoff @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Deterioration @ Cabooze

Dee Bomb @ The Commons

Jonatha Brooke @ Dakota

Trailer Trash, Moxie @ Driftwood

Scott Keever @ Granada

Kenne Thomas’ Lifeforce @ Icehouse

Kid Villain + Lanue + Jeremy Ylvisaker @ Icehouse

Mad Mojo Jett (Residency) with Trim Reaper, Couch Potato Massacre, Tang and the Tabs @ Mortimer’s

Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue @ Northrop

Palmer’s Songwriting Showcase hosted by Max Markin with Brian Just, Nikki Grossman & Joe Hart (aka the Sapsuckers), and Hemma @ Palmer’s

NO/MÁS with Graveslave and Maniacal Force @ 7th St Entry

KFAI House Party Presents Jimmi and the Band of Souls @ 331 Club

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

The Joy Formidable with Tres Leches @ Turf Club

Five albums into their career, this Welsh trio is sticking with what they do best. On last year’s Into the Blue, musical focus Ritzy Bryan alternates between big riffs and a scrim of shoegaze fuzz on guitar, her vocals not quite dreamy, not quite chipper, but more emotionally nuanced.

Bob Frey (Record Release) with Faith Boblett @ White Squirrel

Michael Bublé @ Xcel Energy Center

Thursday, September 8

The Challenger Disaster Conspiracy with Goodnight Ritual and Them That Dare @ Amsterdam

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Secret Walls @ Cabooze

Greg Herriges @ The Commons

An Evening with Judi Vinar, Pat Donohue, & Dean Magraw @ Crooners

Maria Jette and Phillip Brunelle @ Crooners

John Scofield @ Dakota

Scofield has been at the forefront of jazz guitarists for 40-some years now, since Miles Davis enlisted his services in the ’80s. His elegant playing can be a little too classy for rock-centered tastes, but in the right mood and the right setting he’ll entrance ya. And like his fusion mentor, he’s never been afraid of a good pop tune: His latest album, simply titled John Scofield, contains titles as familiar as “Danny Boy” and “You Win Again.”

Donovan Eidem, Mellow Cassette & the Dirty Bottles @ Driftwood

Haley Reinhart with Maria and the Coins @ Fine Line

Bambi Alexander & Co. @ KJ’s Hideaway

Watchhouse with the Onlies @ Palace Theatre

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Brotherkenzie @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Justin Wayne Nelson (collapsing stars), Michael Sodnik, Nate Hanson, Quincy Voris @ 331 Club

Gavin Degraw @ Varsity

Adam & Ava Levy (Thursday Residency) @ White Squirrel

Florence + the Machine @ Xcel Energy Center

Friday, September 9

Crywank & Chastity @ Amsterdam

Kevin Gates @ Armory

Not long after this Baton Rouge rapper released his fantastic debut Islah in 2016, a felony weapons charge sidelined him. And the rat-a-tat “Intro” track that leads off Khaza, his latest, had me worried that time served had excessively hardened a rapper whose great strength was a three-dimensional emotional range beyond most of his peers. Good news, though: The album showcases the same alternately warm and prickly personality of a committed Muslim with a soulful drawl and a honeyed flow that won so many of us over on Islah. The hooks aren’t as bountiful as they were six years ago, but whether demonstrating his criminal bona fides or softening up on a track called simply “I’m in Love,” Gates remains a singular rapper.

John Swardson and Bad Blood @ Aster Cafe

Frogleg with Nicholas David @ Bunkers

Texas Hippie Coalition @ Cabooze

Yonder Mountain String Band and the Lil Smokies @ Canterbury Park

Margo Mayhem featuring Why Not, Mike Kota, Marmalade & Heart to Gold @ Cedar Cultural Center

Dane Stauffer & Friends – Featuring Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

Keri Noble @ Crooners

Josh Rouse @ Dakota

Joe Germ, Lucy Red & Pullstring @ Driftwood

The Afghan Whigs with Pink Mountaintops @ Fine Line

Don’t call it a nostalgia tour. OK, sure, you’ll probably be attending for’ 90s faves from Gentlemen and Black Love rather than to hear the band’s latest, How Do You Burn?, out this Friday. But Greg Dulli and the gang are still at it, and their new material still thrums with the brooding intensity that made Dulli the thinking indie woman’s imaginary nightmare boyfriend back in the day. Covered on this recent tour: Bo Diddley, Jesus Christ Superstar, and the Smiths.

Yola with Jac Ross @ First Avenue

This U.K. soul revivalist’s ominous take on Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s “Strange Things Are Happening Every Day” is a musical high point in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis that will hopefully expand her audience a titch. Her two albums, Walk Through Fire and Stand for Myself, are collections of meticulously arranged tracks that never slight songcraft in favor of vibe, and she sings the hell out of them.

Lee Rocker @ Hook and Ladder

StableMates @ Icehouse

Lovely Dark (Album Release) with Careful Gaze @ Icehouse

Space Hug @ KJ’s Hideaway

Protohype @ The Loft

The SuperModels @ Mortimer’s

Loss Leader, No Encore, Battery Eyes @ Palmer’s

Gothess @ Palmer’s

Present Company (Album Release) with Keep For Cheap and Emma Jeanne @ 7th St Entry

Roanoke @ Studio B

Jeff Ray and the Stakes @ 331 Club

Giovannie & The Hired Guns with David Quinn @ Turf Club

Um Hello?: A Jersey Shore Party @ Uptown VFW

Night Jobs with Rad Owl, Short Timer & Sax @ White Squirrel

Saturday, September 10

Golden Garters Burlesque Revue @ Amsterdam

Zeds Ded @ Armory

Scott Zosel Trio @ Aster Cafe

Frogleg with Ruth @ Bunkers

Tinariwen with Garcia Peoples @ Cedar Cultural Center

Two decades ago, before the Saharan blues of the Tuareg people had glutted the (we can’t still be calling it) “world music” market, this severe guitar band broke the style of their displaced people to a worldwide audience. In the years since, they’ve continued touring and recording strong if not always distinct albums as a mini-industry of Tuareg singers and guitarists arose around them, often providing music more varied and virtuosic. But there’s something bracing about TInariwen that can get lost in the rocking blues of great axmen like Bombino or Mdou Moctar. Dance, trance out, marvel at the musicianship, do whatcha want.

Reed Brixx and Friends @ Cabooze

Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Kevin Burt and Ken Valdez @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Crooners

Jearlyn & Jevetta Steele @ Dakota

Fabulous Hackmasters @ Driftwood

Noche de Verano Sin Ti: Celebracion de Bad Bunny with Cristian Baca @ Fine Line

GRRRL SCOUT @ Hook and Ladder

Buffalo Function Music Band @ Icehouse

Toivo Hannigan Trio @ Icehouse

William Fitzsimmons + Stuart Smith @ Icehouse

Zacc Harris Group with Hannah Harder Quintet @ KJ’s Hideaway

Champagne Drift @ The Loft

Wannabianca, Closetalker, Friendly Spectres, Briefcase @ Mortimer’s

The Shins @ Orpheum Theatre

James Mercer’s breakthrough album, Oh Inverted World, turns 21 this year, and if that makes you feel old, let me, an actual old person, assure you that this means you’re actually not. Anyway, if you do it right, getting old means getting better at what you do. That’s certainly the case with Mercer, whose craft would actually improve by 2003’s Chutes Too Narrow. But the album Mercer and whoever he’s calling the Shins these days will play through tonight birthed the untoppable “New Slang,” which remains what I once called it: “a beacon of unthreatening strangeness for kids still stuck at home,” even coated in regretful Garden State schmutz.

Extraterrestrials, Fletcher Coulee, and Chokecherry @ Palmer’s

Last Chance for Love @ Palmer’s

Marisela @ Pantages Theatre

Mayyadda with Dahlia Jones @ Parkway

Longshot (Album Release) with One Be Lo, Voice of Culture, Oso @ 7th St Entry

Gabriel and the Apocalypse @ Studio B

Porch Knights, Super Flasher @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller Vol. 9, Lo Mismo, Outcidr, and 4LF @ 331 Club

Steve‘n’Seagulls with VOLK @ Turf Club

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

C-Kan, MC Davo, Dharius @ Varsity

The Skalectric Company with La Mamá Diabla & Goodbye Mordecai @ White Squirrel

Sunday, September 11

Odesza @ Armory

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

RONDO ’56: Remembering St Paul’s Black Main Street @ Crooners

Written and narrated by Dan Chouinard, this musical revue is a tribute to St. Paul’s decimated Black neighborhood. Mychael Rambo, Thomasina Petrus, and Charmin Michelle perform the music of Louis Jordan, Nat King Cole, Ruth Brown, Dinah Washington, and Mahalia Jackson to create the atmosphere of a time and a community lost.

The Gospel According to Elvis @ Crooners

Dan Rodriguez @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Lizzy McAlpine with Carol Ades @ Fine Line

Gary Numan with I Speak Machine and DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Ondara @ Icehouse

Dr. Jay’s Cabaret @ KJ’s Hideaway

DJ JEN-E @ Mortimer’s

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Kai Brewster’s Millions @ Palmer’s

Vista Kicks @ 7th St Entry

Mars Red Sky @ Studio B

Angelus Apatrida with NERVOCHAOS and Hidden Intent @ Turf Club

Cicada Collective Presents: Friends & Friends Again @ White Squirrel

Post Malone @ Xcel Energy Center

Monday, September 12

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Pick-a-Rib Three: The Music of The Benny Goodman @ Dakota

Boris with Nothing @ Fine Line

Heavy Rocks is such good name for a Boris album, they’ve used it three times now: first in 2002, again in 2011, and now this year, to celebrate their 30th year as a band. As a philistine who believes this Japanese trio is best when playing fast and loose rather than tinkering with experimental noise, I respect this return to their roots. It’s heavy. It rocks. What more do you want?

Brian Nichols’ Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse

Charlotte Sands with No Love For The Middle Child @ 7th St Entry

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Golden Features @ Varsity

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel