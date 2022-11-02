Let’s Take a Stroll Through Clancey’s New Space

There’s no official signage yet outside of Clancey’s new storefront on Grand Avenue. But there is a sidewalk chalkboard welcoming folks in, and, judging by how busy it was at 11 a.m. on a Wednesday, it’s no secret the shop is up and running.

Last week, Clancey’s Meat & Fish announced that it would be closing its Linden Hills location (19 years to the day from its opening) and reopening a week later in the old Grand Cafe space at 3804 Grand Avenue in the Kingfield neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Their new digs triple the space of their old shop, and all that footage is put to good use. One one side you have a specialty grocery store, where there are coolers filled with homemade broths, cold-pressed juices, and milk, cream, and eggs from local farms. There are shelves stocked with hot sauces, jams, and honey butter, along with bags of wood chips for smoking fish and grilling meats, and all kinds of vinegars, olive oils, and marinades.

Credit: Jessica Armbruster Meatastic.

There are also multiple meat cases. Today, the big case had plentiful amounts of duck legs, lamb chops from Hidden Stream Farm, grass-fed ground beef, and sausages. Around the corner, you have your cheese and fixin’s case, with fancy selections like herb-encrusted goat cheese, classics like pickled beets, and some house made cheese spread.

On the other side of the shop there’s a deli counter where folks were flocking to order lunch. The well-staffed crew made their way through a bevy of meaty sandwich orders for folks on the go. According to the staffer working the register, the roast beef and roast turkey have been the two popular choices of the day.

Credit: Jessica Armbruster The lunchtime line, on the other side of the shop.

Although the afternoon orders were all about sandwiches, Clancey’s is also serving grab-and-go breakfast sammies in the morning—something there’s a dearth of in the neighborhood unless you’re a fan of the Speedway on 35th and Nicollet. (But hit up Victor’s 1959 Cafe on the other side of 38th if you want a baller, sit-down Cuban breakfast.)

A friend of mine who describes himself as a “Kingfield gadabout” has already hit up Clancey’s twice for sandwiches. He describes his breakfast order as “not too heavy, the peppers are a great touch, the bacon is not stringy but also not unnecessarily thick (which seems to be a woeful trend these days), and the eggs were perfect.”

As for the space itself, it’s nice and airy! Though there was a growing line (it was almost noon, after all), there was still plenty of room to explore, make your way from case to case, and even sit—this new space offers lots of seating, from four-person tables to stools and counter spots right in front of the building’s giant windows.

Clancey’s

3804 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis

8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

10 a.m. to 6:30 Saturday and Sunday

Closed Mondays

Credit: Jessica Armbruster The cheeeeese case.

Credit: Jessica Armbruster Vinegar and olive oil city, man.