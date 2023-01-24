It’s the Last Complete Concert Calendar for This Month: January 24-30

Congratulations! You’ve almost made it through January. Or, if you love winter: Condolences! January is almost over. Either way, there’s more great live music on the horizon.
Tuesday, January 24
Pine & Fire with Alex Tulp @ Amsterdam
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
- Dylan Hicks & Small Screens & The Neighborhood Quartet @ Dakota
Now five albums into the second act of his career as a singer-songwriter, Hicks’s musical ambitions keep expanding: The instrumental title track stretches out for more than nine-and-a-half minutes but never meanders. And he’s gathered a supple chamber-jazz sextet of top local players to help him along. The album features sax and clarinet colors and breezy solos from Christopher Thomson, Michelle Kinney’s dominant cello, and comps and improvisations from guitarist Zacc Harris and Hicks’s own keyboards, while the rhythm section of Charlie Lincoln and Peter Hennig keeps things moving. But at the core still are Hicks’s straightforward melodies and wry lyrics.
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
- Ani DiFranco with Peter Mulvey and SistaStrings @ First Avenue
DiFranco has been running her own label, lyrically pondering the complexities of her sexuality, and banging out riffs on her acoustic guitar for over three decades now. No idea how in or out of fashion she is with anyone born this century, but she’s always a hoot live.
“Play It Forward” – Benefit For South High Music @ Hook and Ladder
Neopolitan (EP Release) with Dilly Dally Alley @ Icehouse
Blue Riders: Italo Disco Night @ Palmer’s
Plastic Picnic with Flip Rushmore @ 7th St Entry
January Conspiracy Series featuring Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Chris Cashin @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, David Stoddard @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Labrador Wild Residency with Nectarous, Bakermiller Pink @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, January 25
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Brazzilla, Billy Dankert @ Driftwood
Surly Grrly, RiGBY, Riotgrrrldarko @ Hook and Ladder
The Blood Shot, The Stonedest, Tang & The Tabs, Cerveza Muscular @ Mortimers
Becky Kapell & Friends with Doug Otto @ Palmer’s
Brennan Wedl with Kate Malanaphy and Natalie Fideler @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Heat Dome @ 331 Club
The Morning Kings, New Primitives, The Only, and Sunshine & The Nightwalkers @ Turf Club
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, January 26
MNAKED RETURNS: Curated by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
PRISM: Sophia Shorai, Tanner Taylor, and Jake Baldwin @ Crooners
Mick Sterling Presents: Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road @ Crooners
On the X, Louis Broughton @ Driftwood
The Minnesota Musicians Concert Series @ Hook and Ladder
Yellow Ostrich with Brunette @ Icehouse
Leslie Vincent: Tribute to Amy Winehouse and Carole King @ KJ’s Hideaway
Gothess Presents Dead Souls @ Mortimers
The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty, Faith Boblett, and VINJE @ 7th St Entry
Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Aaron Cabbage, Bentley Gilman, Bec Smith, Becca Tremmel @ 331 Club
Vinny Franco with Wonderful Bluffer, Druzy Rose and The Makeouts @ Turf Club
Unattractive Giant Monster with Go Go Boot Camp, Pink Tower @ White Squirrel
Friday, January 27
Matthew French (Album Release) @ Aster Cafe
Dennis Spears and Rick Carlson’s Living Room Jazz @ Crooners
Mick Sterling Presents: Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Katie Gearty @ Crooners
The Driftless Area, The Northmen, Collin Spaghetti Monetti @ Driftwood
Semisonic with Chastity Brown @ First Avenue
The Last Waltz ft. Big Pink with The Dire Wolves Trio and Chris Castino @ Fitzgerald Theater
Cody James with Jeff Braegelmann @ The Garage
Ticket to Brasil, Quatro Bossa Nova @ KJ’s Hideaway
Legends/Leyendas with Maureen Nelson and Richard Belcher @ Ordway
Lake Street Dive with Monica Martin @ Palace Theatre
Professor Fresh, Mookie the Magician, Sun Dogs, E-Roc, Larry Fishmas @ Palmer’s
The Astronomers with Colin Bracewell and Loon Booster @ 7th St Entry
A Tribute to Dolly Parton @ Turf Club
Keep for Cheap, Lana Leone, & Lily Blue @ Underground Music Cafe
Saturday, January 28
Jane October with Natural @ Amsterdam
Lovehouse with Mineral Man @ Aster Cafe
The Tanner Taylor Trio plays Erroll Garner @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Judi Vinar @ Crooners
Meatraffle Ska, Mellifera @ Driftwood
Semisonic with Chastity Brown @ First Avenue
The Last Waltz ft. Big Pink with The Belfast Cowboys @ Fitzgerald Theater
Mid-Winter Rock ‘n’ Roll Romp with Rich Mattson and the Northstars, Dave Rave and the Governors, & 13 Howell @ Hook and Ladder
Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse
Debbie Briggs Vintage Combo @ KJ’s Hideaway
Lake Street Dive with Monica Martin @ Palace Theatre
Haters Club, The Heavy Sixers and Whiskey Rock and Roll Club @ Palmer’s
Thomas Abban with Dark Bunny @ 7th St Entry
- Jeezy @ Skyway Theatre
This weekend’s forecast calls for snow. Though the Atlanta trap popularizer is past his commercial prime (and from recent offerings I’ve sampled, his artistic prime too), a set of his greatest hits should set the crowd off. ‘Cause everybody know the game don’t stop.
Sorry for Party Rocking @ Studio B
Them Coulee Boys with Good Morning Bedlam @ Turf Club
Burbillies, Dig Deep @ Uptown VFW
Saturday is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel
Cole Diamond Band @ White Squirrel
Sunday, January 29
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Dami Erin with Emmy Woods @ Aster Cafe
Michael Monroe Presents Wintersong @ Crooners
Urban Classic Featuring G Sharp, Mark Lickteig and Jay Bee @ Crooners
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Magic City Hippies, CAPYAC @ Fine Line
- Gully Boys, Scrunchies, Fenix Dion, Denim Matriarch, Colin Bracewell @ Green Room — FEATURED IN THIS WEEK’S EVENT HORIZON
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Jonny Puder, Adam Brandt, and Matt Graunke & The Crow River Rebellion @ Palmer’s
Charlie Parr with Emma Jeanne @ Turf Club
Lulu & the Shoe with Brienne and Willow Waters @ White Squirrel
Monday, January 30
Open Mic with Curt Copeland @ Driftwood
Adam Melchor with Miloe @ Fine Line
Monday Jazz with Martin Dosh @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Blu Bone, Destiny Spike and XINA @ 7th St Entry
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
The Cactus Blossoms with Pieta Brown @ Turf Club