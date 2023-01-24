It’s the Last Complete Concert Calendar for This Month: January 24-30

Congratulations! You’ve almost made it through January. Or, if you love winter: Condolences! January is almost over. Either way, there’s more great live music on the horizon.

Tuesday, January 24

Pine & Fire with Alex Tulp @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Dylan Hicks & Small Screens & The Neighborhood Quartet @ Dakota

Now five albums into the second act of his career as a singer-songwriter, Hicks’s musical ambitions keep expanding: The instrumental title track stretches out for more than nine-and-a-half minutes but never meanders. And he’s gathered a supple chamber-jazz sextet of top local players to help him along. The album features sax and clarinet colors and breezy solos from Christopher Thomson, Michelle Kinney’s dominant cello, and comps and improvisations from guitarist Zacc Harris and Hicks’s own keyboards, while the rhythm section of Charlie Lincoln and Peter Hennig keeps things moving. But at the core still are Hicks’s straightforward melodies and wry lyrics.

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Ani DiFranco with Peter Mulvey and SistaStrings @ First Avenue

DiFranco has been running her own label, lyrically pondering the complexities of her sexuality, and banging out riffs on her acoustic guitar for over three decades now. No idea how in or out of fashion she is with anyone born this century, but she’s always a hoot live.

“Play It Forward” – Benefit For South High Music @ Hook and Ladder

Neopolitan (EP Release) with Dilly Dally Alley @ Icehouse

Blue Riders: Italo Disco Night @ Palmer’s

Plastic Picnic with Flip Rushmore @ 7th St Entry

January Conspiracy Series featuring Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Chris Cashin @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, David Stoddard @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Labrador Wild Residency with Nectarous, Bakermiller Pink @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, January 25

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Who Are They? @ Dakota

Brazzilla, Billy Dankert @ Driftwood

Surly Grrly, RiGBY, Riotgrrrldarko @ Hook and Ladder

The Blood Shot, The Stonedest, Tang & The Tabs, Cerveza Muscular @ Mortimers

Becky Kapell & Friends with Doug Otto @ Palmer’s

Brennan Wedl with Kate Malanaphy and Natalie Fideler @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Heat Dome @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

The Morning Kings, New Primitives, The Only, and Sunshine & The Nightwalkers @ Turf Club

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, January 26

MNAKED RETURNS: Curated by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

PRISM: Sophia Shorai, Tanner Taylor, and Jake Baldwin @ Crooners

Mick Sterling Presents: Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

On the X, Louis Broughton @ Driftwood

The Minnesota Musicians Concert Series @ Hook and Ladder

Yellow Ostrich with Brunette @ Icehouse

Leslie Vincent: Tribute to Amy Winehouse and Carole King @ KJ’s Hideaway

Gothess Presents Dead Souls @ Mortimers

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty, Faith Boblett, and VINJE @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Aaron Cabbage, Bentley Gilman, Bec Smith, Becca Tremmel @ 331 Club

Vinny Franco with Wonderful Bluffer, Druzy Rose and The Makeouts @ Turf Club

Unattractive Giant Monster with Go Go Boot Camp, Pink Tower @ White Squirrel

Friday, January 27

Winter Sol @ Amsterdam

Excision Night 1 @ Armory

Matthew French (Album Release) @ Aster Cafe

Alex Rossi @ Bunkers

Dennis Spears and Rick Carlson’s Living Room Jazz @ Crooners

Mick Sterling Presents: Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Katie Gearty @ Crooners

The Driftless Area, The Northmen, Collin Spaghetti Monetti @ Driftwood

Semisonic with Chastity Brown @ First Avenue

The Last Waltz ft. Big Pink with The Dire Wolves Trio and Chris Castino @ Fitzgerald Theater

Cody James with Jeff Braegelmann @ The Garage

The Early Planets @ Icehouse

Palms Psalm @ Icehouse

Ticket to Brasil, Quatro Bossa Nova @ KJ’s Hideaway

Bloodline @ KJ’s Hideaway

Chromatik X Homro @ The Loft

Legends/Leyendas with Maureen Nelson and Richard Belcher @ Ordway

Lake Street Dive with Monica Martin @ Palace Theatre

Professor Fresh, Mookie the Magician, Sun Dogs, E-Roc, Larry Fishmas @ Palmer’s

The Astronomers with Colin Bracewell and Loon Booster @ 7th St Entry

120 Minutes Band @ 331 Club

A Tribute to Dolly Parton @ Turf Club

Keep for Cheap, Lana Leone, & Lily Blue @ Underground Music Cafe

DecaDance @ Uptown VFW

Saturday, January 28

Jane October with Natural @ Amsterdam

Excision Night 2 @ Armory

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

Lovehouse with Mineral Man @ Aster Cafe

Shoeless Revolution @ Bunkers

The Tanner Taylor Trio plays Erroll Garner @ Crooners

Joyann Parker Band @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Judi Vinar @ Crooners

Meatraffle Ska, Mellifera @ Driftwood

Semisonic with Chastity Brown @ First Avenue

The Last Waltz ft. Big Pink with The Belfast Cowboys @ Fitzgerald Theater

Mid-Winter Rock ‘n’ Roll Romp with Rich Mattson and the Northstars, Dave Rave and the Governors, & 13 Howell @ Hook and Ladder

Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse

Stone Baby Reprise @ Icehouse

Debbie Briggs Vintage Combo @ KJ’s Hideaway

Buku X G-Rex @ The Loft

Lake Street Dive with Monica Martin @ Palace Theatre

Haters Club, The Heavy Sixers and Whiskey Rock and Roll Club @ Palmer’s

Thomas Abban with Dark Bunny @ 7th St Entry

Jeezy @ Skyway Theatre

This weekend’s forecast calls for snow. Though the Atlanta trap popularizer is past his commercial prime (and from recent offerings I’ve sampled, his artistic prime too), a set of his greatest hits should set the crowd off. ‘Cause everybody know the game don’t stop.

Sorry for Party Rocking @ Studio B

Fistful of Datas @ 331 Club

Them Coulee Boys with Good Morning Bedlam @ Turf Club

Burbillies, Dig Deep @ Uptown VFW

The Dolly Party @ Varsity

Saturday is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond Band @ White Squirrel

Sunday, January 29

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dami Erin with Emmy Woods @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

The Southside Aces @ Crooners

Michael Monroe Presents Wintersong @ Crooners

Kings of Cole @ Crooners

Urban Classic Featuring G Sharp, Mark Lickteig and Jay Bee @ Crooners

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Magic City Hippies, CAPYAC @ Fine Line

Darren Jackson @ Icehouse

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Jonny Puder, Adam Brandt, and Matt Graunke & The Crow River Rebellion @ Palmer’s

Stephanie Was @ 331 Club

Charlie Parr with Emma Jeanne @ Turf Club

Lulu & the Shoe with Brienne and Willow Waters @ White Squirrel

Monday, January 30

Charmin & Shapira @ Dakota

Open Mic with Curt Copeland @ Driftwood

Adam Melchor with Miloe @ Fine Line

Monday Jazz with Martin Dosh @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Bottle Service @ Palmer’s

Blu Bone, Destiny Spike and XINA @ 7th St Entry

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

The Cactus Blossoms with Pieta Brown @ Turf Club

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel