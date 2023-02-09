Hey Valentines, Catch Romantic Movies About Cannibals, a Large Boat, and the Corporate Destruction of Small Business on the Big Screen This Week

If you and your sweetie are looking for movies where famous attractive people fall in love this Valentine’s Day, well, you are in luck. I’m just hoping the conclusion of the Channing Tatum Stripper Trilogy isn’t as bad as people are saying.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, February 9

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)

Alamo Drafthouse

It’s gangs vs. cops in John Carpenter’s classic siege movie. All week. $12.50. Showtimes and more info here.

Lourdes (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Can’t believe they made a biopic about Madonna’s daughter before they made one of Madonna herself. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Color Purple (1985)

Emagine Willow Creek

Imagine if Spielberg had been chosen to direct a best-selling novel by a Black woman today. All week. $5. 3 & 6:20 p.m. More info here.

8 ½ (1963)

Grandview 1 & 2

Marcello Mastroianni is a filmmaker with a lot of Felliniesque problems. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Los Tallos Amargos (The Bitter Stems) (1956)

The Heights

The Heights Argentine noir series continues with the story of a reporter and a Hungarian refugee who concoct a get-rich-quick scheme. Haven’t seen this but I bet all does not go well! $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Harold and Maude (1971)

Parkway Theater

The Westgate theater in Edina showed this for 115 weeks and 1,956 screenings in the ’70s, till there were organized protests. With pre-show Cat Stevens tribute by Mark Joseph. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, February 10

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Emagine Willow Creek

Where the Michelle Yeohaissance began. All week. $5. 12 p.m. More info here.

Love and Basketball (2000)

Emagine Willow Creek

What more is there to life. All week. $5. 3 & 6 p.m. More info here.

Detective Pikachu (2019)

Emagine Willow Creek

I dare you to name a better movie about a crime-solving Pokémon. All week. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Notebook (2004)

Emagine Willow Creek

Lotta smoochin’ in this one, as I remember. All week. $5. 8:50 p.m. More info here.

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

Trylon

Hmm, if you say so. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Also Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, February 11

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Alamo Drafthouse

I still say Kate Winslet is badly miscast in this. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Emagine Willow Creek

I’m often told this is “the good one.” Also Sunday & Wednesday. $8.45. 2:50 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, February 12

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Alamo Drafthouse

A woman falls in love with a millionaire who destroys her business. $10. 12 p.m. More info here.

Jeffrey (1995)

Emagine Willow Creek

There were not a lot of gay romcoms in the ’90s, let me tell you. $10.75. 7p.m. More info here.

National Theatre Live: Jack Absolute Flies Again

The Main

A British pilot tries to woo an heiress. $20. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Sound of Music (1965)

Parkway Theater

Somehow I have never seen this. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Confessions of a Police Captain (1970)

Trylon

An Italian police commissioner breaks the law to bring down the mob. $8. 7:30 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (2022)

Walker Art Center

Laura Poitras’s documentary balances the three acts of Nan Goldin’s life—cloistered suburban girl, groundbreaking art photographer, and righteous anti-opioid activist—by cutting back and forth between them. As a result we feel like we’re viewing the same woman from different angles, rather than tracking the linear progression of one person’s life over time. Free for Walker and FilmNorth members. 3 p.m. More info here.

Monday, February 13

Bridesmaids (2011)

Alamo Drafthouse

Always Bridesmaids, never The Bride (1985), starring Sting and Jennifer Beals. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

My Bloody Valentine 3D (1981)

Emagine Willow Creek

Tis the season. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, February 14

Wild at Heart (1990)

Alamo Drafthouse

David Lynch’s take on The Wizard of Oz. $7. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

The Heights

You say / We’ve got nothing in common. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Bones and All (2022)

Walker Art Center

Teen cannibals in love and on the run in the ’80s. Free for Walker and FilmNorth members. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, February 15

La Traviata (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

An encore of the Met’s 2022 staging of the classic opera. $25.81. 1 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Sunset Boulevard (1950)

Grandview 1 & 2

Billy Wilder’s classic dark satire of Hollywood stardom. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Blue Velvet (1986)

Parkway Theater

The dark underside of American life! With pre-show music from Danger Pins. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Funnyman (1994)

Trylon

A murderous jester-demon plagues a record producer and his family. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Murina (2022)

Walker Art Center

A teen’s dad is such an asshole she tries to run off with his suave friend. Free for Walker and FilmNorth Members. 6 p.m. More info here.

Riotsville, U.S.A. (2022)

Walker Art Center

A documentary look at how the federal government starting planning to shut down protests in the ’60s, a blueprint it still uses today. Free for Walker and FilmNorth Members. 8 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

The Civil Dead

An anti-social photographer’s old pal resurfaces and shares a troubling secret.

Let It Be Morning

After a wedding, an Israeli lockdown traps an Arab man in his hometown.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

It pains me to report that the advance word on this is bad.

Marlowe

Liam Neeson is the legendary detective this time around.

She Came From the Woods

Camp counselors accident summon an ancient evil.

Titanic

A boat sinks (yawn)… IN 3D (gasp!)

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Aftersun (read our review here)

The Amazing Maurice

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)

Devotion

80 for Brady

EO

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans (read our review here)

Fear

Infinity Pool (read our review here)

Knock at the Cabin (read our review here)

Living (read our review here)

A Man Called Otto (read our review here)

Maybe I Do

Missing

M3gan (read our review here)

Pathan

Plane (read our review here)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Skinamarink (read our review here)

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night

Tár (read our review here)

Turn Every Page

The Whale

Women Talking (read our review here)