Here Are All the Movies You Can See on the Big Screen This Week That Don’t Have ‘Quantumania’ in Their Titles

I am very excited for No Bears!
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, February 16
Lourdes (2023)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
Can’t believe they made a biopic about Madonna’s daughter before they made one of Madonna herself. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.
Love and Basketball (2000)
Emagine Willow Creek
What more is there to life? All week. $5. 2:40 & 5:40 p.m. More info here.
Detective Pikachu (2019)
Emagine Willow Creek
I dare you to name a better movie about a crime-solving Pokémon. All week. $3. 12 p.m. More info here.
Sunset Boulevard (1950)
Grandview 1 & 2
Billy Wilder’s classic dark satire of Hollywood stardom. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59. More info here.
El Vampiro Negro (The Black Vampire) (1953)
The Heights
An Argentine remake of M? Hm, I’m curious. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Parkway Theater
NYC Boomers in love. With pre-show music from Leslie Vincent & Ted Godbout. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.
Friday, February 17
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
AMC Southdale
Back in theaters, no doubt capitalize on Michelle Yeoh’s regained U.S. clout. Price, showtimes, and more info here.
Driving Miss Daisy (1989)
Emagine Willow Creek
Not exactly how I’d choose to celebrate Black History Month. All week, $5. 3 & 5:40 p.m. More info here.
Space Jam (1996)
Emagine Willow Creek
The girl rabbit has boobs in this one. You happy, pervs? All week. $3. 11:20 a.m. More info here.
Moral (1928)
Trylon
German silent film great Ellen Richter is a cabaret singer battling her city’s hypocritical censors. With live music by Dreamland Faces. $12. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9 p.m. Also Sunday 3 & 5 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, February 18
National Theatre Live: Jack Absolute Flies Again
The Main
A British pilot tries to woo an heiress. $20. 11 a.m. More info here.
Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Parkway Theater
I’ve heard it’s a tale as old as time. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.
Midwives (2022)
Walker Art Center
A Buddhist and a Muslim midwife work together in a Myanmar clinic. Free for Walker and FilmNorth members. 1 p.m .More info here.
TÁR (2022)
Walker Art Center
A truly great biopic about problematic music legend Lydia Tár. Free for Walker and FilmNorth members. 3 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, February 19
Harold and Maude (1971)
Alamo Drafthouse
The Westgate theater in Edina showed this for 115 weeks and 1,956 screenings in the ’70s, till there were organized protests. $10. 12 p.m. More info here.
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Emagine Willow Creek
An all-star Agatha Christie adaptation. Also Wednesday. $10.75. 3:40 & 6:40. More info here.
Revolver (1973)
Trylon
Kidnappers nab a prison warden’s wife and demand a convict’s release. $8. 7 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Monday, February 20
The Harder They Come (1972)
Alamo Drafthouse
Jimmy Cliff stars as a Jamaican musician/outlaw in a movie with one of the greatest soundtracks of all time $10. 7:05 p.m. More info here.
The Confession Musical (2023)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
An adopted Amish girl searches for her birth mother, who is suffering from a deadly illness and being manipulated by her gold-digging husband. Whew! $16.13. 3 & 7 p.m. More info here.
Dr. Phibes Rises Again (1972)
Emagine Willow Creek
That Vincent Price! He’s always trying to bring his dead wife back to life! $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Wednesday, February 22
Dolemite (1975)
Emagine WIllow Creek
“Man, move over and let me pass ‘fore they have be to pullin’ these Hush Puppies out your motherfuckin’ ass!” $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Adaptation (2002)
Grandview 1 & 2
As meta as it gets. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
We Are the Palestinian People (1973) & Red Army/PFLP: Declaration of World War
Trylon
Two documentaries on the Palestine Liberation Movement. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Can’t be a good sign when IHOP is giving away free tickets to your MCU would-be blockbuster.
Close
The friendship of two 13-year old boys is threatened when kids at school suspect that they’re gay.
No Bears
Iranian authorities have just released director/political prisoner Jafar Panahi. Celebrate with a movie that everyone says is as great as all his others.
Of an Age
A story of queer Australian longing from the director of the undersung You Won’t Be Alone.
2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films – Animation
You don’t really need me to explain this, do you?
2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films – Documentary
Or this?
2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films – Live-Action
Or this?
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Aftersun (read our review here)
Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)
The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Knock at the Cabin (read our review here)
A Man Called Otto (read our review here)
The Woman King (showtimes)
Women Talking (read our review here)