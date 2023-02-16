Here Are All the Movies You Can See on the Big Screen This Week That Don’t Have ‘Quantumania’ in Their Titles

I am very excited for No Bears!

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, February 16

Lourdes (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Can’t believe they made a biopic about Madonna’s daughter before they made one of Madonna herself. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Love and Basketball (2000)

Emagine Willow Creek

What more is there to life? All week. $5. 2:40 & 5:40 p.m. More info here.

Detective Pikachu (2019)

Emagine Willow Creek

I dare you to name a better movie about a crime-solving Pokémon. All week. $3. 12 p.m. More info here.

Sunset Boulevard (1950)

Grandview 1 & 2

Billy Wilder’s classic dark satire of Hollywood stardom. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59. More info here.

El Vampiro Negro (The Black Vampire) (1953)

The Heights

An Argentine remake of M? Hm, I’m curious. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Parkway Theater

NYC Boomers in love. With pre-show music from Leslie Vincent & Ted Godbout. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, February 17

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

AMC Southdale

Back in theaters, no doubt capitalize on Michelle Yeoh’s regained U.S. clout. Price, showtimes, and more info here.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Emagine Willow Creek

Not exactly how I’d choose to celebrate Black History Month. All week, $5. 3 & 5:40 p.m. More info here.

Space Jam (1996)

Emagine Willow Creek

The girl rabbit has boobs in this one. You happy, pervs? All week. $3. 11:20 a.m. More info here.

Moral (1928)

Trylon

German silent film great Ellen Richter is a cabaret singer battling her city’s hypocritical censors. With live music by Dreamland Faces. $12. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9 p.m. Also Sunday 3 & 5 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, February 18

National Theatre Live: Jack Absolute Flies Again

The Main

A British pilot tries to woo an heiress. $20. 11 a.m. More info here.

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Parkway Theater

I’ve heard it’s a tale as old as time. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Midwives (2022)

Walker Art Center

A Buddhist and a Muslim midwife work together in a Myanmar clinic. Free for Walker and FilmNorth members. 1 p.m .More info here.

TÁR (2022)

Walker Art Center

A truly great biopic about problematic music legend Lydia Tár. Free for Walker and FilmNorth members. 3 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, February 19

Harold and Maude (1971)

Alamo Drafthouse

The Westgate theater in Edina showed this for 115 weeks and 1,956 screenings in the ’70s, till there were organized protests. $10. 12 p.m. More info here.

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Emagine Willow Creek

An all-star Agatha Christie adaptation. Also Wednesday. $10.75. 3:40 & 6:40. More info here.

Revolver (1973)

Trylon

Kidnappers nab a prison warden’s wife and demand a convict’s release. $8. 7 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, February 20

The Harder They Come (1972)

Alamo Drafthouse

Jimmy Cliff stars as a Jamaican musician/outlaw in a movie with one of the greatest soundtracks of all time $10. 7:05 p.m. More info here.

The Confession Musical (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

An adopted Amish girl searches for her birth mother, who is suffering from a deadly illness and being manipulated by her gold-digging husband. Whew! $16.13. 3 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Dr. Phibes Rises Again (1972)

Emagine Willow Creek

That Vincent Price! He’s always trying to bring his dead wife back to life! $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, February 22

Dolemite (1975)

Emagine WIllow Creek

“Man, move over and let me pass ‘fore they have be to pullin’ these Hush Puppies out your motherfuckin’ ass!” $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Adaptation (2002)

Grandview 1 & 2

As meta as it gets. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

We Are the Palestinian People (1973) & Red Army/PFLP: Declaration of World War

Trylon

Two documentaries on the Palestine Liberation Movement. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Can’t be a good sign when IHOP is giving away free tickets to your MCU would-be blockbuster.

Close

The friendship of two 13-year old boys is threatened when kids at school suspect that they’re gay.

No Bears

Iranian authorities have just released director/political prisoner Jafar Panahi. Celebrate with a movie that everyone says is as great as all his others.

Of an Age

A story of queer Australian longing from the director of the undersung You Won’t Be Alone.

2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films – Animation

You don’t really need me to explain this, do you?

2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films – Documentary

Or this?

2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films – Live-Action

Or this?

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Aftersun (read our review here)

The Amazing Maurice

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)

80 for Brady

EO

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Knock at the Cabin (read our review here)

Living (read our review here)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

A Man Called Otto (read our review here)

Marlowe

Missing

M3gan (read our review here)

Pathan

Plane (read our review here)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Tár

Titanic

Turn Every Page

The Woman King (showtimes)

Women Talking (read our review here)