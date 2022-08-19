Freeloader Friday: 95 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

FRIDAY

Kramarczuk’s Kielbasa Fest

It’s a sausage party at Utepils this weekend, as the parking lot of the brewing will be giving us strong Oktoberfest vibes but with full-on summer weather. Eastern European-style deli Kramarczuk’s will be on site serving up sausages and other meats, which you can wash down with a cold brew from the beer garden. Friday you can sign up for the meat raffle, while Saturday is all about the pierogi eating contest. As for tunes, this is an oompah heavy event, with lots of polka, polka rock, and folk. Oh, and on Saturday Chase & Ovation will play us out with Prince tunes. We are in Minnesota, afterall. Free on Friday; $5 Saturday. 4-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

The Wiz

Featuring pre-movie tunes from DJ Shannon Blowtorch and Tina Schlieske. 7:30 p.m. tunes; dusk for movie. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Hip-Hop Jam on the Ave: NIGHT #4

This block party features free food, live music, prizes, and a bike giveaway. 7-10 p.m. Peavey Park, 730 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis.

Movies in the Parks: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Activities include a dance machine, Sorting Hat activity, Golden Snitch Scavenger Hunt, a magician, Harry Potter trivia, and Quidditch. 6 p.m.; movie at dusk. Como Midway Picnic Pavilion, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul.

The Vibe

Tunes by R.E.M., Billy Joel, Rollingstones, and more. 6:30 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Tugboat Rampage

Rock, pop, country, and hip-hop. Yes, all from one band. 6:30 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Credit: Milan Warner, 'Socket Colony' “sure as a fish in the sky; bird in the sea”

sure as a fish in the sky; bird in the sea

Group show curated by Kehayr Brown-Ransaw explores childhood and cultural memory, safety, and bodily autonomy. 6-8 p.m. Fresh Eye Gallery, 4238 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Nato Coles, Phantom Fields, Lifestyle Shakes

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

MPLS Boombox Patio Party

Featuring over 30 local craft beers, 11 Minneapolis DJs, and fried chicken. 4 p.m. to midnight. First Draft Taproom & Kitchen – MPLS, 324 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Festival De San Cirilo

With live music, dance, comedy, kids’ activities, food, beer, and more. 4-9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. 1315 NE Second St., Minneapolis.

Justice for Justin Tiegen

A candlelight vigil and small rally for those lost to police violence. A small short march might also be possible. 5 p.m. 1006 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

Credit: Edie Rae & The Blaze Kings

Edie Rae & The Blaze Kings

Rock. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

DJ A-Quil

5-11 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Beer Garden Music:

6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Secret Celebrity Viewing Party

Admission is free, but you must reserve at ticket at lushmpls.com. 7-9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

P.O.P at 50th & France: ShaVunda / Doug Collins

Plus tunes from a student band featuring Anna Devine. 5-8 p.m. 3945 Market St., Minneapolis.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Featuring free art-making activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Unicorn LIVE

Rock. 9 p.m. The Lookout Bar and Grill, 8672 Pineview Ln. N., Maple Grove.

Back to the Future

With ‘80s tunes before the movie. 7:30 p.m. Staring Lake Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie.

Adult Game Night

Featuring drunk specials, DJ tunes, and games, including giant Jenga, Uno, Connect 4, dominoes, and more. There’s also karaoke every 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month. Hyde Kitchen & Cocktails, 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

House of Hope Farmers’ Market

1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, June 17 through Oct. 14. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Credit: Bruce Silcox Hang out with this sculpture, ‘To Sit Awhile,’ by Alison Saar.

SATURDAY

Inside Out: Block Party, Celebration, and Kick-Off

Pillsbury House + Theatre celebrates its 30th anniversary while honoring American playwright and civil rights activist Lorraine Hansberry with a statue on view during festivities. With live music and entertainment, free food, a bounce house, face painting, roller skating, prizes, jump roping, photo booth, vaccine clinic, and more. 1-6 p.m. Pillsbury House + Theatre, 3501 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Live Your Healthy Lyfe Health and Wellness Event

Free all-day outdoor event with guided community conversations, healthcare screenings and vaccinations, mental health consultations, a variety of Black-owned vendors, art activities, and music. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. West Broadway Avenue, between Penn Ave. and Logan Ave., Minneapolis.

Slavic Experience

A celebration of Eastern and Central European culture through food, art vendors, music, games, and more, with live music stages offering traditional and modern music, two beer gardens, food trucks, and more. The festival will raise money for Ukrainian relief efforts. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St NE, Minneapolis.

Pryes Boardwalk Party

Boardwalk-themed, family-friendly patio party features a pop-up market, baby goat petting zoo, special kids menu, live music, and the return of Blood Orange Miraculum. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Vintage Market

Featuring over a dozen local vintage sellers, plants sale, jewelry, upcycled clothing, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-6 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Racket

Racket’s First Anniversary Party

Wow, a full year of Racket. The haters–of which we’ve mercifully had almost none–they said it couldn’t be done. Join us at our favorite union brewery to toast to 12 months of Racket, the four-person spiritual successor to City Pages that managed to turn a profit without billionaire backing. Tell us what you loved. Tell us what you hated. Buy some merch. But, mostly, come to sip kickass drinks among fellow supporters of independent media. Finding an available food truck has been difficult, and I’m currently in talks with my favorite taco truck in town, so TBD regarding on-site eats. But! You can bring all sorts of delectable/nearby Northeast takeout onto the patio, which’ll be ground zero for the b-day hang⁠—just look for the Racket banners. We love our readers and can’t wait to meet more of y’all IRL. 6-9 p.m. Fair State Brewing, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Back To School Festival

Kid-friendly event features food, activities, music, back packs giveaways, gifts, and prizes. 2:30-6:30 p.m. Hamline Park, 1562 Lafond Ave., St. Paul

Sweet Summer Saturday Open Air Market

Enjoy live music, story time, and more in the courtyard next to Moon Palace books. 2-6 p.m. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Lake & Irving Summer Market

Pop-up market features flowers and clothing for sale at discounted prices from Les Sole, Legacy, Combine, and Flowers for Dreams. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1610 West Lake St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Woodbury Days

Woodbury Days Fireworks Show

9:30 p.m. 2695 Ojibwe Dr., Woodbury.

Yacht Rock: A Booze Cruise on Dry Land

Tunes and special boat cocktails. 21+. 8 p.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Lao Tizer Band

Jazz. Featuring Eric Marienthal. 8 p.m. Nicollet Commons Park, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville.

Colin Bracewell

Singer/songwriter tunes. 7 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

4-9 p.m. St. Paul’s Farmers’ Market, 290 5th St. E., St. Paul.

Dred I Dread

Reggae. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Papa Bleu

7 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Overdressed

Female duo performs musical theater, jazz, folk, and opera. 7-9 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Jason Bradley

Acoustic tunes and a few covers. 6 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

All Friends Party

Open house features food and drink celebrating 17 years. 3-8 p.m. Field Outdoor Spaces, 412 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Ben Aaron

Acoustic tunes and harmonica. Noon to 2 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

8th Taproom Anniversary

Celebrate the release of Kursed, an American smoked single malt. The Barrel-Aged Norwegian Farmhouse Ale will be the featured beer on tap. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Twin Cities Veg. Fest Sampler

Featuring tunes from Terrell X (Carnage The Executioner), a new cookbook from The Herbivorous Butcher, items from Handmade by Lisrey, folks from Compassionate Action for Animals and Twin Cities Veg Fest, and a full plant-based menu. 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. J. Selby’s, 169 N. Victoria St., St. Paul.

Backyard Bonfire Bash

Featuring live music from Thomas Larson and Ray Coudret, a screening of The Sandlot, ice cream and beer floats, s’mores at the fire, and a wacky inflatable obstacle course for kids. 11 a.m. (movie starts at dusk). Wicked Wort Brewing Co., 4265 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale.

Day of the Transgender Child 2022

Featuring special guest speakers, drag story hour, food, a resource fair, face painting, and more. All proceeds benefit Transforming Families MN. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hidden Falls Regional Park, 1313 Hidden Falls Dr., St. Paul.

Arts in the Park

Featuring a craft market, artwork, artisan foods, beauty products, live music, lawn games, food truck offerings, beer by Eden Prairie Liquor, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Purgatory Creek Park, 13001 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie.

Twin Cities Comic & Toy Expo

Featuring comic book creators Keith Champagne and Frank Fosco, comic-books vendors, and action figures and toys. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bloomington Armory, 3300 W. 98th St., Minneapolis.

Community Day

Featuring food trucks, craft beer, a vendor market, a koi fish show, and activities for people of all ages. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Viking Lakes, 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan.

Spurs vs. Wolverhampton

Sports at the butt-crack of dawn! 6 a.m. Palmer’s Bar, 500 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Alexander Craig’s Album Pre-Release Party

With The Infernos. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

7 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

9 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

MPLS Pet Market

Featuring local pet businesses and adoptable animals. Find more info here. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August. 200 E Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis,

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through September 17. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Northeast Farmers’ Market

Featuring fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, artisans, specialty foods, prepared foods, kids’ activities, live music, and community spirit. Find more info at northeastmarket.org. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 15. St. Boniface Church, on the corner of University Avenue NE and Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.

Richfield Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, cooking demos, morning yoga, food, and more. Find info here. 8 a.m. to noon through October 15. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Credit: Piotr Szyhalski

SUNDAY

Piotr Szyhalski: We Are Working All the Time!

Opening this weekend, this survey exhibition features works across three decades of Szyhalski’s prolific career, including poster design, web projects, mail art, painting, installation, and public performance. Weisman Art Museum, 333 East River Rd., Minneapolis.

Foliage Fling Market & Plant Swap

Market and plant swap features plants, vintage items, art, and food. Noon to 5 p.m. Caydence Records & Coffee, 900 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Fat Beach Day

From queer beach parties to Fat Beach Days, local organizations are celebrating all sizes and sexualities at Lake Nokomis this summer. This is the third Fat Beach Day that Cake Plus-Size Resale has hosted on Nokomis this year, as they’re hitting pause on their Fat Splash pool parties. Expect a casual, low-key hang—no formal RSVP or ticket necessary, BYO everything—where you can hang out with Cake’s staff and a whole bunch of fat babes while soaking up some sun or cooling off in the shade. While we’re at it, keep an eye on the body-positive consignment and thrift store’s website and/or Facebook to keep up with their other events, whether it’s the virtual “Fat Chats” series or their bi-weekly live sales. 1-4 p.m. Lake Nokomis Main Beach, 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Twin Town Strings

Banjo and guitar. 6 p.m. Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul.

Ted Lasso Trivia Night

With beer specials. 6 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Credit: Lakewood Garden Party

The Great Big Garden Party at Lakewood

With live music, carriage rides, places to picnic, and activities. 4-7 p.m. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Music on the Patio: The Gemnize

Vocal harmonies. 3-5 p.m. Twin Spirits Distillery & M Coffee Shop, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Maple Grove/Osseo Buy Nothing/Gift Economy Event

Bring things to give to others; take things you need or want. 3-4:30 p.m. Weaver Lake, 15900 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove.

Calmapalooza: A Festival of Sensory-Friendly Fun

This sensory-friendly event offers a silent disco, live music, food truck, music, pet therapy, break spaces, a playground, on-site therapists, cooling stations, and more. 1-4 p.m. 1001 Boone Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Endless Bummer Social

Dogs, beers, buds, and tunes. With Mourning Dove Supply Co., The Moto Collective, and The Litas Twin Cities. Noon to 4 p.m. 211 Saint Anthony Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Bark Market & Pet Portrait Fundraiser

Featuring dog apparel, dog decor, dog bandanas, and apparel for dog parents. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Open (To Skaters) Scrimmage

This spectator-free scrimmage event is open to all roller skaters who want to play. Find the registration form here; or email interleague@mnrollerderby.com with any questions. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Joyful Riders Club: Summer Series

Meet at 11 a.m. for a friendly paced, family-friendly, social ride. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St, Minneapolis.

Bayern Munich at VfL Bochum

Sports! 10:30 a.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

End of Summer Toy Sale

Featuring tons of toys, games, action figures, and more both inside and outside. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2507 E. 25th St., Minneapolis.

Los Rebeldes

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Rich Lewis Band

Americana. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

Hosted by TJD, with Mary Cutrufello, Maya Elena, Lori Lofstrom, Lisa Deguiseppi. 7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ditch Lillies

21+. 3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Game Night

Chris H. stops by with board games. Or bring your own. Noon to 5 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 9. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.