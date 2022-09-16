Freeloader Friday: 95 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

FRIDAY

Pryes Fest

Parking lot parties don’t end in Minnesota when the weather gets cooler. Thanks to Oktoberfest season, we’re just getting started, actually. This weekend, one of the biggest offerings will be at Pryes, as the North Side brewery is hosting a three-day party filled with tunes, beer, and food. The musical lineup is bountiful; acts include Tabah, Lady Midnight, Solid Gold, and Annie Mack. On tap will be a variety of beers, including PryesFest, a seasonally appropriate small-batch Marzen lager, and the food menu features German treats like soft pretzels and sausages, as well as pizzas. Free; $140 VIP. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Pryes Brewing Company, 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Happy Gilmore

Activities begin at 6:30 p.m., including a putting contest and lawn games, plus Samurai Teppanyaki and Youniverse Foodie Waffles food trucks. Highland National Golf Course, 1403 Montreal Ave., St. Paul.

Graze 3 Year Anniversary Celebration

Featuring special food and drinks, live music and DJ tunes, and chef spotlights on the patio. 3 p.m. to midnight Fri.-Sat.; 3-8 p.m. Sun. Graze Provisions + Libations, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Bre McGee for Uncommon Collaborative

Lantern Lighting Celebration

You don’t have to have loved ones buried at Lakewood to take part in this annual celebration of those we’ve lost. All are welcome to decorate a paper lantern (Lakewood will have the markers and other creative supplies) while food trucks serve food and musicians (this year it’s singer-songwriter Sarah Morris) score the scene. As night falls, you and the other attendees can release your lanterns on Jo Pond and watch them float, “illuminating our individual intentions, reflecting our collective impact and lighting up the night.” Reserve your lantern and find additional information here. Free to attend; lanterns are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. 5-8:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. —Em Cassel

Drum and Dance Practice #BlackSpace

This session people will work on the basic drum patterns, dance movements, song, and story behind the dances Yamamah and Tiribah. 7-9 p.m. 3501 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Credit: Barstool Bandits

Barstool Bandit

Acoustic. 7 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

John Carmody: A Life in Sustainability

Explore the work and life of the founding director of the Center for Sustainable Building Research (CSBR) at the University of Minnesota. The opening party runs from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Goldstein Museum of Design, Rapson Hall, 89 Church St. SE, Minneapolis.

Dave’s Manual, Ruben, Inland Coastal, Shrimp Olympics

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Family Friday Movie-Themed Scavenger Hunt

Win tickets, gift cards, and other prizes. 5-7 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Mike Marks

Here Before

Woodcuts and drawings by Mike Marks. There will be an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake Street E., Wayzata.

Oktoberfest at Forgotten Star Brewing

Live music ranges from polka to hip-hop, with food trucks, carnival games, bingo, trivia, a petting zoo, and Oktoberfest Marzen beer. 4-11 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Latin Music and Food Fest

Featuring a Zumba demo, tunes by Salsa del Soul band, fireworks at dusk, local food, beer vendors. 6-10 p.m. Firemen’s Park, 3260 Chaska Blvd., Chaska.

Excelsior Apple Days

Featuring art, locally produced food, a street dance, antique vendors, live music, and a beer and wine garden. 2-6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 10 Water St., Excelsior.

Get Up, Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m.; show at 6:30 p.m. Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Secret Celebrity Viewing Party

Admission is free, but you gotta reserve at ticket at lushmpls.com. 7-9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Featuring free art-making activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Adult Game Night

Featuring drunk specials, DJ tunes, and games, including giant Jenga, Uno, Connect 4, dominoes, and more. There’s also karaoke every 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month. Hyde Kitchen & Cocktails, 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

House of Hope Farmers’ Market

1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, June 17 through Oct. 14. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Credit: PorchFest Preparing to jam out at PorchFest

SATURDAY

Powderhorn PorchFest

True south Minneapolitans know PorchFest rocks—they don’t need no blurb telling ‘em as much. But for the uninitiated, this annual Powderhorn hootenanny is, in fact, a hoot, featuring exactly what’s promised in the name: live tunes from 12 local bands performing from three honest-to-god porches along 17th Avenue. There’ll be food trucks (Lil Dipper, Tibet Momo, Howasta Fried Bread Tacos, Dees’ Pees & Catfish), vendors, and the Eastlake Brewery-curated Reverie Beer Garden. You just can’t beat drinking outside during early fall, folks. Click here to see the full genre-spanning lineup of local music acts, which includes headliners CiCi Bella, ShaVunda Thunda, and Chavez Orchestra. 4-10 p.m. 3202 S. 17th Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. —Jay Boller

Dark Bunny, Nina Luna, Jordan Carr

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

D&J Glove Repair Grand Opening

Celebrate the opening of this baseball glove repair store with free hot dogs, peanuts, and cracker jacks, plus beverages by Arbeiter Brewing, tours, prizes, and an appearance by Minnesota Twins curator Clyde Doepner. Read more about this cool shop in Racket’s profile here. Noon to 4 pm. 3742 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

LOLA Art Crawl

Stroll through this art tour among the bungalows, gardens, and small indie businesses of the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Find a map and more details at lolaart.org/lola-art-crawl.

Roller Skating at The Commons

Free roller skating with Twin Cities Skaters. With music and free skate rentals. 1-4 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

NE Neighborhood Makers Market & Bar Hop

Shop 48 makers at a variety of breweries. Noon to 5 p.m. Locations Include: Indeed Brewing Co., 711 NE 15th Ave.; Able Seedhouse + Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE; 612 Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE; Tattersall Distilling, 1620 NE Central Ave. #150.

2nd Annual Ghost Notes Block Party

Featuring a top-tier bar of alcohol-free craft cocktail options, NA beer, food vendors, an art and jewelry fair, wellness resources, and activities for youth, plus music from Little Fevers, MAYDA, Folios, The Transcendental Bluegrass Band, Katy Vernon, and RION with Carolyne Naomi. 2-8:30 p.m. 5620 S. 13th Ave., Minneapolis.

Credit: Jack Barkla

Jack Barkla Gallery Show and Art Sale

Paintings, sketches and constructions from Barklas storied career as a set designer and artist, who has collaborated with the Guthrie Theater, Children’s Theatre, Dayton’s holiday shows, Holidazzle, Super Bowl halftime shows, the Science Museum of Minnesota, the Renaissance Festival, and more. 3-7 p.m. Hennes Art Company, 717 Minnehaha Ave. E, St. Paul.

Armenian Festival

Featuring traditional eats, a bake sale, church tours, dance, and music. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun. St. Sahag Armenian Church, 203 N. Howell St., St. Paul.

Schwandtoberfest

All-day fest includes music from Ty Pow & The Holy North, McNasty Brass Band, and Viva Knievel; plus food from Animales and others. Special brew include Fest Coast, Dampf Punk, and Schwandtoberfest. Noon to 10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Museum Day

This nation-wide event scores you free tickets to museums in Minnesota. Participating museums in the Twin Cities include Hennepin History Museum, Hmong Cultural Center of Minnesota, and The Museum of Russian Art. Download tickets here: smithsonianmag.com/museumday/search

Music in the Garden

Featuring Lico Dos Santos and the AfroSambaFusion Band, plus food and drinks. 5-9 p.m. 3009 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lebanese Festival

Featuring lots of food, drinks, vendors, craft, and more. Learn more about this event in our profile here. Noon to 7 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. St. Maron’s Church, 602 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: Crazy Larry

Crazy Larry

6 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.

Yacht Rock

Featuring loads of ’70s and ’80s programs, movies, ads, videos, and more in the tiki lounge, plus DJ tunes on the patio. 6 p.m. to midnight. Psycho Suzi’s, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

‘80s Rooftop Dance Party

Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Irreverent Bookworm’s 3rd Birthday Celebration

Featuring giveaways, sales, and nerdy shenanigans. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Irreverent Bookworm, 5163 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Foliage Fling Queer Night at Insight

Monstera Plant Co. hosts this evening market featuring local queer makers selling plants, vintage goods, and more. This event is free, but it’s $6 if you want to get in on the plant swap. 5-9 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 Hennepin Ave. E, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

With over 40 vintage vendors. RSVP is required; do so here. Noon to 4 p.m. Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Community Pop-up Market

This monthly event includes local businesses, wellness facilitators, food, music, and ice cream. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mueller Park, 2509 Colfax Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Solidarity Festival

Family friendly fun with food and music. Hosted by Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley. 3-5 p.m. Moon Palace Lot, 3024 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Credit: Minnesota Thai

Minnesota Thai 2020

When St. Paul’s Thai night market announced that it wouldn’t be hosting its summer festival this year, we were hella bummed. Thankfully, delicious Thai street fests offering all kinds of eats have been popping up in the suburbs over the past couple of months. One example: This weekend’s Minnesota Thai. The fall block party will host Thai food trucks and vendors cooking up street-style treats, while the beer garden will be pouring local brews. Onstage you’ll find a variety of performances, including pad Thai cooking demos, a fashion show, traditional music, and drag from Pangina Heals. This event will also have fun for kids, is dog-friendly, and is totally free. What more could you want? 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. Louis Park West End, 5376 Gamble Dr., St. Louis Park. –Jessica Armbruster

Minnesota Comic Exchange Comic Show

Over 20 vendors with 30+ tables selling comics and toys. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Dr., Woodbury.

Lakeville Art Festival

Featuring local creatives, food and drink vendors, music, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville

Oktoberfest @ LBC

Featuring a taproom release of Oktoberfest Märzen, Oaked Märzen, Rumtoberfest, and a special infusion of Apfelstudel Festbier; live music from Elk River German Band, Heroes End, Legacy of the LOUD; food trucks, special menu items; ax throwing and stein hoisting; and more. Wear your lederhosen and dirndls for a free pour. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lupulin Brewing Company, 570 Humboldt Dr., Big Lake.

Field Trip 2022

Featuring live music performances from Bloodline and Chico Chavez Orchestra, artists with the Minneapolis Craft Market, 612 Sauna Society Coop, clay activities, hands-on art activities, indoor art exhibitions “Natural Resonance” and “Traces,” lawn games, food trucks, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W, St. Anthony.

Rockin’ Robins Music and Movement: Ages 0-5

Bring the young kiddos for a free class. 11 a.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Ice Cream, Peanut Butter, & Jam

Featuring free ice cream, live music, face painting, bouncy houses, and more. Bring peanut to donate to a food pantry. Noon to 4 p.m. Merriam Park Recreation Center, 2000 St Anthony Ave., St. Paul.

Credit: Harvest Fest at Boom Island

3rd Annual Harvest Market and Punkin’ Pie Release

Featuring a beer release; harvest market with local foods including pies, salsa, and honey; face painting; lawn games; artist and maker vendors; and more. 1-5 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Pet-pa-looza

Meet adoptable animals, including pocket pets. With live music from American Authors, pet vendors, pet experts, and more. 2-5 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

CSHS Pet Film Fest

Featuring adoptables buddies, pet competitions, food, music, pet and local business market, beer, and short films. Schram House Brewery, 3700 Chaska Blvd., Chaska.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through September 17. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Northeast Farmers’ Market

Featuring fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, artisans, specialty foods, prepared foods, kids’ activities, live music, and community spirit. Find more info at northeastmarket.org. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 15. St. Boniface Church, on the corner of University Avenue NE and Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.

Richfield Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, cooking demos, morning yoga, food, and more. Find info here. 8 a.m. to noon through October 15. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Credit: Sip and Shop

SUNDAY

End of Summer Sip and Shop

Outdoor market includes tunes and more. Noon to 4 p.m. 1903 Grand St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Mill City Reading Series

A showcase of works in progress presented by the University of Minnesota MFA in Creative Writing. 7 p.m. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Corpse Reviver

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities VegFest 2022

Featuring plant-based food, cooking demos, speakers, music, unique products, family activities , and more. For more info and for a free MetroTransit pass to the event, visit tcvegfest.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harriet Island Regional Park, 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul.

Bark Market

Featuring dog apparel, dog decor, dog bandanas, and apparel for dog parents. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Pups and Pints Adoption “Meet & Greet”

Noon to 3 p.m. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

Oktubrefest

Featuring music, food, and beer. Noon to 8 p.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Sunday Funday

DJ tunes from Backyard Boombox. Noon to 6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

2nd Inbound Pop-up Bookstore

1-5 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Penn Fest

Much like open streets, Penn Fest closes down Penn Avenue to car traffic and encourages to bike or walk in the streets as stores and businesses host sidewalk sales, entertainment, and more. 1-5 p.m. Penn Avenue, from 62nd to 76th Streets, Richfield.

Game Night

Chris H. stops by with board games. Or bring your own. Noon to 5 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 9. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.