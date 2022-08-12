Freeloader Friday: 89 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

The Freeloader Sign up to get our weekend list of free things to do in town every Friday. Easy as that. Email Address Submit

FRIDAY

Minneapolis Photo Exhibition

New shows featuring over 80 printed shots from artists in over 30 countries. The public reception will be from 7-9 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lakeside Guitar Festival

Featuring 15 acts on three stages, a pedal swap, workshops, and on Sat. there will also be a makers’ market. 6 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul.

July Fighter

Positive tunes. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

The Bloodies (cassette release), The Silent Treatment, Rigby

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Ray

Before the movie enjoy tunes from Nur-D and DJ Shannon Blowtorch. 7:30 p.m. tunes; dusk for movie. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Double Rock Weekend, Part 1

Guaranteed to be “snow-free” this weekend! 8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Credit: Bluedog

Bands on the Bluff: Bluedog

Tunes from an award-winning Native blues band. 7 p.m. Klas Overlook, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul.

1985

This movie screens with audio in Hmong with English subtitles. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with food trucks, volleyball, extended beach hours, and more. Phalen Beach, 1000 Wheelock Pkwy. E., St. Paul.

Mary Cutrufello

Roots rock and Texas honky-tonk. 7-9 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Activities include a dance machine, Sorting Hat activity, Golden Snitch scavenger hunt, a magician, Harry Potter trivia, and Quidditch. Costumes are encouraged. Food trucks: Samurai Teppanyaki, Youniverse Foodie Waffles, Beat Eats, Santana’s Sugar Shack, and Payshee’s Popcorn. 6 p.m. Como East Pavilion, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul.

Credit: Cey Adams at NewStudio Gallery

Closing Party with Cey Adams

Last chance to see “Cey Adams: ETCetera, 40 Years of Art and Design,” featuring mid-century brand paintings, collage, postcards, and more. With drinks and tunes. 5-8 p.m. NewStudio Gallery, 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul.

Experience Steam

Featuring walk-up activities for all ages, and info and experiences related to careers in the STEAM field. Pre-registered events and competitions are also available for students and professionals. Learn more at ncatech.org/experience-steam. Now through Sunday. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Sip and Shop, Tare Market NE

Shop zero-waste items while drinking 612 beer. 4-7 p.m. 945 NE Broadway St., Minneapolis.

Asian Street Food Night Market

Featuring tons of food, a talent show, local arts, and DJ tunes. 4 p.m. to midnight. 1800 White Bear Ave. N., St. Paul.

Fabulous Friday Pop-Up Record Show (The Sequel)

Albums, CDs, and 45s galore. 5-9 p.m. Able Seedhouse, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

DJ A-Quil

5-11 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Old Guys Play the Blues

Old Guys Play the Blues

6 p.m. Wabasha Brewing Company, 429 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

Rinker Buck

The author discusses Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure. 7 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Family Fridays

Goofy tunes for kids, featuring Penny and the Bandits and Mug Cup Can Straw. 5-7 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Secret Celebrity Viewing Party

Admission is free, but you must reserve at ticket at lushmpls.com. 7-9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

P.O.P at 50th & France: Mayda, Dan Israel

Singer/songwriter tunes. 5-8 p.m. 3945 Market St., Minneapolis.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Featuring free art-making activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Adult Game Night

Featuring drunk specials, DJ tunes, and games, including giant Jenga, Uno, Connect 4, dominoes, and more. There’s also karaoke every 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month. Hyde Kitchen & Cocktails, 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

House of Hope Farmers’ Market

1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, June 17 through Oct. 14. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Credit: Downtown Street Art Fest

SATURDAY

Downtown Street Art Fest

This weekend, downtown Minneapolis will become an interactive gallery that guests can stroll through. Artists will be creating chalk art on the streets and sidewalks, ranging from kids just having fun to wild 3-D pieces over at the IDS Center meant to blow your mind (or at least make for a really good photo op). Graffiti artists will be out and about, making a variety of murals live during the event. There will be food trucks, guided tours of new murals, and a makers’ market featuring local artisans and artists. Other entertainment includes live performances; Bad Bad Hats cap the event on Saturday, and zAmya Theater Project goes up on Sunday. Find more info at mplsstreetartfest.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nicollet, between 6th and 8th Streets, Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Nershfest 2022

This street fest features tunes from Shotgun Ragtime Band, Purple Funk Metropolis, Barbaro, Mae Simpson, General B Superjam; food trucks KCM Eggrolls, Rollin Nolen’s BBQ, El Taco Riendo. Beer too, obviously. Noon to 10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Save-A-Bull Summer Brewery Tour

Meet adoptable pups, shop merch, win prizes. $1 per pour benefits the rescue. 1-4 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis.

Dog Days Luau

Featuring a pet expo, dog-friendly paddle board demonstrations, the cutest puppy contest, a pet parade, tunes from The Abiders, and a soft serve ice cream truck. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Surfside Park, 5801 Bartlett Blvd., Mound.

Chaos Walking

Daisy Ridley wears a blonde wig and reads minds. Dusk. McRae Park, 906 47th St. E., Minneapolis.

Credit: India Fest

India Fest 2022

Featuring tons of tasty eats, an afternoon parade, cultural performances, a bazaar, art exhibits, family fun, and more. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol Grounds, 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

Sunrise Soccer

Watch soccer at the buttcrack of dawn! This weekend’s schedule:

Saturday:

9 a.m.: Arsenal vs Leicester/Brighton vs Newcastle/Manchester City vs Bournemouth/Southampton vs Leeds/Wolves vs Fulham

11:30 a.m.: Brentford vs Manchester United

Sunday:

8 a.m.: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

10:30 a.m.: Chelsea vs Tottenham

OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

The Sinners

Tunes. 2-4 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Autoptic Festival

Local lovers of indie comics, zines, and posters haven’t been able to enjoy an in-person Autoptic Fest since 2018, since COVID-19 put the kibosh on what would’ve been the 4th installment of the biannual blowout. But now 120+ artists will convene yet again for “panels, workshops, interviews, book signings, and parties” at the U of M. And don’t get it twisted: If you want a purebred comic con, head to the not-free CONvergence; although about half of Autopic is devoted to comics, organizers stress that it’s a celebration of all things printed media. Interested in panel discussions with special guests like Anders Nilsen, Ari S. Mulch, Caroline Cash? They go down from 1-6 p.m. at MCAD on Sunday. Free. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.–Jay Boller

Trailer Trash

Country and miscellaneous Americana. 7 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

4-9 p.m. St. Paul’s Farmers’ Market, 290 5th St. E., St. Paul.

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller Vol. 8

With John C.S. Keston and Eric Carranza. 3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Chris Cashin, Willow Waters

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

7 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

12 Under 12 – A Fashion Show for Kids by Kids

A back-to-school fashion show with bites from our Potluck Food Hall. Sign up for free tickets here. 1 p.m. Rosedale Center, 1595 Hwy 36 W #10, Roseville.

Eco Fair & 5K Fundraiser

Featuring eco-friendly booths, vendors, activities, and workshops. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Como Park Picnic Pavilions, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul.

Credit: Hoop Jam at Open Streets

Open Streets Minneapolis

Open Streets are a lot like a block party, except instead of closing a side street these events shut down main drag. We’re talking Franklin Avenue, Minnehaha, West Broadway, and, this weekend, Lake Street. During each celebration the streets will be closed to cars but open to you, where you’ll find a variety of things to see and do, including sidewalk sales, parking lot concerts, chalk-art making, pop-up skate parks, impromptu yoga sessions, and summer beer patios. Find the complete schedule at openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. East Lake Street, from Second Avenue South to 22nd Avenue South, Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Vintage on a Dime Sale

Featuring vintage clothes, housewares, accessories, kids’ vintage, and more with Tandem Vintage, Salty Vintage, Glam Diggers Vintage, Rare Press, There’s a Party in My Plants, and Bekah Worley Co.10 a.m.-4 p.m. 2925 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Second Saturday

Artists open up their studio spaces across the campus’s three buildings. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN’s Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Back Alley Sale

Featuring local artists, makers, readers, and guides with a metaphysical vibe. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. We the Starborne, 593 Hamline Ave., St. Paul.

Two Rivers Vintage Outdoor Flea Market

Featuring 20+ vendors selling garden, antiques, vintage, repurposed furniture, collectables, jewelry, yard art, and more, plus deals inside the shop and the servants’ staircase will be open to the public. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The BIG White House, 1900 Third Ave. S., Anoka.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

MPLS Pet Market

Featuring local pet businesses and adoptable animals. Find more info here. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August. 200 E Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis,

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through September 17. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Northeast Farmers’ Market

Featuring fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, artisans, specialty foods, prepared foods, kids’ activities, live music, and community spirit. Find more info at northeastmarket.org. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 15. St. Boniface Church, on the corner of University Avenue NE and Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.

Richfield Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, cooking demos, morning yoga, food, and more. Find info here. 8 a.m. to noon through October 15. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Credit: Sensory Friendly Sunday at the Walker

SUNDAY

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Second Sundays Makers’ Market

11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Craft Market

With over 50 Minnesota makers. Noon–5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE., Minneapolis.

The Morning Kings

Funk rock. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Watch a movie on the rooftop lawn, which opens up at 7 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

M.A.Y., Apt. 3, Oeurth

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Beer, Bourbon, Board Games Podcast

Live recording of the popular podcast. 5:30 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Hoops & Hot Dogs 2022

Featuring a free hot dog picnic dinner (vegan options available); Tucker’s Robot, a puppet show from Open Eye Figure Theater; a giant inflatable slide; and basketball hoops contests with prizes for all ages. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 1900 E. 40th St., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

6-8 p.m. Bean There Coffee Shoppe, 4175 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale.

Backyard Boombox: Sunday Sessions

DJ tunes. Noon to 6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis.

Feminist Book Club’s Anniversary Pop Up

Open space and shopping. With MX Apparel. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2200 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

Most Epic Family Day: Wild Minnesota

Feauring a screening of Brother Bear, a rock climbing wall, animals from Sustainable Safari, face painting, a scavenger hunt, corn pit, arts activities, and more. Find info at mplsdowntown.com/gooutside. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Target Field Station, 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis.

Family Day: Celebrating Youth

Featuring hands-on art activities, live music, dance performances, artist demonstrations, family tours, and more inspired by Mia’s collection. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Game Night

Chris H. stops by with board games. Or bring your own. Noon to 5 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 9. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.