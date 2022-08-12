Freeloader Friday: 89 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.
FRIDAY
Minneapolis Photo Exhibition
New shows featuring over 80 printed shots from artists in over 30 countries. The public reception will be from 7-9 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Lakeside Guitar Festival
Featuring 15 acts on three stages, a pedal swap, workshops, and on Sat. there will also be a makers’ market. 6 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul.
July Fighter
Positive tunes. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.
The Bloodies (cassette release), The Silent Treatment, Rigby
21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Ray
Before the movie enjoy tunes from Nur-D and DJ Shannon Blowtorch. 7:30 p.m. tunes; dusk for movie. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
Double Rock Weekend, Part 1
Guaranteed to be “snow-free” this weekend! 8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Bands on the Bluff: Bluedog
Tunes from an award-winning Native blues band. 7 p.m. Klas Overlook, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul.
1985
This movie screens with audio in Hmong with English subtitles. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with food trucks, volleyball, extended beach hours, and more. Phalen Beach, 1000 Wheelock Pkwy. E., St. Paul.
Mary Cutrufello
Roots rock and Texas honky-tonk. 7-9 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Activities include a dance machine, Sorting Hat activity, Golden Snitch scavenger hunt, a magician, Harry Potter trivia, and Quidditch. Costumes are encouraged. Food trucks: Samurai Teppanyaki, Youniverse Foodie Waffles, Beat Eats, Santana’s Sugar Shack, and Payshee’s Popcorn. 6 p.m. Como East Pavilion, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul.
Closing Party with Cey Adams
Last chance to see “Cey Adams: ETCetera, 40 Years of Art and Design,” featuring mid-century brand paintings, collage, postcards, and more. With drinks and tunes. 5-8 p.m. NewStudio Gallery, 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul.
Experience Steam
Featuring walk-up activities for all ages, and info and experiences related to careers in the STEAM field. Pre-registered events and competitions are also available for students and professionals. Learn more at ncatech.org/experience-steam. Now through Sunday. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.
Sip and Shop, Tare Market NE
Shop zero-waste items while drinking 612 beer. 4-7 p.m. 945 NE Broadway St., Minneapolis.
Asian Street Food Night Market
Featuring tons of food, a talent show, local arts, and DJ tunes. 4 p.m. to midnight. 1800 White Bear Ave. N., St. Paul.
Fabulous Friday Pop-Up Record Show (The Sequel)
Albums, CDs, and 45s galore. 5-9 p.m. Able Seedhouse, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.
DJ A-Quil
5-11 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.
Old Guys Play the Blues
6 p.m. Wabasha Brewing Company, 429 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.
Rinker Buck
The author discusses Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure. 7 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Family Fridays
Goofy tunes for kids, featuring Penny and the Bandits and Mug Cup Can Straw. 5-7 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
Rupaul’s Drag Race: Secret Celebrity Viewing Party
Admission is free, but you must reserve at ticket at lushmpls.com. 7-9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.
Open Mic Comedy Night
Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.
P.O.P at 50th & France: Mayda, Dan Israel
Singer/songwriter tunes. 5-8 p.m. 3945 Market St., Minneapolis.
Friday Art-Making in the Garden
Featuring free art-making activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.
Friday Night Open Mic
21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
Adult Game Night
Featuring drunk specials, DJ tunes, and games, including giant Jenga, Uno, Connect 4, dominoes, and more. There’s also karaoke every 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month. Hyde Kitchen & Cocktails, 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Farmers’ Markets
House of Hope Farmers’ Market
1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Minneapolis Farmers Market
Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.
Signal Hills Farmers Market
Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
West Broadway Farmers Market
Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, June 17 through Oct. 14. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.
SATURDAY
Downtown Street Art Fest
This weekend, downtown Minneapolis will become an interactive gallery that guests can stroll through. Artists will be creating chalk art on the streets and sidewalks, ranging from kids just having fun to wild 3-D pieces over at the IDS Center meant to blow your mind (or at least make for a really good photo op). Graffiti artists will be out and about, making a variety of murals live during the event. There will be food trucks, guided tours of new murals, and a makers’ market featuring local artisans and artists. Other entertainment includes live performances; Bad Bad Hats cap the event on Saturday, and zAmya Theater Project goes up on Sunday. Find more info at mplsstreetartfest.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nicollet, between 6th and 8th Streets, Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster
Nershfest 2022
This street fest features tunes from Shotgun Ragtime Band, Purple Funk Metropolis, Barbaro, Mae Simpson, General B Superjam; food trucks KCM Eggrolls, Rollin Nolen’s BBQ, El Taco Riendo. Beer too, obviously. Noon to 10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.
Save-A-Bull Summer Brewery Tour
Meet adoptable pups, shop merch, win prizes. $1 per pour benefits the rescue. 1-4 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis.
Dog Days Luau
Featuring a pet expo, dog-friendly paddle board demonstrations, the cutest puppy contest, a pet parade, tunes from The Abiders, and a soft serve ice cream truck. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Surfside Park, 5801 Bartlett Blvd., Mound.
Chaos Walking
Daisy Ridley wears a blonde wig and reads minds. Dusk. McRae Park, 906 47th St. E., Minneapolis.
India Fest 2022
Featuring tons of tasty eats, an afternoon parade, cultural performances, a bazaar, art exhibits, family fun, and more. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol Grounds, 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.
Sunrise Soccer
Watch soccer at the buttcrack of dawn! This weekend’s schedule:
Saturday:
9 a.m.: Arsenal vs Leicester/Brighton vs Newcastle/Manchester City vs Bournemouth/Southampton vs Leeds/Wolves vs Fulham
11:30 a.m.: Brentford vs Manchester United
Sunday:
8 a.m.: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham
10:30 a.m.: Chelsea vs Tottenham
OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.
The Sinners
Tunes. 2-4 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.
Autoptic Festival
Local lovers of indie comics, zines, and posters haven’t been able to enjoy an in-person Autoptic Fest since 2018, since COVID-19 put the kibosh on what would’ve been the 4th installment of the biannual blowout. But now 120+ artists will convene yet again for “panels, workshops, interviews, book signings, and parties” at the U of M. And don’t get it twisted: If you want a purebred comic con, head to the not-free CONvergence; although about half of Autopic is devoted to comics, organizers stress that it’s a celebration of all things printed media. Interested in panel discussions with special guests like Anders Nilsen, Ari S. Mulch, Caroline Cash? They go down from 1-6 p.m. at MCAD on Sunday. Free. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.–Jay Boller
Trailer Trash
Country and miscellaneous Americana. 7 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
4-9 p.m. St. Paul’s Farmers’ Market, 290 5th St. E., St. Paul.
7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
Voltage Controller Vol. 8
With John C.S. Keston and Eric Carranza. 3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Chris Cashin, Willow Waters
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
7 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.
12 Under 12 – A Fashion Show for Kids by Kids
A back-to-school fashion show with bites from our Potluck Food Hall. Sign up for free tickets here. 1 p.m. Rosedale Center, 1595 Hwy 36 W #10, Roseville.
Eco Fair & 5K Fundraiser
Featuring eco-friendly booths, vendors, activities, and workshops. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Como Park Picnic Pavilions, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul.
Open Streets Minneapolis
Open Streets are a lot like a block party, except instead of closing a side street these events shut down main drag. We’re talking Franklin Avenue, Minnehaha, West Broadway, and, this weekend, Lake Street. During each celebration the streets will be closed to cars but open to you, where you’ll find a variety of things to see and do, including sidewalk sales, parking lot concerts, chalk-art making, pop-up skate parks, impromptu yoga sessions, and summer beer patios. Find the complete schedule at openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. East Lake Street, from Second Avenue South to 22nd Avenue South, Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster
Vintage on a Dime Sale
Featuring vintage clothes, housewares, accessories, kids’ vintage, and more with Tandem Vintage, Salty Vintage, Glam Diggers Vintage, Rare Press, There’s a Party in My Plants, and Bekah Worley Co.10 a.m.-4 p.m. 2925 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Second Saturday
Artists open up their studio spaces across the campus’s three buildings. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
The Black Market: BBIB Market
Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.
Market Collective MN’s Makers Market
Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.
Back Alley Sale
Featuring local artists, makers, readers, and guides with a metaphysical vibe. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. We the Starborne, 593 Hamline Ave., St. Paul.
Two Rivers Vintage Outdoor Flea Market
Featuring 20+ vendors selling garden, antiques, vintage, repurposed furniture, collectables, jewelry, yard art, and more, plus deals inside the shop and the servants’ staircase will be open to the public. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The BIG White House, 1900 Third Ave. S., Anoka.
Yoga at Union Depot
Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.
MPLS Pet Market
Featuring local pet businesses and adoptable animals. Find more info here. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August. 200 E Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis,
Farmers’ Markets
Apple Valley Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Fulton Farmers Market
Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.
Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market
Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through September 17. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.
Midtown Farmers Market
Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.
Mill City Farmers’ Market
Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.
Northeast Farmers’ Market
Featuring fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, artisans, specialty foods, prepared foods, kids’ activities, live music, and community spirit. Find more info at northeastmarket.org. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 15. St. Boniface Church, on the corner of University Avenue NE and Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.
Richfield Farmers’ Market
Featuring live music, cooking demos, morning yoga, food, and more. Find info here. 8 a.m. to noon through October 15. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.
St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market
Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
SUNDAY
Sensory Friendly Sunday
This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.
Second Sundays Makers’ Market
11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.
Minneapolis Craft Market
With over 50 Minnesota makers. Noon–5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE., Minneapolis.
The Morning Kings
Funk rock. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Watch a movie on the rooftop lawn, which opens up at 7 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.
Kenwood Symphony Orchestra
5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
M.A.Y., Apt. 3, Oeurth
8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Beer, Bourbon, Board Games Podcast
Live recording of the popular podcast. 5:30 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.
Hoops & Hot Dogs 2022
Featuring a free hot dog picnic dinner (vegan options available); Tucker’s Robot, a puppet show from Open Eye Figure Theater; a giant inflatable slide; and basketball hoops contests with prizes for all ages. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 1900 E. 40th St., Minneapolis.
Open Mic Night
6-8 p.m. Bean There Coffee Shoppe, 4175 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale.
Backyard Boombox: Sunday Sessions
DJ tunes. Noon to 6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis.
Feminist Book Club’s Anniversary Pop Up
Open space and shopping. With MX Apparel. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2200 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis
Most Epic Family Day: Wild Minnesota
Feauring a screening of Brother Bear, a rock climbing wall, animals from Sustainable Safari, face painting, a scavenger hunt, corn pit, arts activities, and more. Find info at mplsdowntown.com/gooutside. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Target Field Station, 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis.
Family Day: Celebrating Youth
Featuring hands-on art activities, live music, dance performances, artist demonstrations, family tours, and more inspired by Mia’s collection. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Game Night
Chris H. stops by with board games. Or bring your own. Noon to 5 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Open Mic Night
Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
Farmers’ Markets
Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 9. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Kingfield Farmers Market
Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.
Linden Hills Farmers Market
Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.
Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.