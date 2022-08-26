Freeloader Friday: 86 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For the week’s best events, price be damned, click here.
FRIDAY
The Sandlot
With community kickball, lawn games, Gaga-pit, and live music from Jamie Passewe (aka J-Mo On the Beat) and Superhands. Activities begin at 6:30 p.m.; movie at dusk. Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S., St. Paul.
Psalm One Book Launch
“It’d be nice to have a few vaginas onstage,” rapper Psalm One told City Pages in 2015, just ahead of Rhymesayers Entertainment’s 20th anniversary blowout at Target Center. At the time, the real-life Cristalle Bowen was the only woman rapper ever signed to the hugely popular Minneapolis label, and she used that interview to unload on misogyny in the music scene—at RSE in particular. In her brand-new memoir, Her Word is Bond: Navigating Hip Hop and Relationships in a Culture of Misogyny, the Chicago-based MC takes readers on a deeply personal, career-spanning ride that includes major wins, big-time setbacks, and, as any woman entertainer can surely relate, no shortage shitty men in powerful positions. Tonight, Psalm will be joined by locals Dionne Sims and Christin Crabtree to talk about creating safer spaces in the Twin Cities music scene. Free. 7-9 p.m. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE #144, Minneapolis; find more info here.–Jay Boller
Cycle the Summer’s End of Summer Party
Featuring a bike parade, food trucks, beer tent, BMX Big Air Show, live music, and more. 5-8 p.m. Lake Nokomis, 4800 E. Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis.
End of Summer Vintage & Makers Market
Restore hosts an evening of vintage clothing and handmade items. 5-10 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.
Jung Yeller
With Malamiko, Getting By. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Bend it at Brit’s
Free all level friendly fitness class on the pub’s grassy rooftop lawn. 6:30 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.
Soul
With tunes from DJ Shannon Blowtorch and Turn Turn Turn. 7:30 p.m. tunes; dusk for movie. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
Colonel Mustard’s Orchestre Mecanique, The Real Chuck NORAD
21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Maria and the Coins
Singer-songwriter pop-rock. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.
Zacc Harris
Jazz. 7-9 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
Juniper and Samuel Joson
Singer/songwriters and piano tunes on the patio. 6:30 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.
National Dog Day
Bring your pup in for a free PAWgarita, a dog-friendly margarita made with a peanut butter rim, coated in kibble, and Tail Chaser Dog Brew. Noon to 5 p.m. Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, , 2500 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis AND The Block SLP, 7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park.
Yappy Hour
With giveaways, drink specials, and more on the dog-friendly patio. 5-8 p.m. Uptown Tavern & Rooftop, 1400 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis.
New Location Grand Opening
Do you have the need… the need for mead? Then you’ve gotta get to the grand opening of White Bear Meadery, Minnesota’s first and only mead hall. They opened a few years ago, but recently moved about a mile down the street to a new location. The old-timey-sounding bev is made by fermenting honey mixed with water, along with ingredients like fruits, grains, and spices. At this viking-themed mead hall, they’re serving varietals like Valhalla (traditional mead with Minnesota wildflower honey), Vikings Blød (melomel mead with Michigan cherries and Minnesota wildflower honey), and Fenrir’s Bite (session mead with Aster honey, strawberry, and ginger). And if you’re one of the first 50 people to get to this week’s party, you’ll take home a free tote. Skol! Free. Noon. White Bear Meadery, 1320 County Rd. D Circle, Maplewood. —Em Cassel
Movies in the Park: Back to the Future
9 p.m. Staring Lake Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie.
Wreck’s
Rock. 7:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St. S., Excelsior.
Purgatory Creek
Music. 7 p.m. Charlie’s Restaurant & Irish Pub, 101 Water St. S., Stillwater.
DJ A-Quil
5-11 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.
Rupaul’s Drag Race: Secret Celebrity Viewing Party
Admission is free, but you gotta reserve at ticket at lushmpls.com. 7-9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.
Open Mic Comedy Night
Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.
P.O.P at 50th & France: Leslie Rich / Lakewood Cemetery
Plus tunes from a student band featuring Anna Devine. 5-8 p.m. 3945 Market St., Minneapolis.
Friday Art-Making in the Garden
Featuring free art-making activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.
Friday Night Open Mic
21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
Adult Game Night
Featuring drunk specials, DJ tunes, and games, including giant Jenga, Uno, Connect 4, dominoes, and more. There’s also karaoke every 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month. Hyde Kitchen & Cocktails, 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds:
Durry
8 p.m. Schell’s Stage Schilling Amphitheater
The Good, the Bad and the Funky
8 p.m. International Bazaar Stage
Eddie Montgomery
8:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage
Farmers’ Markets
House of Hope Farmers’ Market
1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Minneapolis Farmers Market
Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.
Signal Hills Farmers Market
Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
West Broadway Farmers Market
Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, June 17 through Oct. 14. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.
SATURDAY
Along Side
Gallery show featuring work by Jonathan Herrea Soto, Ang Ziqi Zhang, Nina Hartmann, Lizette Hernández, Hunter Foster, Rina Goldfield, Antonio López, and Lyric Shen, co-curated by Jonathan Herrea Soto and Ang Ziqi Zhang. The opening reception will be held at Night Club on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. with an after party at Rök Eatery from 9 p.m. to midnight. Night Club, 4025 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis.
16th Annual Coptic (Egyptian) Orthodox Festival
Featuring Egyptian food, a royal procession with King Tut and Queen Nefertiti, short films showcasing ancient times, choir performances highlighting the Coptic language, church tours throughout the day, bazaar, and book exhibit. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. Mary’s Coptic MN Festival, 501 6th Ave. S., South St. Paul.
The Great Mac-Grove and Summit Hill Garage Sale
The neighborhood-wide garage sale around the neighborhood. Find a map of locations at the Council office (320 Griggs St. S.) and online at macgrove.org/garagesale. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Market Collective MN Makers Market
Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 2-6:30 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 7th St. W., St. Paul.
Jodi Reeb: Emergence
Sculpture and site-specific installations. Meet with the artist this Saturday, from 7-9 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.
Clothing Swap
Bring clothing items you no longer want or need (in clean, wearable condition) and “shop” the items others have brought. Hosted by Tangletown Environmental Committee. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4842 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Summer Ska Party
7 p.m. 612brew, 945 NE Broadway St., Minneapolis.
Scalise
An indie folk/rock band with a horn section and two lead singers. 7 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
Jarad Miles and the Ancient Waves (album release), Little Fevers
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Milkweed Books Reopening Celebration
The indie bookstore reopens for the first time since 2020. Featuring special promotions, community connections, and books. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Quarter Life Crisis
Punk rock. 9 p.m. Shamrocks Bar & Grill, 995 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.
B+ Brass, Bops, and Brews
Brass band tunes. 7 p.m. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.
Storytelling with Jim Stowell
7 p.m. Eat My Words Bookstore, 214 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Night Market III
With live music from Molly Brandt and Charlie Doesnt Surf, plus live vinyl DJ sets from The Ring Toss Twins and a pop-up market of vintage clothing, handmade crafts, decor, homegoods, jewelry, vinyl records, pet accessories, and more. 6-9 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing Co., 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.
Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band 60th Anniversary
With Brian Boru, The Northerly Gales, McCormick, Vanorny & Miller, Mactir Irish Dance, Laura MacKenzie, O’Shea Irish Dance, and Danny Schwarze. 4-8 p.m. Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave., St. Paul.
Healing Hearts Dog Adoption Event
Join Healing Hearts Rescue to meet adoptable dogs. 1-4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing Co., 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.
Save-A-Bull Summer Brewery Tour
Meet some adoptable dogs, grab some new merch, and try to win prizes. Noon to 4 p.m. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.
Dog Days August: Wild VNTG MRKT
With food, vintage vendors, home goods, and music. Noon to 7 p.m. Wild Things Antiques, 7272 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.
Chemistry Set
Morning jams for morning runners. 10:30 a.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.
The White Bear Craft Fair
With over 70 vendors selling decor, woodwork, metal pieces, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hippodrome Ice Arena, 4855 Bloom Ave., White Bear Lake.
August Stillwater Flea Market and Craft Expo
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 12300 40th St. N., Stillwater.
Yoga at Union Depot
Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.
MPLS Pet Market
Featuring local pet businesses and adoptable animals. Find more info here. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August. 200 E Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis,
Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds:
8 p.m. International Bazaar Stage
Honeybutter
8 p.m. Schell’s State at Schilling Amphitheater
Farmers’ Markets
Apple Valley Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Fulton Farmers Market
Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.
Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market
Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through September 17. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.
Midtown Farmers Market
Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.
Mill City Farmers’ Market
Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.
Northeast Farmers’ Market
Featuring fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, artisans, specialty foods, prepared foods, kids’ activities, live music, and community spirit. Find more info at northeastmarket.org. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 15. St. Boniface Church, on the corner of University Avenue NE and Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.
Richfield Farmers’ Market
Featuring live music, cooking demos, morning yoga, food, and more. Find info here. 8 a.m. to noon through October 15. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.
St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market
Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
SUNDAY
Joyful Riders Club: Summer Series
Meet at 11 a.m. for a friendly paced, family-friendly, social ride. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St, Minneapolis.
Carlaoke
Karaoke with Carla. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Sunday Salsa with Rene Thompson
Music and dance. 11 a.m. to noon. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
KGB (Kendra Glenn Band)
R&B, soul, jazz, and blues. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
Art in the Park & CD Release Party
Featuring live music, art vendors, kids’ crafts, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Firemens Park, 260 Chaska Boulevard, Chaska.
Minneapolis Vintage Market
Featuring vintage clothing, accessories, and home goods vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.
Westwind Swing Band
2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
KGB (Kendra Glenn Band)
Soul. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
Pat Donahue
21+. 3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Game Night
Chris H. stops by with board games. Or bring your own. Noon to 5 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Open Mic Night
Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds:
8 p.m. International Bazaar Stage
Caitlyn Smith
8:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell
Honeybutter
8 p.m. Schell’s State at Schilling Amphitheater
Farmers’ Markets
Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 9. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Kingfield Farmers Market
Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.
Linden Hills Farmers Market
Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.
Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.