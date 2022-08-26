Freeloader Friday: 86 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For the week’s best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

The Sandlot

With community kickball, lawn games, Gaga-pit, and live music from Jamie Passewe (aka J-Mo On the Beat) and Superhands. Activities begin at 6:30 p.m.; movie at dusk. Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S., St. Paul.

​​Psalm One Book Launch

“It’d be nice to have a few vaginas onstage,” rapper Psalm One told City Pages in 2015, just ahead of Rhymesayers Entertainment’s 20th anniversary blowout at Target Center. At the time, the real-life Cristalle Bowen was the only woman rapper ever signed to the hugely popular Minneapolis label, and she used that interview to unload on misogyny in the music scene—at RSE in particular. In her brand-new memoir, Her Word is Bond: Navigating Hip Hop and Relationships in a Culture of Misogyny, the Chicago-based MC takes readers on a deeply personal, career-spanning ride that includes major wins, big-time setbacks, and, as any woman entertainer can surely relate, no shortage shitty men in powerful positions. Tonight, Psalm will be joined by locals Dionne Sims and Christin Crabtree to talk about creating safer spaces in the Twin Cities music scene. Free. 7-9 p.m. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE #144, Minneapolis; find more info here.–Jay Boller

Cycle the Summer’s End of Summer Party

Featuring a bike parade, food trucks, beer tent, BMX Big Air Show, live music, and more. 5-8 p.m. Lake Nokomis, 4800 E. Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis.

End of Summer Vintage & Makers Market

Restore hosts an evening of vintage clothing and handmade items. 5-10 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Jung Yeller

With Malamiko, Getting By. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Credit: Bend It at Brit's

Bend it at Brit’s

Free all level friendly fitness class on the pub’s grassy rooftop lawn. 6:30 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Soul

With tunes from DJ Shannon Blowtorch and Turn Turn Turn. 7:30 p.m. tunes; dusk for movie. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Colonel Mustard’s Orchestre Mecanique, The Real Chuck NORAD

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Maria and the Coins

Singer-songwriter pop-rock. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Zacc Harris

Jazz. 7-9 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Juniper and Samuel Joson

Singer/songwriters and piano tunes on the patio. 6:30 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: Andrew Schultz via Unsplash

National Dog Day

Bring your pup in for a free PAWgarita, a dog-friendly margarita made with a peanut butter rim, coated in kibble, and Tail Chaser Dog Brew. Noon to 5 p.m. Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, , 2500 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis AND The Block SLP, 7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park.

Yappy Hour

With giveaways, drink specials, and more on the dog-friendly patio. 5-8 p.m. Uptown Tavern & Rooftop, 1400 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis.

New Location Grand Opening

Do you have the need… the need for mead? Then you’ve gotta get to the grand opening of White Bear Meadery, Minnesota’s first and only mead hall. They opened a few years ago, but recently moved about a mile down the street to a new location. The old-timey-sounding bev is made by fermenting honey mixed with water, along with ingredients like fruits, grains, and spices. At this viking-themed mead hall, they’re serving varietals like Valhalla (traditional mead with Minnesota wildflower honey), Vikings Blød (melomel mead with Michigan cherries and Minnesota wildflower honey), and Fenrir’s Bite (session mead with Aster honey, strawberry, and ginger). And if you’re one of the first 50 people to get to this week’s party, you’ll take home a free tote. Skol! Free. Noon. White Bear Meadery, 1320 County Rd. D Circle, Maplewood. —Em Cassel

Movies in the Park: Back to the Future

9 p.m. Staring Lake Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie.

Wreck’s

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St. S., Excelsior.

Purgatory Creek

Music. 7 p.m. Charlie’s Restaurant & Irish Pub, 101 Water St. S., Stillwater.

DJ A-Quil

5-11 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Secret Celebrity Viewing Party

Admission is free, but you gotta reserve at ticket at lushmpls.com. 7-9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

P.O.P at 50th & France: Leslie Rich / Lakewood Cemetery

Plus tunes from a student band featuring Anna Devine. 5-8 p.m. 3945 Market St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Walker Art Center

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Featuring free art-making activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Adult Game Night

Featuring drunk specials, DJ tunes, and games, including giant Jenga, Uno, Connect 4, dominoes, and more. There’s also karaoke every 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month. Hyde Kitchen & Cocktails, 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist. Those Durry kids really like that yellow background.

Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds:

Durry

8 p.m. Schell’s Stage Schilling Amphitheater

The Good, the Bad and the Funky

8 p.m. International Bazaar Stage

Eddie Montgomery

8:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

Farmers’ Markets

House of Hope Farmers’ Market

1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, June 17 through Oct. 14. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Credit: Night Club

SATURDAY

Along Side

Gallery show featuring work by Jonathan Herrea Soto, Ang Ziqi Zhang, Nina Hartmann, Lizette Hernández, Hunter Foster, Rina Goldfield, Antonio López, and Lyric Shen, co-curated by Jonathan Herrea Soto and Ang Ziqi Zhang. The opening reception will be held at Night Club on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. with an after party at Rök Eatery from 9 p.m. to midnight. Night Club, 4025 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

16th Annual Coptic (Egyptian) Orthodox Festival

Featuring Egyptian food, a royal procession with King Tut and Queen Nefertiti, short films showcasing ancient times, choir performances highlighting the Coptic language, church tours throughout the day, bazaar, and book exhibit. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. Mary’s Coptic MN Festival, 501 6th Ave. S., South St. Paul.

The Great Mac-Grove and Summit Hill Garage Sale

The neighborhood-wide garage sale around the neighborhood. Find a map of locations at the Council office (320 Griggs St. S.) and online at macgrove.org/garagesale. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 2-6:30 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Credit: Jodi Reeb

Jodi Reeb: Emergence

Sculpture and site-specific installations. Meet with the artist this Saturday, from 7-9 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Clothing Swap

Bring clothing items you no longer want or need (in clean, wearable condition) and “shop” the items others have brought. Hosted by Tangletown Environmental Committee. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4842 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Summer Ska Party

7 p.m. 612brew, 945 NE Broadway St., Minneapolis.

Scalise

An indie folk/rock band with a horn section and two lead singers. 7 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Jarad Miles and the Ancient Waves (album release), Little Fevers

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: Milkweed

Milkweed Books Reopening Celebration

The indie bookstore reopens for the first time since 2020. Featuring special promotions, community connections, and books. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Quarter Life Crisis

Punk rock. 9 p.m. Shamrocks Bar & Grill, 995 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

B+ Brass, Bops, and Brews

Brass band tunes. 7 p.m. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Storytelling with Jim Stowell

7 p.m. Eat My Words Bookstore, 214 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Night Market III

With live music from Molly Brandt and Charlie Doesnt Surf, plus live vinyl DJ sets from The Ring Toss Twins and a pop-up market of vintage clothing, handmade crafts, decor, homegoods, jewelry, vinyl records, pet accessories, and more. 6-9 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing Co., 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band 60th Anniversary

With Brian Boru, The Northerly Gales, McCormick, Vanorny & Miller, Mactir Irish Dance, Laura MacKenzie, O’Shea Irish Dance, and Danny Schwarze. 4-8 p.m. Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave., St. Paul.

Healing Hearts Dog Adoption Event

Join Healing Hearts Rescue to meet adoptable dogs. 1-4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing Co., 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Save-A-Bull Summer Brewery Tour

Meet some adoptable dogs, grab some new merch, and try to win prizes. Noon to 4 p.m. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Dog Days August: Wild VNTG MRKT

With food, vintage vendors, home goods, and music. Noon to 7 p.m. Wild Things Antiques, 7272 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

Chemistry Set

Morning jams for morning runners. 10:30 a.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

The White Bear Craft Fair

With over 70 vendors selling decor, woodwork, metal pieces, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hippodrome Ice Arena, 4855 Bloom Ave., White Bear Lake.

August Stillwater Flea Market and Craft Expo

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 12300 40th St. N., Stillwater.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

MPLS Pet Market

Featuring local pet businesses and adoptable animals. Find more info here. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August. 200 E Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis,

Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds:

The Belfast Cowboys

8 p.m. International Bazaar Stage

Honeybutter

8 p.m. Schell’s State at Schilling Amphitheater

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through September 17. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Northeast Farmers’ Market

Featuring fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, artisans, specialty foods, prepared foods, kids’ activities, live music, and community spirit. Find more info at northeastmarket.org. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 15. St. Boniface Church, on the corner of University Avenue NE and Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.

Richfield Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, cooking demos, morning yoga, food, and more. Find info here. 8 a.m. to noon through October 15. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Credit: Joyful Riders

SUNDAY

Joyful Riders Club: Summer Series

Meet at 11 a.m. for a friendly paced, family-friendly, social ride. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St, Minneapolis.

Carlaoke

Karaoke with Carla. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sunday Salsa with Rene Thompson

Music and dance. 11 a.m. to noon. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

KGB (Kendra Glenn Band)

R&B, soul, jazz, and blues. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Art in the Park & CD Release Party

Featuring live music, art vendors, kids’ crafts, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Firemens Park, 260 Chaska Boulevard, Chaska.

Credit: MN Vintage Market

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Featuring vintage clothing, accessories, and home goods vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Westwind Swing Band

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

KGB (Kendra Glenn Band)

Soul. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Pat Donahue

21+. 3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Game Night

Chris H. stops by with board games. Or bring your own. Noon to 5 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds:

The Belfast Cowboys

8 p.m. International Bazaar Stage

Caitlyn Smith

8:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell

Honeybutter

8 p.m. Schell’s State at Schilling Amphitheater

Farmers’ Markets

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 9. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.