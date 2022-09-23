Freeloader Friday: 77 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For a list of the week’s best events, price be damned, click here.

Credit: Oktoberfest at Fulton Krampus is waiting for the season to change.

FRIDAY

Gasthof’s Oktoberfest

Outdoor parties: We host ‘em year round here in Minnesota, but we’re fast approaching the last weeks of celebration where it’s still low-effort comfortable to be outside. And that’s probably why each weekend is loaded with Oktoberfests, those beer-fueled fall parties that float us into the winter holiday clusterfuck. Fulton is teaming up with the now defunct Gasthof’s for two weekends of fall fun, mostly in the traditional vein. That means classic German beer, including Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr varieties, as well as Fulton brews. Live oompah music, stein raising, and spicy meat and carb-loaded foods like sausages and soft pretzels will be served up. Oh, and Krampus will be stopping by, too. Because, as you know, winter is coming. All ages. Free. 4-10 p.m. Fridays; 2-10 p.m. Saturdays. Fulton’s NE Brewery, 2540 NE Second St., Minneapolis. Through October 1–Jessica Armbruster

Napoleon Dynamite

Featuring live music from Prairie Clamor, yard games, and eats from food trucks Taco Mobile by Fiesta Cancun and Tot Boss. Activities begin at 6 p.m.; movie at dusk. Harriet Island, 151 Water St. W., St. Paul.

10 Years of Cheers: NE Neighborhood Love

Featuring b-day fun every day this week, including a special punch card that grants you the chance to win prizes. Noon to midnight. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Ping Pong

Bring friends to compete in mini tournaments! 4-8 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Credit: Fright Night Market

Fright Night Market

A horror themed market filled with weird old stuff? Possibly cursed stuff? And there’s gonna be beer? Sold. This Friday, Cinema of the Macabre and Cemetery Man Vintage are bringing all this and more with their creepy-ass night market at Arbeiter. The party starts off with vendors offering a variety of oddities, including horror/monster/just plain weird T-shirts, VHS, posters, art, and collectibles. The lineup includes wares from hosts Cemetery Man Vintage, plus Tape Freaks, Cult Film Collective, Lori Barbero, Time Bomb Vintage, and Weird Punk Books. Food trucks will be stopping by and there will be plenty of beer offerings on tap, of course. Once the darkness sets in, delightfully ‘80s vampire nightmare schlock Fright Night will be shown on the big screen. Chairs and blankets are welcome. Free. The market starts at 5 p.m., and the movie is at 8 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Jon Ivan Gill

The author discusses Toward Afrodiasporic and Afrofuturist Philosophies of Religion. 7 p.m. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Plookey, Dr. Goon and the Daily Tribune

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Stalk & Spade Grand Opening

Free food will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 528 N. Washington, Minneapolis.

Tap Takeover featuring Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

Enjoy flights, four brews on tap, sampling, more. Reservations are recommended! 7-10 p.m. Unleashed Hounds and Hops, 200 E. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest 2022

Friday night is toast night, with a ceremonial keg tapping, glassware for sale, and live music starting at 7 p.m. Saturday features potato treats and Sunday is strudel night. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Sad House Guest

Sad House Guest

Energetic brew-pop to Minneapolis. 7-10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Bobb Fantauzzo

All original Native American flute and shakuhachi music. 7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Fabulous Fridays

A LGBTQ+ social gathering with board games every Saturday in September and October. Feel free to bring a snack, any games you would like to share, and friends. 7-11 p.m. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Get Up, Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m.; show at 6:30 p.m. Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Secret Celebrity Viewing Party

Admission is free, but you gotta reserve at ticket at lushmpls.com. 7-9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Featuring free art-making activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Adult Game Night

Featuring drunk specials, DJ tunes, and games, including giant Jenga, Uno, Connect 4, dominoes, and more. There’s also karaoke every 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month. Hyde Kitchen & Cocktails, 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

House of Hope Farmers’ Market

1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, June 17 through Oct. 14. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Credit: Star Trek

SATURDAY

Star Trek Bar Crawl

Set phasers to FUN: There’s a big ol’ Star Trek-themed bar crawl careening through northeast Minneapolis tonight. “All eras and life forms are welcome from Andorians to Xindi, so let all rivalries melt away as you enjoy a Romulan Ale, Kanar, or ‘Root Beer,’” tease organizers of the event, which will take drink-swilling Starfleet fans from 1029 Bar to Dusty’s to Dangerous Man to Knight Cap before finally arriving at 331 Club. Once stationed and tanked at the 331, costumed revelers can enjoy live music from Carnage the Executioner and Fistful of Datas. Living long and prospering means not driving your Starship Elantra drunk, so cabbing is encouraged while prop weapons are discouraged. Free. 5 p.m. Find more info here.—Jay Boller

Taco Tour 2022

Featuring live music, bilingual story time, a Zumba class, and delicious tacos from local taquerias on this self-guided taco tour. Find a map and more details at ledcmn.org/tacotour2022. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Street, from Clinton Ave. to 19th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Foliage Fling Night Market & Plant Swap

Monstera Plant Co. hosts this evening of plants, vintage goods, and art 2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Fashion Week MN: Golden Hour

Fashion Week MN: Golden Hour

Shop and drink from sustainable brands sold by Les Sól and vintage from Legacy. RSVP to attend the free Fashion Week presentation here. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Legacy, 1610 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Motosota

Featuring over 40 vintage and motorcycle vendors hosted by Minneapolis Vintage Market plus makers from Minneapolis Craft Market. 2-9 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Celebrate Seward

Featuring art, music, vendors, a resource fair, kids’ fun, and food. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Matthews Park, 2318 29th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Chingona Goods hosts this collective focused on BIPOC and queer vendors. 2-6:30 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Dirty Horse

With Nate Case. Rowdy rock and “songs of internship.” 8:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Selby Stroll

Featuring live music, sidewalk sales, and deals at places in the area, including Lula Vintage Wear, Up Six Vintage, Succotash Vintage, and Everyday People. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Selby Avenue and Snelling Avenue, St. Paul.

Stillwater Flea & Crafter Market

With over 150 crafters, antique sellers, clothing, jewelry, collectibles, fresh produce, food trucks, music, and more. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Stillwater.

Afton Art in the Park

Featuring a fine arts and makers’ market with over 90 vendors, food, and live music. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sun. Afton Town Square Park, 3418 St. Croix Trl S., Afton.

Last Sip of Summer Party

Featuring live music and special drinks on tap. 2 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Socialist Cook Out

Free food, games, friends, and literature with the Socialist Party of Minnesota. 5-8 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Credit: Praxis Gallery

Triple Opening Reception Photography Shows

Featuring a juried show exploring composition, a show featuring large-scale images of tiny worlds, and a show with images from the early days of the war in Ukraine. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Pryes Patch

Shop for a locally grown pumpkin from Barten Pumpkins, special Barrel Carving beer release. 9 a.m. to midnight Sat.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Backyard Vintage Sale

Jam Jar Vintage and Mill City Vintage host an event with clothing, toys, decor, housewares, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 2220 S. 26th Ave., Minneapolis.

Autumn Moon Psychic & Holistic Gathering

Featuring vendors, psychics, card and palm readings, henna, handmade jewelry, gifts, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Back to the ‘80s

Featuring music, pop-culture, game tables, prizes. 11:30 a.m. Adventure Loot Games Store, 5221 Shoreline Dr., Mound.

OktoberFest

Featuring a traditional German Märzen beer, polka and folk music, German eats, and stein holding contests. Noon. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

10 Years of Cheers: Mini Hullabaloo

Featuring carnival entertainment, balloon art, a beer barter, food, brews, Mondo juggling, unicycling, magic, and more. Noon to midnight. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Back to School Movie Marathon

With cup pong, prizes, and free food. Movies include Legally Blonde (noon), Monsters University (2 p.m.), Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (4 p.m.), Mean Girls (7 p.m.), and 22 Jump Street (9 p.m.). Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

7th Anniversary Party

Featuring carnival games, live music, giveaways, food trucks, beer releases, and more. Noon to 10 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Fistful of Datas, Carnage the Executioner

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Northeast Farmers’ Market

Featuring fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, artisans, specialty foods, prepared foods, kids’ activities, live music, and community spirit. Find more info at northeastmarket.org. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 15. St. Boniface Church, on the corner of University Avenue NE and Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.

Richfield Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, cooking demos, morning yoga, food, and more. Find info here. 8 a.m. to noon through October 15. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Credit: Party in the Parking Lot

SUNDAY

Party in the Parking Lot

Featuring a service at 10 a.m., grilled foods, potluck (bring a dish if you’d like!), bounce houses, kids’ fun, DJ tunes, and more. 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Park Ave United Methodist Church, 3400 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Bike & Brew: Why climate change is bad for beer & what we can do about it

Featuring a brief talk about why climate change is bad for beer, a team trivia solutions game, and a family-friendly 4-mile bike ride to the Stone Arch Bridge and the North Loop Playground area. If you don’t have a bike they’ll rent one for you. Register here: weallneedfoodandwater.org/september-bike-brew. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Surly Brewing Co. Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Autumn Moon Festival

Featuring over 40 cultural performances from local Chinese, Hmong, Laotian, and Vietnamese communities, while also learning about ancient traditions and celebrating community heritage. This event is free and open to the public. Noon to 5 p.m. Mall of America.

Vikings Game Day Watch Party + Specials

Noon to 4 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St, Minneapolis.

Bitty Kitty Brigade Night

Meet people who help tiny kittens. $1 from each pint sold benefits the org. 3-6 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Downtown Acousti-Jam

4-6 p.m. Underground Music Cafe & Event Space, 408 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Dan Schwartz

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Game Night

Chris H. stops by with board games. Or bring your own. Noon to 5 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Carlaoke

Karaoke with Carla. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 9. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.