Freeloader Friday: 68 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.
FRIDAY
Haus Party
Tunes on our patio from Graveyard Club, Rogue Valley, and a songwriter circle featuring Her Crooked Heart, Bathtub Cig, JE Sunde, and LAMAR. 5 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.
Get Up, Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic
Sign up at 6 p.m.; show at 6:30 p.m. Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Art Vandalay Residency
Songwriter tunes. With Jaspar Lepak. 6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.
Tommy Bentz Band
6:30 p.m. Tuttle’s Eat Bowl Play, 107 Shady Oak Rd., Hopkins.
Desperado
Trevor McSpadden and Mary Cutrufello present the Eagles’ concept album Desperado in its entirety, followed by a set of classic country and roots rock. 7-10 p.m. Caydence Records & Coffee, 900 Payne Ave., St. Paul.
PAW Patrol: The Movie
ACAB, man. 9:15 p.m. Kenny Park, 1328 58th St. W., Minneapolis.
Jim Pellinger
Solo acoustic singer-songwriter tunes. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
Uncle Jesse’s Comb, Full Catholic, Goodbye Mordecai
21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Kung Fu Hippies
Feel good rock. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.
Covalent Blonde x Alina Maira
7-9 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
DJ A-Quil
5-11 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.
Rupaul’s Drag Race: Secret Celebrity Viewing Party
Admission is free, but you gotta reserve at ticket at lushmpls.com. 7-9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.
Open Mic Comedy Night
Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.
P.O.P at 50th & France: Scott Wooldridge/ Faith Boblett
Plus tunes from students. 5-8 p.m. 3945 Market St., Minneapolis.
Friday Art-Making in the Garden
Featuring free art-making activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.
Friday Night Open Mic
21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
Adult Game Night
Featuring drunk specials, DJ tunes, and games, including giant Jenga, Uno, Connect 4, dominoes, and more. There’s also karaoke every 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month. Hyde Kitchen & Cocktails, 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds:
The Family Stone
Funk, disco, and more. 8:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage
First Avenue Goes to the Fair
A mix of local artists over two nights at the Fairgrounds. 8 p.m. Schell’s Stage Schilling Amphitheater
Funktion Junction
Motown, funk, and more from the ‘60-’80s. 8 p.m. International Bazaar Stage
Farmers’ Markets
House of Hope Farmers’ Market
1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Minneapolis Farmers Market
Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.
Signal Hills Farmers Market
Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
West Broadway Farmers Market
Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, June 17 through Oct. 14. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.
SATURDAY
Free First Saturday: Wiggles and Stillness
Featuring puppetry from In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, art-making projects, screen printing at La Luchadora’s mobile art cart, and more, plus free museum admission. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
Dusk. Bryant Square Park, 3101 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.
IGH Funko Swap
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nerdin Out, 9079 Buchanan Trail, Inver Grove Heights.
Southside Back In The Day 2022
Featuring live music, mural unveilings, basketball, boxing, jump rope exhibitions, health resources, vaccine freebies, and more. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Phelps Field, 3900 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.
United BBQ Minneapolis
Featuring free food and friendliness. More info at wearehumanbbq.org. 1-5 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.
Labrew Day Party
Featuring tunes from Slyter, Joma, HRMNY, Liam White, Dazy Haze, John Phillips, Turch, Bok Choi Boi, b2b, Extra Duvets, Stereogo. 3-11 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.
Ben Scruggs
Folk/blues/Americana. 7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.
Ska Night
Ska Night

Featuring the Skalectric Company, Guy Messenger, and Meatraffle. 7-10 p.m. 612brew, 945 NE Broadway St., Minneapolis
7 p.m. 612brew, 945 NE Broadway St., Minneapolis.
6-9 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing Co., 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.
7 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
4-9 p.m. St. Paul’s Farmers’ Market, 290 5th St. E., St. Paul.
7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Kinder Dosage, Cloud Captains, Vaguely Deadis
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Blue Groove
Bluegrass. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
Yoga at Union Depot
Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.
MPLS Pet Market
Featuring local pet businesses and adoptable animals. Find more info here. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August. 200 E Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis,
Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds:
Maygen & The Birdwatcher
Noon at Schell’s Stage and 3 p.m. at BOB FM on Judson Ave. across the street from Warner Coliseum.
First Avenue Goes to the Fair
A mix of local artists over two nights at the Fairgrounds. 8 p.m. Schell’s State at Schilling Amphitheater
Farmers’ Markets
Apple Valley Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Fulton Farmers Market
Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.
Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market
Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through September 17. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.
Midtown Farmers Market
Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.
Mill City Farmers’ Market
Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.
Northeast Farmers’ Market
Featuring fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, artisans, specialty foods, prepared foods, kids’ activities, live music, and community spirit. Find more info at northeastmarket.org. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 15. St. Boniface Church, on the corner of University Avenue NE and Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.
Richfield Farmers’ Market
Featuring live music, cooking demos, morning yoga, food, and more. Find info here. 8 a.m. to noon through October 15. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.
St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market
Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
SUNDAY
Standup Sundays
Hosted by Grant Winkels and Courtney Baka. 7:30 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Dan Chouinard and Ann Reed
Sing-a-long tunes. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
The Jolly Pops
Kid-friendly tunes made by dads. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
Game Night
Chris H. stops by with board games. Or bring your own. Noon to 5 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Open Mic Night
Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds
Salsa del Soul
8 p.m. International Bazaar Stage
The Jayhawks
Country, folks, bar-band rock. 7:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell
Nunnabove
Positive alternative pop. 8 p.m. Schell’s State at Schilling Amphitheater
Farmers’ Markets
Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 9. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Kingfield Farmers Market
Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.
Linden Hills Farmers Market
Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.
Woodbury Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
MONDAY
The Matt Arthur Contraption
21+. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Allison Wyss and Sequoia Nagamatsu
The authors read from recent work. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave S., Minneapolis.
Socaholix
Caribbean tunes. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
Necessary Diversion
Top 40 hits. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.
Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds
