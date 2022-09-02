Freeloader Friday: 68 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

The Freeloader Sign up to get our weekend list of free things to do in town every Friday. Easy as that. Email Address Submit

FRIDAY

Haus Party

Tunes on our patio from Graveyard Club, Rogue Valley, and a songwriter circle featuring Her Crooked Heart, Bathtub Cig, JE Sunde, and LAMAR. 5 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Get Up, Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m.; show at 6:30 p.m. Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Art Vandalay Residency

Songwriter tunes. With Jaspar Lepak. 6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Tommy Bentz Band

6:30 p.m. Tuttle’s Eat Bowl Play, 107 Shady Oak Rd., Hopkins.

Desperado

Trevor McSpadden and Mary Cutrufello present the Eagles’ concept album Desperado in its entirety, followed by a set of classic country and roots rock. 7-10 p.m. Caydence Records & Coffee, 900 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

PAW Patrol: The Movie

ACAB, man. 9:15 p.m. Kenny Park, 1328 58th St. W., Minneapolis.

Jim Pellinger

Solo acoustic singer-songwriter tunes. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Uncle Jesse’s Comb, Full Catholic, Goodbye Mordecai

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kung Fu Hippies

Feel good rock. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Covalent Blonde x Alina Maira

7-9 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

DJ A-Quil

5-11 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Secret Celebrity Viewing Party

Admission is free, but you gotta reserve at ticket at lushmpls.com. 7-9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

P.O.P at 50th & France: Scott Wooldridge/ Faith Boblett

Plus tunes from students. 5-8 p.m. 3945 Market St., Minneapolis.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Featuring free art-making activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Adult Game Night

Featuring drunk specials, DJ tunes, and games, including giant Jenga, Uno, Connect 4, dominoes, and more. There’s also karaoke every 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month. Hyde Kitchen & Cocktails, 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: The Family Stone

Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds:

The Family Stone

Funk, disco, and more. 8:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

First Avenue Goes to the Fair

A mix of local artists over two nights at the Fairgrounds. 8 p.m. Schell’s Stage Schilling Amphitheater

Funktion Junction

Motown, funk, and more from the ‘60-’80s. 8 p.m. International Bazaar Stage

Farmers’ Markets

House of Hope Farmers’ Market

1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, June 17 through Oct. 14. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Credit: Photo by Carina Lofgren, courtesy Walker Art Center

SATURDAY

Free First Saturday: Wiggles and Stillness

Featuring puppetry from In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, art-making projects, screen printing at La Luchadora’s mobile art cart, and more, plus free museum admission. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Dusk. Bryant Square Park, 3101 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

IGH Funko Swap

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nerdin Out, 9079 Buchanan Trail, Inver Grove Heights.

Southside Back In The Day 2022

Featuring live music, mural unveilings, basketball, boxing, jump rope exhibitions, health resources, vaccine freebies, and more. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Phelps Field, 3900 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

United BBQ Minneapolis

Featuring free food and friendliness. More info at wearehumanbbq.org. 1-5 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Labrew Day Party

Featuring tunes from Slyter, Joma, HRMNY, Liam White, Dazy Haze, John Phillips, Turch, Bok Choi Boi, b2b, Extra Duvets, Stereogo. 3-11 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Ben Scruggs

Folk/blues/Americana. 7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Dusk. Bryant Square Park, 3101 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Ska Night

Featuring the Skalectric Company, Guy Messenger, and Meatraffle. 7-10 p.m. 612brew, 945 NE Broadway St., Minneapolis

7 p.m. 612brew, 945 NE Broadway St., Minneapolis.

6-9 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing Co., 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

7 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

4-9 p.m. St. Paul’s Farmers’ Market, 290 5th St. E., St. Paul.

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kinder Dosage, Cloud Captains, Vaguely Deadis

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Blue Groove

Bluegrass. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

MPLS Pet Market

Featuring local pet businesses and adoptable animals. Find more info here. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August. 200 E Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis,

Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds:

Maygen & The Birdwatcher

Noon at Schell’s Stage and 3 p.m. at BOB FM on Judson Ave. across the street from Warner Coliseum.

Funktion Junction

Motown, funk, and more from the ‘60-’80s. 8 p.m. International Bazaar Stage

First Avenue Goes to the Fair

A mix of local artists over two nights at the Fairgrounds. 8 p.m. Schell’s State at Schilling Amphitheater

The Family Stone

Funk, disco, and more. 8:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through September 17. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Northeast Farmers’ Market

Featuring fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, artisans, specialty foods, prepared foods, kids’ activities, live music, and community spirit. Find more info at northeastmarket.org. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 15. St. Boniface Church, on the corner of University Avenue NE and Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.

Richfield Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, cooking demos, morning yoga, food, and more. Find info here. 8 a.m. to noon through October 15. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Credit: Nunnabove Free, once inside the Fairgrounds.

SUNDAY

Standup Sundays

Hosted by Grant Winkels and Courtney Baka. 7:30 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dan Chouinard and Ann Reed

Sing-a-long tunes. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

The Jolly Pops

Kid-friendly tunes made by dads. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Game Night

Chris H. stops by with board games. Or bring your own. Noon to 5 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds

Salsa del Soul

8 p.m. International Bazaar Stage

The Jayhawks

Country, folks, bar-band rock. 7:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell

Nunnabove

Positive alternative pop. 8 p.m. Schell’s State at Schilling Amphitheater

Farmers’ Markets

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 9. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Credit: The Jayhawks Free, once inside the Fairgrounds.

MONDAY

The Matt Arthur Contraption

21+. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Allison Wyss and Sequoia Nagamatsu

The authors read from recent work. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave S., Minneapolis.

Socaholix

Caribbean tunes. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Necessary Diversion

Top 40 hits. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Free, Once Inside the Fairgrounds

The Jayhawks

Country, folks, bar-band rock. 7:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell

Nunnabove

Positive alternative pop. 7:30 p.m. Schell’s State at Schilling Amphitheater