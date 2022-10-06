Freeloader Friday: 61 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Credit: Sarah Morris

FRIDAY

Beer Garden Music: Sarah Morris

6 p.m. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Scream (1996)

Movie screening and foods trucks. 18+. Hidden Falls Regional Park, 1313 Hidden Falls Dr., St. Paul.

Docktoberfest Tent Festival

Featuring tunes from Pandora’s Other Box, the Rollingstoners, Gen X Jukebox Friday; China Rider, Skitzo Phonic, and Hell on Heels on Saturday. Sunday features a fish fry and a Vikings vs. the Bears watch party. 4 p.m. to midnight Friday; 3 p.m. to midnight; 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Joyful Riders DJ Ride: Friday Night Lights Edition

It’s your last chance to get in on one of Joyful Riders Club’s DJ’d rides in 2022—and this is a special-edition nighttime ride! That means bring your bike lights, and also all kinds of other lights: colorful holiday lights, shiny strands of disco ball lights, perhaps even… I don’t know, battery-powered LED flamingo lights? It’s all up to you. This is a round-trip, five-mile, slow-roll (5 to 8 m.p.h.) route, with ample time for dance breaks as you pass under bridges along the Midtown Greenway. With drum and bass tunes from DJ Dev (a.k.a., Eric Moran, who you might know from the plan to turn Victory Memorial Ice Arena into a roller rink). All ages. Free. 7 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.—Em Cassel

England v USWNT

Women’s soccer on multiple screens. With beer specials. 2 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Pumpkin Fest

Featuring a pumpkin sale, live music, face painting, fall treats and drinks, a kid-friendly pumpkin painting station, a dog costume parade, and a talk by entomologist Jessica Miller on enhancing insect habitats. 4 p.m. Tiny Diner, 1024 E. 38th St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Saint Paul Art Crawl

Saint Paul Fall Art Crawl: West 7th, Cathedral Hill, and Lowertown

Featuring special receptions, events, open studios, and more in three St. Paul neighborhoods. Find maps and more info here. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.;10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun.

MN Legit: Breakout

Glass art. Featuring Derek Zubich, Ty Leeman, Odd Thomas, X-Hail, Mitchell Carlson, Chad Harlow, Justin Kelly. 7:10-10:30 p.m. The Hideaway, 1309 Fourth St. SE, Minneapolis.

The Serfs: Unplugged & Seated

8 p.m. The Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

120 Minutes Band

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fabulous Fridays

A LGBTQ+ social gathering with board games every Saturday in September and October. Feel free to bring a snack, any games you would like to share, and friends. 7-11 p.m. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Get Up, Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m.; show at 6:30 p.m. Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Adult Game Night

Featuring drunk specials, DJ tunes, and games, including giant Jenga, Uno, Connect 4, dominoes, and more. There’s also karaoke every 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month. Hyde Kitchen & Cocktails, 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

House of Hope Farmers’ Market

1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, June 17 through Oct. 14. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Credit: Photo by Victor Bloomfield Harriet Bart

SATURDAY

Harriet Bart: Reckoning

“We live in a broken world,” warns Harriet Bart. “‘Reckoning’ is a cautionary tale.” This time, the St. Paul-based, international artist cautions us through creating a unique, site-specific space filled with a variety of items. Some hold cultural significance (a bronze owl, a model of a barn), some have been found in nature (a burl, animal bones), and others have been tampered with in-studio (a gold-leaf embossed stone). Will you be able to decipher and heed the warning? The exhibition opens Saturday, October 8, with a free public reception from 5 to 8 p.m. NewStudio Gallery, 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul.–Jessica Armbruster

Owámni: Falling Water Festival

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Owamni—the restaurant—yet, we get it… that place is one of the toughest reservations in town. (And it’s not likely to get less busy as the accolades keep coming.) But there’s also Owámni—the festival—which celebrates Indigenous Minnesota culture with Native music, art, artifacts, and more. As a bonus, the music-and-art-filled afternoon also includes a picnic in the park with food from Owamni by the Sioux Chef, along with an array of other vendors. Free. 1-5 p.m. Water Works Park and Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis and 420 SE Main St., Minneapolis. –Em Cassel

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Arbeiter Oktoberfest

Featuring children’s activities, a bounce castle, foods from Potter’s Pasties and Laune Bread Pretzels, stein hoisting contest, games, tunes from Brass Messengers, and You Betcha Cannabis. Noon to 8 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

365 Days of Incidents: Birthday Version 3.0

Featuring three bottle releases, cellar rarities, exclusive party beers, a Meteor hard seltzer cocktail station, Underberg and Jell-O shots, party slushies, food trucks, a free play pinball alley, and tunes from Houston, Self-Evident, Lady Midnight, Monica LaPlante, Another Heaven, and Lovely Dark. 1 to 10 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: nouf saleh, 'Goree, Ethiopia'

Smoke and Ground

In 2019, Public Functionary closed their gallery at 1400 12th Avenue NE with the promise of returning bigger and better. And that’s exactly what they did. That same year, local artist Leslie Barlow joined the crew to helm PF Studios, a program offering mentorship, affordable gallery space, and other resources for (often low-income) BIPOC artists just starting their career. (You might recognize Barlow from this year’s official State Fair artwork.) Then, in 2020, the PFunc gang secured a much bigger space in the Northrup King Building. Now, you can check out their new 7,000-square-foot gallery and performance space at the official grand-opening, which will feature artists from Barlow’s Studios program. For this group show, curator Adrienne Doyle asked artists to consider the question: Where do our memories live in our landscape and how do they tie or sever us from place? See how different artists answer on Saturday, October 8, from 5 to 11 p.m. Public Functionary, Northrup King Building, Studio 144, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.–Jessica Armbruster

Fall Booya Fest

It’s booya season, baby! And nowhere is that more evident this weekend than at Bent Brewstillery, where they’ll be cooking up steaming kettles of the hearty stew with uniquely Upper Midwest origins. “Ours is made with smoked pulled pork, smoked chicken, and Andouille sausage to give it a Southern flare,” the Bent team notes. Additional Booya Fest features include: zesty cocktails, a ghost pepper twist on the seasonal Dark Fatha stout, the Signature on Wheels food truck, and a market with “arson artisans”… huh! Free. Noon. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Book Fair

Shop from Cream & Amber and Milkweed Editions in the beer garden. Noon. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Minnesota Tabletop Market

Shop gently used board games, RPG books, miniatures, and more, new items from local board game publishers and businesses and eats from Breizh Crepes. Noon to 3 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Terrence Payne, 'Giving Funny Looks To Your Funny Face'

Cozy

Hygge. Cuffing season. Stocking up on wine, making soup in bulk, and going on baking sprees. Here in Minnesota, we’re really into prepping and setting ourselves up for success for long stretches of isolation, be it winter related or pandemic. But that doesn’t always stop the anxieties about the outside world from coming in. For “Cozy,” Terrence Payne’s new collection of large-scale drawings, the Minneapolis-based artist explores our longing for comfort while living with the trauma of raging plagues, political upheavals, extreme inflation, and other modern-era bullshit. Check out his new pieces at Rosalux’s opening reception Saturday, October 8, from 7 to 10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 West 48th St., Minneapolis.–Jessica Armbruster

Voltage Controller Vol. 10: Kindohm, Fluidic

Credit: Fall Sound Garden

Fall Sound Garden

Composer JG Everest brings his immersive, outdoor sound installation to Texa-Tonka Park. With live dance, music, poetry, local history, visual art, and sculpture, featuring over 20 performers and artists explored via a self-guided tour. Noon to 4 p.m. Registration is requested; you can do so here. Texa-Tonka Park, 2750 Virginia Ave. S., St Louis Park.

Darkness Day

Featuring tunes from God Came From Space, Dumpster Juice, No Encore, Impaler, Desperate Acts, Bad Planning, Black Widows, Flatfoot 56, Radkey, and Face to Face, plus beer releases and unique beers. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Dreadfest: Cyberpunk Wickedness

Gaming sessions. Check online to RSVP a time slot. 3-7 p.m. Source Comics & Games, 2057 Snelling Ave. N., Falcon Heights.

ASL Night Out

5 p.m. Charles Thompson Hall, 1824 Marshell Ave., St. Paul.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Northeast Farmers’ Market

Featuring fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, artisans, specialty foods, prepared foods, kids’ activities, live music, and community spirit. Find more info at northeastmarket.org. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 15. St. Boniface Church, on the corner of University Avenue NE and Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.

Richfield Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, cooking demos, morning yoga, food, and more. Find info here. 8 a.m. to noon through October 15. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Credit: Mia

SUNDAY

Family Day at Mia: Globetrotting

With hands-on art activities, live music, dance performances, artist demonstrations, family tours, and more inspired by Mia’s incredible collection. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Granta: The Best of Young Spanish Novelists

With David Aliaga, Lizzie Davis, Valerie Miles, Alejandro Morellón, and Irene Reyes-Noguerol. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S. Minneapolis.

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

2022 Oktoberfest @ Uptown VFW

Featuring the Vikings game on the TV, drink specials, German eats, a Hammer-Schglagen, a stein holding contest, boot drinking, corn hole, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW – Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Indigenous People Day

Featuring food demonstrations, food samples, drum and dance performances, and more. Noon to 2 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Save-A-Bull Summer Brewery Tour

Featuring adoptable dogs, merch, a raffle, and more. 1 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave. Suite 102, Minneapolis.

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 9. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.