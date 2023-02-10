Freeloader Friday: 52 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week’s best events, price be damned, click here.

Credit: Art Vandalay

FRIDAY

Art Vandalay

With Chap Wilton. 7-10 p.m. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Love…Or Whatever ~ Group Show Opening Night

Artists give a variety of takes on love. 6-10 p.m. Northrup King Building, Goza Gallery, Space 155, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Pre-Valentine’s Day Makers’ Market

Featuring handmade soap, soy candles, and leatherworks. 5-9 p.m. Elusive, 1620 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Juicer Release

Try the new IPA. 2 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Old St. Anthony Valentine’s Night Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts your favorite makers’ event… but at niiiight! RSVP here. 6-10 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Robin Kyle, Valet

7 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Tabita Rezaire, ‘Sorry for Real’

Message from Our Planet: Digital Art from the Thoma Collection

Good news, everyone—it’s spring. At least at the Weisman, whose spring 2023 exhibition, “Message from Our Planet: Digital Art from the Thoma Collection,” opens this week. Inspired by the Voyager 1 spacecraft, which was used as a repository of human culture on Earth, the idea is to offer a sort of time capsule from artists working in digital media to the people of the future. To that end, the exhibit gathers the work of 19 artists who use software, video, and light technology as their media. Among those featured are Hong Hao, Jenny Holzer, Lee Nam Lee, Christian Marclay, Tabita Rezaire, and Robert Wilson. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through May 21–Keith Harris

Rock Your Heart Out

With Lost Island Society, Linus, Exactly No. 21+. 10 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra, Zaq Baker, Queen Jeanne

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Winter SKOLstice

This free festival features a warming house with drinks and food from Omni, plenty of bonfires, and free ice rinks for skating, curling, and pond hockey (just bring skates). Special events scheduled during the winter include trivia nights, live music, and more. Find tickets and more info at minnesotaicemaze.com. 4-10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Viking Lakes, 2645 Vikings Circle, Eagan. Open daily through February 19.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Credit: Ron Mosman

SATURDAY

LIFE IS ART

A retrospective of the works of Ron Mosman. 6 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1446 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Six Nations – Round 2 Games

In the clubhouse and main bar on Saturday; the long room on Sunday. With Ireland vs. France at 8:15 a.m. and Scotland vs. Wales at 10:45 p.m. Saturday; England vs. Italy at 9 a.m. Sunday. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: Harper Steinbach, Lovely Lonely I spy a boob pillow!

Lovely/Lonely Heart Market

This queer kitsch-themed market will feature 12 local makers. 1-4:30 p.m. Black Hart of Saint Paul, 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Keg and Case Weekend Market

Featuring handmade soaps, geeky pins, CBD tinctures, sweets, dog products, and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Art in the Ox: Naweed Ahmadzai

The Afghan-American multidisciplinary artist based Explores identity through painting, line-work, and digital space. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Winter Warmer at Lake Hiawatha

Featuring outdoor games, bingo in the Rec Center, sweets, hot dogs and warm beverages (with vegan and gluten-free options), and more. Noon to 3 p.m. Lake Hiawatha Park, 2701 E. 44th St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Fro-gahhhhh

Fro-gahhhhh

BIPOC instructors from Bridges Through Yoga led people through an outdoor yoga session. 1 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

The Black Market: Black History Month

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Extra Drippy Winter Pop-up

Shop from over a dozen BIPOC small businesses. 5-8 p.m. The Dripping Root, 4000 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Valentines Day with Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs. 1 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Open Mic at The Kitchen

4 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Return of I ❤️ UK!

A dance night featuring DJ Jake Rudh and lots of Brit tunes, from the ‘60s through the ‘90s. 8 p.m. to midnight. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

‘90s Silent Disco

Listen to three different channels playing ‘90s music. Gifts go to the first 50 people on the dance floor. 8:30 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Credit: My Bloody Valentine L-R: Edie Makes Things; Shellucinations

My Bloody Valentine: Valentine’s Day Market

Generally, Valentine’s Day merch is pretty one note. We’ve got chocolates in a heart box; we’ve got wholesome cards and candy hearts; we’ve got a red-and-pink color scheme. But at this all-day market folks will celebrate love in a different flavor. Think kinkier, queerer, and more creative. Over 25 artists, markers, and more will be at Artspace selling their wares. That includes AnnaBOMB, who dabbles in horror-inspired oils; Edie Makes Things, who has a few saucy takes on BDSM butts; and Matt’s Creepy Crafts, whose stuff is just… overall very unsettling! Find something for your goth sweetheart or just explore artists that celebrate the darker side of feelings. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 ½ NE, Minneapolis.–Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Record Show Pop-up

Featuring tons of records, CDs, and memorabilia. Noon to 4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

10th Anniversary Party

If an event page starts with “🚨‼️HUGE PARTY ALRRT‼️🚨” you can bet it’s gonna be good—that enthusiastic misspelling seems to signal a damn good time to us, at least. So 612 is turning 10 (“Time flies when you’re making beer”), and to celebrate they’re throwing a big ol’ bash with music from The Night Caps (7-10 p.m.), a flash tattoo pop-up thanks to Nokomis Tattoo (2-6 p.m.), and Mexican food from Brothers Gutierrez. Will there be beer? You betcha, including a re-release of their flagship rye IPA RATED R. Free. Noon to 11 p.m. 612Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE, Suite 188, Minneapolis.—Em Cassel

Briefcase w. The Right Here, Yeah Doggos

9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Voltage Controller Vol. 14

Featuring John Keston and Cody McKinnen. 3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra, Charlotte Montgomery, whispered the rabbit

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Nature Rocks! Outdoor Center Open House

Weekly events include free family-friendly activities such as hiking, hands-on interactions with live animals, craft projects and more. Through May 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eden Prairie Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy, Eden Prairie.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Winter Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, local foods, and handmade gifts. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka.

Northeast Farmers’ Market Winter Market

Featuring fresh produce, artisan foods, art, and items from makers, all indoors.11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11, Mar. 11, Apr. 8. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Neighborhood Roots Winter Market

This indoor/outdoor monthly market features vendors from Kingfield, Fulton, and Nokomis farmers’ markets. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4, Mar. 11. Bachmann’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Downtown Winter Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St Paul Farmers Market, 290 East Fifth St., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

With over 40 local farmers, makers, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Sensory Friendly Sunday at the Walker

SUNDAY

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Super Bowl Party

Food and drink specials, plus the game on all the TVs. 4-10 p.m. James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW – Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Super Chili Bowl

Watch the game and sample chili from contestants. 4-7 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Super Bowl Watch Party

Featuring food and drink specials and the game. RSVP here. 5:30 p.m. O’Shaughnessy Distilling, 600 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis.

Squirrel Chess Club

Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

With Adam Levy, Hemma, Cassandra Johnson, Julia Eubanks, and Mike Kota. 7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Meat Raffle and Beer Bingo

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.