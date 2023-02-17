Freeloader Friday: 50 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week’s best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Bethany Larson and the Bee’s Knees, Courtney Yasmineh, Boots & Needles

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Medusa’s Market

Check out local makers’ giving more goth takes on jewelry, ceramics, altar items, clothing, paintings, sculpture, and more. There will also be tarot readings, belly dance, and live tunes from Devil Girl. 6-10 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater and Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra

With Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir. 21+. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Kick Back with a Buddy

It’s a party at the gas station? Try free samples of Bent Brewstillery’s brand-new Buddy, a THC-infused seltzer. With giveaways and free T-shirts. 2-5 p.m. Metro Petro Smoker Friendly (upstairs at Holiday), 2700 SE University Ave., Minneapolis.

Summer is Coming Bash

Featuring tunes from surf rockers the Surf Riders, prizes for best summer attire, summery cocktails, surf films on screens, and a beachy photo booth. 6 p.m. O’Shaughnessy Distilling, 600 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis.

“Revolutionary: The Feminine Perspective”

Revolutionary: The Feminine Perspective Beyond 50

This group exhibition, curated by Christi Furnas, showcases women and femme artists ages 50 to 92 years old. 6-8 p.m. Fresh Eye Gallery, 4238 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

The Bad Companions

Rock. 6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Four Pints Shy

6-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Kieran’s Irish Pub, 600 First Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Haupt Antiek Market

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

Winter SKOLstice

This free festival features a warming house with drinks and food from Omni, plenty of bonfires, and free ice rinks for skating, curling, and pond hockey (just bring skates). Special events scheduled during the winter include trivia nights, live music, and more. Find tickets and more info at minnesotaicemaze.com. 4-10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Viking Lakes, 2645 Vikings Circle, Eagan. Open daily through February 19.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

SATURDAY

Untitled 17

The annual exhibition returns with 29 artists selected by this year’s guest juror, Alejandra Peña Gutiérrez. 6 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

NE Makers Market and Bar Hop

It’s the first NE Neighborhood Makers Market and Bar Hop of 2023! From Indeed Brewing Co. to BūCH – Hard Kombucha and Seltzer to 612 Brew to Tattersall Distilling, shop an array of jewelry, knit goods, home decor, soap, prints, candles, and more—and do it with a drink in your hand. It’s free to attend and family-friendly, and, if the forecast at the time of this writing can be trusted, it’s going to be a balmy 38 degrees. Can you afford not to walk around Northeast drinking and shopping during this extended fool’s spring we’re having? Free. 1-6 p.m. Find all the info here.—Em Cassel

Locations include:

Indeed Brewing Co., 711 NE 15th Ave.

BūCH, 1121 Quincy St. NE

612 Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE

Tattersall Distilling, 1620 NE Central Ave. #150

Saturdays at Solar Arts

With two floors of art, live music, 40+ artists, a Makers’ Market at Indeed on the first floor, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Winter Fun Fest 2023

This outdoor community event features sleigh rides, snowshoeing, boot hockey, ice golf, a medallion hunt, bonfires, music, and food and beverages for purchase. 2-5 p.m. Dodge Nature Center, 1701 Charlton St., St. Paul.

Andrew Kneeland, Anthony Newes, Sun Patches

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Life On A String

Music! 7-10 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Landscapes” and “The Artist Intervenes”

Two new photography group shows open this weekend. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FindFurnish Soft Re-Opening

Check out the much-loved mid-century modern furniture store in its new bigger space in Northeast. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2014 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, findfurnish.com

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 2-5:30 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Open Studios Saturdays

Browse work from hundreds of artists’ spaces, galleries, boutiques, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Carnival Brasileiro

Carnaval Brasileiro Celebration: Family Matinee

Featuring tunes, dance, mask making, and a special food menu. Noon to 2 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Keg and Case Weekend Market

Featuring handmade soaps, geeky pins, CBD tinctures, sweets, dog products, and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

XOMG POP!

The pop girl group celebrates their album release with a concert, followed by a meet-and-greet and freebies. 1-3 p.m. Mall of America – Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Winterfest Vendor Market

Featuring a local vendor market, face painting and coloring for kids, plus hot cocoa, coffee, and adult drinks available for purchase. Noon to 4 p.m. The Loft at Studio J, 214 Main St. S., Stillwater.

Nature Rocks! Outdoor Center Open House

Weekly events include free family-friendly activities such as hiking, hands-on interactions with live animals, craft projects and more. Through May 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eden Prairie Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy, Eden Prairie.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Winter Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, local foods, and handmade gifts. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka.

Downtown Winter Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St Paul Farmers Market, 290 East Fifth St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Farmers Market: Winter Market

Fresh produce, plants, and locally made products. 9 a.m. to noon. 312 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers Market

With over 40 local farmers, makers, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

SUNDAY

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Featuring two floors of local shoppin’, coffee from the Get Down and DJ tunes. Click here to do the required RSVP. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

My Black is Magic Affair

Celebrate Black history and culture. Featuring a market showcasing local Black artisans, music, food, and drink. 2-6 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St, Minneapolis.

No Words: A Literary Open Mic

Poets, comedians, novelists, and other creatives are welcome. Sign up at 5 p.m.; show starts at 5:30 p.m. Black Forest Inn, 1 E 26th Street Minneapolis

Joe Savage

5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Mill City Reading Series

A showcase of works-in-progress by MFA in Creative Writing students at the University of Minnesota. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Story Time

Kolina Cicero reads her book Rosie and the Hobby Farm for kids. 11 a.m. to noon. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

George Mckelvey

7-10 p.m. O’Shaughnessy Distilling, 600 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis.

Squirrel Chess Club

Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Carlaoke

Karaoke with Carla. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.