Freeloader Friday: 47 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week’s best events, price be damned, click here.

But watch out, gang! I found a bunch of canceled stuff while making this week’s roundup, so you’ll want to check before heading out to make sure things are still on.

The Freeloader Sign up to get our weekend list of free things to do in town every Friday. Easy as that. Email Address Submit

FRIDAY

Flowerstalks, Wish Wash, Serious Machine

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fiber Art for All

This weeklong textile party runs through Saturday, with a variety of artist demonstrations, hands-on workshops for kids and adults, artist talks and exhibitions, and sales. Find the complete schedule here. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE #100, Minneapolis.

Healing and Hope: Navigating Life After School Tragedy

Friend of Racket Sheletta Brundidge is teaming up with KARE 11 for a special roundtable discussion on violence in Minnesota schools. She’ll be joined by podcasters/professional therapists, plus real-life teens. “Nothing like this has been done before, a podcast network and a TV station working together in collaboration and partnership to produce a show, so this is pretty neat,” Brundidge says. You can tune in Friday evening at 8 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. via kare11.com and KARE 11+.

Collector’s Sale and Button Bash

Need a button? Shop from a collection of 130 international textiles donated by a local collector and find the button of your dreams. This event is part of Fiber Art for All. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE #100, Minneapolis.

The Collaboratory 4th Fridays

Tonight’s live performance competition features Righteous Emcee, Dave Velk, Kinga Mozes, Juice G, Prizzy 24, PRiME & PM, Jayso Creative, Lt. Sunnie, Fat C, and Delta9Lives. 21+. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Credit: Unleashed Hounds and Hops That’s a husky.

Husky Breed Night

Hang out with dogs. Be sure to register your dog online before the event. 4-9 p.m. Unleashed Hounds and Hops, 200 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Gorillaz’s Cracker Island Listening Party

With prizes and a chance to listen to the album in its entirety. 5 p.m. Electric Fetus, 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

DJ Short Scoff

6:30-9:30 p.m. AxeBridge Wine Company, 411 Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party

This weekly event includes drink specials and the chance to win free shots. 7-9 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Credit: Tangletown Winter Fest

SATURDAY

Tangletown Winter Fest

As another blizzard looms, the inevitable question of “Why do we even live here?” will arise with varying levels of seriousness. At this risk of sounding like a cornball, Tangletown Winter Fest and stuff like it is why we’ll never leave this urban tundra. The super-sweet community event features: bonfires, luminaries, s’mores, food trucks (Finer Meats & Eats, Cafe Ena), and the flame-based theatrics of Mr. Fun of Funtime Funktions. (“We’ve invited the fire performer back!” organizers exclaim.) $5 suggested donation to cover s’more costs. 5-8 p.m. Fuller Park, 4802 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.–Jay Boller

Black Entrepreneur State Fair Preview

This music and shopping event features businesses that will be at the Black Entrepreneur State Fair in August. 3-7 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Homewood Studios Artist Show

Featuring work from Homewood gallery artists George Roberts, Julie Landsman, Mieko Yamazaki, Bill Jeter, Linda Maylish, Laura DuFrane Murphy, Jack Mader, and Kristen Treuting. There will also be wine and snacks, henna tattooing, and music by Tom Kanthak. 6-9 p.m. 801 Lofts, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Six Nations Rugby: Round 3

Featuring Italy v. Ireland at 8:15 a.m. and Wales v. England at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday in the Clubhouse; France v. Scotland at 9 a.m. in the Red Room on Sunday. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Credit: Black Artists Makers Market

Black Artists Makers Market

Shop and meet Black artists, crafters, creators, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hidden MN, 1975 Oakcrest Ave., Roseville.

Alex Sandberg

Acoustic covers of Bob Dylan, Beatles, Tom Petty, and more. 11 a.m. Muffin Top Cafe, 1424 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Stages Theatre Pop-Up: Once On This Island, Jr.

Check out a preview performance of Stages new young-audience adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical. 2-3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Queer Craft Fair

Featuring seven makers, plus music by Dylan Wylde and Lisa DeGuiseppi. 4-9 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Minnesota United Opener Watch Party

Tonight it’s Dallas FC v. Minnesota United on multiple screens with sound plus drink specials. 7:30 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Karaoke at Morrissey’s

9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Morrissey’s Irish Pub, 913 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Textile Center Makers Market

Shop from folks working in a range of textile and fabric mediums. Part of Fiber Art for All. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-5 p.m. Black Stack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Saturdays at Solar Arts

With two floors of art, live music, 40+ artists, a Makers’ Market at Indeed on the first floor, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: Bad Idea

Bad Idea, ArdinA, The Hobbled

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Studios Saturdays

Browse work from hundreds of artists’ spaces, galleries, boutiques, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Keg and Case Weekend Market

Featuring handmade soaps, geeky pins, CBD tinctures, sweets, dog products, and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Subtle Transients

1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Saturday is Instrumental

With Big Trouble. 6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Great Went

With Short Timer and Rad Owl. 21+. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Chapel Hart

The country music trio from America’s Got Talent perform and meet with fans. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mall of America – Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Last Call Saturdays

Weekly event features drink specials, DJ tunes, light shows, beer pong, bar games, and giant Jenga. 10 p.m. to midnight. Last Call MN, 26 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Nature Rocks! Outdoor Center Open House

Weekly events include free family-friendly activities such as hiking, hands-on interactions with live animals, craft projects and more. Through May 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eden Prairie Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy, Eden Prairie.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

History Day Workshops

“Frontiers in History: People, Places, and Ideas” at the East Side Freedom Library. 10 a.m.-noon. 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul. More info here.

Farmers’ Markets

Winter Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, local foods, and handmade gifts. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka.

Downtown Winter Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St Paul Farmers Market, 290 East Fifth St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Farmers Market: Winter Market

Fresh produce, plants, and locally made products. 9 a.m. to noon. 312 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers Market

With over 40 local farmers, makers, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Carabao Cup Finals

SUNDAY

Carabao Cup Final: Manchester United v. Newcastle United

With beer specials. 10:30 a.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Minnesota Røkkr vs. OpTic Texas

Watch pro gamers on a big screen. RSVP here. 3 p.m. Amsterdam Bar and Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul.

Queen Mab #10: Blood Brother & Mikkel World Debut

5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Squirrel Chess Club

Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

With Maggie Woullet, Sam DuBois, Dan Rumsey, Jake Balistrieri, and host Tom Smouse. 7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.