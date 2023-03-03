Freeloader Friday: 44 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week’s best events, cost be damned, click here.
FRIDAY
Cory Favre: The Thick of It
Exhibition explores the ups and downs of pregnancy and motherhood. SuperCharged Printmakers Studio and Gallery, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Supper Club Collective, HebbaJebba, Taylor James Donsky
Hosted by Ryan and Matt of The Rabbit Hole. 21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
MIXTAPE: The 80’s on Vinyl
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. NE Palace, 2500 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.
A Gathering of Friends Antiques Spring Market
Shop antique furniture, clothing, decor, and more. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Artifactuality
This group show pretends to be an archaeology dive, sharing relics of emotional baggage, worries, and relics of queer and femme-lived realities. Noon to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. NE Sculpture, Casket Arts Building, 1720 NE Madison St., Minneapolis.
Phoenix of Phillips Literary Magazine Launch
Youth poets from the Semilla Center for Healing and the Arts read pieces from the collection. 5 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
Oake & Paine
Bar tunes. 6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.
Keyez on Keys
Singer-songwriter tunes from Keyez Williams. Uptown Lobby, 3022 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Willard
Acoustic americana classics. 7-10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.
Cheer On The Wolves With Crunch
Watch the Wolves vs. Lakers on TV, with a visit from the Timberwolves Dancers and prizes. 9:30 p.m. Tom’s Watch Bar, 609 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party
This weekly event includes drink specials and the chance to win free shots. 7-9 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.
Friday Night Open Mic
21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
SATURDAY
Myra Lynne
New works. 5-8 p.m. Cryptid Hair Parlour, 2358 Stinson Pkwy., Minneapolis.
Twin Cities New Wave Day 2023
DJ sets all day. Noon to 7 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.
Confucisaurus
With Fenestra Funk. Psychotropic sounds. 21+. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
RiGBY, Battery Eyes, Falcon Arrow
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
SNOW DAZE: Taproom Takeover
Featuring DJ tunes, BBQ, and beer and drinks. 2-10 p.m. StormKing Brewpub and Barbecue, 618 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.
Twin Cities New Wave Day 2023: Evening Edition
DJ tunes all night. 5 to midnight. Grumpy’s Northeast, 2200 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.
Garden Tigers
Cosmo country tunes. 6-9 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.
Keg and Case Weekend Market
Featuring handmade soaps, geeky pins, CBD tinctures, sweets, dog products, and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.
Vintage & Makers Market
Hosted by Juniper Lou Markets. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.
The Silent Treatment, Night Jobs
2-4:30 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.
Edie Rose’s Art Opening & Reception
Art in the basement, with tunes from DJ SciFi. 6-10 p.m. Caffetto Coffee Shop, 708 W. 22nd St., Minneapolis.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Party
Featuring tunes from a U2 tribute band. 7 p.m. Kieran’s Irish Pub, 600 First Ave. N., Minneapolis.
Free First Saturday: Kids’ Film Fair 2023
Watch international short films for all ages, plus art kits, activities, and free and open galleries. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.
Open Studios Saturdays
Browse work from hundreds of artists’ spaces, galleries, boutiques, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.
Holi Celebration
Hosted by the Hindu Society of Minnesota. Featuring holiday storytelling via Bharatanatyam, classical, and Bollywood dance, live traditional music, henna, and more. Noon to 2 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
Twin Cities Record Show
Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo hosts this event featuring 20 tables of vinyl, memorabilia, collectibles, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.
Hooters 40th Anniversary Party
Hooters goes retro this day, plus score beer deals. Noon to 11 p.m. Hooters, top floor of the Mall of America, Bloomington.
George Harrison/Tommy Bentz Birthday Show
With Dan Israel. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuttle’s Eat Bowl Play, 107 Shady Oak Rd., Hopkins.
Last Call Saturdays
Weekly event features drink specials, DJ tunes, light shows, beer pong, bar games, and giant Jenga. 10 p.m. to midnight. Last Call MN, 26 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.
Edina Winter Mini Market
Featuring handmade goods from local makers. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Edina Coffee Roasters, 7201 York Ave. S., Edina.
Nature Rocks! Outdoor Center Open House
Weekly events include free family-friendly activities such as hiking, hands-on interactions with live animals, craft projects and more. Through May 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eden Prairie Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy, Eden Prairie.
Yoga at Union Depot
Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.
Farmers’ Markets
Winter Farmers’ Market
Featuring live music, local foods, and handmade gifts. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka.
Downtown Winter Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St Paul Farmers Market, 290 East Fifth St., St. Paul.
Minneapolis Farmers Market: Winter Market
Fresh produce, plants, and locally made products. 9 a.m. to noon. 312 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.
Mill City Farmers Market
With over 40 local farmers, makers, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.
SUNDAY
Early Show w. KC McKee
1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Squirrel Chess Club
Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Tangles Album-Release Show
With Pit Stop, The Envies. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Kernow in the Twin Cities: Trelawny Shout 2023
Celebrate St. Piran’s Day 2023. With story sharing, group singing, and special menu items. Noon to 2 p.m. Merlins Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
Corpse Reviver: March
Featuring Humbird. 3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Varsity Gaymes
Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.