Freeloader Friday: 39 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For a list of the week’s best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

The Black Foxes Film Screening

The Black Foxes is a collective of Black cyclists and outdoors-people that got its start in June 2020. This Friday is your exclusive chance to catch a screening of their 2021 short film, The Black Foxes (unless you’re in New York or Amsterdam, where it’s been accepted to the Bicycle Film Festival). After the screening, local Black Fox Raequan Wilson will lead a discussion and answer any questions from the audience; then, on Saturday, Wilson will lead a 13.1-mile ride starting at noon at Venture North Cafe. Free (but RSVPs are required to ensure your seat). 7 p.m. doors. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Em Cassel

The Space Force

Rock. 7 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

The Metamorphosis Project Book-Release Party

Minneapolis photographer Marla Klein does studio portraits of transgender folks to document their physical, emotional, and mental changes during their journeys. This third volume includes the portraits and personally written stories of five individuals. 6 p.m. Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

11th Annual Resident Artists Exhibition: Recalling Past Joy

The opening reception runs from 5-8 p.m. Homewood Studios, 2400 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Credit: Admiral Fox

WHITE LINE DARKO, The Briefly Gorgeous, Admiral Fox

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Warcake w. Blood Cookie, The Havana Sleeve, Falcon Arrow

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Speak. Sip. Repeat. Spoken Word Open Mic

4:30 to 7 p.m. The Square, 3736 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Credit: Olde World Market

Holiday and Farmers’ Markets

Olde World Christmas

With vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley.

Credit: THC Fest

SATURDAY

THC Festival

Fall brings chili tasting contests, stein foisting contests, Halloween costume contests, and, now that weed is kinda sorta legal, we now have bong-rip contests. Hell yeah. This Friday, Minneapolis Cider Company hosts THC Festival, and even filled with friendly competition, sampling, vendor sales, and more. Contest categories for makers include awards for best gummies, tinctures, beverages, and CBD products. Attendees, meanwhile, can win prizes via rolling the best joint, taking the best flower rip, and dabbing. Live music and a smoking room round out offerings. RSVP for a free ticket here; and find more deets in general online. 21+. Free; $150 to judge. 1-7 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 9th St. SE, Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Flavor World x Indeed Merch Collab Release Party

Featuring a pop-up with live screen printing, merch for sale, a live jazz trio, and more. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Rice Park Tree Lighting Celebration

Featuring the return of the 40-foot tree in Rice Park. With music, holiday photo ops, hot cocoa, and more. 5:30 p.m. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Annual Lebanese Bake Sale & Country Store

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. St. Maron Maronite Church, 602 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller Vol. 11

With Chris Hepola, Kindohm x Mt. Curve. 3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: Apocalypse Girlfriend This weekend at 331.

Apocalypse Girlfriend, Jeweler

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kids Yoga with Miss Lydia

In English and Spanish. Session one is for ages 0-8 at 10:30 a.m.; session two is for kids 8 and up and is at 11a.m. Bring a yoga mat, towel, or rug to use during class. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Magic, The Gathering Prerelease Tournament

Open and play with cards from the brand-new Magic, The Gathering card set a week before the set comes out. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free, but sign up here. Lakes & Legends Brewing, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Festival de las Calaveras Closing Celebration

Featuring artwork, DJ tunes, face painting, craft vendors, spoken word, and more. 6:30-11 p.m. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Credit: Black Market Holiday Bazaar

Holiday and Farmers’ Markets

The Black Market Holiday Bazaar

Shop from over 50 local Black businesses offering gifts, art, food, and more. 2-7 p.m. 767 Eustis St., St. Paul.

2nd Saturday Holiday Market

Featuring open studios and festive fun. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

ASI Community Open House

This free admission event includes the opening of their holiday-themed galleries, pop-up performances, bonfires, and a craft sale in the garden. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Nokomis Fall Urban Craft & Art Fair

With 48 local makers and artists. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Nokomis Community Center, 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Neighborhood Roots Winter Market

This indoor/outdoor monthly market features vendors from Kingfield, Fulton, and Nokomis farmers’ markets. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bachmann’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Northeast Farmers’ Market Winter Market

Featuring fresh produce, artisan foods, art, and items from makers, all indoors.11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Holiday Makers’ Market

Handmade goods from local makers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Hiawatha Park, 2701 E. 44t St., Minneapolis.

Field & Festival Fall Market

Featuring goods from local farmers, artisan foods, and makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December 18. Wagner Garden Centers, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Credit: Pokemon

SUNDAY

Pokemon Trivia

Teams are limited to six. 5 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Literary Open Mic

Bring your poems, short stories, or jokes. Sign up at 5 p.m.; show at 5:30 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Holiday and Farmers’ Markets

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Featuring over 50 vendors, coffee, cocktails, and DJ tunes. Noon to 5 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis.

Paikka Holiday Bazaar

Featuring 16 local makers and retailers, including ceramics, scarfs, vintage and new clothing, workwork, and NA drink gifts, plus food, coffee, and DJ tunes. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Paikka, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

Linden Hills Farmers Market – Extended Season

Featuring live music and a selection of local products through Nov. 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Settergren of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis.