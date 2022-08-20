Come to Racket’s 1st Anniversary Party!

Wow, a full year of Racket. The haters, of which we’ve mercifully had almost none? They said it couldn’t be done.

Join us at our favorite union brewery to toast to 12 months of Racket, the four-person spiritual successor to City Pages that managed to turn a profit without billionaire backing. Tell us what you loved. Tell us what you hated. Buy some merch. But, mostly, come to sip kickass drinks among fellow supporters of independent media.

You might be asking yourself: Will there be tacos? At the very last moment, I was able to secure the services of Taqueria Victor Hugo, which, for my money, makes the best damn tacos in town. You can also bring all sorts of delectable/nearby Northeast takeout onto the patio, which’ll be ground zero for the b-day hang⁠—just look for the Racket banners.

We love our readers and can’t wait to meet more of y’all IRL.

6-9 p.m. Fair State Brewing, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; RSVP here.