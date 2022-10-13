Cine Latino, a Scream Queen Doubleheader, and Lots More Movies to Leave Your House For

Hey! (I bet that got your attention.) Time for the weekly roundup of local screenings. The MSP Film Society’s annual Cine Latino fest is the big news, but don’t overlook the many spooky, creepy, gory classics you can see on the big screen this week.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, October 13

Halloween (2018)

Emagine Willow Creek

John Carpenter stays getting paid. $7. 2:20 p.m. More info here.

Halloween Kills (2021)

Emagine Willow Creek

This fucker just won’t stay dead. $7. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Hotel Transylvania 3 (2018)

Emagine Willow Creek

Can’t say there wasn’t enough Hotel Transylvania around for you this year. $3. 3 p.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

Edina 4

To celebrate their redesign, the now Mann-owned Edina is featuring Kubrick’s alienating classic look at supernatural writer’s block. $13. All week. Showtimes and more info here.

Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982)

Grandview 1&2

Relive the brief 3D revival of the early ’80s. Bring back Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone next. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Metropolis (1927)

The Heights

Nearly a hundred years later, just incredible. One of those movies you owe to yourself to see on a big screen. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Friday, October 14

The Addams Family (2019)

Emagine Willow Creek

The cartoon one, FYI. All week. $3. 2:40 p.m. More info here.

La Civil (2021)

The Main

A mother in northern Mexico takes matters into her own hands when her daughter is abducted. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 3 p.m. Also Sunday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Preacher (2021)

The Main

A con artist teams up with the family of a girl who supposedly has healing powers. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 6 p.m. Also Sunday 6 p.m. More info here.

Argentina 1985 (2022)

The Main

A young team of lawyers prosecutes Argentina’s bloody junta. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 8:30 p.m. Also Wednesday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Headless Horseman (2022)

Trylon

Gettin’ Ghost Rider vibes from this. $8. Friday-Saturday, Monday 5 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday-Wednesday 1 p.m. More info here.

Suspiria (1977)

Trylon

*Phil Collins voice* There’s a girl who’s been on my mind. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9 p.m.. Sunday 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Phantom of the Paradise (1974)

Trylon

Paul Williams—the Lon Chaney of the ’70s. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, October 15

Lost Boys (1987)

Alamo Drafthouse

At a recent viewing, my teen niece was unimpressed with her mom’s crush on Corey Haim. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

¡Hola Cine! (2022)

The Main

Selections from the New York International Children’s Film Festival. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 1 p.m. More info here.

Chile ’76 (2022)

The Main

A rich housewife nurses a dissident and begins to question the Pinochet regime. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$10. 2:45 p.m. Also Wednesday 3 p.m. More info here.

Sanson and Me (2022)

The Main

Filmmaker Rodrigo Reyes revisits his past as a court translator to examine the life of one man he encountered then. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 3 p.m. More info here.

Walls Can Talk (2022)

The Main

A documentary that follows wall art from ancient cave paintings to modern graffiti. Preceded by the short film Passenger. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 5 p.m. More info here.

Miúcha, the Voice of Bossa Nova (2022)

The Main

A documentary about the bossa nova great. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 5:15 p.m. Also Tuesday 5 p.m. More info here.

Sublime (2022)

The Main

A young man unexpectedly falls for his best friend. Preceded by the short film Solitude. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Out of Sync (2021)

The Main

A sound mixer develops supernatural hearing abilities. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 7:30 p.m. Also Wednesday 2:45 p.m. More info here.

Beyond the Summit (2022)

The Main

An injured mountaineer is cared for by a mysterious woman. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Coraline (2009)

Parkway Theater

A girl discovers a fantasy version of her life that’s better, but also worse. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, October 16

Scream (1996)

Alamo Drafthouse

The original. $10. Noon. More info here.

Akira (1988)

Alamo Drafthouse

The most mind-blowing anime ever? $10. 6 p.m. Also Monday 6:25 p.m. More info here.

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

The Sidney Poitier classic. Also Wednesday. $16.13. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Emagine Willow Creek

The original weird little guy is back. $10.75. 12 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

The Red Tree (2021)

The Main

When his father dies, a middle-aged man meets his much younger sister. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 1:15 p.m. Also Wednesday 5 p.m. More info here.

Fly So Far (2021)

The Main

Following a miscarriage, a Salvadoran woman is imprisoned, charged with abortion. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Parsley (2022)

The Main

A Haitian family struggles to survive a night of murderous Dominican soldiers. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 3:30 p.m. More info here.

Lullaby (2022)

The Main

A new mother gains insight into her parents’ lives. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 4 p.m. More info here.

My Emptiness and I (2022)

The Main

A French expat navigates gender dysphoria in Barcelona. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. Monday 7:15 p.m. Also Tuesday 5:15 p.m. More info here.

The Man They Could Not Hang (1939)

Trylon

And that man was… Boris Karloff. Now you know the rest of the story. $8. 3 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Monday, October 17

Patterns Of Evidence: Journey to Mount Sinai (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Finally! Proof that the bible is all true! Also Tuesday. $16.11. 7 p.m. More info here.

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Emagine Willow Creek

Vengeful dads—they’re always summoning demons to murder teens, aren’t they? $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Sediments (2022)

The Main

Six trans women take a van trip into the country together. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 5 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, October 18

Alien Notes (2022)

The Main

A young rural Brazilian is reluctantly enlisted in the local drug economy. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Bad Axe (2022)

The Main

A family struggles to keep its Michigan restaurant afloat. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, October 19

The Crow (1994)

Alamo Drafthouse

Brandon Lee RIP. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Psycho (1960)

Grandview 1&2

A secretary steals $40,000 from her boss. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Phantom Project (2022)

The Main

A young man contends with a playfully haunted sweater. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 5:15 p.m. More info here.

My Imaginary Country (2022)

The Main

Documentarian Patricio Guzmán’s look at the Chilean uprising. Preceded by the short film Socorro. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 7:30 p.m. Also Tuesday 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Champagne and Bullets AKA Geteven AKA Road to Revenge (1992)

Trylon

That’s a lot of titles! $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

All Quiet on the Western Front

World War I fucking sucked.

Dark Glasses

People are not sounding too psyched about the new Dario Argento.

Doctor G

An Indian comedy about a gynecologist.

Halloween Ends

Yeah, I’ve heard that one before.

Stars at Noon

Andie MacDowell’s daughter falls for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend in Claire Denis’s latest.

Terrifier 2

Scary clown.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Amsterdam (read our review here)

Barbarian (read our review here)

Bros

Don’t Worry Darling

The Good House

In the Heights

Luck

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Moonage Daydream (read our review here)

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pearl

See How They Run

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick (read our review here)

Where the Crawdads Sing (read our review here)

The Woman King