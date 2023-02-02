Catch Oscar Noms, Indie Award Winners, and 2 Black Film Classics on the Big Screen This Week

This February is, as usual, not a great month for new releases. But it’s the best time for catching up on 2023 (if you don’t mind leaving your house). Both the Main and the Riverview (along with several chain theaters) are showing several Oscar-nominated flicks, and the Walker, as always, is screening Indie Spirit Award nominees throughout the month. (It’s free, but only members can attend.) Basically, what I’m saying here is, go see Aftersun this week.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, February 2

Groundhog Day (1993)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

It’s that time of year again. And again and again and again. Also Sunday. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power (2022)

Capri Theater

How the impoverished Black residents of a racist Alabama town battled for their right to vote. $5; free for North Side residents. 7 p.m. More info here.

American Movie (1999)

Grandview 1 & 2

RIP Mike Schank. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 11;59 p.m. More info here.

The Beast Must Die (La bestia debe morir) (1952)

The Heights

The Heights Argentine noir series continues with the story of a mystery writer who seeks vengeance against those who killed his 9-year-old son. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Legally Blonde (2001)

Parkway Theater

I don’t think I ever realized the title was a pun? With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. Trivia at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, February 3

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)

Alamo Drafthouse

It’s gangs vs. cops in John Carpenter’s classic siege movie. All week. $12.50. Showtimes and more info here.

Tom and Jerry (2021)

Emagine Willow Creek

The revamp no one was waiting for. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Color Purple (1985)

Emagine Willow Creek

Imagine if Spielberg had been chosen to direct a best-selling novel by a Black woman in 2023. All week. $5. 3:10 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Scream it Off Screen

Parkway Theater

Vote for your favorite local short films by screaming. You will not believe how fun this is. 8 p.m. $10/$12. More info here.

7 Grandmasters (1977)

Trylon

That’s a lotta grandmasters! $8. Friday-Saturday 7 p.m. Also Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Grindhouse Trailer Spectacular (1970s & 1980s)

Trylon

Italian horror! Blaxploitation! Hicksploitation! Sexploitation! It’s all here. $8. Friday-Saturday 9 p.m. Also Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, February 4

Chungking Express (1994)

Alamo Drafthouse

Two sad cops deal with quirky women in this Wong Kar-Wai classic. $10. 7:25 p.m. More info here.

National Theatre Live: Much Ado About Nothing

The Main

Shakespeare really knew how to sell a story with its title, huh? $20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971) + Dolemite (1975)

The Main

Midnight Mayhem presents Melvin Van Peebles’s groundbreaking independent film and Rudy Ray Moore’s low budget comedy-action classic. $10. 10 p.m. More info here.

Corpse Bride (2005)

Parkway Theater

A romance for corpses of all ages. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, February 5

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Alamo Drafthouse

There will be candles, roses, and masks on hand for this little party. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

There’s more to her than the price tag on the hat. $16.13. 4 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Pillow Talk (1959)

Emagine Willow Creek

Rock Hudson is a playboy songwriter. Doris Day is an interior decorator. Bring your grandchildren and try to teach them what a “party line” was. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:30 & 6 p.m. More info here.

Moonage Daydream (2022)

The Market at Malcolm Yards

The Great Northern festival wraps up with this outdoor screening of this vault-raiding David Bowie documentary. Read our full review here. Free, but spots must be reserved. 5 p.m. More info here.

Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933)

Trylon

Ginger Rogers sings “We’re in the Money” in Pig Latin! $8. 1 p.m. More info here.

Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion (1970)

Trylon

An Italian detective murders his mistress and then conducts the investigation. $8. 6:30 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

All That Breathes (2022)

Walker Art Center

In this acclaimed (and, yes, Oscar-nominated) documentary, two New Delhi brothers fight to save the life of a bird important to their ecosystem. Free for Walker and FilmNorth members. 1 p.m. More info here.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Walker Art Center

People love this movie. (I liked it.) Free for Walker and FilmNorth members. 3 p.m. More info here.

Monday, February 6

Funeral Parade of Roses (1969)

Alamo Drafthouse

This experimental look at the queer Tokyo underground inspired Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange. $10. 7:25 p.m. More info here.

Return of the Living Dead 3 (1993)

Emagine Willow Creek

The returnening-ing. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, February 7

Corpse Bride (1988)

Alamo Drafthouse

Your second chance to see the Tim Burton flick in the same week. $7. 5:55 p.m. More info here.

Emily the Criminal (2022)

Walker Art Center

Aubrey Plaza turns to a life of crime to pay off her student loans. Welcome to Biden’s America. Read our review here. Free for Walker and FilmNorth members. 6 p.m. More info here.

Aftersun (2002)

Walker Art Center

A beautifully painful movie about a daughter struggling to understand her father. Last year’s best, says me. Read our review here. Free for Walker and FilmNorth members. 8 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, February 8

8 ½ (1999)

Grandview 1 & 2

Marcello Mastroianni is a filmmaker with a lot of Felliniesque problems. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Lee Fields: Faithful Man (2022)

Trylon

The story of the soul man and his late-career revival. Presented by Sound Unseen. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

A House Made of Splinters (2022)

Walker Art Center

Ukrainian social workers create “a special kind of orphanage.” Free for Walker and FilmNorth Members. 6 p.m. More info here.

Palm Trees and Power Lines (2022)

Walker Art Center

A teen girl gets into a relationship with a much older man. Free for Walker and FilmNorth Members. 8 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

The Amazing Maurice

A conniving cat falls in love.

The Chosen Season 3 Finale

The hit Jesus TV show that no one you know watches comes to the big screen.

80 for Brady

Four iconic actresses are apparently blackmailed by some evil producer into making the most embarrassing film of their careers.

Knock at the Cabin

You know what would be a twist, Mr. Shyamalan? A good movie.

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night

If you say so.

Turn Every Page

Doc about the relationship between biographer Robert Caro and his editor, Robert Gottlieb.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Aftersun (read our review here)

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)

EO

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans (read our review here)

Fear

House Party

Infinity Pool

Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist

Living (read our review here)

A Man Called Otto (read our review here)

Maybe I Do

Missing

M3gan (read our review here)

Pathan

Plane (read our review here)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Skidamarink

Tár

The Whale

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Women Talking (read our review here)