Catch Murderous Argentines, a Japanese Torturer, and Other Dangerous People on the Big Screen This Week

Pretty strong week, movie pals. The Heights begins its Argentine noir series, with some rarely shown films. The Trylon’s 21st Century Dystopia series wraps up strong. Plenty of Oscar nominees (some of which are actually good) are returning to theaters. Plus you get a chance to see Audition, The Double Life of Véronique, and, if you’re not careful, a new Kevin Sorbo movie.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, January 26

The Running Man (1987)

Grandview 1 & 2

Whoa, this movie is set in 2019. So I guess we’re doing better than expected? $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59. More info here.

Hardly a Criminal (Apenas un Delincuente) (1949)

The Heights

The Heights kicks off its Argentine noir series with an acknowledged classic of the genre, about a gambler who stashes his loot away before getting set to jail and has to evade cops and criminals alike after his release. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

Parkway

Never marry a writer. With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. Trivia at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Ivie Wie Ivie (2021)

Trylon

When her half-sister shows up, an Afro-German woman starts pondering questions of identity. $8/$10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Friday, January 28

Billie Eilish: Live at the O2 (Extended Cut) (2023)

Emagine Willow Creek

In case you missed her last time she came through town. $25. 7 p.m. More info here.

Scoob (2020)

Emagine Willow Creek

“Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined.” Well, then! Through Thursday. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

Looper (2012)

Trylon

Bruce Willis travels back in time to [spoiler redacted]. $8. 7 p.m. Also Saturday 8:15 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Ex Machina (2014)

Trylon

Who should Domhnall Gleeson trust: The hot lady robot or her brilliant, rich, and sketchy inventor? $8. 9:30 p.m. Also Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, January 28

Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Alamo Drafthouse

I don’t deal much in absolutes, but if you don’t like this movie you are an actual monster. $10. 12 p.m. More info here.

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert (2023)

AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Not a fucking clue. $16.13. 11 a.m & 1 p.m. More info here.

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

Parkway

The great Minnesota sports movie. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, January 29

The Birds (1963)

Emagine Willow Creek

I knew we couldn’t trust them. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:30 & 6:20 p.m. More info here.

American Movie (1999)

Grandview 1 & 2

RIP Mike Schank. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Double Life of Véronique (1991)

The Main

As someone who had to stop himself from muttering “She’s so pretty” aloud every time Irène Jacob came on screen during the Trylon’s recent showing of Red, well, yeah, I’m gonna go see the movie where she plays two characters. $10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Trylon

For those of us who wish Groundhog Day had more explosions and more Tom Cruise. $8. 7 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Monday, January 30

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

Emagine Willow Creek

Patricia Arquette and Heather Langenkamp team up to defeat you-know-who. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

National Theatre Live: Much Ado About Nothing

The Main

Shakespeare really knew how to sell a story with its title, huh? $20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, January 31

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Alamo Drafthouse

They will drink your blood through a straw! $7. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Women Talking (2022)

Walker Art Center

Abused Mennonite women must decide whether to flee their community or fight back against its men. Read our review here. Free for Walker and FilmNorth members. 6 p.m. More info here.

Our Father, the Devil (2002)

Walker Art Center

A Catholic priest from Africa arrives in a small French town—and one refugee recognizes him as a murderous warlord. Free for Walker and FilmNorth members. 8 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, February 1

Audition (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

Scared of needles? You will be after you watch this. $10. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks January Postponed Till February!

Trylon

Tape Freaks makes up for a snow day. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Inspection (2022)

Walker Art Center

A young, gay Black man joins the Marines. Free for Walker and FilmNorth Members. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Fear

Friends gather in a remote lodge and then are somehow surprised that terrifying things happen.

Infinity Pool

Director Brandon Cronenberg puts Alexander Skarsgård (who is now in every movie) through the wringer. Herein can also be found Mia Goth.

Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist

Minnesota’s own Kevin Sorbo stars and directs in the latest adaptation of a book from the bestselling Christian fiction (OR IS IT?) series. Maybe he’ll tweet about it too.

Maybe I Do

Emma Roberts has a half-Minnesotan baby. (In real life, not in this movie.)

Pathan

An Indian spy thriller.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)

Broker

EO

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans (read our review here)

House Party

Living (read our review here)

A Man Called Otto (read our review here)

Missing

M3gan (read our review here)

Plane (read our review here)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Skinamarink

Tár (read our review here)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond

The Whale

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Women Talking (read our review here)