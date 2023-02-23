Are These Movies Worth Digging out Your Car For?

Not sure I even need to say this, but worth checking to see if tonight’s films are still on.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, February 23

Nope (2022)

Capri Theater

Jordan Peele keeps a lotta balls in the air with this sci-fi/western. Read our full review here. $5. Free for Northside residents. 7 p.m. More info here.

Adaptation (2002)

Grandview 1 & 2

As meta as it gets. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here..

The Princess Bride (1987)

Parkway Theater

A princess and a bride? In this economy? With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, February 24

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992)

Alamo Drafthouse

There’s more to Laura Palmer than we knew. $10. 6:05 p.m .More info here.



Malcolm X (1992)

Emagine Willow Creek

Ugh, not another sequel! All week. $5. 6:10 p.m. More info here.

Chan Is Missing (1982)

Trylon

Two San Francisco cabdrivers search for the man who stole $4K from them in Wayne Wang’s groundbreaking debut. $8. 7 p.m Also Saturday 9:15 p.m. & Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Smoke (1995)

Trylon

A Brooklyn smoke shop is the center of several intertwined stories. $8. 8:45 p.m. Also Saturday 7 p.m. & Sunday 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Dry Ground Burning (2022)

Walker Art Center

A gang of women set up their own oil rig in “dystopian contemporary Brazil.” $10/$12. 7 p.m. Also Saturday. More info here.

Saturday, February 25

Bring It On (2000)

Alamo Drafthouse

The turn of the millennium really was the golden age of teen movies. $10. 11:55 a.m. More info here.

Batman (1989)

Emagine Willow Creek

From back when superhero movies were still novelties. Also Sunday. $5. 2 & 8:10 p.m. More info here.

Romancing the Stone (1984)

Parkway Theater

Adventure-comedies don’t romp like anymore. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! $10. Midnight. More info here.

Sunday, Februrary 26

Space Jam (1996)

Alamo Drafthouse

The girl bunny has boobs in this one. You happy, pervs? $15. 11:55 a.m. More info here.ff

My Fair Lady (1964)

Emagine Willow Creek

This was tween Keith’s favorite movie musical, if you’re curious. Also Wednesday. $10.75. 2:50 & 6:30. p.m. More info here.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Emagine Willow Creek

Remember how much hype there was behind this piece of crap. Through Wednesday. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

We Are the Palestinian People (1973) & Red Army/PFLP: Declaration of World War

Trylon

Two documentaries on the Palestine Liberation Movement. $10. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Strange Shadows in an Empty Room (1973)

Trylon

These Italian crime flicks have such great titles. This one apparently also features an all-timers of a car chase. $8. 7 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, February 27

Mary Jane’s Not a Virgin Anymore (1996)

Alamo Drafthouse

A truly independent teen film from MN-raised Sarah Jacobson. $10. 7:05 p.m. More info here.

Frankenhooker (1990)

Emagine Willow Creek

A med student welds his dead fiancee’s head to a body made from sex worker corpses. What could go wrong? $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, February 28

Training Day (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

Denzel’s the veteran cop, Ethan Hawke’s the rookie, you know how it goes. $7. 7:05 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, March 1

Possession (1981)

Alamo Drafthouse

Isabelle Adjani has no chill. $10. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

Tales of One More Day (2021)

The Main

Six stories of life in Cuba during the pandemic. Part of the Cuban Film Festival. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Halloween 3: The Season of the Witch (2002)

Grandview 1 & 2

No Michael Myers in this one, just deadly masks! $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks

Trylon

What VHS treasure will the Freaks offer this month? $5. 7 p.m. More info here.



Opening This Week

Cocaine Bear

If you give a bear a cocaine…

Emily

I love Emma Mackey and Wuthering Heights, but movies about how books are written? Usually not very good.

Hidden Blade

Chinese spies battle the Japanese during WWII.

Jesus Revolution

Can some hippies and some uptight churchgoers bond over Christ? Unfortunately, yes.

Selflee

It’s really hard to search for info about this Bollywood comedy. No, I do not mean “selfie” or “selfless,” Google.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Hm, maybe the public domain isn’t such a good thing after all.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

The Amazing Maurice

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Close (read our review here)

80 for Brady

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Knock at the Cabin (read our review here)

Living (read our review here)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

A Man Called Otto (read our review here)

Marlowe

M3gan (read our review here)

Of an Age (read our review here)

2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films – Animation



2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films – Documentary

2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films – Live-Action

Pathan

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Tár

Titanic

The Woman King

Women Talking (read our review here)